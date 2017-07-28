Con Edison is reminding customers they can take simple steps to stay cool and save money in the hot weather. The company offers these conservation tips: Replacing an old air conditioner with a new ENERGY STAR unit can reduce energy usage by 30 percent. Con Edison will pay a $30 rebate to customers who buy a new ENERGY STAR air conditioner. For more information on the rebate, please visit http://bit.ly/2u2ElKG. Customers can report outages and check service restoration status on Con Edison’s website at www.coned.com, or by calling 800-75-CONED (800-752-6633). When reporting an outage, customers should have their Con Edison account number available, if possible, and report whether their neighbors also have lost power. Customers who report outages will be called by Con Edison with their estimated restoration times as they become available. Con Edison offers a number of mobile solutions to help manage clients’ accounts, report and check the status of an outage, learn energy-saving tips, and more. Text REG to OUTAGE (688243) to sign up for text notifications, and follow the prompts. Customers can also visit http://bit.ly/2rUIAbI to stay on top of outages and power problems by signing up for text notifications. Con Edison está recordando a los clientes que pueden tomar medidas sencillas para mantenerse frescos y ahorrar dinero en el clima caliente. La empresa ofrece estos consejos para ahorrar: Sustituir un antiguo aire acondicionado por una nueva unidad ENERGY STAR puede reducir el uso de energía en un 30 por ciento. Con Edison pagará un reembolso de $30 dólares a los clientes que compren un nuevo aire acondicionado ENERGY STAR. Para obtener más información sobre el descuento, visite http://bit.ly/2u2ElKG. Los clientes pueden informar las interrupciones y verificar el estado de restauración del servicio en el sitio web de Con Edison en www.coned.com, o llamando al 800-75-CONED (800-752-6633). Al informar de una interrupción, los clientes deben tener su número de cuenta de Con Edison disponible, si es posible, e informar si sus vecinos también han perdido electricidad. Los clientes que informen de las interrupciones serán llamados por Con Edison con sus tiempos estimados de restauración a medida que estén disponibles. Con Edison ofrece una serie de soluciones móviles para ayudar a administrar las cuentas de los clientes, informar y comprobar el estado de una interrupción, aprenda consejos de ahorro de energía y mucho más. Envíe el texto REG a OUTAGE (688243) para inscribirse para recibir notificaciones, siga las indicaciones. Los clientes también pueden visitar http://bit.ly/2rUIAbI Para mantenerse al tanto de las interrupciones y problemas de electricidad inscribiéndose a las notificaciones de texto.
