Meals Made Easy

With the back-to-school rush right around the corner, fresh, easy and healthy solutions for meal times are all the more important. Whether it’s a nutritional breakfast, healthy snack or an energy-packed lunch, the supermarket company Stop & Shop offers a few ways to save time, save money and eat well.

Start the school day off right.

Breakfast provides your body and mind with the nutrients and fuel it needs to concentrate and focus on the day ahead. Even waking up just a few minutes earlier can give you the time to squeeze in a quick morning meal. Aim for as many food groups as possible by incorporating fruits, vegetables, whole grains, protein and dairy into your meal. Read the nutrition labels carefully before you include breakfast bars, cereal and pastries on your breakfast menu. Keep it to no more than eight grams of sugar and look for “whole grains” as the first ingredient.

Think outside the lunchbox.

Before you begin the daily task of packing a lunch that tastes great and provides needed nutrition and energy to last through the school day, consider these tips:

Get the kids involved in making their own lunches, like washing fruits and vegetables or portioning snacks.

in making their own lunches, like washing fruits and vegetables or portioning snacks. Swap plain white sandwich bread for something that’s whole grain, like raisin bread, a wrap or a pita.

for something that’s whole grain, like raisin bread, a wrap or a pita. Make lunches as bright and colorful as possible, using plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables. Cut up fresh veggies and pair with low-fat ranch dressing, peanut butter or any nut butter, sunflower seed butter, veggie dip, low-fat plain Greek yogurt or hummus.

as possible, using plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables. Cut up fresh veggies and pair with low-fat ranch dressing, peanut butter or any nut butter, sunflower seed butter, veggie dip, low-fat plain Greek yogurt or hummus. Change up the lunchbox routine by rotating the types of protein, fruits and vegetables, low-fat dairy and whole grains you use.

by rotating the types of protein, fruits and vegetables, low-fat dairy and whole grains you use. Snack time? Satisfy salty, crunchy cravings with a baggie of low-fat microwave popcorn or whole grain chips and salsa.

What’s for dinner?

The day doesn’t end once the kids are home from school. There’s homework, sports practice, music lessons and more. To take the stress out of getting dinner on the table, meal planning might be your best bet. It takes just a small amount of time to plan meals you want to have that week before you go to the grocery store. There are additional suggestions in Stop & Shop’s Fast Fresh and Easy magazine available at http://bit.ly/2jzfkBu.

Other tips include:

On the weekend, prepare a large batch of favorite recipes by doubling or tripling the batch. Refrigerate or freeze in individual containers. Use them throughout the week to avoid take-out when dinner is needed quickly.

of favorite recipes by doubling or tripling the batch. Refrigerate or freeze in individual containers. Use them throughout the week to avoid take-out when dinner is needed quickly. Stock up on frozen vegetables . They are great to have on hand for a healthy and quick side dish.

. They are great to have on hand for a healthy and quick side dish. Fix it and forget it. Using a slow cooker is a great way to prepare a balanced warm meal that you can prep ahead of time.

To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com or www.facebook.com/stopandshop.