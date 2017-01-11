Llegó Espaillat

Story by Sherry Mazzocchi Photos by Emmanuel Abreu It is a fight for the soul of our nation. That is what Adriano Espaillat, who was sworn in as U.S. Representative for the 13th Congressional District, told a cheering crowd of Northern Manhattan residents in Washington, D.C. on Tues., Jan. 3rd. He described the general election as “a fight for who we are as a nation.” As a newly minted member of Congress, he vowed to fight for better jobs, health care, and tax credits for child care. Espaillat, who was born in the Dominican Republic, came to the U.S.as a young child and lived for a time as an undocumented immigrant, also said immigration reform was high on his list. The election of Espaillat marks a huge change not only for the 13th Congressional District, but also in the House of Representatives. Charles Rangel held the seat since 1971. For much of that time, he was one of the most powerful men in the House as the Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee. The district, originally a stronghold of political power based in Northern Manhattan, would later expand to include parts of the Bronx. Espaillat ran twice against Rangel, both times losing by razor-thin margins. When Rangel, 86, announced his retirement, Espaillat won the highly contested Democratic primary and won decisively against his Republic opponent in general election. Roughly 500 local residents rose at the crack of dawn and traveled to Washington, D.C. to see the swearing in of the nation’s first Dominican-born U.S. Representative. They brought Dominican and American flags, assorted pieces of campaign memorabilia, and hand-held tamboras and guiras for more than a few impromptu drumming sessions. The packed U.S. Capitol Visitor Center (CVC) Auditorium roared with applause and cheers as Espaillat took his oath, which was administered by Associate Justice Rolando Acosta, of the New York Appellate Division of the Supreme Court. “Being first is not enough. Even after you struggle hard, even after you overcome your obstacles,” he told those present, “it doesn’t give you a special place in the history of our community, or in the hearts of the people you represent. Being the best is what gets you in.” Espaillat praised both Rangel and Rangel’s predecessor, Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. Speaking in both Spanish and English, Espaillat called Rangel and Powell great men and iconic figures of their time. He recalled Powell’s What’s in Your Hand speech. Powell said the lowly David defeated his people’s greatest enemy with a slingshot. Espaillat talked about his own family, who rose early and worked long hard hours in factories performing manual labor. “That’s what I have in my hands; that’s my legacy,” he said. He noted the district was made up of people from all over the world. “That’s what we have in our hands—our diversity. That’s our greatest strength.” He also asked the country at large to question what determined its spirit. “Is it heavy handedness and mean spiritedness and an aggressive attitude? Or is it America with a friendly helping hand?” Among those who also took to the podium were U.S. Senator Charles Schumer; U.S. Representatives José Serrano; Nydia Velázquez; Luis Gutiérrez; Eliot Engel and Steny Hamilton Hoyer. So did renowned musical artist Sergio Vargas, who sang the Dominican national anthem. Offering invocations and blessings were Monsignor Kevin Sullivan, Executive Director of Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of New York. For many, his election is not only a watershed moment in American politics, but also a personally inspiring moment. For others, it was long overdue. “This is a monumental day for the two million Dominicans in the U.S.,” said Cid Wilson, President and CEO of Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility. “It’s just a huge achievement – not only for him and his family, but for our community as a whole. I’d like to equate what Adriano Espaillat has done for Dominicans as the equivalent of what Neil Armstrong did for NASA.” Historia por Sherry Mazzocchi Fotos por Emmanuel Abreu Es una lucha por el alma de nuestra nación. Eso es lo que Adriano Espaillat, quien fue juramentado como representante de los Estados Unidos por el Distrito 13 del Congreso, dijo a una multitud entusiasta de residentes del norte de Manhattan en Washington, D.C. el martes 3 de enero. Describió las elecciones generales como “una lucha por quienes somos como nación”. Como miembro recién estrenado del Congreso, prometió luchar por mejores empleos, atención médica y créditos fiscales para el cuidado infantil. Espaillat, nacido en la República Dominicana, quien llegó a los Estados Unidos siendo un niño pequeño y vivió por un rato como inmigrante indocumentado, también dijo que la reforma migratoria era prioridad en su lista. La elección de Espaillat marca un cambio enorme no sólo en el Distrito 13 del Congreso, sino también en la Cámara de Representantes. Charles Rangel ocupó el asiento desde 1971. Durante gran parte de ese tiempo, fue uno de los hombres más poderosos de la Cámara como presidente del Comité de Formas y Medios de la Cámara. El distrito, originalmente un bastión del poder político del norte de Manhattan, se expandiría posteriormente para incluir partes del Bronx. Espaillat compitió dos veces contra Rangel, ambas perdiendo por estrechos márgenes. Cuando Rangel, de 86 años, anunció su retiro, Espaillat ganó la disputada primaria demócrata decisivamente contra su opositor de la República en las elecciones generales. Aproximadamente 500 residentes locales se levantaron al amanecer y viajaron a Washington, D.C. para ver la juramentación del primer representante dominicano nacido en República Dominicana. Llevaron banderas dominicanas y americanas, varios recuerdos de la campaña, y tamboras y güiras para más de unas pocas sesiones improvisadas de percusión. El repleto auditorio del Centro de Visitantes del Capitolio de los Estados Unidos (CVC, por sus siglas en inglés) estalló en aplausos y ovaciones mientras Espaillat prestaba juramento, que fue administrado por el juez asociado Rolando Acosta, de la División de Apelaciones de la Corte Suprema de Nueva York. “Ser primero no es suficiente, incluso después de luchar duro y de superar los obstáculos”, dijo a los presentes, “no te garantiza un lugar especial en la historia de nuestra comunidad o en el corazón de la gente que representas. Ser el mejor es lo que te hace entrar”. Espaillat elogió tanto a Rangel como a su predecesor, Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. Hablando en español e inglés, Espaillat llamó a Rangel y Powell grandes hombres y figuras icónicas de su tiempo. Recordó las palabras del discurso de Powell What’s in Your Hand, sobre que el humilde David venció al enemigo más grande de su pueblo con una honda. Espaillat habló de su propia familia, quienes se levantaban temprano y trabajan largas y duras horas en fábricas realizando trabajos manuales. “Eso es lo que tengo en mis manos, ese es mi legado”, dijo. Destacó que el distrito está formado por personas de todo el mundo. “Eso es lo que tenemos en nuestras manos: nuestra diversidad, esa es nuestra mayor fortaleza”. También pidió al país en general preguntarse qué determina su espíritu. “¿Se trata de una mano pesada y de una actitud agresiva o de una América con una mano amiga?”. También subieron al podio el senador estadounidense Charles Schumer y los representantes de los Estados Unidos José Serrano; Nydia Velázquez; Eliot Engel; Luis Gutiérrez; y Steny Hamilton Hoyer. Así lo hizo el renombrado artista musical Sergio Vargas, quien cantó el himno nacional dominicano. El monseñor Kevin Sullivan, director ejecutivo de las Caridades Católicas de la Archidiócesis de Nueva York, ofreció invocaciones y bendiciones. Para muchos, su elección no fue sólo un momento decisivo en la política estadounidense, sino también un momento personalmente inspirador. Para otros, debió haber sucedido hace mucho tiempo. “Este es un día monumental para los dos millones de dominicanos en los Estados Unidos”, dijo Cid Wilson, presidente y director general de la Asociación Hispana de Responsabilidad Corporativa. “Es simplemente un gran logro, no sólo para él y su familia, sino para nuestra comunidad en su conjunto, me gustaría equiparar lo que Adriano Espaillat ha hecho por los dominicanos como el equivalente a lo que Neil Armstrong hizo por la NASA”.
