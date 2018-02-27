Learning Curves

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

A lack of respect.

‎Not a solution.

Heart-breaking.

Those were some of the characterizations of the decision by the Department of Education (DOE)‎ to close the High School for Health Careers and Sciences.

Elected officials, students and community members gathered on the steps of City Hall on February 22 to decry the planned closure and ask the city to reverse its decision.

“It breaks my heart to see these students with so much potential have the doors to success closed in their faces,” said school alumnus Juan Alonzo, a Washington Heights resident.

Located on the George Washington Educational Campus in Washington Heights, the high school is one of nine Renewal Schools marked for closure by the DOE at the end of the current school year.

Sites in the Renewal School program are provided with specialized resources by the city and given three years to demonstrate progress.

Though the DOE has called attention to the High School for Health Careers and Science’s poor performance, officials stressed that the community is overwhelmingly in support of saving the school and said its closure would negatively impact local students of color, which make up 95 percent of the school’s enrollment.

“This is not a good way to approach education,” stated Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer. “Closing a school with a focused curriculum and community buy-in doesn’t fix anything.”

Congressman Adriano Espaillat, noting the school’s specialized curriculum that helps prepare students for health careers, said closing it would amount to “a horrible action” in a neighborhood that contains New York-Presbyterian Hospital (NYP), Columbia University Medical Center (CUMC) and Isabella Geriatric Center.

“If we close the school, right in the middle of perhaps the biggest oasis of health sciences research, technology and academic activity, we’re sending a horrible message to the rest of the nation,” Espaillat said.

Pointing out that healthcare facilities are the largest employers in Northern Manhattan and the Bronx, Espaillat called on the DOE to restructure the school, and create partnerships with entities such as NYP and CUMC to form “a pipeline of success from the high school to the great jobs that are being offered by these institutions,” he said.

“The truth is, we have a lot of resources in our community — let’s bring them to the table,” said Eddie Silverio, who serves as Director of Youth Services at Catholic Charities, which provides on-site programming and services at the school.

On February 28, the Panel for Educational Policy (PEP) will vote on whether or not to close the school.

Education advocate Fe Florimon said the planned closure “has really united the community,” which is now pressed for time to “change the city’s mind” about shutting the school.

“We’re planning to continue fighting in any possible manner,” she said.

“I hope that we can bring the DOE to listen to the parents. How we can turn that campus into a college prep, where every single student should be ready to go to college. That is what the discussion should be all about,” said City Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez.

Officials specifically called for the city to remove the High School for Health Careers and Sciences from the closure list prior to the PEP vote on Feb. 28th, as the de Blasio administration recently did with another school initially marked for closure, Brooklyn Collegiate.

On February 5, the city revealed it would give Brooklyn Collegiate a one-year reprieve and additional investments to improve performance, citing community concerns.

Rodríguez said it was imperative to take the High School for Health Careers and Sciences off the closure list before it heads to a PEP vote.

Historically, the PEP votes in favor of the school shutdown, he said.

“From the Bloomberg to de Blasio to anyone’s administration, when the school is on the PEP list and they go to the vote, they vote to close the school,” Rodríguez said.

When reached for comment, the DOE said the decision to close the school was based on numerous factors, but did not directly address the chance of removing it from the closure list.

“This closure was proposed in the best interests of students and after a careful review of the school’s graduation rate, enrollment, classroom instruction, leadership and the overall trajectory,” said DOE spokesman Michael Aciman. “We value and encourage community feedback and, if this proposal is approved, we will work individually with each family to ensure all students have a seat at a higher-performing school next year.”

State Senator Marisol Alcántara said her office had invested about $400,000 to improve resources at the school, including college fairs and readiness programs.

“This is a bad time for the Department of Education to close our school,” stated Alcántara, who said the city has shown “a lack of respect.”

One of four high schools located on the George Washington Educational Campus, the High School for Health Careers and Sciences struggles with both academics and enrollment, according to the DOE.

The DOE’s Quality Snapshot for the school indicated that the four-year graduation rate was 62 percent, well below the city’s average of 74 percent. Also, only 11 percent of students successfully complete college or career preparatory courses and exams, compared to the citywide average of 49 percent.

The DOE said that enrollment has dropped from 657 students during the 2012-13 academic year to 466 students currently.

Brewer questioned some of the metrics cited by the DOE as reasons for the school’s closure, pointing out that the High School for Health Careers and Sciences has better enrollment than most other Renewal Schools.

“I don’t want them to close the school. We’re not perfect, but we’re still good,” added Ayisha Minaya, a senior at the school. “We have good programs, and they help me to be a better student.”

Silverio said three years was not enough time to give Renewal Schools to turn around.

“The first year or two, you’re still figuring out which programs work and which don’t, and then you need time to implement that,” he said. “They should give us two more years.”

“You need to be able to wait quite a bit of time, two or three years, for the reforms to take root,” remarked Brewer. “But the philosophy that everything needs to improve quickly or we’ll just blow it up is rocking students’ lives, families’ lives and erasing the hard work that’s already been done.”

“Better to stick with the hard work of fixing it, so the numbers and students’ lives will eventually be better tomorrow,” she added.

Espaillat remarked that if the school closes, it will represent a failure on the part of the DOE, and not of students.

“If they shut it down, they’re admitting that they have failed tremendously for these young people,” he said.