“It’s time to close the deal”

By Beth Finkel

If you’re like millions of New Yorkers who can’t save for retirement at work, each passing second means less time to take control of your future.

The Secure Choice Savings Program could help; it would offer small businesses an easy way to provide employees an effective way to save.

Governor Cuomo included Secure Choice in his budget proposal. The State Senate and Assembly followed suit in theirs.

Now it’s time for state lawmakers to close the deal and ensure Secure Choice is part of the final budget due April 1.

Things have changed since our parents’ and grandparents’ generations; fewer companies are able to offer a pension, a 401(k), or any way to save.

In fact, more than half of New York’s private sector employees now go to work each day with no way to save for retirement on the job. It’s even worse if you’re a New Yorker of color: over two thirds of Hispanic employees, more than 60 percent of Asian American workers and 52 percent of African Americans lack access to a workplace savings option. So do 71 percent of employees who work for a small business, with 100 or fewer workers. If a secure retirement has become out of reach for you, you’re not alone; the average household has only $2,500 saved for retirement – and only $14,500 if they’re near retirement.

Social Security alone won’t be enough, with an average benefit of just $17,000 a year.

Secure Choice is the common sense solution; you’re 15 times likelier to save for retirement if you can do so at work, and 20 times more likely with automatic deduction.

Secure Choice would establish a payroll deduction Roth IRA that companies which don’t already provide a savings option could offer their employees.

You the employee would be automatically enrolled, but you could opt out or adjust your level of investment or fund type. And you could take your IRA with you whenever you change jobs.

Secure Choice would keep fees low by pooling contributions from participating private sector employees around the state into funds managed professionally by a vendor chosen by a state board. Roth IRAs require no employer contributions, fees or fiduciary responsibility, and Secure Choice carries minimal state and administrative costs.

If you’ve been saving stress-free for your children’s college education through New York’s successful 529 program, Secure Choice would give you the same chance to save for yourself.

Nearly three quarters of small business that don’t already provide their employees a savings option would likely offer Secure Choice, according to AARP surveys that also show about three quarters of New York Generation Xers and Baby Boomers like the idea.

Five states have already enacted Secure Choice-type plans, including California, Connecticut and Illinois, and legislation has been introduced in 40 states.

New York shouldn’t lag – and YOU have the power to help make sure we don’t. To get involved, visit aarp.org/nysecurechoice.

It’s critical that Governor Cuomo and our state legislators include Secure Choice in the state budget they’re negotiating right now.

It’s right. It’s fair. It’s time.

‎Beth Finkel is the State Director of AARP NY‎. For more information, please visit aarp.org.