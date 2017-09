Marching for DACA

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Don’t do away with DACA.

That was the message more than 1,000 immigrants and advocates echoed as they hit the streets on Wednesday evening for a rally and march in support of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), an Obama-era program that helps immigrants who entered the country illegally as children avoid deportation.

The group mobilized in response to President Donald Trump mulling the cancellation of the program, which he has talked about disbanding since his campaign for the White House.

Immigrants expressed fear that more than 800,000 young people who were brought to the United States as children would face deportation if DACA is cancelled. The program currently includes over 50,000 people across New York State.

“Rescinding a program that has done so much for so many young people is really disgusting, when you think about what this administration has said and done toward various immigrant communities since January,” said Carlene Pinto, an advocate with the New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC). “DACA is the most common sense program we could have been able to defend, [and they’re] already be moving to repeal it.”

Advocates assembled outside of the Trump International Hotel at Columbus Circle, then began to march in unison to Fifth Avenue at 57th Street near Trump Tower after the crowd swelled into the hundreds.

Immigrants in the huge gathering chanted that they were “undocumented and unafraid,” and defiantly screamed, “say it loud, say it clear, immigrants are welcome here.”

Joining in the march were several elected officials, including Congressman Adriano Espaillat, Congresswomen Nydia Velazquez, City Councilmember Ydanis Rodriguez, State Assemblymember Carmen De La Rosa and City Comptroller Scott Stringer.

Angie Kim, a 34-year-old Queens resident, has been assisted by the DACA program since 2012. She said “it would be devastating” if DACA ended.

“It would mean that I won’t be able to contribute to society,” she said. “It would mean I wouldn’t have a job, or make a living and finish college and support my family.”

Kim said the country needs to revamp its immigration policy to protect vulnerable members of society. “Immigration reform essentially means a reform of human rights,” she stated.

Trump has said he is considering whether to do away with the DACA program, calling the decision “very, very hard.”

Meanwhile, Republican officials have pressured Trump to scrap DACA. In June, attorneys general from 10 states threatened that if the federal government did not withdraw DACA by September 5, the states would sue the Trump administration to end the program.

Cesar Vargas, a Mexican immigrant who became the first undocumented person to practice law in New York, noted that Trump commented after the election that he wanted to “show great heart” to the DACA recipients, also referred to as “DREAMers” and challenged the president to make good on his promise.

“As we see, this president cares about a lot of optics,” Vargas said. “It’s about us making sure that President Trump listens and sees that the people are going to continue to fight and defend DACA.”

Eleanor, a teacher at the City University of New York (CUNY), said many of her students are undocumented and rely on the program.

“They’re able to work, they’re able to go to school, and they’re able to move forward in their lives,” she said. “To deny them that right is simply mean-spirited and serves no purpose. They’re doing exactly what people are supposed to do. Why would you penalize them?”

Some advocates said that removing DACA would severely harm the U.S. economy and workforce.

“We have young people who need to go to school to provide for their family. They have children,” said Marcela Jimenez of Unite Here Local 100, a union representing about 15,000 food service workers at corporate cafeterias, sports arenas and local airports.

“You’d have 800,000 people without jobs, people who provide services that corporations need,” she added. “Not just cafeterias — DACA recipients own business, work in tech industries, we’re talking about a range of people. That would mean jobs lost in every type of industry.”

Vargas said the DACA program has been a success.

“The proof has been there,” he remarked. “We have seen the DREAMers getting better jobs, paying more taxes, owning homes, owning cars.”

Ricardo Aca came to the U.S. from Mexico 12 years ago, and has been a DACA recipient for the past four years. He said enrollment in the program allowed him to obtain a better job — ironically, in a Trump-owned hotel.

Aca slammed Trump for anti-immigrant policies, stating that the billionaire has profited from the hard work of immigrants in his business ventures.

“For him to not recognize the contributions of immigrants is dishonest,” Aca said. “It’s because of people like me that he is where he is today.”

Pinto said the unsettled status of DACA takes its toll on the immigrant community.

“It’s living every day with the uncertainty of what your future may hold,” stated Pinto. “But I’m proud to see a lot of our young people are saying, we’re here to stay regardless. With documentation or without, we’re here to stay.”