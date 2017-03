Lagging Behind

By Councilmember Ydanis Rodriguez

New Yorkers know bus service is generally pretty awful. MTA’s own data show buses have lost nearly 2 million annual riders over the past 10 years. It’s no secret to riders who’ve made this switch that bus service speeds are lagging behind other options, in some cases even walking.

Several months ago, my committee held a hearing to look into improving bus service. At the time, I asked if the MTA had a mid- to long-range plan to improve bus service in a comprehensive way. Hearing none then, I went to the MTA board last week ask for a plan soon, as our city continues to be left in the dust by our competitors across the world when it comes to quality bus service.

It’s simple. We can’t expect to move forward productively as a city if our public transit systems don’t improve.

A few weeks back, we saw reports about people foregoing transit to take take Uber and Lyft instead. New Yorkers know that when they can’t rely on something to move them quickly, they’ll drop it in a heartbeat. But putting more people in cars doesn’t help. It does not help us economically to add to already-gridlock traffic. It doesn’t help public safety, our environment, our physical and mental health and we cannot resign ourselves to this fate.

While building new subway lines is expensive and time consuming, meaningful improvements to bus routes and services are less of a lift. What’s more, we don’t have to reinvent the wheel, or in this case—the bus, to take serious strides.

The time to think small is over. Having arrived at this point with bus service, the MTA should work with the City and the DOT to be ambitious and take risks. Too many New Yorkers are already dissatisfied with what they know of the NYC bus experience, so it is time to give them something entirely different.

It’s time to bring fully fledged Bus Rapid Transit to NYC. Tinkering around the edges will not bring drivers or Uber users back to buses. We need to take a comprehensive, system-wide approach to drastically change the user experience, specifically related to the time it takes to get from point A to point B.

To do this, we need to make off-board fare payment uniform throughout the system. We need to see transit signal priority available on every route in the city, so buses see more green lights. Dedicated bus lanes are needed everywhere—but especially on streets with more than one route; and we need to see mounted cameras on buses so drivers that violate these dedicated lanes are held accountable. These are just the early and easy steps, achievable in a 5 year plan.

In a 10 year plan, we should be looking to build at-grade boarding to ease access for the disabled community; bus bulbs—where the sidewalk extends into the street to meet buses in the bus lane—so buses can stop and continue without turning. If we want to be really ambitious, we can look to some corridors without nearby subways as possibilities to develop fully separated bus paths with middle-of-the-road boarding to create what would effectively become an above-ground subway.

For New Yorkers, time is always of the essence. We know changes like wi-fi and USB outlets—as positive as these additions are—will mean little to them if there isn’t also TSP installed to make their rides shorter.

These are achievable goals. All we need the MTA to do is draft a plan and execute. I am willing to be a partner in this effort, as are a wide cross-section of transit organizations eager for change.

These enhancements can lead to the praise that often seems elusive for the MTA. I’ll be the first to cheer.