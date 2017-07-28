Keep Cool Tips

Con Edison is reminding customers they can take simple steps to stay cool and save money in the hot weather. The company offers these conservation tips:

Set your air conditioner (AC) to the highest comfortable temperature. Each degree you lower the thermostat drives up your bill by 6 percent;

To reduce heat and moisture in your home, run appliances such as ovens, washing machines, dryers and dishwashers in the early morning or late at night when it’s cooler outside;

When the AC is running, close doors to keep cool air in and hot air out;

Even when using the AC, use ceiling and other fans to provide additional cooling and better circulation;

Keep shades, blinds and curtains closed. About 40 percent of unwanted heat comes through windows;

Turn off AC units, lights and other appliances when not at home and use a timer or smart technology to turn on your AC about a half-hour before arriving home;

Keep AC filters clean;

If you run a business, keep your door closed while the AC is running. Don’t burn through your profits to cool the street;

Con Edison offers a variety of energy-efficiency programs for the hot weather season. The Smart AC Program connects customers with smart technology to control their room air conditioners from their computer or mobile device. Learn more by visiting conedsmartac.com .

. Replace old appliances with new energy efficient Energy Star appliances.

Replacing an old air conditioner with a new ENERGY STAR unit can reduce energy usage by 30 percent. Con Edison will pay a $30 rebate to customers who buy a new ENERGY STAR air conditioner. For more information on the rebate, please visit http://bit.ly/2u2ElKG.

Customers can report outages and check service restoration status on Con Edison’s website at www.coned.com, or by calling 800-75-CONED (800-752-6633). When reporting an outage, customers should have their Con Edison account number available, if possible, and report whether their neighbors also have lost power.

Customers who report outages will be called by Con Edison with their estimated restoration times as they become available.

Con Edison offers a number of mobile solutions to help manage clients’ accounts, report and check the status of an outage, learn energy-saving tips, and more. Text REG to OUTAGE (688243) to sign up for text notifications, and follow the prompts.

Customers can also visit http://bit.ly/2rUIAbI to stay on top of outages and power problems by signing up for text notifications.