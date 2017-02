“Let’s have justice done”

Growing support for Farmworkers Act

This bishop sees both sides.

Albany Roman Catholic Bishop Edward B. Scharfenberger‎ presided over a gathering in the state capital this past Mon., Feb 6th.

There was no invocation – only an exhortation to legislators to pass the Farmworker Fair Labor Practices Act, a bill that would guarantee worker rights and protections.

It is estimated that 120,000 farmworkers in New York State would be affected.

The bill is now being prime-sponsored by members of the Independent Democratic Conference (IDC).

In a press conference held at the Legislative Office Building (LOB), Scharfenberger introduced himself as the son and grandson of immigrants, and said that he understands both sides of the equation. His father ran a small business and his Uncle Leo was a farmer in Iowa.

“I understand the concerns of both the farmer and the farmworker,” said Scharfenberger. “I see both of those sides.”

“[Though the] Catholic perspective is based on the fundamental notion that we have about the equality and dignity of all human beings, regardless of status, particularly those who are most vulnerable, my perspective is not only a Catholic [one],” said the bishop, who was joined by farmworkers, members of the Rural and Migrant Ministry, Inc., and State Senators Marisol Alcántara, José Peralta and Diane Savino, all members of the IDC.

He argued that the effort was representative of an overall commitment to ensuring the quality of life of all.

“I participated in the pro-life march just a week ago,” stated Scharfenberger. “I see this as a constitutive part of our commitment to life at all its stages. Church and business ethics and basic human ethics are one and the same; they are all connected. So, my plea is that we treat these farm workers like we treat any other worker in New York State, with the same dignity simply because they are human beings. They are entitled to the same type of protections that every other worker in New York State has.”

Scharfenberger and other advocates say that ‎farmworkers across New York State continue to endure long hours of hard physical labor and are exposed to dangerous conditions every day, while they remain excluded from workplace rights afforded by the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 and the National Labor Relations Act of 1935.

Moreover, they argue that farmworkers’ work is crucial to food production and to the state’s multibillion-dollar agricultural industry.

In the Capital District, there are almost 3,500 farms and 587,000 acres of farmland.

Last spring, farmworkers, activists, religious leaders, and students led a 200-mile march from Smithtown on Long Island to Albany, to bring attention to the issue. The march culminated in a rally at the Capitol. Cardinal Timothy Dolan and Bishop Scharfenberger participated in portions of the march.

Alcántara, who was recently named Chair of the Labor Committee, has pledged her support of the bill, which had also been championed by her predecessor in office, Adriano Espaillat.

The newly introduced bill seeks to provide farmworkers with protections such as overtime pay, employer contributions to the unemployment and workers’ compensation funds, and public health protections that include sanitation and housing standards.

The law, which supporters have been seeking for nearly two decades, would also grant farmworkers one day off per calendar week and the right to collective bargaining, among other rights.

“You have my support. You have my love,” said Scharfenberger. “I will always be there fighting for anybody who I perceive as a bishop, as a priest as being treated in any way with less dignity than they deserve as a human being. Let’s have justice done. I call on Gov. Cuomo to sign that bill when it’s finally passed.”

For more about the Farmworkers Fair Labor Practices Act and the Catholic Conference’s support, please visit ‎http://bit.ly/2jYWrIs.