Joined against Janus

Labor roundtable ponders ruling

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

It’s been a season of discontent for labor.

As unions endure an apprehensive wait for the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in the case of Janus v. AFSCME, they have also sought to coalesce and become proactive in dealing with the potential fallout.

In late February, the Supreme Court heard arguments on the labor law case, which will determine whether unions can continue collecting fees from non-members for the service of collective bargaining.

It is based on a lawsuit by Illinois government employee Mark Janus, who does not want to pay agency fees to the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) that he is legally required to pay to cover the cost of representing him.

A ruling is expected during the summer.

On March 19, Public Advocate Letitia James, together with labor leaders, led a roundtable at the headquarters of DC 37 in Manhattan. A union representing thousands of public employees, DC 37 is a charter member of AFSCME.

James said she called the roundtable, which brought together labor leaders from across the city to discuss the impact a ruling in Janus’ favor would have, since unions could face the financially challenging scenario of being legally bound to represent public sector despite being unable to collect agency fees from them.

“For me, it’s most important to avoid the possible collision and [ensure] that we are not caught off guard,” said James. “As we go around the room, it’s clear to me that not all of us are prepared, and that is dangerous.”

Kyle Bragg, Secretary-Treasurer of 32BJ, said his union anticipates losing about a third of its income if the Supreme Court rules for Janus. He said that they have entreated members to become more involved.

“We don’t want the agency fee to be the alternative, we want members to be members and fully engaged and active,” he said.

Union leaders said they need to do a better job of engaging members to let them know what is at stake.

DC 37 President Henry Garrido explained that his union has launched a “member-to-member” campaign to educate people about the value of membership.

“Rather than just hearing it from the leadership, they’re hearing about it from another member,” Garrido said. “We’ve started a resource center, and are tracking calls. We have to become more customer service friendly for members.”

Taking part also was Tony Utano, President of Transit Workers Union Local 100, which represents approximately 41,000 workers across the transit system. Its leadership has also sought to engage members directly, including flyers and leaflets that outline the impact of an adverse ruling. Among the concerns, they explain, are reduced wages and lower benefits.

President of the New York City Central Labor Council (NYCCLC) Vincent Álvarez said each union must determine how to best connect with members.

“It’s not a one-size-fits-all approach,” he said.

Gloria Middleton, President of Communications Workers of America Local 1180, said that women and people of color will be hurt the most if unions are weakened by the Janus decision. She noted that African Americans have the highest level of union membership in the U.S., largely due to public sector employment.

“If these unions are weakened and destroyed, that’s who is going to suffer,” she said.

Jill Furillo, Executive Director of the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA), said that union members will not be the only ones who are hurt.

“If this goes through, we see our patient population being negatively impacted,” she said.

Garrido said that anti-union advocates have been mounting a promotional campaign to convince workers that they don’t need union fees, noting that the National Right to Work Legal Foundation purchased ads during the Super Bowl.

“There’s no way we can compete with the money, but we do have one thing that they don’t have, which is the ability to talk to workers as their representative in a way that they cannot,” Garrido said.

“We need to do more one-on-one conversations with workers about the value of being in a union,” he said. “The question for the members is, do you want a strong, vibrant union to defend your interests, or not?”

Barbara Bowen of the Professional Staff Congress (PSC) said her union is working to convert fee-paying non-members into members.

She said it has been a challenge for PSC, due to the high number of part-time faculty members, which now outnumbers full-time faculty.

“Sometimes, they just work for one semester,” Bowen said. “By the time you found them to talk about being a union member, they’re gone.”

James said she planned to host another forum soon.

“We need a more unified approach to Janus, both locally and nationally,” she said. “We also need to bring in elected officials to educate them.”

Garrido remarked that union leaders should come to the next forum prepared to share best practices, and formulate a strategy for dealing with loss of agency fees. He expressed optimism that the leadership assembled would steer the unions through the intense challenges ahead.

“We have everything we need right here in this room,” he said.