Laborers Recruit Apprentices The District Council 16 Cement and Concrete Workers Training and Education Fund will conduct a recruitment from August 1, 2017 through August 14, 2017 for 20 Skilled Construction Craft Laborer apprentices, the New York State Department of Labor has announced. Applications can be obtained from the DC 16 Training Center, 29-18 35th Avenue, Long Island City, NY 11106, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. every weekday, during the recruitment period. This is a limited-application recruitment. Only the first 300 people to respond will receive an application. Applications must be received no later than August 14, 2017. The Committee requires that applicants: Must be at least 18 years old. Proof will be required after selection and prior to indenture.

Must have at least a 10 th grade education. Proof will be required after selection and prior to indenture.

Must be able to read and understand related instruction course materials.

Must complete a registration card.

Must pass a drug test, at the expense of the sponsor, after selection and prior to indenture.

Must provide DD-214 ( Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty) , if applicable, after selection and prior to indenture.

Must be physically able to perform the work of the trade as determined by a physical agility test. Applicants must score at least a 28 out of 35 points in order to be eligible. The test includes: Lifting two "legs" (4" x 4" x 8' lumber, 52 lbs. total weight), placing them on a shoulder, carrying them for approximately 75 feet, and placing them neatly back on the floor. Lifting two "ribs" (3" x 4" x 14' lumber, 79 lbs. total weight), placing them on a shoulder, carrying them for approximately 75 feet, and placing them neatly back on the floor. Lifting two "#8 bars" (one-inch diameter steel rods, 85 lbs. total weight), placing them on a shoulder, carrying them for approximately 75 feet, and placing them neatly back on the floor. Lifting one bag of Portland Cement (94 lbs. total weight), placing it on a shoulder, carrying it for approximately 75 feet, and placing it neatly back on the floor. Lifting one rubber concrete pump hose (60 lbs. total weight), placing it on a shoulder, carrying it for approximately 75 feet, and placing it neatly back on the floor one end at a time. Lifting one steel concrete pump pipe (80 lbs. total weight), placing it on a shoulder, carrying it for approximately 75 feet, and placing it neatly back on the floor one end at a time. Filling a 16-cubic-foot wheelbarrow with ¾" gravel, walking with it for approximately 50 feet, and dumping it neatly back into the original pile. Apprentice programs registered with the Department of Labor must meet standards established by the Commissioner. Under state law, sponsors of programs cannot discriminate against applicants because of race, creed, color, national origin, age, sex, disability, or marital status. Women and minorities are encouraged to submit applications for apprenticeship programs. Sponsors of programs are required to adopt affirmative action plans for the recruitment of women and minorities.

For further information, applicants should contact their nearest New York State Department of Labor office or District Council 16 at 718.392.6970.