Long by the Light
Prolongada por la luz
Photos by Cristóbal Vivar
What was the longest was surely the liveliest evening.
Uptown Grand Central hosted its Solstice Soul Train holiday celebration in East Harlem on December 21.
Held along the sidewalks of 125th Street, the event included live music, a light ceremony, a visit from Santa, and a holiday vendor market with crafts and food.
It featured “trains” of musical performers marching on 125th Street between Fifth Avenue and Lexington Avenue, making visits to cultural sites along the way, including a stop at Caribbean Cultural Center and African Diaspora Institute (CCCADI) for a performance by Los Pleneros de la 21.
Musicians from Fogo Azul NYC Bateria Feminina also visited with patients and staff at the Northern Manhattan Rehabilitation and Nursing Center on East 125th Street, regaling them with a chorus of drumming rhythms in the corridors.
The celebration culminated underneath the elevated Metro-North railroad tracks at 125th Street and Park Avenue.
Attendees included Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, State Senator Brian Benjamin, State Assemblymember Inez Dickens, City Councilmember Bill Perkins, City Councilmember-elect Diana Ayala and Community Board 11 Chair Diane Collier.
Designed to mark the winter solstice and longest night of the year, the light ceremony illuminated the corridor with glow sticks.
Guests witnessed musical performances from an array of local artists and were offered tours of the new Second Avenue Subway Center, which features exhibits and programming about the history and construction of the Second Avenue Subway.
Uptown Grand Central, formerly known as the New Harlem East Merchants Association, is a collaboration of merchants that has worked to improve the commercial corridor. The group sponsors street festivals and has adopted the space underneath the Metro-North tracks at 125th Street and Park Avenue as a community plaza with special events.
Fotos por Cristóbal Vivar
La que fue la más larga fue seguramente la noche más animada.
Grand Central, en el norte del condado, organizó su celebración de las fiestas Solstice Soul Train en East Harlem el 21 de diciembre.
Celebrado a lo largo de las aceras de la calle 125, el evento incluyó música en vivo, una ceremonia ligera, una visita de Santa, y un mercado de vendedores de fiestas con artesanías y comida.
Presentó “trenes” de artistas musicales marchando en la calle 125 entre las avenidas quinta y Lexington, haciendo visitas a sitios culturales en el camino, incluyendo una parada en el Centro Cultural del Caribe y el Instituto de la Diáspora Africana (CCCADI, por sus siglas en inglés) para una actuación de Los Pleneros de la 21.
Músicos de Fogo Azul NYC Bateria Feminina también visitaron a los pacientes y al personal del Centro de Rehabilitación y Enfermería del Norte de Manhattan en la calle 125 este, regalándoles con un coro de ritmos de tambores en los pasillos.
La celebración culminó debajo de las vías elevadas del ferrocarril Metro-North en la calle 125 y Park Avenue.
Los asistentes incluyeron a la presidenta del condado de Manhattan, Gale Brewer; al senador estatal Brian Benjamin; a la asambleísta estatal Inez Dickens; al concejal de la ciudad Bill Perkins; a la concejala electa Diana Ayala y a la presidenta de la Junta Comunitaria 11, Diane Collier.
Diseñada para celebrar el solsticio de invierno y la noche más larga del año, la ceremonia de luz iluminó el pasillo con barras luminosas.
Los invitados presenciaron actuaciones musicales de una variedad de artistas locales y se les ofrecieron recorridos por el nuevo Second Avenue Subway Center, que presenta exhibiciones y programación sobre la historia y la construcción del Second Avenue Subway.
Uptown Grand Central, antes conocida como la Asociación de Comerciantes de New Harlem East, es una colaboración de comerciantes que ha trabajado para mejorar el corredor comercial. El grupo patrocina festivales callejeros y ha adoptado el espacio debajo de las vías Metro-North en la calle 125 y Park Avenue como una plaza comunitaria con eventos especiales.
