Library redevelopment plans unveiled

After months of speculation, the city has revealed long-awaited details for the redevelopment of the Inwood Library.

On Tues., Mar. 6th, the Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD), Housing Development Corporation (HDC) and New York Public Library (NYPL) announced plans to redevelop the current library into a 14-story building featuring 175 affordable apartments, a new public library, a community center and a Pre-K facility.

The project — named The Eliza in honor of Eliza Hamilton — will be developed as a joint venture between the Community League of the Heights (CLOTH), Ranger Properties, Alembic and the Children’s Village.

“Through Housing New York, we strive to pair affordable housing development with the dynamic community spaces that neighborhoods need to thrive,” said HPD Commissioner María Torres-Springer. “The Eliza — fittingly named for one of the earliest supporters of the Inwood library and a champion of literacy and education — weds deeply affordable homes with a beautifully redesigned library and a new Pre-K facility that will benefit the Inwood neighborhood for generations to come.”

The new, three-story library will be funded through capital funding from HPD and a $5 million dollar grant from the Robin Hood Foundation.

“Inwood is a diverse and vibrant community of passionate library users — families who attend our popular early literacy events, students who need our after-school programs or ESOL classes, and readers of all ages,” said NYPL President Tony Marx, a native of Inwood. “The new Inwood Library will provide patrons, young and old, with a larger library that supports the opportunities for success they deserve, offering greater access to books, technology, and programs that ensure the vitality of the neighborhood.”

Part of the city’s planned rezoning of Inwood, the new building will include a mix of studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom apartments that will be available to low-income families, with income caps set between $20,040 and $40,080 for individuals and $34,360 and $51,540 for a household of three.

More than 20 percent of all apartments will be affordable to a family of three earning less than $26,000, HPD said.

Apartments will also be reserved for formerly homeless families.

“It is with humility, gratitude, and honor that CLOTH and the members of our team, embrace this opportunity to continue serving our community,” said Yvonne Stennett, Executive Director of CLOTH. “We look forward to engaging with our neighbors and friends to create a valuable community asset that will positively impact the lives of thousands today and into the future.”

Residents will have access to an onsite gym, tenant roof garden, bike room and laundry facilities.

A community room will be accessible both from the library and from a separate exterior entrance, so it can be available to the community outside of the regular library operating hours.

Though HPD has said that the community will have access to a temporary library space during construction, no details on the temporary space have been provided.

Following the city’s announcement, Congressman Adriano Espaillat responded with strong criticism of the project, suggesting it was symbolic of the displacement that would occur on the heels of the Inwood rezoning.

“The Inwood Library plan is a Trojan Horse for uptown,” Espaillat said in a statement.

“As we brace for the 2020 Census data, we cannot allow the city to push through a rezoning of our community without first demonstrating how they will guarantee they will preserve affordable housing and create at least 5,000 new units,” he added.

Espaillat noted that the current Inwood rezoning proposal would create 1,300 affordable units, but said that 6,299 preferential rent families could be bought out or pushed out.

“At a time when our city spends $2.8 billion yearly to house the homeless, according to new figures by the Office of Management and Budget, I urge Mayor de Blasio to ensure residents of Washington Heights and Inwood receive a fair share of the 300,000 units of affordable housing he has promised, starting with the creation of 5,000 new apartments uptown, with at least 1,000 of those apartments set aside for senior citizens,” said Espaillat. “I further recommend that the development be confined to the Sherman Creek area east of 10th Avenue, excluding the commercial corridors of 207th Street and Dyckman Street. Our goal can only be accomplished by including not-for-profit, city and private development in the Washington Heights and Inwood neighborhoods. This commitment must happen before any rezoning proposal is adopted.”

The Congressman is hosting a town hall meeting on Monday, March 12th at 6:30 p.m. at an Inwood location to be announced. For more information, please visit www.facebook.com/RepEspaillat/.