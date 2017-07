Lhota reveals subway action plan

He’s going to need a Lhota luck.

MTA Chairman Joseph Lhota has unveiled his agency’s plan to improve and modernize the subway system – and while Governor Andrew Cuomo has agreed, Mayor Bill de Blasio has already pushed back on Lhota’s call for 50/50 funding to fix the transit system.

The comprehensive plan outlined by Lhota is expected to cost approximately $450 million in operating costs and $380 million in capital investments, and Lhota said he would work with the mayor on having the city and state divide the costs evenly.

“New Yorkers are rightfully frustrated with the current state of the subways, and their demands for better service have been heard,” said Lhota at a press conference on July 25th. “We are committed to earning back their trust by implementing solutions that will enhance the customer experience in the short- and long-term.”

The NYC Subway Action Plan will kick off its first phase immediately by addressing the key drivers of 79 percent of the major incidents causing delays on the system, including signals, tracks and power issues.

Lhota said that Phase One of the NYC Subway Action Plan is expected to deliver improvements within one year, and will target additional personnel and equipment to focus on the critical components of the system that have the highest incidence of failure.

Among the components of Phase One will be expediting a signal repair program that will fix 1,300 signals detected to be most problematic, cleaning the entire underground subway system to remove debris and reduce fire hazards, and tripling the number if Combined Action Teams, which are able to respond to a range of track, power and signal issues without requiring additional support, to cut response times from 45 minutes to 15 minutes.

The plan will also expand major overhaul capacity from 950 to 1,100 cars per year to increase reliability, maximize 24/7 shop capacity by adding an additional full repair and maintenance shift, and prioritize the inspection and repair of doors, which cause 40 percent of car breakdowns, Lhota said.

It will also pre-position Emergency Subway Car Response teams for quicker on-location repairs, create a seat removal pilot program on select lines to increase capacity by 25 riders per car, and add cars to trains where possible, such as the C line.

Phase Two of the NYC Subway Action Plan will be outlined in the coming weeks and will focus on modernizing the system, including better subway cars, the adoption of a new signal system and modern communications technology to facilitate new signaling and enable customer benefits.

“The Action Plan marks the beginning of a new chapter for the MTA and provides an opportunity to stabilize and improve the system and lay the foundation for modernization,” he added. As we work to build a better system, customers can expect to see progress in ways both big and small.”

In a statement, Cuomo voiced his support.

“The MTA is in crisis and hard-working New Yorkers deserve better. The plan outlined by Chairman Lhota is substantive and realistic,” said Cuomo.

“I am fully committed to making it a reality,” he said. “I accept the 50/50 split of funds, and the state will do its part. Government is about making a positive difference in people’s lives. As a lifelong New Yorker, I know how essential the subway service is to people’s day to day lives. I am all about getting results. Now is not the time for pointing fingers, but for moving forward, together as New Yorkers.”

Speaking to reporters at the City Hall subway station later in the afternoon, De Blasio said he was encouraged by Lhota’s announcement.

“We have to be clear that it’s up to the MTA to right the ship and it’s up to the MTA Chairman to show us a plan that will really work, and today was a step in the right direction,” de Blasio stated.

But the mayor called on the MTA to spend money more efficiently, noting that only about $75 million of the $2.5 billion in capital funding the city gave the MTA has been spent.

De Blasio also said the state should return $456 million it has diverted from the MTA since 2011.

“That money was originally slated for the MTA’s needs,” he said. “It’s from tax revenue specifically for the MTA. That money – that $456 million – should be returned to the MTA immediately.”

“New York City straphangers are smart people,” insisted de Blasio. “They understand that the state runs the MTA, and if the state took money out of the MTA, they should put it back.”

During his conference, Lhota said he was committed to working with the city.

“I will do everything I can to convince [the mayor] that this is the right thing to do for the people of the City of New York,” he said of the 50/50 split.

Still, a few hours later, the bickering seemed to have been rekindled when Lhota issued a new statement in response to the mayor’s insistence that the city would not pick up half the tab.

“It is befuddling that the mayor praised the MTA repair plan, but said he would not agree to fund it 50/50 with the state,” said Lhota. “One half of a repair plan won’t make the trains run on time. The MTA is looking for the city to be a funding partner that assists the 6 million New Yorkers, the mayor’s constituents, who use the subway.”

“This is not about politics, it’s about good government,” added Lhota. “The mayor should exercise responsible leadership and meet the state in funding the plan.”

For more on the plan, please visit www.mtamovingforward.com.