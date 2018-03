Making #metoo real

City Council examines workplace harrassment

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

“Time’s up” on just the hashtag.

At a February 28 hearing, the City Council reviewed workplace sexual harassment in all sectors.

“We are taking a hashtag and turning it into legislation,” said Public Advocate Letitia James, in a nod to the #metoo movement.

Councilmembers reviewed a new legislative package that would require all city agencies to conduct anti-sexual harassment training twice a year, and report on sexual harassment complaints. Other bills would mandate training for private sector employers, require the city to draw up an assessment of risk factors for sexual harassment, and provide for a “climate survey” at city agencies to gauge general issues about harassment.

“Harassers are still too often able to operate with impunity,” said Committee on Women Chair Helen Rosenthal. “That legacy of underreporting gets us to the reason we are holding this hearing now.”

Rosenthal said the hearing would be the first of many on the issue.

Councilmember Laurie Cumbo, who sponsored the private employer bill, said that one in three women are sexually harassed at work, and 70 percent of them do not report it. She said it was important for the city to spell out clear policies in order to bring harassment to an end.

“You can no longer say you didn’t know. You can no longer say, ‘This is the way we’ve always done it,’” Cumbo said. “We are putting out through this legislation that this type of behavior will no longer be tolerated.”

Carmelyn Malalis, Commissioner of the city’s Commission on Human Rights, said the Commission has secured over $1.4 million in penalties from sexual harassment claims since 2014.

“People who don’t want to have their names on a formal complaint, people who fear retaliation, we can still investigate those claims,” stated Malalis, who said the city is currently investigating 148 claims of sexual harassment, including 16 city agencies. She explained that the city has increased resources to the agency, boosting the staff from 55 to 156 people in the past three years.

“Last year, we published a fact sheet about sexual and street harassment that’s available in 10 languages on our website,” Malalis said.

Dawn Pinnock, Executive Deputy Commissioner for the Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS), said the agency has offered Equal Employment Opportunity training, which covers sexual harassment and complaint filing, since 2009.

“This training is available to all city employees with access to a computer or enrollment in a classroom course,” said Pinnock.

She said DCAS has developed a training module specific to sexual harassment prevention, which was piloted in January. It will be rolled out to city agencies in phases, starting with DCAS.

Meredith Maskara, Chief Executive Officer of the Girl Scouts of Greater New York, said that girls as young as nine in Girl Scout troops are expressing concern about experiencing sexual harassment.

“We provide a safe space for them, and they expect that to translate into their work environment as they enter the workforce,” Maskara said.

Allegra Fishel of the Gender Equality Law Center lauded the proposed Council legislation for creating preventive measures to harassment.

“It is much better to prevent the harassment than to be working to try to fix the damage that it causes after the fact,” she said.

Fishel also called on the city to increase penalties for companies involved in a sexual harassment claim, noting that the fine for a second offense is $2,000.

“It is really the threat of serious financial repercussions that often does the trick to bring employers into line,” said Fishel.

Emily May, Executive Director of Hollaback!, which works to end street harassment and focuses on “equal access to public spaces,” said that 911 operators should be trained on how to respond to harassment, and called on employers to examine how street harassment and online harassment affect employees, as well as implement bystander training.

“We would also like to see city employees trained in tactics for bystander intervention so that they know not just why bystander training is important, but are given options on how to do it,” she said. “Research shows that giving people options on how to intervene dramatically improves the likelihood they actually will.”

Fishel asked the Council to engage community members and harassment victims to help craft the legislation.

“That’s exactly what we’d like to do,” said Rosenthal who explained that the Council would review testimony from advocates and city agencies to gauge best practices moving forward.