Story by Gregg McQueen Mahase Harrypaul knew something wasn’t right. The native of Trinidad and Tobago was employed for three years on various Bronx construction sites for K.S. Contracting, a firm awarded numerous contracts by city agencies for projects such as Morrisania Health Center and Bronx River Park, a Sanitation Department garage in Brooklyn and upgrades to Rikers Island. On paydays, Harrypaul would be given cash by his supervisors, but felt he was being shortchanged. “It’s hard when you expect to get one thing for pay, and you get something else,” said Harrypaul. “It’s a struggle to make a living.” Sookdeo, an immigrant from Guyana who worked for K.S. Contracting for more than a year, explained that he too was underpaid for work he performed at the Rikers Island site, and said it caused him financial hardship. He did not want to share his surname. “I had mortgage to pay, bills were piling up,” he said. “My wife was working two jobs because of it. It was very hard on me.” Harrypaul, who drove construction vehicles and performed carpentry at the job sites, said he brought the compensation matter to his supervisor. “He ignored it,” remarked Harrypaul. “We complained, but the company did nothing about it. They just keep it quiet.” Eventually, one of Harrypaul’s co-workers filed a complaint with the office of City Comptroller Scott Stringer, who launched an investigation into the company in May 2010. On February 13, Stringer announced that the years-long investigation revealed K.S. Contracting had engaged in a kickback scheme targeting immigrant workers. The Comptroller accused the company and its owner, Paresh Shah, of cheating at least 36 workers out of prevailing wages and benefits on seven public works projects between August 2008 and November 2011. The workers, mostly immigrants of Latino, South Asian, or West Indian descent, were defrauded out of $1.7 million in wages and benefits, Stringer said. Stringer has assessed fines of $3.2 million against the construction firm for cheating workers out of prevailing wages and debarred the company for five years. The fine includes back wages which must be repaid to the defrauded workers, as well as interest and civil penalties. Stringer said the case should signal to other companies that the city will protect its workers. “If you’re a company that cheats its employees out of an honest day’s pay, we’re going to find you,” he stated. “I think it’s a good thing to make an example of them,” said Harrypaul. “Contractors should not be taking advantage of workers. They went against New York State law and need to be punished.” Business listings for K.S. Contracting indicate the company is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ. Calls to the company seeking comment were not answered. According to Stringer, K.S. Contracting falsely reported to city agencies that all workers were paid appropriately. The firm reported that it was paying workers $50 an hour, Stringer said, when in reality employees were earning wages starting at $90 a day. “It’s not right to cheat us,” remarked Sookdeo. “I’m working nine stories up doing pointing work, it’s dangerous. We deserve to be paid the right way.” The investigation by Stringer’s office found that K.S. Contracting would issue checks to roughly half its workforce, with the other employees operating off the books. Those employees were ordered to cash the checks and surrender the money back to company supervisors, who then redistributed the cash to all of the employees on a job site, paying them at rates significantly below prevailing wages. Stringer also accused K.S. Contracting of falsely reporting to city agencies that all employees on the jobsite who received checks were paid the prevailing wage. Kenneth, an undocumented immigrant from Trinidad and Tobago, was employed by K.S. Contracting for nearly four years, doing plumbing work on the Morrisania Health Center, Bronx River Park and Rikers Island projects. He also did not wish to share his last name. On paydays, he would be handed a check for more than $4000 by his supervisors, then forced to cash the check at a check cashing site and help distribute the money to his coworkers, he said. A longtime construction worker, Kenneth said he was paid $130 a day by K.S. Contracting, and was unaware that was less than the prevailing wage. “I worked on lots of jobs where I made $100 a day, so this was actually more money than I made in the past,” said Kenneth. “I had no idea what was going on,” he added. “I didn’t even think anything of it until a co-worker told me we were getting underpaid.” Kenneth said K.S. Contracting did not pay its workers regularly. “Sometimes, we’d go a month without a check,” he said. “It became a hardship. I have a family to support. But I was afraid to complain, because I needed the work.” Though he was aware he was being taken of, Sookdeo said he was reluctant to protest because he too was fearful of losing his job and concerned about his immigration status. “If we bring it up to them, I might get fired,” Sookdeo stated. “The bottom line, I need the job, even if they’re underpaying me. And I’m undocumented, so what can I do?” Stringer suggested that the current U.S. political climate, which he termed as hostile to immigrants, could lead to more cases of exploited foreign-born workers. “When government creates a climate of fear for immigrants, it becomes easy for employers to exploit that fear and cheat workers out of their hard-earned wages, because those workers will likely be afraid to complain,” Stringer said. Harrypaul said he is grateful to be getting back his lost wages, an outcome he said he never thought would be possible. “We weren’t sure we were going to get anything back,” he remarked. “It was very welcome news.” Harrypaul said he hoped that Stringer’s action would be enough to deter employers from cheating immigrant workers. Others were less optimistic. “There are plenty of companies out there who do this,” said Kenneth. “I’m doubtful they will all stop, but hopefully this helps.” For more information or to report suspected instances of worker fraud, please visit comptroller.nyc.gov or call 212.669.3916. Historia por Gregg McQueen Mahase Harrypaul sabía que algo no estaba bien. El nativo de Trinidad y Tobago estuvo empleado durante tres años en varios sitios de construcción del Bronx para K.S. Contracting, una firma que recibió numerosos contratos por agencias de la ciudad para proyectos como el Centro de Salud Morrisania y Bronx River Park, un garaje del Departamento de Recolección de Basura en Brooklyn, y remodelaciones en Rikers Island. En los días de pago, Harrypaul recibía efectivo de sus supervisores, pero sentía que estaba siendo engañado. “Es difícil cuando esperas obtener una cosa como pago y recibes otra”, dijo Harrypaul. “Es una lucha por ganarte la vida”. Sookdeo, un inmigrante de Guyana que trabajó para K.S. Contracting por más de un año, explicó que él también fue mal pagado por el trabajo que realizó en el sitio de Rikers Island, y dijo que le causó dificultades financieras. “Tenía una hipoteca por pagar, las cuentas se acumulaban”, dijo. “Mi esposa tenía dos empleos a causa de ello. Fue muy duro para mí”. Harrypaul, quien manejaba vehículos de construcción y realizaba trabajos de carpintería en los lugares de trabajo, dijo que tocó el asunto de compensación con su supervisor. “Él lo ignoró”, comentó Harrypaul. “Nos quejamos, pero la compañía no hizo nada al respecto. Simplemente lo mantuvieron en secreto”. Eventualmente, uno de los compañeros de trabajo de Harrypaul presentó una queja ante la oficina del contralor de la Ciudad, Scott Stringer, quien inició una investigación sobre la compañía en mayo de 2010. El 13 de febrero, Stringer anunció que la investigación de varios años reveló que K.S. Contracting había participado en un programa de sobornos dirigidos contra trabajadores inmigrantes. El contralor acusó a la compañía y su dueño, Paresh Shah, de engañar al menos a 36 trabajadores respecto a los salarios y beneficios prevalecientes en siete proyectos de obras públicas entre agosto de 2008 y noviembre de 2011. Los trabajadores, en su mayoría inmigrantes de ascendencia latina, del sur de Asia o de las Indias Occidentales, fueron defraudados por 1.7 millones de dólares en salarios y beneficios, dijo Stringer. Stringer ha valuado una multa de $3.2 millones de dólares contra la empresa de construcción por engañar a los trabajadores respecto a los salarios vigentes y los prohibió ser contratados de nuevo por un periodo de 5 años. La multa incluye los salarios atrasados que deben ser devueltos a los trabajadores defraudados, así como intereses y sanciones civiles. Stringer dijo que el caso debería indicar a otras compañías que la ciudad protegerá a sus trabajadores. “Si usted es una compañía que engaña a sus empleados con el pago de un día honesto, vamos a encontrarlo”, afirmó. “Creo que es bueno hacer un ejemplo de ellos”, dijo Harrypaul. “Los contratistas no deben aprovecharse de los trabajadores. Fueron en contra de la ley del estado de Nueva York y necesitan ser castigados”. Los listados de negocios de K.S. Contracting indican que la compañía tiene su sede en Parsippany, NJ. Las llamadas a la empresa buscando comentarios no fueron contestadas. Según Stringer, K.S. Contracting informó falsamente a las agencias de la ciudad que todos los trabajadores eran pagados apropiadamente. La firma informó que pagaba a los trabajadores $50 dólares por hora, dijo Stringer, cuando en realidad los empleados estaban ganando salarios a partir de $90 dólares al día. “No es correcto engañarnos”, comentó Sookdeo. “Estoy trabajando a nueve pisos de altura, haciendo trabajo de juntas, es peligroso. Merecemos que nos paguen de la manera correcta”. La investigación de la oficina de Stringer encontró que K.S. Contracting emitía cheques a aproximadamente la mitad de su fuerza de trabajo, con los otros empleados operando fuera de los libros. A esos empleados se les ordenaba cobrar los cheques y entregar el dinero a los supervisores de la empresa, quienes luego lo redistribuían a todos los empleados en un sitio de trabajo, pagándoles a tasas significativamente más bajas de los salarios vigentes. Stringer también acusó a K.S. Contracting de informar falsamente a las agencias de la ciudad de que todos los empleados en el sitio de trabajo recibían cheques con el salario vigente. Kenneth, un inmigrante indocumentado de Trinidad y Tobago, estuvo empleado por K.S. Contracting por casi cuatro años hacienda trabajo de plomería en los proyectos del Centro de Salud Morrisania, el Bronx River Park y Rikers Island. En los días de pago, sus supervisores le entregaban un cheque por más de $4000 dólares, luego era obligado a cobrarlo en un sitio de cambio de cheques y ayudaba a distribuir el dinero a sus compañeros de trabajo, dijo. Un trabajador de la construcción de mucho tiempo, Kenneth dijo que K.S. Contracting le pagaba $130 dólares al día y no era consciente de que era menor que el salario prevaleciente. “Trabajé en muchos trabajos donde ganaba $100 dólares al día, así que en realidad era más dinero del que había hecho en el pasado”, dijo Kenneth. “No tenía ni idea de lo que estaba pasando”, agregó. “Ni siquiera había pensado en eso, hasta que un compañero de trabajo me dijo que nos estaban pagando mal”. Kenneth dijo que K.S. Contracting no pagaba regularmente a sus trabajadores. “A veces pasábamos un mes sin recibir un cheque”, comentó. “Se convirtió en una dificultad. Tengo una familia que mantener. Pero tenía miedo de quejarme, porque necesitaba el trabajo”. Aunque sabía que estaba siendo estafado, Sookdeo dijo que estaba reacio a protestar porque temía perder su trabajo y también estaba preocupado por su estatus migratorio. “Si sacábamos el tema, yo podría ser despedido”, dijo Sookdeo. “En el fondo, necesitaba el trabajo, incluso si me estaban pagando menos. Y soy indocumentado, ¿qué podía hacer?”. Stringer sugirió que el actual clima político de Estados Unidos, que calificó de hostil hacia los inmigrantes, podría llevar a más casos de trabajadores extranjeros explotados. “Cuando el gobierno crea un clima de temor para los inmigrantes, los empleadores se aprovechan de ese miedo y engañan a los trabajadores sobre sus salarios ganados con mucho esfuerzo, porque probablemente tendrán miedo de quejarse”, dijo Stringer. Harrypaul dijo que está agradecido de recuperar sus salarios perdidos, un resultado que, dijo, nunca pensó que sería posible. “No estábamos seguros de que pudiéramos recuperar algo”, comentó. “Fue una noticia muy bienvenida”. Harrypaul dijo que espera que la acción de Stringer sea suficiente para disuadir a los empleadores de engañar a los trabajadores inmigrantes. Otros fueron menos optimistas. “Hay muchas empresas que hacen esto”, comentó Kenneth. “Estoy dudoso de que todos se dejen de hacerlo, pero espero que esto ayude”. Para obtener más información o para reportar cualquier sospecha de casos de fraude laboral, por favor visite comptroller.nyc.gov o llame al 212.669.3916.
“It’s not right to cheat us”
Immigrants victimized by employer kickback scheme speak out
“Fue muy duro para mí”
Story by Gregg McQueen
