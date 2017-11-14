Man surrenders in hit-and-run death



Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

A man has been arrested for the 2016 hit-and-run killing of popular radio host and uptown resident DJ Jinx Paul.

Kevin Ozoria, 28, turned himself into police on Thurs., Nov. 9th, nearly a year after the Mega 97.9 DJ, whose real name was Jean Paul Guerrero, was killed crossing the street in Brooklyn.

Ozoria, a resident of Hudson Heights, has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident with a fatality and tampering with evidence, the Brooklyn District Attorney’s office said.

He faces up to seven years in prison if convicted.

According to the investigation, on December 19, 2016, at approximately 4 a.m., the defendant was behind the wheel of a 2010 Honda Accord in the vicinity of Jamaica Avenue and Sheffield Avenue in East New York, Brooklyn. The vehicle struck Guerrero as he was crossing Jamaica Avenue and left the scene.

A passing motorist called 911.

The victim, severely wounded, was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Ozoria had also turned himself in days after the incident, but police failed to arrest him at the time, citing lack of evidence.

The investigation later uncovered surveillance video of Ozoria driving the car near the scene, police said.

Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez praised the NYPD’s work on the case during a press conference outside of the Harlem home of Guerrero’s parents on November 9.

“Today is a special day for justice,” said Rodríguez. “Nothing can bring the life back for those parents, but at least we can say that Jinx Paul is one of the few cases in the city where the driver who gets involved in a hit and run is put behind bars.”

In a statement, Acting Brooklyn District Attorney Eric González said, “Instead of calling an ambulance or offering aid, this defendant heartlessly left the scene after allegedly striking and killing a beloved member of the community. After an exhaustive and extensive investigation a grand jury has now charged him in connection with this crime and we will seek to hold him accountable. I am determined to keep our streets safe for all pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers.”

Gina Zarate, a friend of the Guerrero family, said the DJ’s parents are currently in Ecuador, but they are very happy that the driver was in custody.

“From here forward, we’re just hoping more justice will come, but at least now he turned himself in, which is great,” Zarate said.

Rodríguez, the Chair of the Council’s Transportation Committee, stood with Guerrero’s family at City Hall in February to introduce a bill that would create a hit-and-run alert system, similar to an Amber Alert, so that New Yorkers are notified that a hit-and-run incident has occurred.

He said the system would issue alerts via email, text and social media containing detail about cars that fled a hit-and-run incident.

“I’m optimistic that this bill will move forward,” stated Rodríguez, “and that we will get support from most of my Council.”

The vote is scheduled for Wed., Nov. 15th.