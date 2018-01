Lt. Gov. Hochul visits CUMC

Photos: Michael DiVito

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul visited Columbia University Medical Center (CUMC) on January 18 to discuss Governor Andrew Cuomo’s vision for New York State in 2018.

She provided an abbreviated version of Cuomo’s State of the State address, which he delivered in Albany on January 3.

Hochul also visited CUMC’s new School of Nursing and witnessed simulations of birthing delivery and overdose reversals with naloxone.

During her speech, she referenced her naloxone training and said that the opioid epidemic was having a crippling effect on the country.

“As a result of this, the life expectancy of Americans has dropped two years in a row for the first time since 1973,” she said.

“We’re going backward because of this one crisis,” she added.

Hochul said the state is moving to take legal action against pharmaceutical companies over the opioid crisis, noting that Cuomo has asked the Attorney General for enhanced enforcement of the industry.

As Cuomo did in his address, Hochul stressed that New York faces budget challenges in 2018, due to a $4 billion state deficit, and as much as $2 billion of cuts to federal aid.

She estimated that some state residents could endure a 20 to 25 percent increase in their federal taxes, due to the GOP’s new tax plan.

She also discussed the state’s plans to bolster education, creating a Student Loan ombudsmen to help strategize reductions in student debt.

“We are drowning in student debt,” stated Hochul, who said that falling behind on student loans affect New Yorkers’ credit scores, often preventing them from getting an apartment, car or employment. “Their dreams get put on hold.”

She also said the state will invest $20 billion over the next five years to fight homelessness, and would institute election reforms to allow early voting and easier registration.