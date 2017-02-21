“It’s not right to cheat us”

Immigrants victimized by employer kickback scheme speak out

Story by Gregg McQueen

Mahase Harrypaul knew something wasn’t right.

The native of Trinidad and Tobago was employed for three years on various Bronx construction sites for K.S. Contracting, a firm awarded numerous contracts by city agencies for projects such as Morrisania Health Center and Bronx River Park, a Sanitation Department garage in Brooklyn and upgrades to Rikers Island.

On paydays, Harrypaul would be given cash by his supervisors, but felt he was being shortchanged.

“It’s hard when you expect to get one thing for pay, and you get something else,” said Harrypaul. “It’s a struggle to make a living.”

Sookdeo, an immigrant from Guyana who worked for K.S. Contracting for more than a year, explained that he too was underpaid for work he performed at the Rikers Island site, and said it caused him financial hardship.

He did not want to share his surname.

“I had mortgage to pay, bills were piling up,” he said. “My wife was working two jobs because of it. It was very hard on me.”

Harrypaul, who drove construction vehicles and performed carpentry at the job sites, said he brought the compensation matter to his supervisor.

“He ignored it,” remarked Harrypaul. “We complained, but the company did nothing about it. They just keep it quiet.”

Eventually, one of Harrypaul’s co-workers filed a complaint with the office of City Comptroller Scott Stringer, who launched an investigation into the company in May 2010.

On February 13, Stringer announced that the years-long investigation revealed K.S. Contracting had engaged in a kickback scheme targeting immigrant workers. The Comptroller accused the company and its owner, Paresh Shah, of cheating at least 36 workers out of prevailing wages and benefits on seven public works projects between August 2008 and November 2011.

The workers, mostly immigrants of Latino, South Asian, or West Indian descent, were defrauded out of $1.7 million in wages and benefits, Stringer said.

Stringer has assessed fines of $3.2 million against the construction firm for cheating workers out of prevailing wages and debarred the company for five years.

The fine includes back wages which must be repaid to the defrauded workers, as well as interest and civil penalties.

Stringer said the case should signal to other companies that the city will protect its workers.

“If you’re a company that cheats its employees out of an honest day’s pay, we’re going to find you,” he stated.

“I think it’s a good thing to make an example of them,” said Harrypaul. “Contractors should not be taking advantage of workers. They went against New York State law and need to be punished.”

Business listings for K.S. Contracting indicate the company is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ. Calls to the company seeking comment were not answered.

According to Stringer, K.S. Contracting falsely reported to city agencies that all workers were paid appropriately. The firm reported that it was paying workers $50 an hour, Stringer said, when in reality employees were earning wages starting at $90 a day.

“It’s not right to cheat us,” remarked Sookdeo. “I’m working nine stories up doing pointing work, it’s dangerous. We deserve to be paid the right way.”

The investigation by Stringer’s office found that K.S. Contracting would issue checks to roughly half its workforce, with the other employees operating off the books.

Those employees were ordered to cash the checks and surrender the money back to company supervisors, who then redistributed the cash to all of the employees on a job site, paying them at rates significantly below prevailing wages.

Stringer also accused K.S. Contracting of falsely reporting to city agencies that all employees on the jobsite who received checks were paid the prevailing wage.

Kenneth, an undocumented immigrant from Trinidad and Tobago, was employed by K.S. Contracting for nearly four years, doing plumbing work on the Morrisania Health Center, Bronx River Park and Rikers Island projects.

He also did not wish to share his last name.

On paydays, he would be handed a check for more than $4000 by his supervisors, then forced to cash the check at a check cashing site and help distribute the money to his coworkers, he said.

A longtime construction worker, Kenneth said he was paid $130 a day by K.S. Contracting, and was unaware that was less than the prevailing wage.

“I worked on lots of jobs where I made $100 a day, so this was actually more money than I made in the past,” said Kenneth.

“I had no idea what was going on,” he added. “I didn’t even think anything of it until a co-worker told me we were getting underpaid.”

Kenneth said K.S. Contracting did not pay its workers regularly.

“Sometimes, we’d go a month without a check,” he said. “It became a hardship. I have a family to support. But I was afraid to complain, because I needed the work.”

Though he was aware he was being taken of, Sookdeo said he was reluctant to protest because he too was fearful of losing his job and concerned about his immigration status.

“If we bring it up to them, I might get fired,” Sookdeo stated. “The bottom line, I need the job, even if they’re underpaying me. And I’m undocumented, so what can I do?”

Stringer suggested that the current U.S. political climate, which he termed as hostile to immigrants, could lead to more cases of exploited foreign-born workers.

“When government creates a climate of fear for immigrants, it becomes easy for employers to exploit that fear and cheat workers out of their hard-earned wages, because those workers will likely be afraid to complain,” Stringer said.

Harrypaul said he is grateful to be getting back his lost wages, an outcome he said he never thought would be possible.

“We weren’t sure we were going to get anything back,” he remarked. “It was very welcome news.”

Harrypaul said he hoped that Stringer’s action would be enough to deter employers from cheating immigrant workers.

Others were less optimistic.

“There are plenty of companies out there who do this,” said Kenneth. “I’m doubtful they will all stop, but hopefully this helps.”

For more information or to report suspected instances of worker fraud, please visit comptroller.nyc.gov or call 212.669.3916.