“It’s a bloody shame”

Transit workers demand safety, higher wages before MTA board

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

“Over time, it became clear that I would miss family gatherings, teacher conferences, and days at the beach.”

Janice Carter said at first, she didn’t fully appreciate just how much her work as a New York City train operator would require of her and her family.

And now that she does, she is demanding more in turn.

“Between the steel dust, the diesel fuel, the rats, the dangerous people, and other hazardous conditions that we have to endure on a daily basis, we deserve and need a raise to support our families,” she said in public remarks at a recent meeting of the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) board.

Carter and her colleagues say it’s time to mind the gap.

Scores of transit workers packed an MTA board meeting on Wed., Dec. 14 to demand higher wages and improved safety protections for bus and train operators, while threatening to strike if their demands aren’t met.

“We move 8 million people a day throughout this chaotic system,” said Transit Workers Union (TWU) Local 100 President John Samuelsen at the meeting. “We deserve a contract that adequately reflects the work we do…We don’t want to tread water. We want to get ahead.”

The current contract between the MTA and workers expires on January 15.

Members of TWU Local 100, which represents about 38,000 transit employees, filled the meeting room and lined up to speak during a public comment portion of the meeting, while dozens of other members waited in the building’s lobby due to overcrowding in the room.

Stressing worker safety as the foundation of their contract demands, operators told MTA board members stories of getting attacked on the job.

“I got assaulted. I got slashed on my neck to my face by an unknown person,” recalled John Browne, a bus operator who was working in Brownsville in 2014 at the time of the attack. “It was unprovoked. My bus was broken down, I was waiting for it to be towed.”

Samuelsen insisted that workers deserve higher pay due to the hazards they face on a daily basis. He said that members are willing to strike if negotiators did not include a wage boost above a 2 percent inflation increase, as well as substantial safety reforms.

“We get assaulted, spat upon, we even get murdered in the line of duty doing what we do,” Samuelsen said. “Amidst the chaos, we perform day in and day out.”

“It’s a bloody shame that transit workers are the economic lifeblood of this city, but yet we can’t even afford to live in the city anymore and we are getting priced out,” he added.

Union members said they required more safeguards on the job, such as increased bus checks by police, after a spate of assaults by riders on MTA drivers.

“We need more protection,” remarked Kenny, a bus operator. “The public should know that we have to deal with constant interactions and they sometimes can turn hostile.”

His colleague Jason, also a bus driver, said that compensation for transit workers needs to be improved.

“We do a lot for this city,” he stated. “During Hurricane Sandy, my bus was out there with the National Guard, NYPD and Fire Department, helping people get out of problem areas. When the trains were shut down, we were still out there.”

While past negotiations between the union and MTA have been notoriously acrimonious, Samuelsen expressed hope for current round of talks after addressing board members.

“Honestly, they were listening,” Samuelsen said of the board. “They were listening and I think we got our point across.”

TWU International President Harry Lombardo was also present at the meeting.

“I wanted to come here today to make it explicitly clear that we will support Local 100 in whatever it takes,” said Lombardo.

After the meeting, Samuelsen said though there had been instances during past contract battles when Local 100 was unsatisfied with support from the international TWU, things had changed.

“But that’s over,” he remarked. “Harry stands for us, and he’s supporting our campaign.”

“When the international president comes in to show support, that’s a clear message to the MTA,” he added.

Samuelsen, who stated that a bus driver assault occurs every 36 hours in the city, said he sensed that board members were surprised at the frequency of violent incidents.

“I think the board was largely unaware of that fact,” he remarked. “There’s a disconnect between what they do and the front-line workers. But the truth of the matter is, there’s direct connection between the policies they make and the level of assaults that our operators are subjected to.”

Samuelsen said the union is poised to dig in to ensure its contract demands are met.

“We’re not settling for 2 percent,” he told TWU members in the lobby of MTA headquarters, who responded with cheers. “We’re going to remain steadfast and move this fight forward.”

For more information, please visit www.twulocal100.org.