Lies on Lead

NYCHA failed to conduct lead paint inspections for four years: DOI report

It was all a lie.

The New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) failed to conduct mandatory safety inspections for lead paint over a four-year period beginning in 2013, according to a damning new report by the New York City Department of Investigation (DOI).

On November 15, the DOI released the results of an investigation detailing how NYCHA failed to inspect for the hazardous paint at its public housing facilities, and also submitted false documentation to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) stating that the agency was in compliance with federal laws requiring the inspections to be performed.

In its report, the DOI said that despite its senior staff being made aware that NYCHA was out of compliance with city lead laws in 2015, and its Chair, Shola Olatoye, being told in 2016 of non-compliance with both city and federal rules, certifications were still submitted to the federal government.

As a result of this investigation, and three additional DOI investigations that revealed other serious safety hazards and breakdowns over the past two years, DOI recommended that an independent monitor, reporting to DOI, be appointed to ensure future compliance with inspections in areas including lead paint, smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

“DOI’s investigation found that NYCHA failed to do critical lead safety inspections and then falsely certified that they were meeting these legal requirements. This is the fourth time in two years that DOI has found NYCHA to be careless when it comes to tenant safety,” said DOI Commissioner Mark G. Peters. “NYCHA has an obligation both to protect tenants and to be honest with the public. Today’s report should be an important step in ensuring that NYCHA meets these obligations.”

NYCHA has approximately 55,000 apartments that must be visually assessed each year to satisfy the federal rule.

DOI’s investigation showed that in 2013, 2014 and 2015, NYCHA submitted documentation to HUD certifying that it was in compliance with lead-based paint regulations, despite not having conducted the required visual assessments.

City Councilmember Ritchie Torres, Chair of the Council’s Committee on Public Housing, announced that the Committee would require Olatoye to appear before an oversight hearing in early December.

“NYCHA’s false reporting on lead paint inspections represents a collapse of credibility in the public mind. The only hope for restoring public confidence in the leadership of the Housing Authority is an independent monitor, and I will not relent in holding NYCHA’s feet to the fire until one is appointed,” said Torres in a statement.

Fellow Councilmember Rafael Salamanca called for Olatoye to be replaced as NYCHA Chair.

“While I personally have enjoyed my friendship with Chair Olatoye, I feel that I cannot stand aside any longer in calling out the problems at NYCHA. That’s why I’m calling for a leadership change immediately,” Salamanca said.

“I believe there is no justification for why lead paint testing and abatement wasn’t completed and reported properly,” he stated. “This was incompetent at best, negligent at worst.”

In the wake of the lead paint revelations, NYCHA announced that it would institute immediate corrective actions, and reported that two senior executives resigned and one was demoted and suspended.

The agency has established an Executive Compliance Department for the first time in its history, with a Chief Compliance Officer responsible for compliance training for NYCHA’s employees, accuracy of external reporting and a providing an additional outlet for resident and employee complaints.

On November 20, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the appointment of Edna Wells Handy as Acting Chief Compliance Officer. Handy, currently serving as legal counsel to the NYPD Commissioner, will begin full-time in December.

“We take our job to keep the residents of public housing safe extremely seriously. Edna will be a voice for residents and an aggressive agent for protecting them,” said de Blasio in a statement.

But Torres said NYCHA’s corrective actions are insufficient unless a third-party compliance monitor is appointed, as DOI recommended.

“‎An internal compliance department is no substitute for an independent monitor. NYCHA’s failure to recognize the need for third-party accountability will only deepen the damage to its credibility,” Torres said.

At a press conference on November 20, Salamanca announced the introduction of a Council resolution urging the creation of an independent monitor to oversee NYCHA operations, while Senator Jeff Klein said he is pushing a bill at the state level that would establish a independent monitor with oversight of any NYCHA project and required to prepare an annual report on the office’s activities.

Legislation proposed by Klein would create an Office of the Independent Monitor within the Department of Homes and Community Renewal, to be appointed by the governor.

To view the full DOI report, http://on.nyc.gov/2juhoAy.