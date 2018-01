Inwood rezoning enters public review process

The city’s Inwood rezoning proposal was certified by the City Planning Commission (CPC) on Tuesday, kicking off the seven-month process known as Uniform Land Use Review Procedure (ULURP).

The rezoning is considered essential to the de Blasio administration’s goal of building or preserving 300,000 affordable housing units by 2026.

The Inwood plan, spearheaded by the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC), calls for up to 1,300 units of permanently affordable apartments, mixed-use waterfront space, as well as commercial and community space.

The plan’s initial scope involved streets east of 10th Avenue and north of Academy Street, up to 218th Street.

Last April, NYCEDC indicated it would consider a contextual rezoning plan for west of 10th Avenue, from 218th Street in the north to Dyckman Street in the south, in order to help preserve the neighborhood’s personality.

Over the next few months, Community Board 12 and Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer will weigh in on the proposal, which would then be voted on by the CPC. If approved, the rezoning would then be taken up for a vote by the City Council.

After start of the ULURP process, uptown advocacy groups Inwood Preservation, Northern Manhattan is Not for Sale and Inwood Small Business Coalition issued a joint statement criticizing the proposal.

“Mayor de Blasio has missed the opportunity to engage Washington Heights and Inwood residents in creating a rezoning plan that could benefit our community,” the statement read. “Instead, he has chosen a massive upzoning of Inwood that will result in gentrification and displacement of our majority-Latinx community and immigrant-owned small businesses, will dangerously strain the ancient infrastructure of the neighborhood, and will exacerbate the impacts of development pressures and landlord harassment in targeted areas through a haphazard application of new zoning designations.”

The group specifically called on Brewer and Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez “to stop this plan and support strategies that are socially and environmentally beneficial for residents and small businesses in our community.”

The Inwood rezoning is the fifth rezoning proposal to enter the ULURP process, following the East New York, Far Rockaway and East Harlem neighborhoods, as well as Jerome Avenue in the Bronx.

For more information, please visit www.nycedc.com.