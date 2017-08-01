Story and photos by Gregg McQueen “Amazing.” That’s how State Senator Marisol Alcántara described the efforts undertaken by the legal non-profit Manhattan Legal Services, which is part of Legal Services NYC. It provides free legal help to low-income New Yorkers facing foreclosure proceedings, immigration and housing court issues, landlord harassment and eviction – and now the organization is itself receiving assistance, in the form of $50,000 in state funding allocated by Alcántara. The organization has an office at 5030 Broadway, the same building as Alcántara’s district headquarters, and has been holding pop-up office hours in Alcántara’s office on the second Wednesday of every month. On Wed., July 26, Alcántara visited Manhattan Legal Services’ main office in Harlem to announce the funding and thank the group’s leadership for providing services in her district, an area she called “one of the last working class neighborhoods in New York City.” Alcántara said she was aware that that many of her constituents had been helped by Manhattan Legal Services. “I was hoping we could put more money into it because the work you guys have done has been amazing,” she said. Executive Director Peggy Earisman said the root of the organization’s mission is to fight poverty and seek racial, social and economic justice. “We do that by representing low-income people in civil matters, those that deal with necessities like housing, immigration, benefits and family law,” she said. So far in 2017, more than 1,400 people have asked for the organization’s help with housing matters, and the number of Manhattan Legal Services clients has increased 63 percent in the last three years, Earisman said. “This funding is really critical to our ability to continue to address the needs of the community as those needs keep increasing,” she remarked. The organization estimated that 85% of its clients live on less than $15,000 a year. Mr. Díaz, a client of Manhattan Legal Services who resides in Northern Manhattan, said the organization has helped him and his brother with issues beyond housing concerns. “We give our thanks to this organization for having helped us obtain citizenship. This country now counts on two more Latino votes,” said Díaz. “Many immigrants perhaps don’t know about this office but if you look for this office, you will receive the necessary help.” Maribel Martínez-Gunter, the group’s Director of Family Law and Immigration, said that the group’s attorneys specialize in many different areas. “Often when we look at clients, it’s not just one legal issue that they have, it’s a complexity of legal issues,” she said. “In order for our families to achieve safety, stability, good housing, we need to make sure that we are alert to all of these things.” “These are communities that are particularly under attack,” she said. “They have one of the largest portfolios of continued affordable housing and also have large immigrant populations.” She said the recent passage of Right to Council legislation by the City Council will greatly benefit the population with which the organization works. “We do, however, want to make sure in executing that, that there is still space to do some of the building organizing work and representing tenant associations,” added Earisman. “[That] is really the backbone of preserving affordable communities.” Manhattan Legal Services’ Inwood office is located at 5030 Broadway, Suite 664, New York, NY 10034. For more information, please call 917.661.4500 or visit http://bit.ly/2w7wkFs. Historia y fotos por Gregg McQueen “Asombroso”. Así es como la senadora estatal Marisol Alcántara describió los esfuerzos emprendidos por la organización sin fines de lucro Manhattan Legal Services, parte de Legal Services NYC, para ayudar a inquilinos locales a evitar que enfrentan procesos de ejecución hipotecaria, corte de vivienda e inmigración, acoso de propietarios y desalojos. Y ahora es la organización que está recibiendo apoyo, en forma de $50,000 dólares en fondos estatales asignados por Alcántara. La organización tiene una oficina en el No. 5030 de Broadway, el mismo edificio que la sede del distrito de Alcántara, y ha estado ocupando horas de oficina en la oficina de Alcántara el segundo miércoles de cada mes. Alcántara dijo que era consciente de que muchos de sus electores habían sido ayudados por Manhattan Legal Services. “Esperaba que pudiéramos poner más dinero pues la labor que ustedes han hecho ha sido increíble”, dijo. Peggy Earisman, directora ejecutiva de Manhattan Legal Services, dijo que la raíz de la misión de la organización es luchar contra la pobreza y buscar justicia racial, social y económica. “Lo hacemos representando a personas de bajos ingresos en asuntos civiles, a quienes lidian con necesidades como vivienda, inmigración, prestaciones y derecho familiar”, dijo. Hasta el momento, en 2017, más de 1,400 personas han solicitado ayuda a la organización para asuntos de vivienda, y el número de clientes de Manhattan Legal Services ha aumentado un 63 por ciento en los últimos tres años, dijo Earisman. “Este financiamiento es muy importante para nuestra capacidad de continuar atendiendo las necesidades de la comunidad, dado que esas necesidades continúan aumentando”, señaló. La organización estimó que el 85% de sus clientes viven con menos de $15,000 dólares al año. El señor Díaz, cliente de Manhattan Legal Services que vive en el norte de Manhattan, dijo que la organización le ayudó a él y a su hermano en asuntos como vivienda y a convertirse en ciudadanos estadounidenses. “Agradecemos a esta organización por habernos ayudado a obtener la ciudadanía, este país ahora cuenta con dos votos latinos más”, dijo. “Muchos inmigrantes quizás no saben acerca de esta oficina, pero si la buscan, recibirán la ayuda necesaria”. Maribel Martínez-Gunter, directora de Derecho Familiar e Inmigración de Manhattan Legal Services, dijo que los abogados del grupo se especializan en muchas áreas diferentes. “A menudo cuando miramos a los clientes, no es sólo una cuestión legal la que tienen, sino una complejidad de cuestiones legales”, dijo. “Para que nuestras familias puedan alcanzar la seguridad, la estabilidad y la buena vivienda, debemos asegurarnos de estar atentos a todas estas cosas”. Earisman dijo que el esfuerzo para mantener a la gente en sus hogares lleva a la “cohesión de la comunidad” para vecindarios como Washington Heights, Inwood y Harlem. “Estas son las comunidades que están particularmente bajo ataque”, dijo. “Tienen una de las carteras más grandes de vivienda económica asequible y también tienen grandes poblaciones de inmigrantes”. Dijo que la reciente aprobación del Ayuntamiento de la legislación del Derecho a un Abogado beneficiará grandemente a la población con la que trabaja Manhattan Legal Services. “Sin embargo, queremos asegurarnos de ejecutar eso, pues todavía hay espacio para hacer parte del trabajo de las organizaciones de edificios y representar a las asociaciones de inquilinos”, dijo Earisman. “[Eso es] es realmente la columna vertebral de preservar las comunidades asequibles”. La oficina de Inwood de Manhattan Legal Services se encuentra en el No. 5030 de Broadway, Suite 664, New York, NY 10034. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 917.661.4500 o visite http://bit.ly/2w7wkFs.
Lift for a Lifeline
Nuevos fondos para servicios legales
