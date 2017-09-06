“We’re ready”

Leaders pledge support for DREAMers

Story by Gregg McQueen

They’re ready to fight back.

Hours after the Trump administration announced it was the rescinding the DACA program, Mayor Bill de Blasio joined with other elected officials, faith leaders and immigrant advocates at City Hall to present a united front in defense of undocumented immigrants – and also denounced the termination decision.

De Blasio said that the DACA repeal means hundreds of thousands of immigrants nationwide, and more than 30,000 in New York City “now have their lives in limbo.”

“Thirty thousand New Yorkers this morning were put in the crosshairs,” said de Blasio, who pledged that the city would stand by its immigrants.

“They are our neighbors, they are our friends, they are our family members,” he said.

City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito criticized “the level of cruelty and inhumanity” coming from the Trump administration – “cruelty and inhumanity that is destroying the very fabric of this democracy,” she said.

Faith leaders spoke out in defense of the DACA program.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan suggested that demonizing immigrants goes against the Bible and creates an “unnecessary and unjust nightmare” for DACA recipients.

“I worship a refugee named Jesus. I can’t pray to him and then kick those who are like him out of this country,” added Reverend Al Sharpton.

The mayor said the DREAM Act must be passed on the state level, but stressed that “the solution is the federal DREAM Act” and called on Congress to take action.

“The DREAM Act now is more pertinent than ever, it’s as simple as that,” he stated. “It’s not something to just talk about anymore. Now, we need it. And it’s time for people all over this country to make their views known, say it’s not acceptable for a Congress to act like they can look away. They’ve got to pass the DREAM Act and they’ve got to pass it now for the good of all of these good, young, people.”

Angela Fernández, Executive Director of the Northern Manhattan Coalition for Immigrant Rights (NMCIR), said her organization has helped more than 300 clients achieve DACA status, and is now proactively contacting them to advise them of the program’s status.

“We’ve been calling them individually on the phone, and these people are crying, and my staff is crying, because now the level of uncertainty is so stressful,” said Fernández. “It’s never been seen in history where you’re given rights, and now you’re having them taken away, especially with young adults who grew up in this country.”

De Blasio said that DACA recipients would continue to have full access to city schools, hospitals and services as well as the IDNYC card. He stressed that “the NYPD is here to protect you and will never be a deportation force” and noted that the police will not ask New Yorkers their immigration status.

He also pointed out that DACA should call 311 for legal assistance, and asked that attorneys and paralegals to sign up with the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs to help the cause.

Maria Lizardo, Executive Director of the Northern Manhattan Improvement Corporation (NMIC), said it was important for DACA recipients to ensure they are using reputable service providers for legal assistance, as she feels ending the DACA program could give rise to fraudsters.

“You have predators that will be looking for ways to make money off the backs of these young people, so we need to be very vigilant about that,” she remarked.

Richard Espinal, Associate Director for Parish and Community Engagement of Catholic Charities, said DACA’s cancellation has deep ramifications.

“This impacts all of our institutions,” he said. “It attacks our schools, our churches, our community, our Little Leagues. People have to recognize that beyond the legal issues, it’s tearing apart our community.”

Hispanic Federation President José Calderón said a “silver lining” of the Trump administration was that it brought advocacy groups and immigrant-aid organizations together.

“It has forced us out of our silos,” he said. “It’s really forced us to work in a concerted way, together, with other social movements and leaders, fighting for human rights and it’s made us stronger that way.”

Calderón said that New York City would continue to fight to preserve protections for DACA recipients.

“We look forward to this battle,” he said. “We’re ready to continue to take this administration on.”

To access resources, please visit bit.ly/NYCimmigrants or call 311.