Story and photos by Gregg McQueen A lack of respect. Not a solution. Heart-breaking. Those were some of the characterizations of the decision by the Department of Education (DOE) to close the High School for Health Careers and Sciences. Elected officials, students and community members gathered on the steps of City Hall on February 22 to decry the planned closure and ask the city to reverse its decision. “It breaks my heart to see these students with so much potential have the doors to success closed in their faces,” said school alumnus Juan Alonzo, a Washington Heights resident. Located on the George Washington Educational Campus in Washington Heights, the high school is one of nine Renewal Schools marked for closure by the DOE at the end of the current school year. Sites in the Renewal School program are provided with specialized resources by the city and given three years to demonstrate progress. Though the DOE has called attention to the High School for Health Careers and Science’s poor performance, officials stressed that the community is overwhelmingly in support of saving the school and said its closure would negatively impact local students of color, which make up 95 percent of the school’s enrollment. “This is not a good way to approach education,” stated Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer. “Closing a school with a focused curriculum and community buy-in doesn’t fix anything.” Congressman Adriano Espaillat, noting the school’s specialized curriculum that helps prepare students for health careers, said closing it would amount to “a horrible action” in a neighborhood that contains New York-Presbyterian Hospital (NYP), Columbia University Medical Center (CUMC) and Isabella Geriatric Center. “If we close the school, right in the middle of perhaps the biggest oasis of health sciences research, technology and academic activity, we’re sending a horrible message to the rest of the nation,” Espaillat said. Pointing out that healthcare facilities are the largest employers in Northern Manhattan and the Bronx, Espaillat called on the DOE to restructure the school, and create partnerships with entities such as NYP and CUMC to form “a pipeline of success from the high school to the great jobs that are being offered by these institutions,” he said. “The truth is, we have a lot of resources in our community — let’s bring them to the table,” said Eddie Silverio, who serves as Director of Youth Services at Catholic Charities, which provides on-site programming and services at the school. On February 28, the Panel for Educational Policy (PEP) will vote on whether or not to close the school. Education advocate Fe Florimon said the planned closure “has really united the community,” which is now pressed for time to “change the city’s mind” about shutting the school. “We’re planning to continue fighting in any possible manner,” she said. “I hope that we can bring the DOE to listen to the parents. How we can turn that campus into a college prep, where every single student should be ready to go to college. That is what the discussion should be all about,” said City Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez. Officials specifically called for the city to remove the High School for Health Careers and Sciences from the closure list prior to the PEP vote on Feb. 28th, as the de Blasio administration recently did with another school initially marked for closure, Brooklyn Collegiate. On February 5, the city revealed it would give Brooklyn Collegiate a one-year reprieve and additional investments to improve performance, citing community concerns. Rodríguez said it was imperative to take the High School for Health Careers and Sciences off the closure list before it heads to a PEP vote. Historically, the PEP votes in favor of the school shutdown, he said. “From the Bloomberg to de Blasio to anyone’s administration, when the school is on the PEP list and they go to the vote, they vote to close the school,” Rodríguez said. When reached for comment, the DOE said the decision to close the school was based on numerous factors, but did not directly address the chance of removing it from the closure list. “This closure was proposed in the best interests of students and after a careful review of the school’s graduation rate, enrollment, classroom instruction, leadership and the overall trajectory,” said DOE spokesman Michael Aciman. “We value and encourage community feedback and, if this proposal is approved, we will work individually with each family to ensure all students have a seat at a higher-performing school next year.” State Senator Marisol Alcántara said her office had invested about $400,000 to improve resources at the school, including college fairs and readiness programs. “This is a bad time for the Department of Education to close our school,” stated Alcántara, who said the city has shown “a lack of respect.” One of four high schools located on the George Washington Educational Campus, the High School for Health Careers and Sciences struggles with both academics and enrollment, according to the DOE. The DOE’s Quality Snapshot for the school indicated that the four-year graduation rate was 62 percent, well below the city’s average of 74 percent. Also, only 11 percent of students successfully complete college or career preparatory courses and exams, compared to the citywide average of 49 percent. The DOE said that enrollment has dropped from 657 students during the 2012-13 academic year to 466 students currently. Brewer questioned some of the metrics cited by the DOE as reasons for the school’s closure, pointing out that the High School for Health Careers and Sciences has better enrollment than most other Renewal Schools. “I don’t want them to close the school. We’re not perfect, but we’re still good,” added Ayisha Minaya, a senior at the school. “We have good programs, and they help me to be a better student.” Silverio said three years was not enough time to give Renewal Schools to turn around. “The first year or two, you’re still figuring out which programs work and which don’t, and then you need time to implement that,” he said. “They should give us two more years.” “You need to be able to wait quite a bit of time, two or three years, for the reforms to take root,” remarked Brewer. “But the philosophy that everything needs to improve quickly or we’ll just blow it up is rocking students’ lives, families’ lives and erasing the hard work that’s already been done.” “Better to stick with the hard work of fixing it, so the numbers and students’ lives will eventually be better tomorrow,” she added. Espaillat remarked that if the school closes, it will represent a failure on the part of the DOE, and not of students. “If they shut it down, they’re admitting that they have failed tremendously for these young people,” he said. Historia y fotos por Gregg McQueen Una falta de respeto. Una horrible decisión. Asunto rompecorazones. Esas fueron algunas de las caracterizaciones de la decisión del Departamento de Educación (DOE, por sus siglas en inglés) de cerrar la Preparatoria de Carreras de la Salud y la Ciencia. Funcionarios electos, estudiantes y miembros de la comunidad se reunieron en las escalinatas del Ayuntamiento el 22 de febrero para denunciar el cierre planificado y pedirle a la ciudad revocar su decisión. “Me rompe el corazón ver que estos estudiantes con tanto potencial lleguen a tener las puertas del éxito cerradas en la cara”, dijo el ex alumno de la escuela Juan Alonzo, también un residente de Washington Heights. Ubicada en el Campus Educativo George Washington en Washington Heights, es una de las nueve Escuelas de Renovación marcadas para el cierre por el DOE al final del año escolar actual. Los sitios en el programa Escuelas de Renovación cuentan con recursos especializados por parte del DOE y se les otorgan tres años para demostrar progreso. Aunque el DOE ha llamado la atención sobre el bajo rendimiento de la Preparatoria de Carreras de la Salud y Ciencia, los funcionarios hicieron hincapié en que la comunidad apoya abrumadoramente el salvar la escuela, y dijeron su cierre tendría un impacto negativo en los estudiantes locales de color, que constituyen el 95 por ciento de la matrícula de la escuela. “Esta no es una buena manera de enfocar la educación”, afirmó la presidenta del condado de Manhattan, Gale Brewer. “Cerrar una escuela con un plan de estudios enfocado y la aceptación de la comunidad, no soluciona nada”. El congresista Adriano Espaillat, destacando el especializado plan de estudios de la escuela, que ayuda a preparar a los estudiantes para carreras de salud, dijo que cerrarlo equivaldría a “una acción horrible” en un vecindario que comprende el Hospital New York-Presbyterian (NYP, por sus siglas en inglés), el Centro Médico de la Universidad Columbia (CUMC, por sus siglas en inglés) y el Centro Geriátrico Isabella. “Si cerramos la escuela, en el medio de, quizás, el mayor oasis de investigación, tecnología y actividad académica en ciencias de la salud, estamos enviando un mensaje horrible al resto de la nación”, dijo Espaillat. Destacando que las instalaciones de salud son los mayores empleadores en el norte de Manhattan y el Bronx, Espaillat pidió al DOE que reestructure la escuela y cree asociaciones con entidades como el NYP y el CUMC para formar “una línea de éxito desde la preparatoria hasta los grandes empleos que ofrecen estas instituciones”, dijo. “La verdad es que tenemos muchos recursos en nuestra comunidad; traigámoslos a la mesa”, dijo Eddie Silverio quien se desempeña como Director de Servicios para la Juventud en Catholic Charities, que brinda servicios y programación in situ en la escuela. El 28 de febrero, el Panel de Política Educativa (PEP, por sus siglas en inglés) votará por cerrar o no la escuela. La defensora de la educación Fe Florimon dijo que el cierre planeado “realmente ha unido a la comunidad”, que ahora está presionando para “cambiar la mentalidad de la ciudad” sobre el cierre de la escuela. “Planeamos seguir luchando de cualquier manera posible”, dijo. “Espero que podamos llevarlo al DOE para escuchar a los padres. Cómo podemos convertir ese campus en una preparación universitaria, donde cada estudiante deba estar listo para ir a la universidad, de eso debería tratarse la discusión”, dijo el concejal Ydanis Rodríguez. Los funcionarios pidieron específicamente a la ciudad eliminar la Preparatoria de Carreras de la Salud y las Ciencias de la lista de cierre antes de la votación del PEP el 28 de febrero, como lo hizo recientemente la administración de Blasio con otra escuela que inicialmente estaba marcada, Brooklyn Collegiate. El 5 de febrero, la ciudad reveló que le daría a Brooklyn Collegiate un indulto de un año e inversiones adicionales para mejorar el desempeño, citando las preocupaciones de la comunidad. Rodríguez dijo que era imperativo eliminar la Preparatoria de Carreras de la Salud y las Ciencias de la lista de cierre antes de que se dirija a una votación del PEP. Históricamente, el PEP vota a favor del cierre de la escuela, dijo. “De Bloomberg a De Blasio a la administración de cualquier persona, cuando la escuela está en la lista del PEP y se va a votación, votan por el cierre”, dijo Rodríguez. Cuando fue contactado para hacer comentarios, el DOE dijo que la decisión de cerrar la escuela se basó en numerosos factores, pero no abordó directamente la posibilidad de eliminarla de la lista de cierre. “Este cierre se propuso por el mejor interés de los estudiantes y después de una revisión cuidadosa de la tasa de graduación, inscripción, instrucción en el aula, liderazgo y la trayectoria general de la escuela”, dijo el portavoz del DOE, Michael Aciman. “Valoramos y alentamos la opinión de la comunidad y, si esta propuesta es aprobada, trabajaremos individualmente con cada familia para asegurar que todos los estudiantes tengan un lugar en una escuela de mayor rendimiento el próximo año”. La senadora estatal Marisol Alcántara dijo que su oficina invirtió alrededor de $400,000 dólares para mejorar los recursos en la escuela, incluyendo ferias universitarias y programas de preparación. “Este es un mal momento para que el Departamento de Educación cierre nuestra escuela”, dijo Alcántara, explicando que la ciudad ha mostrado “falta de respeto”. Una de las cuatro preparatorias ubicadas en el Campus Educativo George Washington, la Preparatoria de Carreras de la Salud y las Ciencias tiene dificultades con los académicos y la inscripción, según el DOE. La instantánea de calidad del DOE para la escuela indicó que la tasa de graduación de cuatro años fue del 62 por ciento, muy por debajo del promedio del 74 por ciento de la ciudad. Además, solo el 11 por ciento de los estudiantes completan con éxito los cursos y exámenes de preparación universitaria o profesional, en comparación con el promedio de la ciudad del 49 por ciento. El DOE dijo que la inscripción ha disminuido de 657 estudiantes durante el año académico 2012-13 a 466 estudiantes actualmente. Brewer cuestionó algunas de las métricas citadas por el DOE como razones para el cierre de la escuela, señalando que la Preparatoria de Carreras de la Salud y las Ciencias tiene una mejor inscripción que la mayoría de las otras escuelas de renovación. “No quiero que cierren la escuela. No somos perfectos, pero seguimos siendo buenos”, agregó Ayisha Minaya, una estudiante de último año en la escuela. “Tenemos buenos programas y me ayudan a ser una mejor estudiante”. Silverio dijo que tres años no son suficientes para transformar las Escuelas de Renovación. “El primer año o el segundo, todavía estás averiguando qué programas funcionan y cuáles no, y luego necesitas tiempo para implementarlos”, dijo. “Deberían darnos dos años más”. “Deberían poder esperar bastante tiempo, dos o tres años, para que las reformas se arraiguen”, comentó Brewer. “Pero la filosofía de que todo tiene que mejorar rápidamente o simplemente vamos a explotar está sacudiendo las vidas de los estudiantes, de las familias y borrando el trabajo duro que ya se hizo”. “Es mejor seguir con el arduo trabajo de solucionarlo, para que las vidas de los estudiantes y los números eventualmente sean mejores mañana”, agregó. Espaillat comentó que, si la escuela cierra, representará una falla por parte del DOE, y no de los estudiantes. “Si la cierran, estarán admitiendo que les han fallado tremendamente a estos jóvenes”, dijo.
Learning Curves
Curvas de aprendizaje
Story and photos by Gregg McQueen
A lack of respect.
Not a solution.
Heart-breaking.
Those were some of the characterizations of the decision by the Department of Education (DOE) to close the High School for Health Careers and Sciences.
Elected officials, students and community members gathered on the steps of City Hall on February 22 to decry the planned closure and ask the city to reverse its decision.
“It breaks my heart to see these students with so much potential have the doors to success closed in their faces,” said school alumnus Juan Alonzo, a Washington Heights resident.
Located on the George Washington Educational Campus in Washington Heights, the high school is one of nine Renewal Schools marked for closure by the DOE at the end of the current school year.
Sites in the Renewal School program are provided with specialized resources by the city and given three years to demonstrate progress.
Though the DOE has called attention to the High School for Health Careers and Science’s poor performance, officials stressed that the community is overwhelmingly in support of saving the school and said its closure would negatively impact local students of color, which make up 95 percent of the school’s enrollment.
“This is not a good way to approach education,” stated Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer. “Closing a school with a focused curriculum and community buy-in doesn’t fix anything.”
Congressman Adriano Espaillat, noting the school’s specialized curriculum that helps prepare students for health careers, said closing it would amount to “a horrible action” in a neighborhood that contains New York-Presbyterian Hospital (NYP), Columbia University Medical Center (CUMC) and Isabella Geriatric Center.
“If we close the school, right in the middle of perhaps the biggest oasis of health sciences research, technology and academic activity, we’re sending a horrible message to the rest of the nation,” Espaillat said.
Pointing out that healthcare facilities are the largest employers in Northern Manhattan and the Bronx, Espaillat called on the DOE to restructure the school, and create partnerships with entities such as NYP and CUMC to form “a pipeline of success from the high school to the great jobs that are being offered by these institutions,” he said.
“The truth is, we have a lot of resources in our community — let’s bring them to the table,” said Eddie Silverio, who serves as Director of Youth Services at Catholic Charities, which provides on-site programming and services at the school.
On February 28, the Panel for Educational Policy (PEP) will vote on whether or not to close the school.
Education advocate Fe Florimon said the planned closure “has really united the community,” which is now pressed for time to “change the city’s mind” about shutting the school.
“We’re planning to continue fighting in any possible manner,” she said.
“I hope that we can bring the DOE to listen to the parents. How we can turn that campus into a college prep, where every single student should be ready to go to college. That is what the discussion should be all about,” said City Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez.
Officials specifically called for the city to remove the High School for Health Careers and Sciences from the closure list prior to the PEP vote on Feb. 28th, as the de Blasio administration recently did with another school initially marked for closure, Brooklyn Collegiate.
On February 5, the city revealed it would give Brooklyn Collegiate a one-year reprieve and additional investments to improve performance, citing community concerns.
Rodríguez said it was imperative to take the High School for Health Careers and Sciences off the closure list before it heads to a PEP vote.
Historically, the PEP votes in favor of the school shutdown, he said.
“From the Bloomberg to de Blasio to anyone’s administration, when the school is on the PEP list and they go to the vote, they vote to close the school,” Rodríguez said.
When reached for comment, the DOE said the decision to close the school was based on numerous factors, but did not directly address the chance of removing it from the closure list.
“This closure was proposed in the best interests of students and after a careful review of the school’s graduation rate, enrollment, classroom instruction, leadership and the overall trajectory,” said DOE spokesman Michael Aciman. “We value and encourage community feedback and, if this proposal is approved, we will work individually with each family to ensure all students have a seat at a higher-performing school next year.”
State Senator Marisol Alcántara said her office had invested about $400,000 to improve resources at the school, including college fairs and readiness programs.
“This is a bad time for the Department of Education to close our school,” stated Alcántara, who said the city has shown “a lack of respect.”
One of four high schools located on the George Washington Educational Campus, the High School for Health Careers and Sciences struggles with both academics and enrollment, according to the DOE.
The DOE’s Quality Snapshot for the school indicated that the four-year graduation rate was 62 percent, well below the city’s average of 74 percent. Also, only 11 percent of students successfully complete college or career preparatory courses and exams, compared to the citywide average of 49 percent.
The DOE said that enrollment has dropped from 657 students during the 2012-13 academic year to 466 students currently.
Brewer questioned some of the metrics cited by the DOE as reasons for the school’s closure, pointing out that the High School for Health Careers and Sciences has better enrollment than most other Renewal Schools.
“I don’t want them to close the school. We’re not perfect, but we’re still good,” added Ayisha Minaya, a senior at the school. “We have good programs, and they help me to be a better student.”
Silverio said three years was not enough time to give Renewal Schools to turn around.
“The first year or two, you’re still figuring out which programs work and which don’t, and then you need time to implement that,” he said. “They should give us two more years.”
“You need to be able to wait quite a bit of time, two or three years, for the reforms to take root,” remarked Brewer. “But the philosophy that everything needs to improve quickly or we’ll just blow it up is rocking students’ lives, families’ lives and erasing the hard work that’s already been done.”
“Better to stick with the hard work of fixing it, so the numbers and students’ lives will eventually be better tomorrow,” she added.
Espaillat remarked that if the school closes, it will represent a failure on the part of the DOE, and not of students.
“If they shut it down, they’re admitting that they have failed tremendously for these young people,” he said.
Historia y fotos por Gregg McQueen
Una falta de respeto.
Una horrible decisión.
Asunto rompecorazones.
Esas fueron algunas de las caracterizaciones de la decisión del Departamento de Educación (DOE, por sus siglas en inglés) de cerrar la Preparatoria de Carreras de la Salud y la Ciencia.
Funcionarios electos, estudiantes y miembros de la comunidad se reunieron en las escalinatas del Ayuntamiento el 22 de febrero para denunciar el cierre planificado y pedirle a la ciudad revocar su decisión.
“Me rompe el corazón ver que estos estudiantes con tanto potencial lleguen a tener las puertas del éxito cerradas en la cara”, dijo el ex alumno de la escuela Juan Alonzo, también un residente de Washington Heights.
Ubicada en el Campus Educativo George Washington en Washington Heights, es una de las nueve Escuelas de Renovación marcadas para el cierre por el DOE al final del año escolar actual.
Los sitios en el programa Escuelas de Renovación cuentan con recursos especializados por parte del DOE y se les otorgan tres años para demostrar progreso.
Aunque el DOE ha llamado la atención sobre el bajo rendimiento de la Preparatoria de Carreras de la Salud y Ciencia, los funcionarios hicieron hincapié en que la comunidad apoya abrumadoramente el salvar la escuela, y dijeron su cierre tendría un impacto negativo en los estudiantes locales de color, que constituyen el 95 por ciento de la matrícula de la escuela.
“Esta no es una buena manera de enfocar la educación”, afirmó la presidenta del condado de Manhattan, Gale Brewer. “Cerrar una escuela con un plan de estudios enfocado y la aceptación de la comunidad, no soluciona nada”.
El congresista Adriano Espaillat, destacando el especializado plan de estudios de la escuela, que ayuda a preparar a los estudiantes para carreras de salud, dijo que cerrarlo equivaldría a “una acción horrible” en un vecindario que comprende el Hospital New York-Presbyterian (NYP, por sus siglas en inglés), el Centro Médico de la Universidad Columbia (CUMC, por sus siglas en inglés) y el Centro Geriátrico Isabella.
“Si cerramos la escuela, en el medio de, quizás, el mayor oasis de investigación, tecnología y actividad académica en ciencias de la salud, estamos enviando un mensaje horrible al resto de la nación”, dijo Espaillat.
Destacando que las instalaciones de salud son los mayores empleadores en el norte de Manhattan y el Bronx, Espaillat pidió al DOE que reestructure la escuela y cree asociaciones con entidades como el NYP y el CUMC para formar “una línea de éxito desde la preparatoria hasta los grandes empleos que ofrecen estas instituciones”, dijo.
“La verdad es que tenemos muchos recursos en nuestra comunidad; traigámoslos a la mesa”, dijo Eddie Silverio quien se desempeña como Director de Servicios para la Juventud en Catholic Charities, que brinda servicios y programación in situ en la escuela.
El 28 de febrero, el Panel de Política Educativa (PEP, por sus siglas en inglés) votará por cerrar o no la escuela.
La defensora de la educación Fe Florimon dijo que el cierre planeado “realmente ha unido a la comunidad”, que ahora está presionando para “cambiar la mentalidad de la ciudad” sobre el cierre de la escuela.
“Planeamos seguir luchando de cualquier manera posible”, dijo.
“Espero que podamos llevarlo al DOE para escuchar a los padres. Cómo podemos convertir ese campus en una preparación universitaria, donde cada estudiante deba estar listo para ir a la universidad, de eso debería tratarse la discusión”, dijo el concejal Ydanis Rodríguez.
Los funcionarios pidieron específicamente a la ciudad eliminar la Preparatoria de Carreras de la Salud y las Ciencias de la lista de cierre antes de la votación del PEP el 28 de febrero, como lo hizo recientemente la administración de Blasio con otra escuela que inicialmente estaba marcada, Brooklyn Collegiate.
El 5 de febrero, la ciudad reveló que le daría a Brooklyn Collegiate un indulto de un año e inversiones adicionales para mejorar el desempeño, citando las preocupaciones de la comunidad.
Rodríguez dijo que era imperativo eliminar la Preparatoria de Carreras de la Salud y las Ciencias de la lista de cierre antes de que se dirija a una votación del PEP.
Históricamente, el PEP vota a favor del cierre de la escuela, dijo.
“De Bloomberg a De Blasio a la administración de cualquier persona, cuando la escuela está en la lista del PEP y se va a votación, votan por el cierre”, dijo Rodríguez.
Cuando fue contactado para hacer comentarios, el DOE dijo que la decisión de cerrar la escuela se basó en numerosos factores, pero no abordó directamente la posibilidad de eliminarla de la lista de cierre.
“Este cierre se propuso por el mejor interés de los estudiantes y después de una revisión cuidadosa de la tasa de graduación, inscripción, instrucción en el aula, liderazgo y la trayectoria general de la escuela”, dijo el portavoz del DOE, Michael Aciman. “Valoramos y alentamos la opinión de la comunidad y, si esta propuesta es aprobada, trabajaremos individualmente con cada familia para asegurar que todos los estudiantes tengan un lugar en una escuela de mayor rendimiento el próximo año”.
La senadora estatal Marisol Alcántara dijo que su oficina invirtió alrededor de $400,000 dólares para mejorar los recursos en la escuela, incluyendo ferias universitarias y programas de preparación.
“Este es un mal momento para que el Departamento de Educación cierre nuestra escuela”, dijo Alcántara, explicando que la ciudad ha mostrado “falta de respeto”.
Una de las cuatro preparatorias ubicadas en el Campus Educativo George Washington, la Preparatoria de Carreras de la Salud y las Ciencias tiene dificultades con los académicos y la inscripción, según el DOE.
La instantánea de calidad del DOE para la escuela indicó que la tasa de graduación de cuatro años fue del 62 por ciento, muy por debajo del promedio del 74 por ciento de la ciudad. Además, solo el 11 por ciento de los estudiantes completan con éxito los cursos y exámenes de preparación universitaria o profesional, en comparación con el promedio de la ciudad del 49 por ciento. El DOE dijo que la inscripción ha disminuido de 657 estudiantes durante el año académico 2012-13 a 466 estudiantes actualmente.
Brewer cuestionó algunas de las métricas citadas por el DOE como razones para el cierre de la escuela, señalando que la Preparatoria de Carreras de la Salud y las Ciencias tiene una mejor inscripción que la mayoría de las otras escuelas de renovación.
“No quiero que cierren la escuela. No somos perfectos, pero seguimos siendo buenos”, agregó Ayisha Minaya, una estudiante de último año en la escuela. “Tenemos buenos programas y me ayudan a ser una mejor estudiante”.
Silverio dijo que tres años no son suficientes para transformar las Escuelas de Renovación.
“El primer año o el segundo, todavía estás averiguando qué programas funcionan y cuáles no, y luego necesitas tiempo para implementarlos”, dijo. “Deberían darnos dos años más”.
“Deberían poder esperar bastante tiempo, dos o tres años, para que las reformas se arraiguen”, comentó Brewer. “Pero la filosofía de que todo tiene que mejorar rápidamente o simplemente vamos a explotar está sacudiendo las vidas de los estudiantes, de las familias y borrando el trabajo duro que ya se hizo”.
“Es mejor seguir con el arduo trabajo de solucionarlo, para que las vidas de los estudiantes y los números eventualmente sean mejores mañana”, agregó.
Espaillat comentó que, si la escuela cierra, representará una falla por parte del DOE, y no de los estudiantes.
“Si la cierran, estarán admitiendo que les han fallado tremendamente a estos jóvenes”, dijo.