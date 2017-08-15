Top Stories

Meals Made Easy

With the back-to-school rush right around the corner, fresh, easy and healthy solutions for meal times are all the more important. Whether it’s a nutritional breakfast, healthy snack or an energy-packed lunch, the supermarket company Stop & Shop offers a few ways to save time, save money and eat well.

Start the school day off right.

Breakfast provides your body and mind with the nutrients and fuel it needs to concentrate and focus on the day ahead. Even waking up just a few minutes earlier can give you the time to squeeze in a quick morning meal. Aim for as many food groups as possible by incorporating fruits, vegetables, whole grains, protein and dairy into your meal. Read the nutrition labels carefully before you include breakfast bars, cereal and pastries on your breakfast menu. Keep it to no more than eight grams of sugar and look for “whole grains” as the first ingredient.

Think outside the lunchbox.

Before you begin the daily task of packing a lunch that tastes great and provides needed nutrition and energy to last through the school day, consider these tips:

  • Get the kids involved in making their own lunches, like washing fruits and vegetables or portioning snacks.
  • Swap plain white sandwich bread for something that’s whole grain, like raisin bread, a wrap or a pita.
  • Make lunches as bright and colorful as possible, using plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables. Cut up fresh veggies and pair with low-fat ranch dressing, peanut butter or any nut butter, sunflower seed butter, veggie dip, low-fat plain Greek yogurt or hummus.
  • Change up the lunchbox routine by rotating the types of protein, fruits and vegetables, low-fat dairy and whole grains you use.
  • Snack time? Satisfy salty, crunchy cravings with a baggie of low-fat microwave popcorn or whole grain chips and salsa.

What’s for dinner?

The day doesn’t end once the kids are home from school. There’s homework, sports practice, music lessons and more. To take the stress out of getting dinner on the table, meal planning might be your best bet. It takes just a small amount of time to plan meals you want to have that week before you go to the grocery store. There are additional suggestions in Stop & Shop’s Fast Fresh and Easy magazine available at http://bit.ly/2jzfkBu.

Other tips include:

  • On the weekend, prepare a large batch of favorite recipes by doubling or tripling the batch. Refrigerate or freeze in individual containers. Use them throughout the week to avoid take-out when dinner is needed quickly.
  • Stock up on frozen vegetables. They are great to have on hand for a healthy and quick side dish.
  • Fix it and forget it. Using a slow cooker is a great way to prepare a balanced warm meal that you can prep ahead of time.

To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com or www.facebook.com/stopandshop.

La buena comida, a lo sencillo

Con el regreso a clases justo a la vuelta de la esquina, las soluciones frescas, fáciles y saludables para las comidas son más importantes. Ya se trate de un desayuno nutritivo, una merienda saludable o un almuerzo lleno de energía, la empresa de supermercados Stop & Shop ofrece algunas formas de ahorrar tiempo y dinero, y comer bien.

Comience bien el día escolar.

El desayuno proporciona a su cuerpo y mente los nutrientes y el combustible que necesitan para concentrarse y enfocar en el día siguiente. Incluso despertar sólo unos minutos antes puede darle el tiempo para apretujar una comida rápida por la mañana. Apunte a tantos grupos de alimentos como sea posible incorporando frutas, verduras, granos enteros, proteína y productos lácteos en su comida. Lea cuidadosamente las etiquetas nutricionales antes de incluir barras de desayuno, cereales y pastelitos en su menú de desayuno. Redúzcalo a no más de ocho gramos de azúcar y busque “granos enteros” como el primer ingrediente.

Piense en algo distinto de lo típico del almuerzo.

Antes de comenzar la tarea diaria de empacar un almuerzo que tenga muy buen saber y proporcione la nutrición y energía necesarias para todo el día escolar, considere estos consejos:

  • Involucre a los niños En la elaboración de sus propios almuerzos, como lavando frutas y verduras o haciendo porciones los bocadillos.
  • Cambie el pan blanco del sándwich por algo que sea grano entero, como pan de pasas, una especie de burrito una pita.
  • Haga los almuerzos tan brillantes y coloridos como pueda, usando muchas frutas y verduras frescas. Corte las verduras frescas y acompáñelas con aderezo ranch bajo en grasa, mantequilla de maní o cualquier mantequilla de nuez, de semillas de girasol, dip de vegetales, yogur griego bajo en grasa o hummus.
  • Cambie la rutina del almuerzo rotando los tipos de proteínas, frutas y verduras, productos lácteos bajos en grasa y granos integrales que utiliza.
  • ¿Hora de un bocadillo? Satisfaga los antojos salados y crujientes con una bolsa de palomitas de maíz de bajo contenido de grasa o chips de grano entero y salsa.

¿Qué hay de cenar?

El día no termina una vez que los niños están en casa de la escuela. Hay tarea, la práctica de deportes, clases de música y mucho más. Para quitar el estrés de poner la cena en la mesa, la planificación de la comida podría ser su mejor apuesta. Toma tan solo un poco de tiempo planificar las comidas que desea tener esa semana antes de ir a la tienda de comestibles. Hay sugerencias adicionales en la revista Fast Fresh and Easy de Stop & Shop, disponible en http://bit.ly/2jzfkBu.

Otros consejos incluyen:

  • El fin de semana, prepare un gran lote de las recetas favoritas duplicando o triplicando el lote. Refrigere o congele en recipientes individuales. Utilícelos durante la semana para evitar la comida para llevar cuando la cena se necesita rápidamente.
  • Haga acopio de verduras congeladas. Es genial tenerlas a la mano para un platillo sano y rápido.
  • Prepárelo y olvídelo. El uso de una olla de cocción lenta es una gran manera de preparar una comida tibia equilibrada que usted puede preparar antes de tiempo.

Para conocer más sobre Stop & Shop, visite www.stopandshop.com o www.facebook.com/stopandshop.

