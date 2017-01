Library proposed as new affordable housing site

Story by Gregg McQueen

There’ll be books – and a new housing nook.

City officials have revealed a plan to dramatically redevelop the Inwood branch of the New York Public Library (NYPL) by building a new structure on the site that includes a new library as well as affordable housing.

The Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) has partnered with the Robin Hood Foundation and NYPL to explore the redevelopment of the library, located at 4790 Broadway.

Following a community input process, HPD will issue a Request for Proposals (RFP) to find a developer to build on the site, officials said.

The library building is owned by the city and is sandwiched between I.S. 52 and a car wash. Under the proposal, the city would sell the property to a chosen developer in order to build a new structure comprising a modernized library and affordable housing units.

The project will receive $5 million in funding from Robin Hood, which conducts philanthropic efforts to combat poverty, along with capital funding from HPD.

“The need for more high quality, affordable housing in New York is undeniable,” said Beatriz De La Torre, Managing Director of Housing at Robin Hood. “We’re excited to contribute to a project that utilizes a city-owned building in a smart way. It will result in an improved library for the community and also create much needed housing for low-income New Yorkers.”

The library redevelopment proposal was first unveiled at a January 4 meeting of Community Board 12’s land use committee.

The project is in its very early stages, stressed HPD officials, and the city has not yet created an official plan for the redevelopment, meaning no details are available regarding potential number of apartments, building height, or levels of affordability.

However, HPD has stated that 100 of the new apartments would be offered at below-market rates.

According to HPD and NYPL officials, community members will have ability to shape the development based on input they provide at a series of upcoming public workshops.

A pair of Community Visioning Workshops are scheduled at the Inwood library for January 25 and January 28. A third workshop will be scheduled at a later date.

“This project presents an exciting opportunity for creative plans to create affordable housing to be developed hand in hand with the revitalization of an important neighborhood asset — the Inwood public library,” HPD Commissioner Vicki Been said in a statement. “We are eager to receive community feedback on preferred programming, affordability levels, and building design. We invite all Inwood residents to participate in our interactive workshops and look forward to seeing this important development come to fruition.”

The new library would be the same size as the current branch, said HPD officials, but would be reconfigured to maximize space and fully modernized.

Inwood Library Manager Danita Nichols said the current branch, which was built in the 1950s and renovated in 2001, is in need of modernization in terms of electrical systems and computer space.

She added that the facility is struggling to keep up with increased attendance at special programs, such as English language classes, afterschool tutoring assistance and computer classes.

“We don’t necessarily need more space, but more flexible space that can work better with what the community needs,” remarked Nichols, who said that nearly 17,000 people attended special programs at the branch during 2015.

The Inwood branch is open seven days a week and draws about 180,000 visitors annually.

While the construction is underway, NYPL is committed to keeping library services operating in a temporary Inwood space, Nichols said.

“The most important thing is that people voice their opinion on what they want to see in the project,” stated Nichols, who noted that residents could also share input via online surveys.

HPD spokeswoman Juliette Pierre-Antoine explained that reports from the community workshops will be added to the RFP and applicants will be asked to follow the recommendations in the reports along with the HPD guidelines.

The agency hopes to issue the RFP before the end of 2017, she said.

Any proposal would have to be approved by the city’s Uniform Land Use Review Procedure (ULURP).

The plan to couple the library site with affordable housing comes after the city has also proposed redevelopment of library branches in Sunset Park and Brooklyn Heights, featuring renovated library facilities topped with new apartments aimed at low-income residents.

City Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez, who has repeatedly pushed for more affordable housing uptown, urged locals to participate in the community input sessions.

“This is a great opportunity for Inwood residents, and all who use the treasured Inwood library, to think about what more this space can offer,” said in an email to Manhattan Times. “At the same time, we can help to ease our neighborhood affordable housing crisis with a 100 percent affordable project, a need widely expressed by members of our community. I encourage everyone to join these visioning sessions and think about the needs of our community as they give input.”

Community workshops to discuss the Inwood Library redevelopment will be held at the branch, located at 4790 Broadway, on Wednesday, January 25 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday, January 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Spanish language translation and child supervision services will be provided.

An online survey is available at http://tinyurl.com/hk7h2nh.