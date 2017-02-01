“It’s not safe here”

Tenants fight back against dangerous living conditions

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Noel Romero feels uneasy in his own home.

The Inwood resident, who lives at 3852 Tenth Avenue, is one of numerous tenants at the building who were sickened by gas fumes from a faulty boiler on January 7.

Romero, his wife Alicia, and their two children suffered from headaches and dizziness, he said. Seventeen other building residents were sent to the hospital that day due to effects from inhaling carbon monoxide fumes, while the entire building was evacuated by the Fire Department.

Tenants stood outside for several hours before being allowed back in, Romero said.

According to the city’s Office of Emergency Management (OEM), the building’s boiler needed to be shut down due to high carbon monoxide readings. Residents said they lacked heat and hot water for several days.

A “cease use” order for the boiler was lifted on January 13, city records show.

Romero said the carbon monoxide alarm in his apartment failed to go off as gas fumes permeated the building, suggesting that not all the units are operating properly.

“This is very scary,” he remarked. “If it happens at two or four in the morning, everybody dies.”

“It’s not safe here,” he added. “I can’t feel comfortable here knowing what has happened.”

Residents said the boiler incident marks the latest in a long string of issues they have endured with the building’s landlord, Julian Rodríguez, and Property Manager Kitty Huang of Confe Realty LLC.

Tenants reported having their units overrun with roaches, rats and bedbugs, and living in conditions that local City Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez recently labeled as “despicable.”

The windows of resident Jessica Quiridumbay’s apartment are located right next to the to the building’s outdoor trash bins, where rats congregate. The family has covered up the windows in attempt to keep the vermin from entering the apartment.

“We hear the rats all the time, scratching on the window, trying to get in,” said Quiridumbay’s husband. During a visit to the apartment by The Manhattan Times, a young child was observed sleeping a few feet away from one of the windows.

Wilhelmina Washington, a 35-year tenant, said the building’s windows are poorly installed, and do not seal properly.

“In the winter time, if it snows, I get snow in my apartment,” she said. “And there’s usually a cold draft.”

“The fear is the rats will get in our window,” Quiridumbay said.

“Extreme extermination is needed in the building,” stated Nancy Torres, a lead Tenant Organizer for Urban Homesteading Assistance Board (UHAB), which is currently working to assist tenants. “We also see a lot of patchwork repairs done in many of the apartments, as well as appliances not working, broken sinks and refrigerators.”

Residents insist that their complaints to management have been ignored.

“These people don’t take responsibility,” said Romero. “They respond with insults — they say ‘If you don’t like it, leave.’”

“There is definitely harassment on the part of the property manager,” Torres stated.

Attempts by The Manhattan Times to reach Rodríguez and Huang by phone were unsuccessful.

Romero and other residents said they have contacted 311 and HPD to report the building conditions.

“I’ve called them too many times,” he remarked.

Tenants insisted that although they have dealt with poor living conditions for years, the boiler incident marked a low point.

“The kids were scared,” said Quiridumbay. “My son kept saying, ‘I don’t want to die.’”

Residents said that the incident inspired them to organize and attempt to fight back.

For assistance, residents have partnered with housing advocacy groups UHAB and Tenant Rights Coalition, a partnership of The Legal Aid Society and Legal Services NYC.

On January 12, tenants held a rally at the building with Rodríguez and State Assemblymember Carmen De La Rosa.

“It’s despicable when a landlord refuses to make vital repairs, allows tenants in their buildings to freeze during the coldest months of the year and remains unresponsive to concerns,” said Rodríguez at the rally. “It should be criminal to have residents get sick from a lack of boiler repairs, forcing them to go to the hospital. I remain fully committed to supporting these tenants and we will do everything we can to ensure justice is served.”

Torres said that tenants are holding regular meetings to communicate on building issues and discuss strategies regarding dealing with the landlord.

“We want more culpability from the landlord and property manager,” she said. “We are willing to work with them, but there have been so many things done to these tenants.”

If the building conditions are not improved quickly, residents will take enhanced legal action, Torres said.

“They deserve their day in court at this point,” she remarked.

Currently, 3852 Broadway is saddled with 346 open violations with the city’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD), including 62 violations designated as Class “C” or deemed “immediately hazardous.”

The property owner was cited in December for performing work to create an illegal basement apartment and for electrical work without permits, according to Department of Buildings (DOB) records.

On January 25, the building was issued a violation for a gas installation done in a fifth-floor unit with no permit or inspection, DOB records showed.

Asunción Sánchez, a 14-year resident of the building, said she has considered moving, but is motivated to take action to prevent the same issues to happening to another tenant who would take over her apartment.

“It would be a never-ending cycle,” said Sánchez. “I want the cycle of harassment and patchwork repair to end with me and my neighbors.”

HPD spokesperson Juliet Pierre-Antoine advised that the building is enrolled in the agency’s Proactive Preservation Initiative program, and has just been added to the HPD’s Alternative Enforcement Program, which identifies the 200 most distressed multiple-family dwellings citywide each year.

The agency has ordered 29 work orders for emergency repairs, at a cost of $9,449.82, which will be billed to the property owners, explained Pierre-Antoine.

“HPD has kept the building under observation and will continue to do so,” she said.

Rodríguez expressed optimism that conditions will begin to improve for tenants of 3852 10th Avenue now that HPD is involved.

“I hope that’s what we will see, because those tenants deserve to live in a decent place,” said Rodríguez, who praised residents for unifying to fight against the landlord.

“What we’ve seen for decades in New York City is that when tenants get together to organize, they get things done,” he said.

“We need justice,” added Romero. “It’s not right to have a landlord that does this. I realize I could leave, but I’d rather fight to have a better home and not let the landlord get away with this.”