“It’s murder”

Conference focuses on construction site fatalities

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Patrick Purcell was not mincing words.

In discussing the 33 construction site deaths that have plagued New York City in the past two years, Purcell, Executive Director of the Greater New York Laborers-Employers Cooperation and Education Trust (LECET) was blunt in attributing the fatalities to employer negligence.

“There are preventable deaths in this city,” said Purcell, speaking at a forum on construction jobsite safety on June 8. “There will be accidents on the safest sites. But on a lot of these sites, it’s not accidents. It’s murder.”

Speaking to a gathering of union representatives, contractors, building inspectors and safety experts, Purcell said that negligent construction contractors were to blame for site accidents. His comments came after a presentation by the city’s Department of Buildings (DOB) that detailed conditions leading to the recent construction worker deaths.

“These sites are being worked on by companies that decided to take the short route,” he said. “What I know that everybody here is working towards, is making sure that the bottom feeders in this industry will not pull down the people in this room. We will coax the bottom feeders up to the quality of work and commitment that’s in this room.”

The forum, billed as the Safety First Conference, was sponsored by the Building Contractors Association (BCA) and LECET. It featured discussions on safety training, workplace accidents, legislation and a keynote address by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance.

John O’Hare, Managing Director of BCA, said he hoped to make the conference an annual event.

“This is the first time that we’ve been able to get everybody together, both sides, both union and management, sitting here with the same goal — to bring home those workers at the end of the day, safe and sound to their families,” said O’Hare.

The conference came shortly after 62-year-old Roger Vail was killed after falling 10 stories to his death at a Manhattan construction site. On June 5, Vail fell through a platform while performing a survey at 400 West 33rd Street.

O’Hare suggested that despite the high number of worker deaths, the construction industry has not garnered the same amount of attention that others do.

“If there were 33 taxi workers, or 33 fast food workers that were killed on the job in the last two years, there would be a bigger outcry than there is for construction workers,” he remarked.

Charlene Obernauer, Executive Director of the New York Committee for Occupational Safety and Health (NYCOSH), said the number of construction worker deaths is inordinately high considering that only 4 percent of New York jobs are in construction.

Obernauer discussed a 2017 report released by NYCOSH, titled Deadly Skyline, which details the safety issues plaguing the industry. In the report, NYCOSH calls for increased training requirements, expansion of legislation, and greater enforcement.

Obernauer said that Latino construction workers face disproportionate dangers on the job site.

“When we analyzed the data, 30 percent of New York State’s construction workforce is Latino, and 57 percent of fatalities on the job were Latino workers,” she said.

Obernauer said that with Latino worker fatalities, contractors have been charged with a willful violation 33 percent of time, compared to 5 percent when a non-Latino worker died.

“They’re working in conditions where the employer is not really doing what they need to do to make sure that worker is safe,” said Obernauer, who stated that increased reporting would make a substantial difference in preventing work site accidents. She said her agency has partnered with the office of District Attorney Vance on an app for workers to report violations.

“You can send a call, send a text, send a photo, where you can say, this is what’s happening at my job site,” Obernauer said. “It’s anonymous, it protects the workers, and this is a way to increase reporting when there really are dangerous scenarios that the city needs to know about.”

The safety forum speakers hailed pending City Council legislation that could improve construction safety.

Intro 1447, also known as the Apprenticeship Safety Bill, would require construction workers to complete an apprenticeship before working on any construction site 10 stories or larger, or any demolition site four stories or larger.

“It’s exactly what we’re doing now already, on the unionized construction side, the organized contractor side,” said O’Hare. “We’re looking for the non-union side to come to our level.”

“It is a moral obligation for us to go out there and make sure we do everything we can to make sure the workers go home at the end of the day,” Purcell said.

For more information, please visit gnylecet.org.