Libre Oscar López Rivera

Sentence commuted for Puerto Rican political prisoner

He’s coming home.

After 35 years in a federal prison, Puerto Rican nationalist Oscar López Rivera had his sentence commuted on Tues., Jan. 17th by President Barack Obama.

López Rivera, who was due to serve 70 years, will now be released on May 17.

Obama cut short the sentence of López Rivera, who fought for Puerto Rican independence and was imprisoned in 1981 for conspiracy.

The 74-year-old López Rivera, who spent nearly half his life in prison, was a member of Fuerzas Armadas de Liberación Nacional (FALN), a paramilitary organization responsible for several bombings on U.S. targets.

Human rights advocates, including Archbishop Desmond Tutu and former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, had long called for his release. Many considered him a Puerto Rican “Nelson Mandela” and referred to him as a freedom fighter.

López Rivera was offered a conditional commutation in 1999 by President Bill Clinton, which he rejected because he opposed the terms offered at the time.

Local elected officials and activists praised Obama’s decision, one they had clamored as the President’s tenure came to its very last days.

As recently as Wed., Jan. 11th, a rally with City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, together with López Rivera’s daughter Clarissa López, Bronx Assemblymember José Rivera, San Juan municipal mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz, and musical artist Residente, was held in Farragut Square in Washington, D.C.

U.S. Congresswoman Nydia M. Velázquez praised Tuesday’s action by Obama, in which he issued 209 commutations and 64 pardons altogether.

“I thank President Obama for taking this step, an act of magnanimous grace,” Velázquez said in a statement. “I also want to thank all the activists, elected officials and ordinary Puerto Ricans who labored tirelessly to secure Oscar’s freedom.”

Velázquez called López Rivera a symbol for all Puerto Ricans.

“His struggle is our struggle and in many ways represents the pain and the journey that all Puerto Ricans have and are living,” she said. “At this time, when our beloved island has endured so much economic turmoil and hardship, the release of this gentle man is an important step of justice.”

“I commend President Barack Obama on today’s decision to pardon Oscar López Rivera,” said Congressman Adriano Espaillat, who had also attended the D.C. rally. “Mr. López Rivera has spent the last 36 years of his life in federal prison. He has long served his time and upon his release, will now be allowed to return home to be with his family, loved ones and a community that has remained loyal in support and calling for his release.”

Jan Susler, López Rivera’ s longtime attorney, said “Oscar is grateful for all the love and solidarity — in Puerto Rico, in the United States, and throughout the world — that made this happen.”

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, who had made personal appeals to the White House for clemency, sent word via Twitter that there were many celebrations to come – including a special performance of the award-winning show in Chicago, in which he planned on slipping back into the title role he originated.

“When you talk to Don Oscar,” he wrote Mark-Viverito, “díle [tell him] I’ve got a show for him in Chicago. It’ll be my honor to play Hamilton the night he goes.”