Story and photos by Gregg McQueen A man has been arrested for the 2016 hit-and-run killing of popular radio host and uptown resident DJ Jinx Paul. Kevin Ozoria, 28, turned himself into police on Thurs., Nov. 9th, nearly a year after the Mega 97.9 DJ, whose real name was Jean Paul Guerrero, was killed crossing the street in Brooklyn. Ozoria, a resident of Hudson Heights, has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident with a fatality and tampering with evidence, the Brooklyn District Attorney’s office said. He faces up to seven years in prison if convicted. According to the investigation, on December 19, 2016, at approximately 4 a.m., the defendant was behind the wheel of a 2010 Honda Accord in the vicinity of Jamaica Avenue and Sheffield Avenue in East New York, Brooklyn. The vehicle struck Guerrero as he was crossing Jamaica Avenue and left the scene. A passing motorist called 911. The victim, severely wounded, was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Ozoria had also turned himself in days after the incident, but police failed to arrest him at the time, citing lack of evidence. The investigation later uncovered surveillance video of Ozoria driving the car near the scene, police said. Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez praised the NYPD’s work on the case during a press conference outside of the Harlem home of Guerrero’s parents on November 9. “Today is a special day for justice,” said Rodríguez. “Nothing can bring the life back for those parents, but at least we can say that Jinx Paul is one of the few cases in the city where the driver who gets involved in a hit and run is put behind bars.” In a statement, Acting Brooklyn District Attorney Eric González said, “Instead of calling an ambulance or offering aid, this defendant heartlessly left the scene after allegedly striking and killing a beloved member of the community. After an exhaustive and extensive investigation a grand jury has now charged him in connection with this crime and we will seek to hold him accountable. I am determined to keep our streets safe for all pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers.” Gina Zarate, a friend of the Guerrero family, said the DJ’s parents are currently in Ecuador, but they are very happy that the driver was in custody. “From here forward, we’re just hoping more justice will come, but at least now he turned himself in, which is great,” Zarate said. Rodríguez, the Chair of the Council’s Transportation Committee, stood with Guerrero’s family at City Hall in February to introduce a bill that would create a hit-and-run alert system, similar to an Amber Alert, so that New Yorkers are notified that a hit-and-run incident has occurred. He said the system would issue alerts via email, text and social media containing detail about cars that fled a hit-and-run incident. “I’m optimistic that this bill will move forward,” stated Rodríguez, “and that we will get support from most of my Council.” The vote is scheduled for Wed., Nov. 15th. Historia y fotos por Gregg McQueen Un hombre ha sido arrestado por el asesinato por atropello y fuga de un popular presentador de radio y residente del norte del condado, DJ Jinx Paul, en 2016. Kevin Ozoria, de 28 años, se entregó a la policía el jueves 9 de noviembre, casi un año después de que el DJ de Mega 97.9, cuyo verdadero nombre era Jean Paul Guerrero, fuera asesinado al cruzar la calle en Brooklyn. Ozoria, residente de Hudson Heights, fue acusado de abandonar la escena de un accidente con una muerte y de alterar la evidencia, dijo la oficina del fiscal del distrito de Brooklyn. Se enfrenta a hasta siete años de prisión si es declarado culpable. Según la investigación, el 19 de diciembre de 2016, aproximadamente a las 4 a.m., el acusado estaba al volante de un Honda Accord 2010 en las cercanías de las Avenidas Jamaica y Sheffield en East New York, Brooklyn. El vehículo golpeó a Guerrero cuando cruzaba la Avenida Jamaica y abandonó la escena. Un automovilista que pasaba llamó al 911. La víctima, severamente herida, fue llevada al Hospital Brookdale, donde fue declarada muerta. La investigación más tarde descubrió un video de vigilancia de Ozoria conduciendo el automóvil cerca de la escena, dijo la policía. El Concejal Ydanis Rodríguez elogió el trabajo del NYPD en el caso durante una conferencia de prensa afuera de la casa de los padres de Guerrero en Harlem el 9 de noviembre. “Hoy es un día especial para la justicia”, dijo Rodríguez. “Nada puede devolver esa vida a los padres, pero al menos podemos decir que Jinx Paul es uno de los pocos casos en la ciudad en el que el conductor que se involucra en un atropello y fuga queda tras las rejas”. En una declaración, el fiscal interino de distrito de Brooklyn, Eric González, dijo: “En lugar de llamar a una ambulancia o de ofrecer ayuda, este acusado abandonó sin piedad la escena después de presuntamente golpear y matar a un miembro querido de la comunidad. Después de una exhaustiva y extensa investigación, un gran jurado lo ha acusado en relación con este delito y buscaremos hacerlo responsable. Estoy decidido a mantener nuestras calles seguras para todos los peatones, ciclistas y conductores”. Gina Zárate, amiga de la familia Guerrero, dijo que los padres del DJ se encuentran actualmente en Ecuador, pero están muy felices de que el conductor estuviera bajo custodia. “A partir de ahora esperamos que llegue más justicia, pero al menos ahora se entregó, lo cual es genial”, dijo Zárate. Rodríguez, presidente del Comité de Transporte del Concejo, se unió a la familia de Guerrero en el Ayuntamiento en febrero para presentar un proyecto de ley que crearía un sistema de alerta de atropello con fuga, similar a una Alerta Amber, para que los neoyorquinos reciban una notificación de que se ha producido un incidente de este tipo. Dijo que el sistema emitiría alertas por correo electrónico, mensaje de texto y redes sociales con detalles sobre los automóviles que huyeron de un incidente de atropello y fuga. “Me siento optimista de que este proyecto de ley avance”, dijo Rodríguez, “y de que obtendremos el apoyo de la mayoría de mi Concejo”. La votación está programada para el miércoles 15 de noviembre.
