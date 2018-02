K for All Application Period Opens

Applications for New York City’s free childcare programs – Pre-K for All and 3-K for All – are now open for city families.

The programs will offer full-day education for children born in 2014 and after.

“I am thrilled to announce a new round of 3-K and Pre-K applications for families across the city,” said Schools Chancellor Carmen Fariña. “With these programs, we have transformed the educational opportunities for our youngest learners – providing them a strong foundation for academic and social development – and I encourage everyone to thoroughly review the options available for their children.”

Children born in 2015 are qualified to apply to 3-K for All programs in Districts 4 (East Harlem) and 7 (the South Bronx), among others.

3-K for All programs in Districts 5 (Harlem) and 16 (Bedford-Stuyvesant) will be added to the application in mid-April with families receiving their offer letters in May.

To be connected to an enrollment specialist for Districts 5 and 16, families are instructed to fill out an online interest form. Families who submit a 3-K application by May 11 will get their results letter in late May 2018.

All city families with children born in 2014 are eligible to apply for Pre-K for All. If submitting a Pre-K application by March 30th, an offer letter will be sent in May 2018.

There is not a limit to the number of children accepted into the programs. No child can be denied admission, registration, or enrollment to the programs based on the student’s fluency or perceived fluency in English.

For more information and to apply please call 311, or visit www.nyc.gov/3k or www.nyc.gov/prek or in person at a Family Welcome Center.