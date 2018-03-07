Spoiler alerts ahead. After months of speculation, the city has revealed long-awaited details for the redevelopment of the Inwood Library. On Tues., Mar. 6th, the Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD), Housing Development Corporation (HDC) and New York Public Library (NYPL) announced plans to redevelop the current library into a 14-story building featuring 175 affordable apartments, a new public library, a community center and a Pre-K facility. The project — named The Eliza in honor of Eliza Hamilton — will be developed as a joint venture between the Community League of the Heights (CLOTH), Ranger Properties, Alembic and the Children’s Village. “Through Housing New York, we strive to pair affordable housing development with the dynamic community spaces that neighborhoods need to thrive,” said HPD Commissioner María Torres-Springer. “The Eliza — fittingly named for one of the earliest supporters of the Inwood library and a champion of literacy and education — weds deeply affordable homes with a beautifully redesigned library and a new Pre-K facility that will benefit the Inwood neighborhood for generations to come.” The new, three-story library will be funded through capital funding from HPD and a $5 million dollar grant from the Robin Hood Foundation. “Inwood is a diverse and vibrant community of passionate library users — families who attend our popular early literacy events, students who need our after-school programs or ESOL classes, and readers of all ages,” said NYPL President Tony Marx, a native of Inwood. “The new Inwood Library will provide patrons, young and old, with a larger library that supports the opportunities for success they deserve, offering greater access to books, technology, and programs that ensure the vitality of the neighborhood.” Part of the city’s planned rezoning of Inwood, the new building will include a mix of studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom apartments that will be available to low-income families, with income caps set between $20,040 and $40,080 for individuals and $34,360 and $51,540 for a household of three. More than 20 percent of all apartments will be affordable to a family of three earning less than $26,000, HPD said. Apartments will also be reserved for formerly homeless families. “It is with humility, gratitude, and honor that CLOTH and the members of our team, embrace this opportunity to continue serving our community,” said Yvonne Stennett, Executive Director of CLOTH. “We look forward to engaging with our neighbors and friends to create a valuable community asset that will positively impact the lives of thousands today and into the future.” Residents will have access to an onsite gym, tenant roof garden, bike room and laundry facilities. A community room will be accessible both from the library and from a separate exterior entrance, so it can be available to the community outside of the regular library operating hours. Though HPD has said that the community will have access to a temporary library space during construction, no details on the temporary space have been provided. Following the city’s announcement, Congressman Adriano Espaillat responded with strong criticism of the project, suggesting it was symbolic of the displacement that would occur on the heels of the Inwood rezoning. “The Inwood Library plan is a Trojan Horse for uptown,” Espaillat said in a statement. “As we brace for the 2020 Census data, we cannot allow the city to push through a rezoning of our community without first demonstrating how they will guarantee they will preserve affordable housing and create at least 5,000 new units,” he added. Espaillat noted that the current Inwood rezoning proposal would create 1,300 affordable units, but said that 6,299 preferential rent families could be bought out or pushed out. “At a time when our city spends $2.8 billion yearly to house the homeless, according to new figures by the Office of Management and Budget, I urge Mayor de Blasio to ensure residents of Washington Heights and Inwood receive a fair share of the 300,000 units of affordable housing he has promised, starting with the creation of 5,000 new apartments uptown, with at least 1,000 of those apartments set aside for senior citizens,” said Espaillat. “I further recommend that the development be confined to the Sherman Creek area east of 10th Avenue, excluding the commercial corridors of 207th Street and Dyckman Street. Our goal can only be accomplished by including not-for-profit, city and private development in the Washington Heights and Inwood neighborhoods. This commitment must happen before any rezoning proposal is adopted.” The Congressman is hosting a town hall meeting on Monday, March 12th at 6:30 p.m. at an Inwood location to be announced. For more information, please visit www.facebook.com/RepEspaillat/. Después de meses de especulaciones, la ciudad ha revelado los detalles largamente esperados de la remodelación de la biblioteca Inwood. El martes 6 de marzo, el Departamento de Preservación y Desarrollo de la Vivienda (HPD, por sus siglas en inglés), la Corporación de Desarrollo de la Vivienda (HDC, por sus siglas en inglés) y la Biblioteca Pública de Nueva York (NYPL, por sus siglas en inglés) anunciaron planes para remodelar la actual biblioteca en un edificio de 14 pisos con 175 apartamentos asequibles, una nueva biblioteca pública, un centro comunitario y una instalación de Pre-K. El proyecto, llamado The Eliza en honor a Eliza Hamilton, se desarrollará como una empresa conjunta entre la Liga Comunitaria de the Heights (CLOTH, por sus siglas en inglés), Ranger Properties, Alambic y Children’s Village. “A través de Housing New York, nos esforzamos por vincular el desarrollo de viviendas asequibles con los espacios comunitarios dinámicos que los vecindarios necesitan para prosperar”, dijo la comisionada del HPD, María Torres-Springer. “The Eliza —nombrada acertadamente por una de las primeras partidarias de la Biblioteca Inwood y defensora de la alfabetización y la educación, casa hogares profundamente asequibles con una biblioteca bellamente rediseñada y una nueva instalación Pre-K que beneficiará al vecindario de Inwood para las generaciones venideras”. La nueva biblioteca de tres pisos se financiará con fondos de capital del HPD y una donación de $5 millones de dólares de la Fundación Robin Hood. “Inwood es una comunidad diversa y vibrante de apasionados usuarios de bibliotecas: familias que asisten a nuestros populares eventos de alfabetización temprana, estudiantes que necesitan nuestros programas extracurriculares o clases de ESOL y lectores de todas las edades”, dijo el presidente de la NYPL, Tony Marx, nativo de Inwood. “La nueva Biblioteca Inwood brindará a los clientes, jóvenes y mayores, una biblioteca más grande que respalde las oportunidades de éxito que merecen, ofreciendo un mayor acceso a libros, tecnología y programas que garanticen la vitalidad del vecindario”. Como parte de la rezonificación planificada de Inwood, el nuevo edificio incluirá una combinación de apartamentos tipo estudio de una, dos y tres habitaciones que estarán disponibles para familias de bajos ingresos, con topes de ingresos establecidos entre $20,040 y $40,080 dólares para individuos y $34,360 y $51,540 dólares para un hogar de tres. Más del 20 por ciento de todos los apartamentos serán asequibles para una familia de tres personas que ganan menos de $26,000 dólares, dijo el HPD. Los apartamentos también estarán reservados para familias que anteriormente no tenían hogar. “Es con humildad, gratitud y honor que CLOTH y los miembros de nuestro equipo, aceptan esta oportunidad para continuar sirviendo a nuestra comunidad”, dijo Yvonne Stennett, directora ejecutiva de CLOTH. “Esperamos con entusiasmo involucrarnos con nuestros vecinos y amigos para crear un valioso activo comunitario que tenga un impacto positivo en las vidas de miles de personas hoy y en el futuro”. Los residentes tendrán acceso a un gimnasio en el lugar, terraza en la azotea para inquilinos, sala de bicicletas y lavandería. Se podrá acceder a una sala comunitaria tanto desde la biblioteca como desde una entrada exterior separada, de modo que pueda estar disponible para la comunidad fuera del horario normal de funcionamiento de la biblioteca. Si bien el HPD ha dicho que la comunidad tendrá acceso temporal a un espacio de la biblioteca durante la construcción, no se proporcionaron detalles sobre el lugar. Tras el anuncio de la ciudad, el congresista Adriano Espaillat respondió con fuertes críticas al proyecto, sugiriendo que es un símbolo del desplazamiento que ocurriría inmediatamente después de la rezonificación de Inwood. “El plan de la biblioteca Inwood es un caballo de Troya para la zona residencial”, dijo Espaillat en un comunicado. “A medida que nos preparamos para los datos del Censo 2020, no podemos permitir que la ciudad impulse una rezonificación de nuestra comunidad sin demostrar primero cómo garantizarán que preservarán la vivienda asequible y crearán al menos 5,000 unidades nuevas”, agregó. Espaillat señaló que la actual propuesta de rezonificación de Inwood crearía 1,300 unidades asequibles, pero dijo que 6,299 familias de alquiler preferencial podrían ser expulsadas. “En un momento en que nuestra ciudad gasta $2.8 mil millones de dólares anuales para alojar a las personas sin hogar, según las nuevas cifras de la Oficina de Administración y Presupuesto, insto al alcalde de Blasio a garantizar que los residentes de Washington Heights e Inwood reciban una parte justa de las 300,000 unidades de vivienda asequible que ha prometido, comenzando con la creación de 5,000 nuevos apartamentos en el norte del condado, con al menos 1,000 de esos apartamentos reservados para adultos mayores”, dijo Espaillat.” Recomiendo además que el desarrollo se limite al área de Sherman Creek al este de la 10ª avenida, excluyendo los corredores comerciales de las calles 207 y Dyckman. Nuestro objetivo solo se puede lograr incluyendo desarrollo sin fines de lucro, municipal y privado en los vecindarios de Washington Heights e Inwood. Este compromiso debe ocurrir antes de que se adopte cualquier propuesta de rezonificación”. El congresista convoca una reunión en el Ayuntamiento el lunes 12 de marzo a las 6:30 p.m. en una ubicación de Inwood que será anunciada. Para obtener más información, por favor visite www.facebook.com/RepEspaillat/.
