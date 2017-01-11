Llegó Espaillat

Dominican-American takes oath in D.C.

Story by Sherry Mazzocchi

Photos by Emmanuel Abreu

It is a fight for the soul of our nation.

That is what Adriano Espaillat, who was sworn in as U.S. Representative for the 13th Congressional District, told a cheering crowd of Northern Manhattan residents in Washington, D.C. on Tues., Jan. 3rd.

He described the general election as “a fight for who we are as a nation.” As a newly minted member of Congress, he vowed to fight for better jobs, health care, and tax credits for child care. Espaillat, who was born in the Dominican Republic, came to the U.S.as a young child and lived for a time as an undocumented immigrant, also said immigration reform was high on his list.

The election of Espaillat marks a huge change not only for the 13th Congressional District, but also in the House of Representatives. Charles Rangel held the seat since 1971. For much of that time, he was one of the most powerful men in the House as the Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee.

The district, originally a stronghold of political power based in Northern Manhattan, would later expand to include parts of the Bronx.

Espaillat ran twice against Rangel, both times losing by razor-thin margins. When Rangel, 86, announced his retirement, Espaillat won the highly contested Democratic primary and won decisively against his Republic opponent in general election.

Roughly 500 local residents rose at the crack of dawn and traveled to Washington, D.C. to see the swearing in of the nation’s first Dominican-born U.S. Representative.

They brought Dominican and American flags, assorted pieces of campaign memorabilia, and hand-held tamboras and guiras for more than a few impromptu drumming sessions.

The packed U.S. Capitol Visitor Center (CVC) Auditorium roared with applause and cheers as Espaillat took his oath, which was administered by Associate Justice Rolando Acosta, of the New York Appellate Division of the Supreme Court.

“Being first is not enough. Even after you struggle hard, even after you overcome your obstacles,” he told those present, “it doesn’t give you a special place in the history of our community, or in the hearts of the people you represent. Being the best is what gets you in.”

Espaillat praised both Rangel and Rangel’s predecessor, Adam Clayton Powell, Jr.

Speaking in both Spanish and English, Espaillat called Rangel and Powell great men and iconic figures of their time. He recalled Powell’s What’s in Your Hand speech. Powell said the lowly David defeated his people’s greatest enemy with a slingshot.

Espaillat talked about his own family, who rose early and worked long hard hours in factories performing manual labor. “That’s what I have in my hands; that’s my legacy,” he said.

He noted the district was made up of people from all over the world. “That’s what we have in our hands—our diversity. That’s our greatest strength.”

He also asked the country at large to question what determined its spirit. “Is it heavy handedness and mean spiritedness and an aggressive attitude? Or is it America with a friendly helping hand?”

Among those who also took to the podium were U.S. Senator Charles Schumer; U.S. Representatives José Serrano; Nydia Velázquez; Luis Gutiérrez; Eliot Engel and Steny Hamilton Hoyer. So did renowned musical artist Sergio Vargas, who sang the Dominican national anthem. Offering invocations and blessings were Monsignor Kevin Sullivan, Executive Director of Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of New York.

For many, his election is not only a watershed moment in American politics, but also a personally inspiring moment. For others, it was long overdue.

“This is a monumental day for the two million Dominicans in the U.S.,” said Cid Wilson, President and CEO of Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility. “It’s just a huge achievement – not only for him and his family, but for our community as a whole. I’d like to equate what Adriano Espaillat has done for Dominicans as the equivalent of what Neil Armstrong did for NASA.”