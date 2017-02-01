Story and photos by Gregg McQueen Noel Romero feels uneasy in his own home. The Inwood resident, who lives at 3852 Tenth Avenue, is one of numerous tenants at the building who were sickened by gas fumes from a faulty boiler on January 7. Romero, his wife Alicia, and their two children suffered from headaches and dizziness, he said. Seventeen other building residents were sent to the hospital that day due to effects from inhaling carbon monoxide fumes, while the entire building was evacuated by the Fire Department. Tenants stood outside for several hours before being allowed back in, Romero said. According to the city’s Office of Emergency Management (OEM), the building’s boiler needed to be shut down due to high carbon monoxide readings. Residents said they lacked heat and hot water for several days. A “cease use” order for the boiler was lifted on January 13, city records show. Romero said the carbon monoxide alarm in his apartment failed to go off as gas fumes permeated the building, suggesting that not all the units are operating properly. “This is very scary,” he remarked. “If it happens at two or four in the morning, everybody dies.” “It’s not safe here,” he added. “I can’t feel comfortable here knowing what has happened.” Residents said the boiler incident marks the latest in a long string of issues they have endured with the building’s landlord, Julian Rodríguez, and Property Manager Kitty Huang of Confe Realty LLC. Tenants reported having their units overrun with roaches, rats and bedbugs, and living in conditions that local City Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez recently labeled as “despicable.” The windows of resident Jessica Quiridumbay’s apartment are located right next to the to the building’s outdoor trash bins, where rats congregate. The family has covered up the windows in attempt to keep the vermin from entering the apartment. “We hear the rats all the time, scratching on the window, trying to get in,” said Quiridumbay’s husband. During a visit to the apartment by The Manhattan Times, a young child was observed sleeping a few feet away from one of the windows. Wilhelmina Washington, a 35-year tenant, said the building’s windows are poorly installed, and do not seal properly. “In the winter time, if it snows, I get snow in my apartment,” she said. “And there’s usually a cold draft.” “The fear is the rats will get in our window,” Quiridumbay said. “Extreme extermination is needed in the building,” stated Nancy Torres, a lead Tenant Organizer for Urban Homesteading Assistance Board (UHAB), which is currently working to assist tenants. “We also see a lot of patchwork repairs done in many of the apartments, as well as appliances not working, broken sinks and refrigerators.” Residents insist that their complaints to management have been ignored. “These people don’t take responsibility,” said Romero. “They respond with insults — they say ‘If you don’t like it, leave.’” “There is definitely harassment on the part of the property manager,” Torres stated. Attempts by The Manhattan Times to reach Rodríguez and Huang by phone were unsuccessful. Romero and other residents said they have contacted 311 and HPD to report the building conditions. “I’ve called them too many times,” he remarked. Tenants insisted that although they have dealt with poor living conditions for years, the boiler incident marked a low point. “The kids were scared,” said Quiridumbay. “My son kept saying, ‘I don’t want to die.’” Residents said that the incident inspired them to organize and attempt to fight back. For assistance, residents have partnered with housing advocacy groups UHAB and Tenant Rights Coalition, a partnership of The Legal Aid Society and Legal Services NYC. On January 12, tenants held a rally at the building with Rodríguez and State Assemblymember Carmen De La Rosa. “It’s despicable when a landlord refuses to make vital repairs, allows tenants in their buildings to freeze during the coldest months of the year and remains unresponsive to concerns,” said Rodríguez at the rally. “It should be criminal to have residents get sick from a lack of boiler repairs, forcing them to go to the hospital. I remain fully committed to supporting these tenants and we will do everything we can to ensure justice is served.” Torres said that tenants are holding regular meetings to communicate on building issues and discuss strategies regarding dealing with the landlord. “We want more culpability from the landlord and property manager,” she said. “We are willing to work with them, but there have been so many things done to these tenants.” If the building conditions are not improved quickly, residents will take enhanced legal action, Torres said. “They deserve their day in court at this point,” she remarked. Currently, 3852 Broadway is saddled with 346 open violations with the city’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD), including 62 violations designated as Class “C” or deemed “immediately hazardous.” The property owner was cited in December for performing work to create an illegal basement apartment and for electrical work without permits, according to Department of Buildings (DOB) records. On January 25, the building was issued a violation for a gas installation done in a fifth-floor unit with no permit or inspection, DOB records showed. Asunción Sánchez, a 14-year resident of the building, said she has considered moving, but is motivated to take action to prevent the same issues to happening to another tenant who would take over her apartment. “It would be a never-ending cycle,” said Sánchez. “I want the cycle of harassment and patchwork repair to end with me and my neighbors.” HPD spokesperson Juliet Pierre-Antoine advised that the building is enrolled in the agency’s Proactive Preservation Initiative program, and has just been added to the HPD’s Alternative Enforcement Program, which identifies the 200 most distressed multiple-family dwellings citywide each year. The agency has ordered 29 work orders for emergency repairs, at a cost of $9,449.82, which will be billed to the property owners, explained Pierre-Antoine. “HPD has kept the building under observation and will continue to do so,” she said. Rodríguez expressed optimism that conditions will begin to improve for tenants of 3852 10th Avenue now that HPD is involved. “I hope that’s what we will see, because those tenants deserve to live in a decent place,” said Rodríguez, who praised residents for unifying to fight against the landlord. “What we’ve seen for decades in New York City is that when tenants get together to organize, they get things done,” he said. “We need justice,” added Romero. “It’s not right to have a landlord that does this. I realize I could leave, but I’d rather fight to have a better home and not let the landlord get away with this.” Historia y fotos por Gregg McQueen Noel Romero se siente incómodo en su propio hogar. El residente de Inwood, quien vive en el No. 3852 de la Décima Avenida, es uno de los numerosos inquilinos en el edificio que se enfermaron por la inhalación de vapores de gas de una caldera defectuosa el 7 de enero. Romero, su esposa Alicia, y sus dos hijos, sufrieron dolores de cabeza y mareos, dijo. Otros diecisiete residentes del edificio fueron enviados al hospital ese día debido a los efectos de la inhalación de humos de monóxido de carbono, mientras que todo el edificio fue evacuado por el Departamento de Bomberos. Los inquilinos permanecieron afuera varias horas antes de que se les permitiera regresar, dijo Romero. Según la Oficina de Gestión de Emergencias (OEM, por sus siglas en inglés) de la ciudad, la caldera del edificio tuvo que ser apagada debido a las altas lecturas de monóxido de carbono. Los residentes dijeron que sufrieron de falta de calefacción y agua caliente durante varios días. Una orden de “alto al uso” para la caldera se levantó el 13 de enero, de acuerdo con registros de la ciudad. Romero dijo que la alarma de monóxido de carbono de su apartamento no sonó cuando los vapores de gas impregnaron el edificio, lo que sugiere que no todas las unidades funcionan correctamente. “Esto es muy aterrador”, comentó. “Si hubiese sucedido a las dos o las cuatro de la mañana, todo el mundo hubiese muerto”. “No es seguro aquí”, agregó. “No puedo sentirme cómodo aquí sabiendo lo que ha sucedido”. Los residentes dijeron que el incidente de la caldera marca lo último en una larga cadena de problemas que han soportado del propietario del edificio, Julián Rodríguez, y el administrador de propiedades Kitty Huang de Confe Realty LLC. Los inquilinos dijeron que sus unidades están invadidas por cucarachas, ratas y chinches, y viven en condiciones que el concejal local, Ydanis Rodríguez, calificó recientemente como “despreciables”. Las ventanas del apartamento de la residente Jessica Quiridumbay se encuentran justo al lado de los contenedores de basura al aire libre del edificio, donde las ratas se congregan. La familia ha cubierto las ventanas tratando de mantener a la plaga fuera de su apartamento. “Escuchamos a las ratas todo el tiempo, rascando en la ventana, intentando entrar”, dijo el marido de Quiridumbay. Durante una visita al apartamento hecha por The Manhattan Times, un niño pequeño fue observado durmiendo a pocos pies de una de las ventanas. La inquilina Wilhelmina Washington, de 35 años, dijo que las ventanas del edificio están mal instaladas y que no sellan adecuadamente. “En invierno, si nieva, tengo nieve en mi apartamento”, dijo. “Y por lo general hay una corriente de aire frío”. “El temor es que las ratas entren por nuestra ventana”, dijo Quiridumbay. “La exterminación extrema es necesaria en el edificio”, dijo Nancy Torres, una líder de organización de inquilinos de la Junta de Asistencia Urban Homesteading (UHAB, por sus siglas en inglés), que actualmente está trabajando para ayudar a los inquilinos. “También vemos reparaciones parchadas en muchos de los apartamentos, así como aparatos que no funcionan y lavabos y refrigeradores rotos”. Los residentes insisten en que sus quejas a la gerencia han sido ignoradas. “Estas personas no asumen responsabilidad alguna”, dijo Romero. “Ellos responden con insultos, dicen: si no te gusta, sal de aquí”. “Definitivamente hay acoso por parte del administrador de la propiedad”, dijo Torres. Los intentos de The Manhattan Times por contactar a Rodríguez y Huang por teléfono no tuvieron éxito. Romero y otros residentes dijeron que se han puesto en contacto con el 311 y el HPD para informarles las condiciones del edificio. “Los he llamado muchas veces”, comentó. Los inquilinos insistieron en que, aunque han lidiado con las malas condiciones de vida durante años, el incidente de la caldera marcó un punto bajo. “Los niños estaban asustados”, dijo Quiridumbay. “Mi hijo decía: no quiero morir”. Los residentes dijeron que el incidente los inspiró para organizarse y tratar de defenderse. Para obtener ayuda, los residentes se asociaron con los grupos de apoyo a la vivienda UHAB y la Coalición de Derechos de los Inquilinos, una asociación de la Sociedad de Ayuda Legal y Servicios Legales NYC. El 12 de enero, los inquilinos celebraron una manifestación en el edificio con Rodríguez y la asambleísta estatal Carmen de la Rosa. “Es despreciable cuando un propietario se niega a hacer reparaciones vitales, permite que los inquilinos de sus edificios se congelen durante los meses más fríos del año y sigue sin responder a las preocupaciones”, dijo Rodríguez en el mitin. “Debería ser un delito que los residentes se enfermen por la falta de reparaciones de la caldera, obligándoles a ir al hospital. Estoy totalmente comprometido a apoyar a estos inquilinos y haremos todo lo que podamos para asegurar que se haga justicia”. Torres dijo que los inquilinos están celebrando reuniones periódicas para comunicarse sobre temas del edificio y discutir estrategias con respecto al trato con el propietario. “Queremos más culpabilidad del propietario y del administrador de la propiedad”, dijo. “Estamos dispuestos a trabajar con ellos, pero estos inquilinos han sufrido tantas cosas”. Si las condiciones del edificio no mejoran rápidamente, los residentes tomarán medidas legales mayores, dijo Torres. “Ellos merecen su día en la corte en este momento”, comentó. Actualmente, el No. 3852 de Broadway está acusado de 346 violaciones abiertas por el Departamento de Preservación y Desarrollo de la Vivienda (HPD, por sus siglas en inglés), incluyendo 62 violaciones designadas como Clase “C” o consideradas “inmediatamente peligrosas”. El propietario fue citado en diciembre por realizar trabajos para crear un sótano ilegal y obras eléctricas sin permiso, de acuerdo con los registros del Departamento de Edificios (DOB, por sus siglas en inglés). El 25 de enero, al edificio se le emitió una violación de instalación de gas en una unidad del quinto piso sin permiso o inspección, mostraron registros del DOB. Asunción Sánchez, una residente de 14 años del edificio, dijo que ha pensado en mudarse, pero está motivada a tomar medidas para evitar que los mismos problemas le ocurran al inquilino que tome su apartamento. “Sería un ciclo sin fin”, dijo Sánchez. “Quiero que el ciclo de acoso y reparación parchada termine conmigo y con mis vecinos”. La portavoz del HPD, Juliet Pierre-Antoine, informó que el edificio está inscrito en el programa Iniciativa de Preservación Proactiva de la agencia y que acaba de añadirse al Programa de Cumplimiento Alternativo del HPD, que identifica cada año las 200 viviendas multifamiliares con mayor peligro de la ciudad. La agencia ha emitido 29 órdenes de trabajo para reparaciones de emergencia, a un costo de $9,449.82 dólares, que serán facturadas a los propietarios, explicó Pierre-Antoine. “El HPD ha mantenido al edificio bajo observación y continuará haciéndolo”, dijo. Rodríguez expresó optimismo de que las condiciones mejoren para los inquilinos del No. 3852 de la Décima Avenida, ahora que HPD está involucrado. “Espero que eso veamos, porque esos inquilinos merecen vivir en un lugar decente”, dijo Rodríguez, quien elogió a los residentes por unirse para luchar contra el propietario. “Lo que hemos visto durante décadas en la ciudad de Nueva York es que cuando los inquilinos se unen para organizarse, resuelven las cosas”, señaló. “Necesitamos justicia”, agregó Romero. “No es correcto tener un propietario que haga esto. Sé que podría irme, pero prefiero luchar por tener un hogar mejor y no dejar que el propietario se salga con la suya”.
