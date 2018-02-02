Kittredge Canned

CEO of pro-charter group fired for “inappropriate behavior”

Jeremiah Kittredge, Chief Executive Officer of Families for Excellent Schools (FES), a pro-charter school advocacy group that frequently denounces Mayor Bill de Blasio’s school policies, has been terminated for “inappropriate behavior,” according to the group.

Bryan Lawrence, Board Chair for FES, issued a statement on January 31 advising that Kittredge had been fired.

“Immediately upon receiving a complaint about inappropriate behavior toward a non-employee by Jeremiah Kittredge, Families for Excellent Schools retained outside counsel to conduct an independent investigation,” Lawrence said. “As a result of this investigation and additional factors, Jeremiah has been terminated as CEO.”

No details were provided on the nature of the conduct leading to Kittredge’s dismissal.

Kittredge, who frequently represented the group at pro-charter rallies, helped found FES in 2001.

The group advocates for charter school families in New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts, serving more than 50,000 families, according to the FES’ mission statement.

FES frequently issues research reports critical of the way de Blasio and the Department of Education run the city’s public schools, and has repeatedly hammered the de Blasio administration on issues such as student safety and building space for charter schools.