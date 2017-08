Let Loeb dough go

Protestors denounce political donations

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

It’s tainted money.

Controversial hedge fund manager and Success Academy Charter Schools (SACS) Chair Daniel Loeb, who recently made headlines for racially charged comments about State Senator Andrea Stewart-Cousins, is being called out for his donations to elected officials.

Loeb raised the ire of many earlier this month for posting Facebook comments that Stewart-Cousins, who is black, did “more damage to people of color than anyone who has ever donned a hood” by supporting teacher unions over charter schools.

Lawmakers and advocates stood in front of City Hall on August 23 to unveil a new report listing all the New York elected officials who had received donations in recent years from Loeb.

According to the report, released by advocacy group Hedge Clippers, the primary beneficiary of Loeb’s donations was Governor Andrew Cuomo, who has received over $185,000 from Loeb.

State Senate Republicans received over $437,041 from Loeb, the report said, while the Independent Democratic Conference (IDC) received $50,000.

Protestors called on elected officials who received donations from Loeb to give the money back or donate it to organizations that fight against racism, or a political campaign of a candidate who stands against racist policies.

“No elected official that claims to not be racist, that claims to not support racists, should take his money,” said Charles Khan, an organizer with Hedge Clippers. “For years, elected officials like Cuomo have taken money from Loeb, and carried his water, and pushed his radical political agenda to privatize public schools, cut social safety net programs, and to really exploit our democracy so that it only works for the extraordinarily wealthy.”

“We stand here today to reject Dan Loeb and his tainted money, which is poisoning our democracy,” said Zakiyah Ansari, Advocacy Director for Alliance for Quality Education (AQE), which has started an online petition asking Governor Cuomo to give back money received from Loeb.

The petition has garnered nearly 4,000 signatures so far.

“We can no longer be silent in the face of openly racist comments or actions, and that includes taking money that people receive from Dan Loeb,” she said. “Why not give those dollars to a campaign, or an organization that fights Loeb’s agenda?”

Cuomo’s office has not responded to a request for comment on the Loeb donation.

Still, Eva Moskowitz, the Founder and CEO of SACS, the city’s largest charter school operator, has defended Loeb since his comments became public.

After Loeb himself apologized, Moskowitz issued a statement that read, in part: “An apology for these comments was appropriate and absolutely necessary. While it is true that anti-charter policies hurt children of color, we must recognize there are elected [officials] who in good faith hold differing positions on schooling.”

She later released a public letter in which she criticized Loeb’s language, calling it “indefensible and insensitive,” but insisted that the “ill-considered analogy” used on social media should be considered in the larger context of his work to advance progressive causes such as marriage equality, and criminal justice and education reform.

And in The Education of Eva Moskowitz, her new memoir due out in early September, Moskowitz describes Loeb as “a blunt and brilliant investor” who is the network’s “chief advocacy officer.”

She writes that Loeb came to see that Success was just like an “undervalued company” that required real investment. “We were getting great results for kids, but we weren’t as popular with some funders as other charter schools because I was controversial,” the former Councilmember writes. “Since Daniel and [his wife] Margaret cared about helping kids more than winning popularity contests, they generously agreed to give us $3 million.”

Elsewhere in the book, she also thanks Loeb for “wielding his influence in countless ways.”

While acknowledging Loeb’s apology, State Senator Gustavo Rivera criticized him for not stepping down from his SACS post, and questioned why the charter network has not removed him.

“The fact that he has not done it himself shows a lot about his lack of character, and the fact that his board has not asked him to do so shows their lack of character,” Rivera said.

Protestors noted that City Comptroller Scott Stringer announced he would return a previous donation from Loeb, and give it to the State Senate campaign of Robert Jackson, who is challenging current Senator and IDC member Marisol Alcántara.

During an August 14 rally in support of Stewart-Cousins, numerous speakers had lambasted the IDC, a breakaway group of eight Democratic senators that form a leadership coalition with Senate Republicans, for preventing Democrats from controlling the chamber and Stewart-Cousins from ascending to majority leader.

Councilmember Helen Rosenthal said that officials should also return financial donations from Loeb’s wife.

“At a time when this President is glorifying racism, we don’t need any one of his kind here in New York,” said Rosenthal.

“It’s not enough to use words anymore, if you’re not using actions,” said Ansari. “Those dollars are toxic.”

Councilmember Jumaane Williams slammed Loeb for his Ku Klux Klan reference regarding Stewart-Cousins.

“Who the hell are you to say that? That was the first thing that came to my mind,” remarked Williams. “And then it dawned on me — he is the poster child for privilege in this country. And that is a problem. You can believe you can say whatever asinine thing that comes to your mind no matter who it offends.”

Loeb’s List

According to the group Hedge Clippers, elected officials who have received donations from Dan Loeb include:

GOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO

Andrew Cuomo: $185,867 from Dan and Margaret Munzer Loeb

STATE SENATE REPUBLICANS

$437,041 to the Senate Republicans’ Political Action Committee (PAC), more to individual Senators from Dan Loeb

Senate Republican Campaign Committee: $437,041

Senator Kemp Hannon: $19,000

Senator Joe Griffo: $8,000

Senator Chris Jacobs: $18,000

Senator John Flanagan: $11,000

Senator Elaine Phillips: $11,000

Senator Fred Akshar: $11,000

Senator Tom O’Mara: $11,000

INDEPENDENT DEMOCRATIC CONFERENCE

$50,000, more to Conference Leader Jeff Klein from Dan Loeb

Senate Independence Committee $50,000

Senator Jeff Klein: $23,000

OTHER NEW YORK STATE and LOCAL DEMOCRATS