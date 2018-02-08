#IStandWithRavi By Theresa Lawson On January 11, 2018, Ravi Ragbir, the Executive Director of the New Sanctuary Coalition of New York City, one of the partner organizations of the Bronx Immigration Partnership, which I co-founded with Ravi and others in 2014, was arrested and detained by Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE). The New Sanctuary Coalition NYC, an interfaith network that stands in solidarity with communities resisting deportation, appeared on my radar in 2014. A surge of Garifuna women and children from Honduras had appeared at the U.S.-Mexican border seeking asylum. Churches with large numbers of Garifuna congregants began reaching out for help for the women. Ravi invited me and others to strategize about the need. I walked into a meeting room, nestled in a church basement, and sat at a crowded conference table with faith leaders, volunteers, and advocates. Ravi sat at one end of the table and said, “We are here because we care about the great numbers of people coming from Honduras, and we don’t want anyone falling through the cracks. How are we going to make sure that no one misses their asylum filing deadline?” At about this same time, President Obama announced plans to expand DACA and a new program for parents of U.S. born children, known as DAPA. With the convergence of the surge of Central America migrants and DACA+/DAPA, we created the Bronx Immigration Partnership, a coordinated safety net of legal and social services for Bronx residents. For the past three years, BIP has been meeting, conducting outreach, and educating the community, and Ravi and the New Sanctuary Coalition NYC have been integral members of our Bronx family. Under an order of supervision by ICE, due to an old removal order, Ravi has been checking in with ICE, without incident, for the past twelve years. Until January 11, 2018. Upon learning that he would be detained during his check-in, Ravi fainted in the ICE office with his wife, Amy Gottlieb, an immigration attorney. When he came to, Ravi was handcuffed and placed in an ambulance. Unwilling to allow Ravi to be taken away, City Council Members Ydanis Rodriguez and Jumaane Williams, and dozens of others used civil disobedience to block the departure of the vehicle. On Monday, January 29, 2018, New Sanctuary Coalition NYC conducted a Jericho Walk seven times around 26 Federal Plaza, the scene of Ravi’s arrest. I joined the group, walking with them around the building I have appeared in numerous times as an immigration lawyer. Navigating the swarms of cameras, I looked up to see a red-faced man holding a large sign with the words, “Deport Ravi”, in thick black marker. He and his companion scowled at us, their glares seeping in with the frigid air, past my protective layers. The second time around, I looked straight ahead, pulling my head back into the massive hood of my winter coat. As we walked, I thought about protest and counter-protest, about xenophobia and racism, and about solidarity and community. Each time I passed through their gauntlet, I felt a bit stronger, a bit more resolved to say #IStandWithRavi, feeling the yin and yang of change willing me forward. Two days later, Ravi and Amy, dozens of advocates and volunteers, and Ravi’s fierce attorney, Alina Das, stood on the steps of City Hall with the New York City Council, acknowledging the words of Judge Forrest, who upon releasing Ravi from detention, had written, “It ought not to be — and it has never before been — that those who have lived without incident in this country for years are subjected to treatment we associate with regimes we revile as unjust, regimes where those who have long lived in a country may be taken without notice from streets, home and work. And sent away. We are not that country; and woe be the day that we become that country under a fiction that laws allow it.” I hugged Ravi, grateful for the opportunity to put my arms around my colleague. Ravi is scheduled to be deported this Saturday, February 10, 2018. Judge Forrest could not offer Ravi a reprieve from his deportation, only “the freedom to say goodbye.” We are not this country, are we? A country that could send away a husband, a father, a man of faith, a resident here for 27 years, an advocate. I sent Ravi an email last February, asking if I could send a someone to his clinic. Ravi’s response? “You can send her on Tuesday 14th. I know it is Valentine’s Day but I ‘love’ my work.” My sincere hope for Ravi and Amy and New Sanctuary Coalition NYC is that this February 14th, Ravi will be spending his Valentine’s day as he did last year – helping immigrants in need – and not in exile from his home and his family. Por Theresa Lawson
El 11 de enero de 2018, Ravi Ragbir, el director ejecutivo de la Coalición Nuevo Santuario de Ciudad de Nueva York, una de las organizaciones de la Sociedad de Inmigración del Bronx, la cual fundé en conjunto con Ravi y otros en 2014, fue arrestado y detenido por el Servicio de Inmigración y Control de Aduanas (ICE, por sus siglas en inglés). La Coalición Nuevo Santuario NYC, una red interreligiosa que se solidariza con las comunidades que se resisten a la deportación, apareció en mi radar en 2014. Una ola de mujeres garífunas y niños hondureños apareció en la frontera de México y Estados Unidos buscando asilo. Las iglesias con un gran número de congregantes garífunas comenzaron a buscar ayuda para las mujeres. Ravi nos invitó a mí y a otros a crear estrategias sobre la necesidad. Entré en una sala de reuniones, en el sótano de una iglesia, y me senté en una mesa de conferencias abarrotada con líderes religiosos, voluntarios y defensores. Ravi se sentó en un extremo de la mesa y dijo: “estamos aquí porque nos preocupamos por la gran cantidad de personas que vienen de Honduras y no queremos que nadie pase desapercibido”. ¿Cómo nos aseguraremos de que nadie se pierda su fecha límite para presentar la solicitud de asilo?”. Aproximadamente al mismo tiempo, el presidente Obama anunció planes para expandir DACA y un nuevo programa para padres de niños nacidos en Estados Unidos, conocido como DAPA. Con la convergencia del aumento de migrantes de América Central y DACA+/DAPA, creamos la Sociedad de Inmigración del Bronx (BIP, por sus siglas en inglés), una red de seguridad coordinada de servicios legales y sociales para los residentes del Bronx. Durante los últimos tres años, la BIP se ha estado reuniendo, realizando actividades de divulgación y educando a la comunidad, y Ravi y la Coalición Nuevo Santuario NYC han sido miembros integrales de nuestra familia del Bronx. Bajo una orden de supervisión del ICE, debido a una antigua orden de expulsión, Ravi ha estado reportándose con el ICE, sin incidentes, durante los últimos doce años, hasta el 11 de enero de 2018. Al saber que sería detenido durante su registro, Ravi se desmayó en la oficina del ICE con su esposa, Amy Gottlieb, una abogada de inmigración. Cuando volvió en sí, esposaron a Ravi y lo colocaron en una ambulancia. No dispuestos a permitir que se llevaran a Ravi, los concejales Ydanis Rodríguez y Jumaane Williams, y docenas de otros, usaron la desobediencia civil para bloquear la salida del vehículo. El lunes 29 de enero de 2018, la Coalición Nuevo Santuario NYC realizó una caminata Jericho siete veces alrededor del No. 26 de Federal Plaza, la escena del arresto de Ravi. Me uní al grupo, caminando con ellos alrededor del edificio en el que he aparecido en numerosas ocasiones como abogado de inmigración. Navegando por la multitud de cámaras, levanté la vista y vi a un hombre de cara roja que sostenía un letrero grande con las palabras “Deport Ravi” (“Deporten a Ravi”, en inglés), en un grueso marcador negro. Él y su compañero nos fruncieron el ceño, las miradas se filtraron con el aire gélido, más allá de mis capas protectoras. La segunda vez, miré hacia adelante, jalando mi cabeza hacia la capucha masiva de mi abrigo de invierno. Mientras caminábamos, pensé en la protesta y la contra protesta, sobre la xenofobia y el racismo, y sobre la solidaridad y la comunidad. Cada vez que pasaba por su manopla, me sentía un poco más fuerte, un poco más decidido a decir #IStandWithRavi, sintiendo el yin y el yang del cambio, haciéndome avanzar. Dos días después, Ravi y Amy, docenas de defensores y voluntarios, y la feroz abogada de Ravi, Alina Das, se pararon en las escalinatas del Ayuntamiento con el Concejo Municipal de Nueva York, reconociendo las palabras del juez Forrest, quien al liberar a Ravi de la detención, escribió: “No debería ser, y nunca lo ha sido antes, que quienes han vivido sin incidentes en este país durante años sean sometidos a un trato que asociamos con regímenes injustos, regímenes en los que los que han vivido durante mucho tiempo en un país pueden ser sacados sin aviso de las calles, el hogar y el trabajo, y enviados lejos. No somos ese país, y me aflige el día en que nos convirtamos en ese país bajo una ficción que las leyes lo permitan”. Abracé a Ravi, agradecida por la oportunidad de abrazar a mi colega. Ravi está programado para ser deportado este sábado 10 de febrero de 2018. El juez Forrest no pudo ofrecerle a Ravi un aplazamiento de su deportación, solo “la libertad de decir adiós”. No somos este país, ¿o sí? Un país que podría enviar lejos a un esposo, un padre, un hombre de fe, un residente aquí por 27 años, un abogado. Le envié un correo electrónico a Ravi en febrero pasado, preguntándole si podía enviar a alguien a su clínica. ¿La respuesta de Ravi? “Puedes enviarla el martes 14. Sé que es el Día de San Valentín, pero ‘amo’ mi trabajo”. Mi sincera esperanza para Ravi, Amy y la Coalición Nuevo Santuario NYC es que este 14 de febrero, Ravi pase su día de San Valentín como lo hizo el año pasado, ayudando a inmigrantes necesitados, y no exiliado de su hogar y su familia.
#IStandWithRavi
#IStandWithRavi
By Theresa Lawson
On January 11, 2018, Ravi Ragbir, the Executive Director of the New Sanctuary Coalition of New York City, one of the partner organizations of the Bronx Immigration Partnership, which I co-founded with Ravi and others in 2014, was arrested and detained by Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE). The New Sanctuary Coalition NYC, an interfaith network that stands in solidarity with communities resisting deportation, appeared on my radar in 2014. A surge of Garifuna women and children from Honduras had appeared at the U.S.-Mexican border seeking asylum. Churches with large numbers of Garifuna congregants began reaching out for help for the women. Ravi invited me and others to strategize about the need. I walked into a meeting room, nestled in a church basement, and sat at a crowded conference table with faith leaders, volunteers, and advocates. Ravi sat at one end of the table and said, “We are here because we care about the great numbers of people coming from Honduras, and we don’t want anyone falling through the cracks. How are we going to make sure that no one misses their asylum filing deadline?” At about this same time, President Obama announced plans to expand DACA and a new program for parents of U.S. born children, known as DAPA. With the convergence of the surge of Central America migrants and DACA+/DAPA, we created the Bronx Immigration Partnership, a coordinated safety net of legal and social services for Bronx residents. For the past three years, BIP has been meeting, conducting outreach, and educating the community, and Ravi and the New Sanctuary Coalition NYC have been integral members of our Bronx family.
Under an order of supervision by ICE, due to an old removal order, Ravi has been checking in with ICE, without incident, for the past twelve years. Until January 11, 2018. Upon learning that he would be detained during his check-in, Ravi fainted in the ICE office with his wife, Amy Gottlieb, an immigration attorney. When he came to, Ravi was handcuffed and placed in an ambulance. Unwilling to allow Ravi to be taken away, City Council Members Ydanis Rodriguez and Jumaane Williams, and dozens of others used civil disobedience to block the departure of the vehicle.
On Monday, January 29, 2018, New Sanctuary Coalition NYC conducted a Jericho Walk seven times around 26 Federal Plaza, the scene of Ravi’s arrest. I joined the group, walking with them around the building I have appeared in numerous times as an immigration lawyer. Navigating the swarms of cameras, I looked up to see a red-faced man holding a large sign with the words, “Deport Ravi”, in thick black marker. He and his companion scowled at us, their glares seeping in with the frigid air, past my protective layers. The second time around, I looked straight ahead, pulling my head back into the massive hood of my winter coat. As we walked, I thought about protest and counter-protest, about xenophobia and racism, and about solidarity and community. Each time I passed through their gauntlet, I felt a bit stronger, a bit more resolved to say #IStandWithRavi, feeling the yin and yang of change willing me forward.
Two days later, Ravi and Amy, dozens of advocates and volunteers, and Ravi’s fierce attorney, Alina Das, stood on the steps of City Hall with the New York City Council, acknowledging the words of Judge Forrest, who upon releasing Ravi from detention, had written, “It ought not to be — and it has never before been — that those who have lived without incident in this country for years are subjected to treatment we associate with regimes we revile as unjust, regimes where those who have long lived in a country may be taken without notice from streets, home and work. And sent away. We are not that country; and woe be the day that we become that country under a fiction that laws allow it.” I hugged Ravi, grateful for the opportunity to put my arms around my colleague.
Ravi is scheduled to be deported this Saturday, February 10, 2018. Judge Forrest could not offer Ravi a reprieve from his deportation, only “the freedom to say goodbye.” We are not this country, are we? A country that could send away a husband, a father, a man of faith, a resident here for 27 years, an advocate. I sent Ravi an email last February, asking if I could send a someone to his clinic. Ravi’s response? “You can send her on Tuesday 14th. I know it is Valentine’s Day but I ‘love’ my work.” My sincere hope for Ravi and Amy and New Sanctuary Coalition NYC is that this February 14th, Ravi will be spending his Valentine’s day as he did last year – helping immigrants in need – and not in exile from his home and his family.
Por Theresa Lawson
El 11 de enero de 2018, Ravi Ragbir, el director ejecutivo de la Coalición Nuevo Santuario de Ciudad de Nueva York, una de las organizaciones de la Sociedad de Inmigración del Bronx, la cual fundé en conjunto con Ravi y otros en 2014, fue arrestado y detenido por el Servicio de Inmigración y Control de Aduanas (ICE, por sus siglas en inglés). La Coalición Nuevo Santuario NYC, una red interreligiosa que se solidariza con las comunidades que se resisten a la deportación, apareció en mi radar en 2014. Una ola de mujeres garífunas y niños hondureños apareció en la frontera de México y Estados Unidos buscando asilo. Las iglesias con un gran número de congregantes garífunas comenzaron a buscar ayuda para las mujeres. Ravi nos invitó a mí y a otros a crear estrategias sobre la necesidad. Entré en una sala de reuniones, en el sótano de una iglesia, y me senté en una mesa de conferencias abarrotada con líderes religiosos, voluntarios y defensores. Ravi se sentó en un extremo de la mesa y dijo: “estamos aquí porque nos preocupamos por la gran cantidad de personas que vienen de Honduras y no queremos que nadie pase desapercibido”. ¿Cómo nos aseguraremos de que nadie se pierda su fecha límite para presentar la solicitud de asilo?”. Aproximadamente al mismo tiempo, el presidente Obama anunció planes para expandir DACA y un nuevo programa para padres de niños nacidos en Estados Unidos, conocido como DAPA. Con la convergencia del aumento de migrantes de América Central y DACA+/DAPA, creamos la Sociedad de Inmigración del Bronx (BIP, por sus siglas en inglés), una red de seguridad coordinada de servicios legales y sociales para los residentes del Bronx. Durante los últimos tres años, la BIP se ha estado reuniendo, realizando actividades de divulgación y educando a la comunidad, y Ravi y la Coalición Nuevo Santuario NYC han sido miembros integrales de nuestra familia del Bronx.
Bajo una orden de supervisión del ICE, debido a una antigua orden de expulsión, Ravi ha estado reportándose con el ICE, sin incidentes, durante los últimos doce años, hasta el 11 de enero de 2018. Al saber que sería detenido durante su registro, Ravi se desmayó en la oficina del ICE con su esposa, Amy Gottlieb, una abogada de inmigración. Cuando volvió en sí, esposaron a Ravi y lo colocaron en una ambulancia. No dispuestos a permitir que se llevaran a Ravi, los concejales Ydanis Rodríguez y Jumaane Williams, y docenas de otros, usaron la desobediencia civil para bloquear la salida del vehículo.
El lunes 29 de enero de 2018, la Coalición Nuevo Santuario NYC realizó una caminata Jericho siete veces alrededor del No. 26 de Federal Plaza, la escena del arresto de Ravi. Me uní al grupo, caminando con ellos alrededor del edificio en el que he aparecido en numerosas ocasiones como abogado de inmigración. Navegando por la multitud de cámaras, levanté la vista y vi a un hombre de cara roja que sostenía un letrero grande con las palabras “Deport Ravi” (“Deporten a Ravi”, en inglés), en un grueso marcador negro. Él y su compañero nos fruncieron el ceño, las miradas se filtraron con el aire gélido, más allá de mis capas protectoras. La segunda vez, miré hacia adelante, jalando mi cabeza hacia la capucha masiva de mi abrigo de invierno. Mientras caminábamos, pensé en la protesta y la contra protesta, sobre la xenofobia y el racismo, y sobre la solidaridad y la comunidad. Cada vez que pasaba por su manopla, me sentía un poco más fuerte, un poco más decidido a decir #IStandWithRavi, sintiendo el yin y el yang del cambio, haciéndome avanzar.
Dos días después, Ravi y Amy, docenas de defensores y voluntarios, y la feroz abogada de Ravi, Alina Das, se pararon en las escalinatas del Ayuntamiento con el Concejo Municipal de Nueva York, reconociendo las palabras del juez Forrest, quien al liberar a Ravi de la detención, escribió: “No debería ser, y nunca lo ha sido antes, que quienes han vivido sin incidentes en este país durante años sean sometidos a un trato que asociamos con regímenes injustos, regímenes en los que los que han vivido durante mucho tiempo en un país pueden ser sacados sin aviso de las calles, el hogar y el trabajo, y enviados lejos. No somos ese país, y me aflige el día en que nos convirtamos en ese país bajo una ficción que las leyes lo permitan”. Abracé a Ravi, agradecida por la oportunidad de abrazar a mi colega.
Ravi está programado para ser deportado este sábado 10 de febrero de 2018. El juez Forrest no pudo ofrecerle a Ravi un aplazamiento de su deportación, solo “la libertad de decir adiós”. No somos este país, ¿o sí? Un país que podría enviar lejos a un esposo, un padre, un hombre de fe, un residente aquí por 27 años, un abogado. Le envié un correo electrónico a Ravi en febrero pasado, preguntándole si podía enviar a alguien a su clínica. ¿La respuesta de Ravi? “Puedes enviarla el martes 14. Sé que es el Día de San Valentín, pero ‘amo’ mi trabajo”. Mi sincera esperanza para Ravi, Amy y la Coalición Nuevo Santuario NYC es que este 14 de febrero, Ravi pase su día de San Valentín como lo hizo el año pasado, ayudando a inmigrantes necesitados, y no exiliado de su hogar y su familia.