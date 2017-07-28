Top Stories

Keep Cool Tips
Consejos para mantenerse fresco

Keep Cool Tips

Con Edison is reminding customers they can take simple steps to stay cool and save money in the hot weather. The company offers these conservation tips:

  • Set your air conditioner (AC) to the highest comfortable temperature. Each degree you lower the thermostat drives up your bill by 6 percent;
  • To reduce heat and moisture in your home, run appliances such as ovens, washing machines, dryers and dishwashers in the early morning or late at night when it’s cooler outside;
  • When the AC is running, close doors to keep cool air in and hot air out;
  • Even when using the AC, use ceiling and other fans to provide additional cooling and better circulation;
  • Keep shades, blinds and curtains closed. About 40 percent of unwanted heat comes through windows;
  • Turn off AC units, lights and other appliances when not at home and use a timer or smart technology to turn on your AC about a half-hour before arriving home;
  • Keep AC filters clean;
  • If you run a business, keep your door closed while the AC is running. Don’t burn through your profits to cool the street;
  • Con Edison offers a variety of energy-efficiency programs for the hot weather season. The Smart AC Program connects customers with smart technology to control their room air conditioners from their computer or mobile device. Learn more by visiting conedsmartac.com.
  • Replace old appliances with new energy efficient Energy Star appliances.
Replacing an old air conditioner with a new ENERGY STAR unit can reduce energy usage by 30 percent. Con Edison will pay a $30 rebate to customers who buy a new ENERGY STAR air conditioner. For more information on the rebate, please visit http://bit.ly/2u2ElKG.

Customers can report outages and check service restoration status on Con Edison’s website at www.coned.com, or by calling 800-75-CONED (800-752-6633)When reporting an outage, customers should have their Con Edison account number available, if possible, and report whether their neighbors also have lost power.

Customers who report outages will be called by Con Edison with their estimated restoration times as they become available.

Con Edison offers a number of mobile solutions to help manage clients’ accounts, report and check the status of an outage, learn energy-saving tips, and more. Text REG to OUTAGE (688243) to sign up for text notifications, and follow the prompts.

Customers can also visit http://bit.ly/2rUIAbI to stay on top of outages and power problems by signing up for text notifications.

Consejos para mantenerse fresco

Con Edison está recordando a los clientes que pueden tomar medidas sencillas para mantenerse frescos y ahorrar dinero en el clima caliente. La empresa ofrece estos consejos para ahorrar:

  • Ajuste el aire acondicionado (AC, por sus siglas en inglés) a la temperatura más alta y cómoda. Cada grado que baje el termostato hace subir su factura un 6 por ciento;
  • Para reducir el calor y la humedad en su hogar, utilice electrodomésticos como hornos, lavadoras, secadoras y lavavajillas en la mañana temprano o tarde en la noche, cuando está más fresco afuera;
  • Cuando la CA está funcionando, cierre las puertas para mantener el aire fresco dentro y el aire caliente afuera;
  • Incluso cuando use el AC, utilice el ventilador de techo y otros para proporcionar un enfriamiento adicional y una mejor circulación;
  • Mantenga las cortinas, persianas y cortinas cerradas. Alrededor del 40 por ciento del calor no deseado entra a través de las ventanas;
  • Apague las unidades de AC, luces y otros aparatos cuando no esté en su casa y utilice un temporizador o una tecnología inteligente para encender el AC aproximadamente media hora antes de llegar a casa;
  • Mantenga limpios los filtros del AC;
  • Si usted maneja un negocio, mantenga su puerta cerrada mientras el AC está funcionando. No queme sus ganancias para enfriar la calle;
  • Con Edison Ofrece una variedad de programas de eficiencia energética para la temporada de calor. El programa de AC inteligente conecta a los clientes con tecnología inteligente para controlar sus acondicionadores de aire de la habitación desde su computadora o dispositivo móvil. Obtenga más información visitando conedsmartac.com.
  • Reemplace electrodomésticos viejos por electrodomésticos Energy Star nuevos.

Sustituir un antiguo aire acondicionado por una nueva unidad ENERGY STAR puede reducir el uso de energía en un 30 por ciento. Con Edison pagará un reembolso de $30 dólares a los clientes que compren un nuevo aire acondicionado ENERGY STAR. Para obtener más información sobre el descuento, visite http://bit.ly/2u2ElKG.

Los clientes pueden informar las interrupciones y verificar el estado de restauración del servicio en el sitio web de Con Edison en www.coned.com, o llamando al 800-75-CONED (800-752-6633). Al informar de una interrupción, los clientes deben tener su número de cuenta de Con Edison disponible, si es posible, e informar si sus vecinos también han perdido electricidad.

Los clientes que informen de las interrupciones serán llamados por Con Edison con sus tiempos estimados de restauración a medida que estén disponibles.

Con Edison ofrece una serie de soluciones móviles para ayudar a administrar las cuentas de los clientes, informar y comprobar el estado de una interrupción, aprenda consejos de ahorro de energía y mucho más. Envíe el texto REG a OUTAGE (688243) para inscribirse para recibir notificaciones, siga las indicaciones.

Los clientes también pueden visitar http://bit.ly/2rUIAbI Para mantenerse al tanto de las interrupciones y problemas de electricidad inscribiéndose a las notificaciones de texto.

