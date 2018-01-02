Long by the Light

Photos by Cristóbal Vivar

What was the longest was surely the liveliest evening.

Uptown Grand Central hosted its Solstice Soul Train holiday celebration in East Harlem on December 21.

Held along the sidewalks of 125th Street, the event included live music, a light ceremony, a visit from Santa, and a holiday vendor market with crafts and food.

It featured “trains” of musical performers marching on 125th Street between Fifth Avenue and Lexington Avenue, making visits to cultural sites along the way, including a stop at Caribbean Cultural Center and African Diaspora Institute (CCCADI) for a performance by Los Pleneros de la 21.

Musicians from Fogo Azul NYC Bateria Feminina also visited with patients and staff at the Northern Manhattan Rehabilitation and Nursing Center on East 125th Street, regaling them with a chorus of drumming rhythms in the corridors.

The celebration culminated underneath the elevated Metro-North railroad tracks at 125th Street and Park Avenue.

Attendees included Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, State Senator Brian Benjamin, State Assemblymember Inez Dickens, City Councilmember Bill Perkins, City Councilmember-elect Diana Ayala and Community Board 11 Chair Diane Collier.

Designed to mark the winter solstice and longest night of the year, the light ceremony illuminated the corridor with glow sticks.

Guests witnessed musical performances from an array of local artists and were offered tours of the new Second Avenue Subway Center, which features exhibits and programming about the history and construction of the Second Avenue Subway.

Uptown Grand Central, formerly known as the New Harlem East Merchants Association, is a collaboration of merchants that has worked to improve the commercial corridor. The group sponsors street festivals and has adopted the space underneath the Metro-North tracks at 125th Street and Park Avenue as a community plaza with special events.

For more information, please visit uptowngrandcentral.org/.