By Alicia Schwartz, MSN-ED, BSN, RN, PCC, CCM VNSNY CHOICE Health Plans It’s not unusual to experience an increased desire to curl up on the sofa and “hibernate” when the weather turns cold, but for older folks with chronic illness like asthma, COPD, diabetes, dementia or heart disease, retreating to the indoors can lead to social isolation and sometimes trigger serious health problems. It is especially important to keep in mind that at this time of year, when we tend to focus on festivities and gathering with friends and family, the pain of isolation can be particularly sharp for people who live alone or are uncomfortable talking about changes that they may be experiencing as they age. Here are a few important reminders to keep in mind. As we age, incremental changes in vision, mobility, hearing, memory and a host of other sensory and bodily functions naturally occur. Even someone who was physically active all him/her life will almost certainly struggle with declining abilities in later years. Research shows that some older adults avoid social interaction because of bodily discomforts or reduced ability to function. This can include embarrassment about body image or an inability to control bodily functions. Even seniors with mild hearing or vision loss that have not been diagnosed or treated may avoid social gatherings when communicating becomes difficult and tiring as a result. If this sounds like someone in your family, or one of your neighbors, it may be helpful to gently inquire if the person is struggling with one of these common issues and encourage them to seek medical help. You may want to offer to accompany them to an appointment or refer them to resources in the community that can support them and help them regain confidence and self-esteem. Mobility is a real problem for many older folks. Even in a city like New York, where public transportation is a priority and many public places are reasonably accessible, lack of transportation can be a major cause of social isolation. One of the women I coordinate care for drew strength and joy from attending church services in her neighborhood, but when her illness started slowing her down, she felt that she couldn’t keep up with the ladies she’d attended services with for several years. Eventually she stopped going altogether. I spoke with her primary care physician and he agreed that a wheelchair might be a great help to her for navigating longer distances. Now, she joins her friends for services at least once a week, and sometimes even takes in a movie afterwards. She’s gone from sitting alone and sad to feeling much more a part of life. When someone is at risk for social isolation, it can also be helpful to encourage them to take advantage of senior centers and other community organizations that may offer meals and a safe place to visit and socialize with others on a regular basis. Shorter days, cold weather, rain and ice—and the opposite, extreme heat—can be a deterrent for socializing too. Arthritis can cause aches and limited mobility and fear of falling is a serious concern for many older people who do not feel as sturdy on their feet as they once did. In the winter months, many people suffer from Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) or “sundowning,” a term used to describe the agitation, irritability, confusion, and disorientation that as many as 20 percent of all people with dementia experience in the late afternoon and evenings. Both of these conditions can trigger depression and social isolation. Keeping active indoors may take a little extra creativity, but it can be done. When one of our VNSNY CHOICE care coordinators noticed that a member had a friendly neighbor who liked to stop by for frequent visits, she coordinated with a home health aide and the neighbor, teaching them how to safely exercise by taking walks indoors through the areas of the apartment complex. The activity is something they all look forward to now and they occasionally even inspire others to join them. What is important to remember is that when people stay engaged with the people and things that they love most in life, and when they feel a sense of purpose about what they do from day to day, they are usually more independent and able to take responsibility for their own wellbeing. In my work, helping older New Yorkers avoid the chill of social isolation is key to ensuring that they are living their best life possible. For more information about VNSNY CHOICE Health Plans from the not-for-profit Visiting Nurse Service of New York, please call 888-867-6555 or visit www.VNSNYCHOICE.org. Por Alicia Schwartz, MSN-ED, BSN, RN, PCC, CCM Planes de Salud VNSNY CHOICE No es raro experimentar un mayor deseo de acurrucarse en el sofá e “hibernar” cuando el clima se vuelve frío, pero para las personas mayores con enfermedades crónicas como asma, EPOC, diabetes, demencia o enfermedades del corazón, retirarse a casa puede conducir a aislamiento social y a veces desencadenar serios problemas de salud. Es especialmente importante tener en cuenta que en esta época del año, cuando tendemos a centrarnos en las fiestas y reuniones con amigos y familiares, el dolor del aislamiento puede ser particularmente agudo para las personas que viven solas o se sienten incómodas hablando de los cambios que pueden experimentar al envejecer. Aquí algunos recordatorios importantes a tener en cuenta: A medida que envejecemos, se producen naturalmente cambios en la visión, la movilidad, la audición, la memoria y una serie de otras funciones sensoriales y corporales. Incluso alguien que fue físicamente activo toda su vida, casi seguramente tendrá dificultades por la disminución de sus habilidades en años posteriores. La investigación muestra que algunos adultos mayores evitan la interacción social debido a las molestias corporales o la capacidad reducida de funcionamiento. Esto puede incluir vergüenza sobre la imagen corporal o una incapacidad para controlar las funciones corporales. Incluso los ancianos con pérdida auditiva o visual leve que no han sido diagnosticados o tratados, pueden evitar las reuniones sociales cuando la comunicación se vuelve difícil y cansada. Si esto suena a alguien en su familia, o uno de sus vecinos, puede ser útil indagar amablemente si la persona está luchando con uno de estos problemas comunes y animarlos a buscar ayuda médica. Es posible que desee ofrecerse a acompañarlos a una cita o derivarlos a los recursos de la comunidad que puedan apoyar y ayudar a recuperar la confianza y la autoestima. La movilidad es un problema real para muchas personas mayores. Incluso en una ciudad como Nueva York, donde el transporte público es una prioridad y muchos lugares públicos son razonablemente accesibles, la falta de transporte puede ser una causa importante de aislamiento social. Una de las mujeres con las que coordino el cuidado, obtuvo fuerza y alegría de asistir a los servicios religiosos en su vecindario, pero cuando su enfermedad comenzó a ralentizarla, sintió que no podía mantenerse al día con las damas con las que había asistido durante varios años. Con el tiempo dejó de asistir. Hablé con su médico de atención primaria y él estuvo de acuerdo en que una silla de ruedas podría ser una gran ayuda para que ella navegara distancias más largas. Ahora, se les une a sus amigas para los servicios al menos una vez a la semana, y a veces incluso pesca en una película después. Ha ido de sentarse sola y triste a sentirse mucho más parte de la vida. Cuando alguien está en riesgo de aislamiento social, también puede ser útil animarlos a aprovechar los centros para personas de la tercera edad y otras organizaciones comunitarias que pueden ofrecer comidas y un lugar seguro para visitar y socializar con otros de manera regular. Días más cortos, clima frío, lluvia y hielo -y lo contrario, calor extremo- también pueden ser elementos disuasorios para socializar. La artritis puede causar dolores y movilidad limitada, y el miedo a caer es una preocupación seria para muchas personas mayores que no se sienten tan resistentes de sus pies como antes. En los meses de invierno, muchas personas sufren de trastorno afectivo estacional (SAD, por sus siglas en inglés) o “síndrome del ocaso”, un término utilizado para describir la agitación, irritabilidad, confusión y desorientación que hasta el 20 por ciento de todas las personas con demencia experimentan en las tardes y noches. Ambos estados pueden desencadenar depresión y aislamiento social. Mantenerse activo al interior puede tomar un poco de creatividad extra, pero se puede hacer. Cuando uno de nuestros coordinadores de atención de VNSNY CHOICE notó que un miembro tenía un vecino amigo al que le gustaba pasar por visitas frecuentes, ella coordinó con un asistente de salud en el hogar y el vecino, enseñándoles cómo hacer ejercicio con seguridad tomando caminatas dentro de las áreas del complejo de apartamentos. La actividad es algo que todos esperan realizar ahora y ocasionalmente incluso inspiran a otros a unírseles. Lo que es importante recordar es que cuando la gente se mantiene comprometida con las personas y cosas que más aman en la vida y cuando tienen un sentido de propósito sobre lo que hacen día a día, suelen ser más independientes y capaces de asumir la responsabilidad de su propio bienestar. En mi trabajo, ayudar a los neoyorquinos a evitar el frío del aislamiento social es clave para asegurar que viven su mejor vida posible. Para obtener más información sobre Planes de Salud VNSNY CHOICE de la organización sin fines de lucro Servicio de Enfermeras Visitantes de Nueva York, por favor llame al 888.867.6555 o visite www.VNSNYCHOICE.org.
