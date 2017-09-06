- English
- Español
“We’re ready”
Leaders pledge support for DREAMers
Story by Gregg McQueen
They’re ready to fight back.
Hours after the Trump administration announced it was the rescinding the DACA program, Mayor Bill de Blasio joined with other elected officials, faith leaders and immigrant advocates at City Hall to present a united front in defense of undocumented immigrants – and also denounced the termination decision.
De Blasio said that the DACA repeal means hundreds of thousands of immigrants nationwide, and more than 30,000 in New York City “now have their lives in limbo.”
“Thirty thousand New Yorkers this morning were put in the crosshairs,” said de Blasio, who pledged that the city would stand by its immigrants.
“They are our neighbors, they are our friends, they are our family members,” he said.
City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito criticized “the level of cruelty and inhumanity” coming from the Trump administration – “cruelty and inhumanity that is destroying the very fabric of this democracy,” she said.
Faith leaders spoke out in defense of the DACA program.
Cardinal Timothy Dolan suggested that demonizing immigrants goes against the Bible and creates an “unnecessary and unjust nightmare” for DACA recipients.
“I worship a refugee named Jesus. I can’t pray to him and then kick those who are like him out of this country,” added Reverend Al Sharpton.
The mayor said the DREAM Act must be passed on the state level, but stressed that “the solution is the federal DREAM Act” and called on Congress to take action.
“The DREAM Act now is more pertinent than ever, it’s as simple as that,” he stated. “It’s not something to just talk about anymore. Now, we need it. And it’s time for people all over this country to make their views known, say it’s not acceptable for a Congress to act like they can look away. They’ve got to pass the DREAM Act and they’ve got to pass it now for the good of all of these good, young, people.”
Angela Fernández, Executive Director of the Northern Manhattan Coalition for Immigrant Rights (NMCIR), said her organization has helped more than 300 clients achieve DACA status, and is now proactively contacting them to advise them of the program’s status.
“We’ve been calling them individually on the phone, and these people are crying, and my staff is crying, because now the level of uncertainty is so stressful,” said Fernández. “It’s never been seen in history where you’re given rights, and now you’re having them taken away, especially with young adults who grew up in this country.”
De Blasio said that DACA recipients would continue to have full access to city schools, hospitals and services as well as the IDNYC card. He stressed that “the NYPD is here to protect you and will never be a deportation force” and noted that the police will not ask New Yorkers their immigration status.
He also pointed out that DACA should call 311 for legal assistance, and asked that attorneys and paralegals to sign up with the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs to help the cause.
Maria Lizardo, Executive Director of the Northern Manhattan Improvement Corporation (NMIC), said it was important for DACA recipients to ensure they are using reputable service providers for legal assistance, as she feels ending the DACA program could give rise to fraudsters.
“You have predators that will be looking for ways to make money off the backs of these young people, so we need to be very vigilant about that,” she remarked.
Richard Espinal, Associate Director for Parish and Community Engagement of Catholic Charities, said DACA’s cancellation has deep ramifications.
“This impacts all of our institutions,” he said. “It attacks our schools, our churches, our community, our Little Leagues. People have to recognize that beyond the legal issues, it’s tearing apart our community.”
Hispanic Federation President José Calderón said a “silver lining” of the Trump administration was that it brought advocacy groups and immigrant-aid organizations together.
“It has forced us out of our silos,” he said. “It’s really forced us to work in a concerted way, together, with other social movements and leaders, fighting for human rights and it’s made us stronger that way.”
Calderón said that New York City would continue to fight to preserve protections for DACA recipients.
“We look forward to this battle,” he said. “We’re ready to continue to take this administration on.”
To access resources, please visit bit.ly/NYCimmigrants or call 311.
“Estamos listos”
Líderes prometen apoyo a DREAMers
Historia por Gregg McQueen
Están listos para luchar.
Horas después de la administración Trump anunciara que rescinde el programa DACA, el alcalde Bill de Blasio se unió a otros funcionarios electos, líderes religiosos y defensores de los inmigrantes en el Ayuntamiento para presentar un frente unido en defensa de los inmigrantes indocumentados, y también denunciar la decisión de terminarlo.
De Blasio dijo que la derogación de DACA significa que cientos de miles de inmigrantes en todo el país, y más de 30,000 en ciudad de Nueva York “ahora tienen sus vidas en el limbo”.
“Treinta mil neoyorquinos esta mañana fueron puestos en la mira”, dijo De Blasio, quien se comprometió a que la ciudad apoyará a sus inmigrantes.
“Son nuestros vecinos, nuestros amigos, nuestros familiares”, dijo.
La presidenta del Ayuntamiento, Melissa Mark-Viverito, criticó “el nivel de crueldad e inhumanidad” que viene de la administración Trump: “crueldad e inhumanidad que está destruyendo el tejido mismo de esta democracia”, dijo.
Líderes religiosos hablaron en defensa del programa DACA.
El cardenal Timothy Dolan sugirió que demonizar a los inmigrantes va en contra de la Biblia y crea una “pesadilla innecesaria e injusta” para los receptores de DACA.
“Adoro a un refugiado llamado Jesús, no puedo orarle y luego sacar del país a quienes son como él”, añadió el reverendo Al Sharpton.
El alcalde dijo que la ley DREAM debe ser aprobada a nivel estatal, pero enfatizó que “la solución es la ley federal DREAM” y pidió al Congreso tomar medidas.
“La Ley DREAM ahora es más pertinente que nunca, es tan simple como eso”, declaró. “Ya no se trata de solo hablar de eso, ahora la necesitamos, y es momento de que las personas de todo el país den a conocer sus opiniones, decir que no es aceptable que un Congreso actúe como si pudiera mirar hacia otro lado. Tienen que aprobar la Ley DREAM y tienen que hacerlo ahora por el bien de todos estos buenos jóvenes.
Ángela Fernández, directora ejecutiva de la Coalición del Norte de Manhattan por los Derechos de los Inmigrantes (NMCIR, por sus siglas en inglés), dijo que su organización ha ayudado a más de 300 clientes a alcanzar el estatus de DACA y proactivamente se están poniendo en contacto con ellos para informarles el estatus del programa.
“Hemos estado llamándolos por teléfono y esta gente está llorando, y mi personal está llorando, porque ahora el nivel de incertidumbre es tan estresante”, dijo Fernández. “Nunca se ha visto en la historia que se otorguen derechos y ahora los estás quitando, especialmente con los adultos jóvenes que crecieron en este país”.
De Blasio dijo que los beneficiarios de DACA seguirán teniendo acceso completo a las escuelas, hospitales y servicios de la ciudad, así como a la tarjeta IDNYC. Hizo hincapié en que “el Departamento de Policía de Nueva York está aquí para proteger y nunca será una fuerza de deportación” y señaló que la policía no preguntará a los neoyorquinos su estatus migratorio.
También dijo que los receptores de DACA deben llamar al 311 para recibir asistencia legal, y pidió que los abogados y asistentes legales se inscriban en la Oficina del Alcalde de Asuntos de Inmigración para ayudar a la causa.
María Lizardo, directora ejecutiva de la Corporación de Mejoramiento del Norte de Manhattan (NMIC, por sus siglas en inglés), dijo que es importante que los beneficiarios de DACA se aseguren de estar usando proveedores de servicios de buena reputación para la asistencia legal, ya que siente que terminar con el programa DACA podría dar lugar a estafadores.
“Los depredadores estarán buscando maneras de ganar dinero aprovechándose de estos jóvenes, así que tenemos que ser muy vigilantes al respecto”, comentó.
Richard Espinal, director asociado de Participación Parroquial y Comunitaria de Caridades Católicas, dijo que la cancelación de DACA tiene profundas ramificaciones.
“Esto afecta a todas nuestras instituciones”, dijo. “Ataca a nuestras escuelas, a nuestras iglesias, a nuestra comunidad, a nuestras Ligas Pequeñas. La gente tiene que reconocer que más allá de los asuntos legales, está desgarrando a nuestra comunidad”.
El presidente de la Federación Hispana, José Calderón, dijo que un “lado positivo” del gobierno de Trump fue que reunió grupos de defensa y organizaciones de ayuda a inmigrantes.
“Nos ha obligado a salir de nuestros silos”, dijo. “Realmente nos ha obligado a trabajar de manera concertada, junto con otros movimientos sociales y líderes, luchando por los derechos humanos y nos ha hecho más fuertes de esa manera”.
Calderón dijo que Ciudad de Nueva York seguirá luchando para preservar las protecciones de los receptores de DACA.
“Esperamos con interés esta batalla”, dijo. “Estamos listos para continuar enfrentándonos con esta administración”.
Para acceder a los recursos, visite bit.ly/NYCimmigrants o llame al 311.