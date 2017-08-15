With the back-to-school rush right around the corner, fresh, easy and healthy solutions for meal times are all the more important. Whether it’s a nutritional breakfast, healthy snack or an energy-packed lunch, the supermarket company Stop & Shop offers a few ways to save time, save money and eat well. Breakfast provides your body and mind with the nutrients and fuel it needs to concentrate and focus on the day ahead. Even waking up just a few minutes earlier can give you the time to squeeze in a quick morning meal. Aim for as many food groups as possible by incorporating fruits, vegetables, whole grains, protein and dairy into your meal. Read the nutrition labels carefully before you include breakfast bars, cereal and pastries on your breakfast menu. Keep it to no more than eight grams of sugar and look for “whole grains” as the first ingredient. Before you begin the daily task of packing a lunch that tastes great and provides needed nutrition and energy to last through the school day, consider these tips: The day doesn’t end once the kids are home from school. There’s homework, sports practice, music lessons and more. To take the stress out of getting dinner on the table, meal planning might be your best bet. It takes just a small amount of time to plan meals you want to have that week before you go to the grocery store. There are additional suggestions in Stop & Shop’s Fast Fresh and Easy magazine available at http://bit.ly/2jzfkBu. Other tips include: To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com or www.facebook.com/stopandshop. Con el regreso a clases justo a la vuelta de la esquina, las soluciones frescas, fáciles y saludables para las comidas son más importantes. Ya se trate de un desayuno nutritivo, una merienda saludable o un almuerzo lleno de energía, la empresa de supermercados Stop & Shop ofrece algunas formas de ahorrar tiempo y dinero, y comer bien. El desayuno proporciona a su cuerpo y mente los nutrientes y el combustible que necesitan para concentrarse y enfocar en el día siguiente. Incluso despertar sólo unos minutos antes puede darle el tiempo para apretujar una comida rápida por la mañana. Apunte a tantos grupos de alimentos como sea posible incorporando frutas, verduras, granos enteros, proteína y productos lácteos en su comida. Lea cuidadosamente las etiquetas nutricionales antes de incluir barras de desayuno, cereales y pastelitos en su menú de desayuno. Redúzcalo a no más de ocho gramos de azúcar y busque “granos enteros” como el primer ingrediente. Antes de comenzar la tarea diaria de empacar un almuerzo que tenga muy buen saber y proporcione la nutrición y energía necesarias para todo el día escolar, considere estos consejos: El día no termina una vez que los niños están en casa de la escuela. Hay tarea, la práctica de deportes, clases de música y mucho más. Para quitar el estrés de poner la cena en la mesa, la planificación de la comida podría ser su mejor apuesta. Toma tan solo un poco de tiempo planificar las comidas que desea tener esa semana antes de ir a la tienda de comestibles. Hay sugerencias adicionales en la revista Fast Fresh and Easy de Stop & Shop, disponible en http://bit.ly/2jzfkBu. Otros consejos incluyen: Para conocer más sobre Stop & Shop, visite www.stopandshop.com o www.facebook.com/stopandshop.
To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com or www.facebook.com/stopandshop.
Para conocer más sobre Stop & Shop, visite www.stopandshop.com o www.facebook.com/stopandshop.