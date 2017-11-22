- English
- Español
Lies on Lead
NYCHA failed to conduct lead paint inspections for four years: DOI report
The New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) failed to conduct mandatory safety inspections for lead paint over a four-year period beginning in 2013, according to a damning new report by the New York City Department of Investigation (DOI).
On November 15, the DOI released the results of an investigation detailing how NYCHA failed to inspect for the hazardous paint at its public housing facilities, and also submitted false documentation to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) stating that the agency was in compliance with federal laws requiring the inspections to be performed.
In its report, the DOI said that despite its senior staff being made aware that NYCHA was out of compliance with city lead laws in 2015, and its Chair, Shola Olatoye, being told in 2016 of non-compliance with both city and federal rules, certifications were still submitted to the federal government.
As a result of this investigation, and three additional DOI investigations that revealed other serious safety hazards and breakdowns over the past two years, DOI recommended that an independent monitor, reporting to DOI, be appointed to ensure future compliance with inspections in areas including lead paint, smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.
“DOI’s investigation found that NYCHA failed to do critical lead safety inspections and then falsely certified that they were meeting these legal requirements. This is the fourth time in two years that DOI has found NYCHA to be careless when it comes to tenant safety,” said DOI Commissioner Mark G. Peters. “NYCHA has an obligation both to protect tenants and to be honest with the public. Today’s report should be an important step in ensuring that NYCHA meets these obligations.”
NYCHA has approximately 55,000 apartments that must be visually assessed each year to satisfy the federal rule.
DOI’s investigation showed that in 2013, 2014 and 2015, NYCHA submitted documentation to HUD certifying that it was in compliance with lead-based paint regulations, despite not having conducted the required visual assessments.
City Councilmember Ritchie Torres, Chair of the Council’s Committee on Public Housing, announced that the Committee would require Olatoye to appear before an oversight hearing in early December.
“NYCHA’s false reporting on lead paint inspections represents a collapse of credibility in the public mind. The only hope for restoring public confidence in the leadership of the Housing Authority is an independent monitor, and I will not relent in holding NYCHA’s feet to the fire until one is appointed,” said Torres in a statement.
Fellow Councilmember Rafael Salamanca called for Olatoye to be replaced as NYCHA Chair.
“While I personally have enjoyed my friendship with Chair Olatoye, I feel that I cannot stand aside any longer in calling out the problems at NYCHA. That’s why I’m calling for a leadership change immediately,” Salamanca said.
“I believe there is no justification for why lead paint testing and abatement wasn’t completed and reported properly,” he stated. “This was incompetent at best, negligent at worst.”
In the wake of the lead paint revelations, NYCHA announced that it would institute immediate corrective actions, and reported that two senior executives resigned and one was demoted and suspended.
The agency has established an Executive Compliance Department for the first time in its history, with a Chief Compliance Officer responsible for compliance training for NYCHA’s employees, accuracy of external reporting and a providing an additional outlet for resident and employee complaints.
On November 20, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the appointment of Edna Wells Handy as Acting Chief Compliance Officer. Handy, currently serving as legal counsel to the NYPD Commissioner, will begin full-time in December.
“We take our job to keep the residents of public housing safe extremely seriously. Edna will be a voice for residents and an aggressive agent for protecting them,” said de Blasio in a statement.
But Torres said NYCHA’s corrective actions are insufficient unless a third-party compliance monitor is appointed, as DOI recommended.
“An internal compliance department is no substitute for an independent monitor. NYCHA’s failure to recognize the need for third-party accountability will only deepen the damage to its credibility,” Torres said.
At a press conference on November 20, Salamanca announced the introduction of a Council resolution urging the creation of an independent monitor to oversee NYCHA operations, while Senator Jeff Klein said he is pushing a bill at the state level that would establish a independent monitor with oversight of any NYCHA project and required to prepare an annual report on the office’s activities.
Legislation proposed by Klein would create an Office of the Independent Monitor within the Department of Homes and Community Renewal, to be appointed by the governor.
To view the full DOI report, http://on.nyc.gov/2juhoAy.
Mentiras Materiales
NYCHA no llevó a cabo inspecciones de pintura de plomo durante cuatro años
No se hicieron.
La Autoridad de Vivienda de la ciudad de Nueva York (NYCHA, por sus siglas en inglés) no realizó inspecciones de seguridad obligatorias para pintura con plomo durante un período de cuatro años a partir de 2013, de acuerdo con un irrecusable informe del Departamento de Investigación de la ciudad de Nueva York (DOI, por sus siglas en inglés).
El 15 de noviembre, el DOI publicó los resultados de una investigación que detalla cómo NYCHA no inspeccionó la pintura peligrosa en sus instalaciones de vivienda pública, y también presentó documentación falsa al Departamento de Vivienda y Desarrollo Urbano (HUD, por sus siglas en inglés) indicando que la agencia estaba en cumplimiento de las leyes federales que requieren que se realicen las inspecciones.
En su informe, el DOI dijo que a pesar de que su personal senior estaba consciente de que NYCHA no cumplió con las leyes municipales en 2015, y su presidenta, Shola Olatoye, fue informada en 2016 sobre el incumplimiento de las normas federales y municipales, las certificaciones se presentaron al gobierno federal.
Como resultado de esta investigación, y de tres investigaciones adicionales del DOI que revelaron otros riesgos graves de seguridad y fallas en los últimos dos años, el DOI recomendó que sea nombrado un monitor independiente, que informe al DOI, para asegurar el cumplimiento futuro de las inspecciones en áreas como pintura con plomo y detectores de humo y de monóxido de carbono.
“La investigación del DOI descubrió que NYCHA no realizó las inspecciones críticas de seguridad de plomo y luego certificó falsamente que cumplía con estos requisitos legales. Esta es la cuarta vez en dos años que el DOI ha encontrado que NYCHA es descuidada en lo que respecta a la seguridad de los inquilinos”, dijo el comisionado del DOI, Mark G. Peters. “NYCHA tiene la obligación tanto de proteger a los inquilinos como de ser honesta con el público. El informe de hoy debe ser un paso importante para garantizar que NYCHA cumpla con estas obligaciones”.
NYCHA tiene aproximadamente 55,000 apartamentos que deben evaluarse visualmente cada año para cumplir con la regla federal.
La investigación del DOI mostró que, en 2013, 2014 y 2015, NYCHA presentó documentación al HUD certificando que cumplía con las regulaciones de pintura de plomo, a pesar de no haber llevado a cabo las evaluaciones visuales requeridas.
El concejal Ritchie Torres, presidente del Comité de Vivienda Pública del Concejo, anunció que el Comité requeriría que Olatoye comparezca ante una audiencia de supervisión a principios de diciembre.
“La información falsa de NYCHA sobre las inspecciones de pintura con plomo representa un colapso de credibilidad en la mente del público. La única esperanza para restablecer la confianza pública en el liderazgo de la Autoridad de Vivienda es un monitor independiente, y no cejaré en mantener los pies de NYCHA al fuego hasta que uno sea nombrado”, dijo Torres en un comunicado.
Su compañero concejal Rafael Salamanca pidió que Olatoye sea reemplazada como cabeza de NYCHA.
“Si bien personalmente he disfrutado de mi amistad con la presidenta Olatoye, siento que no puedo hacerme a un lado más tiempo señalando los problemas en NYCHA. Es por eso que pido un cambio de liderazgo de inmediato”, dijo Salamanca.
“Creo que no hay justificación para que la prueba y eliminación de pintura con plomo no se complete ni se informe adecuadamente”, afirmó. “Esto fue incompetente en el mejor de los casos, negligente en el peor”.
A raíz de las revelaciones de la pintura de plomo, NYCHA anunció que instituiría acciones correctivas inmediatas, e informó que dos altos ejecutivos renunciaron y uno fue degradado y suspendido.
La agencia ha establecido un Departamento Ejecutivo de Cumplimiento por primera vez en su historia, con un director de Cumplimiento responsable de la capacitación de cumplimiento para los empleados de NYCHA, de la precisión de los informes externos y como una fuente adicional para quejas de residentes y empleados.
El 20 de noviembre, el alcalde Bill de Blasio anunció el nombramiento de Edna Wells Handy como directora interina de Cumplimiento. Handy, quien actualmente funge como asesora legal del comisionado del NYPD, comenzará a tiempo completo en diciembre.
“Tomamos nuestro trabajo de mantener a los residentes de viviendas públicas seguras extremadamente en serio. Edna será una voz para los residentes y un agente agresivo para protegerlos”, dijo De Blasio en un comunicado.
Pero Torres señaló que las acciones correctivas de NYCHA son insuficientes a menos que se designe a un monitor de cumplimiento de terceros, como lo recomendó el DOI.
“Un departamento de cumplimiento interno no sustituye a un monitor independiente. El hecho de que NYCHA no reconozca la necesidad de una responsabilidad por parte de terceros solo profundizará el daño a su credibilidad”, dijo Torres.
En una conferencia de prensa el 20 de noviembre, Salamanca anunció la presentación de una resolución del Concejo instando a la creación de un monitor independiente para supervisar las operaciones de NYCHA, mientras que el senador Jeff Klein dijo que está impulsando un proyecto de ley a nivel estatal que establecería un monitor independiente para supervisar cualquier proyecto de NYCHA y se le requeriría preparar un informe anual sobre las actividades de la oficina.
La legislación propuesta por Klein crearía una Oficina del Monitor Independiente dentro del Departamento de Hogares y Renovación Comunitaria, designada por el gobernador.
Para ver el informe completo del DOI, vaya a http://on.nyc.gov/2juhoAy.