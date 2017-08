Loíza Live

Saints and salsa.

Thousands gathered to celebrate Afro-Latino culture in the city during the latest edition of the “Fiestas Tradicionales en Honor a Santiago Apóstol,” known as the Loíza Festival, named after the city in Puerto Rico that inspired the festival a half-century before.

Loíza is home to the largest community of African descendants in Puerto Rico, and the three-day cultural event brings Afro-Latino and African diaspora practices to El Barrio.

Among those who performed were Los Pleneros de la 21, Flaco Navaja and The Razor Blades, Johnny “Dandy” Rodríguez (Tito Puente’s Orchestra), Milteri Tucker and Bombazo, Mateo y Cumbalaya, 5 En Plena, Bronx Charanga, Legacy Women, Herencia de Plena, Son del Monte, and more.

Bomba y plena, salsa, handcrafts, and foods rooted in Afro-Puerto Rican fare transported festivalgoers to the city of Loíza, Puerto Rico, founded by “cimarrones” or maroons.

Among this year’s highlights was the co-naming of the street and unveiling of the street sign in honor of Aida Pérez, one of the founders of the Loíza Festival.

The naming took place at 105th Street and Lexington Avenue, the original festival’s site.

On Sunday afternoon, guests honored African ancestors with the traditional Processional of the Saints. The procession, a hallmark of the festivities in Puerto Rico, serves as a bridge for Afro-descendants in the Caribbean and in the United States.

The original organizers of the Festival, Los Hermanos Fraternos de Loíza, have partnered since 2012 with the Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute (CCCADI) and Taino Towers. The groups seek to celebrate local artists while maintaining a global sensitivity which includes inviting artists from another country with Afro-Latino roots. This year’s invited performers were Melvis Santa y Ellas Son from Cuba.

A few images from the festival follow.

For more on the celebration, please visit Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute (CCCADI) at cccadi.org or call 212.307.7420.