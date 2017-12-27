Story by Gregg McQueen When an early-morning fire tore through Grandpa’s Brick Oven Pizza on December 9, owner Ángel Salazar thought his dreams, as well as his business, had gone up in smoke. He has worked at the popular Inwood eatery since the day it opened in 2004, starting as a counter helper and working his way up to store manager. When the previous owner sought to retire this fall and close down the store, Salazar and his wife Cristina chose to buy the business from him and keep the neighborhood institution open. “It was always my dream to own my own business,” he said. “And the store was like home to me.” But just two months after Salazar purchased the pizzeria, located at 4973 Broadway, it was damaged by a blaze that has forced the business to remain closed ever since. “I didn’t know what I was going to do,” Salazar said of the fire. “The store is my only source of income. And we have employees that we couldn’t pay if we weren’t open.” The fire was reported at 4:08 a.m. on December 9, according to the Fire Department of New York (FDNY). Salazar said he received a phone call from the building’s superintendent alerting him to the blaze, which went to two alarms and brought 106 firefighters to the scene. It was brought under control just before 5 a.m., reported the FDNY. An FDNY spokesperson said the fire originated in the pizza oven, and is considered to be accidental. The pizzeria suffered heavy damage to its kitchen area, but Salazar said he is working to repair the store and reopen as soon as possible. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched by Inwood resident Steven Hazlett to help raise money to help Salazar reopen. As of December 26, the campaign had garnered over $2,300 with the goal of raising $5,000. “[Salazar] has invested so many years serving the community, that he considers everyone who walks in his doors as family,” Hazlett said on his GoFundMe page. “He saved a neighborhood institution, and continues to passionately serve the community as a family-owned and operated business.” Salazar said he was moved that neighborhood residents were donating money to help him. “It makes me very appreciative that they’d do this for us,” he remarked. “I hope to do my best to make them proud once I reopen the store.” Salazar explained that contractors were working to repair the kitchen area and replace equipment. He said his goal is to reopen on January 1st or January 2nd, though he acknowledged that could be challenging since the city’s Health Department would need to inspect before giving clearance to reopen. “We hope we can at least open the pizza area so we can serve pizza, even if the full kitchen isn’t finished yet,” said Cristina Salazar. “We can continue working on the kitchen, but at least we can sell pizza.” She said the plan is to use funds from the GoFundMe campaign to help pay the store’s half-dozen employees, who have pitched in to help rebuild the store. “It’s been tough on them, especially around the holidays,” she said. “We are responsible for them. Whatever we get is going to them.” Ángel said he is grateful that nobody was injured in the fire, and that apartments above the store suffered minimal damage. But he said his biggest gratitude is reserved for local residents who have lent a hand. “We’re not sure what the future holds,” he said. “But we appreciate the generosity of our neighbors, and everyone telling us they’re pulling for us as a small business in the community.” For more information on the funding page, please call https://www.gofundme.com/rebuildgrandpaspizza. Historia por Gregg McQueen Cuando un incendio de madrugada avanzó rápidamente en Grandpa’s Brick Oven Pizza el 9 de diciembre, el dueño Ángel Salazar pensó que sus sueños, así como su negocio, se habían esfumado. Ha trabajado en el popular restaurante de Inwood desde el día de su inauguración en 2004, comenzando como ayudante de mostrador y ascendiendo hasta ser gerente de la tienda. Cuando el propietario anterior intentó retirarse este otoño y cerrar la tienda, Salazar y su esposa, Cristina, decidieron comprarle el negocio y mantener abierta la institución del vecindario. “Siempre fue mi sueño tener mi propio negocio”, dijo. “Y la tienda era como mi casa”. Pero solo dos meses después de que Salazar comprara la pizzería, ubicada en el No. 4973 de Broadway, fue dañada por un incendio que obligó al negocio a permanecer cerrado desde entonces. “No sabía lo que iba a hacer”, dijo Salazar sobre el incendio. “La tienda es mi única fuente de ingresos. Y tenemos empleados a los que no podemos pagar si no estamos abiertos”. El incendio fue reportado a las 4:08 a.m. del 9 de diciembre, según el Departamento de Bomberos de Nueva York (FDNY, por sus siglas en inglés). Salazar dijo que recibió una llamada telefónica del superintendente del edificio, quien lo alertó sobre el incendio que llevó a 106 bomberos a la escena. Se controló justo antes de las 5 a.m., informó el FDNY. Un portavoz de FDNY dijo que el fuego se originó en el horno de pizza y se consideró accidental. La pizzería sufrió daños severos en el área de su cocina, pero Salazar dijo que está trabajando para reparar la tienda y volver a abrir tan pronto como sea posible. Una campaña GoFundMe ha sido lanzada por Steven Hazlett, residente de Inwood, para ayudar a recaudar dinero para que Salazar reabra la tienda. Al 26 de diciembre, la campaña había recaudado más de $2,300 dólares con el objetivo de recaudar $5,000. “[Salazar] ha invertido tantos años sirviendo a la comunidad, que considera a todos los que entran en sus puertas como familia”, dice Hazlett en su página de GoFundMe. “Salvó una institución del vecindario y continúa sirviendo con pasión a la comunidad como un negocio de operación y propiedad familiar”. Salazar dijo que le conmovió que los residentes del barrio donaran dinero para ayudarlo. “Me hace sentir agradecido que hagan esto por nosotros”, comentó. “Espero hacer todo lo posible para que se sientan orgullosos una vez que vuelva a abrir la tienda”. Salazar explicó que los contratistas están trabajando para reparar el área de la cocina y reemplazar el equipo. Dijo que su objetivo es reabrir el 1º o el 2 de enero, aunque reconoció que eso podría ser desafiante ya que el Departamento de Salud de la ciudad necesitaría inspeccionar antes de autorizar la reapertura. “Esperamos al menos poder abrir la zona de pizza para que podamos servir pizza, incluso si la cocina completa aún no está terminada”, dijo Cristina Salazar. “Podemos seguir trabajando en la cocina, pero al menos podríamos vender pizza”. Dijo que el plan es usar fondos de la campaña GoFundMe para ayudar a pagar a la media docena de empleados de la tienda, quienes se han unido para ayudar a reconstruirla. “Ha sido duro para ellos, especialmente en las fiestas”, dijo. “Son nuestra responsabilidad. Lo que sea que obtengamos será para ellos”. Ángel dijo estar agradecido de que nadie haya resultado herido en el incendio y de que los apartamentos encima de la tienda sufrieran daños mínimos. Pero dijo que su mayor gratitud está reservada para los residentes locales que han prestado su ayuda. “No sabemos qué nos depara el futuro”, dijo. “Pero agradecemos la generosidad de nuestros vecinos, y todos nos dicen que nos están apoyando como un pequeño negocio en la comunidad”. Para obtener más información sobre la página de financiamiento, por favor visite https://www.gofundme.com/rebuildgrandpaspizza.
Inwood pizzeria rebuilding after fire
Reconstrucción después de incendio
Story by Gregg McQueen
When an early-morning fire tore through Grandpa’s Brick Oven Pizza on December 9, owner Ángel Salazar thought his dreams, as well as his business, had gone up in smoke.
He has worked at the popular Inwood eatery since the day it opened in 2004, starting as a counter helper and working his way up to store manager.
When the previous owner sought to retire this fall and close down the store, Salazar and his wife Cristina chose to buy the business from him and keep the neighborhood institution open.
“It was always my dream to own my own business,” he said. “And the store was like home to me.”
But just two months after Salazar purchased the pizzeria, located at 4973 Broadway, it was damaged by a blaze that has forced the business to remain closed ever since.
“I didn’t know what I was going to do,” Salazar said of the fire. “The store is my only source of income. And we have employees that we couldn’t pay if we weren’t open.”
The fire was reported at 4:08 a.m. on December 9, according to the Fire Department of New York (FDNY).
Salazar said he received a phone call from the building’s superintendent alerting him to the blaze, which went to two alarms and brought 106 firefighters to the scene. It was brought under control just before 5 a.m., reported the FDNY.
An FDNY spokesperson said the fire originated in the pizza oven, and is considered to be accidental.
The pizzeria suffered heavy damage to its kitchen area, but Salazar said he is working to repair the store and reopen as soon as possible.
A GoFundMe campaign has been launched by Inwood resident Steven Hazlett to help raise money to help Salazar reopen.
As of December 26, the campaign had garnered over $2,300 with the goal of raising $5,000.
“[Salazar] has invested so many years serving the community, that he considers everyone who walks in his doors as family,” Hazlett said on his GoFundMe page. “He saved a neighborhood institution, and continues to passionately serve the community as a family-owned and operated business.”
Salazar said he was moved that neighborhood residents were donating money to help him.
“It makes me very appreciative that they’d do this for us,” he remarked. “I hope to do my best to make them proud once I reopen the store.”
Salazar explained that contractors were working to repair the kitchen area and replace equipment. He said his goal is to reopen on January 1st or January 2nd, though he acknowledged that could be challenging since the city’s Health Department would need to inspect before giving clearance to reopen.
“We hope we can at least open the pizza area so we can serve pizza, even if the full kitchen isn’t finished yet,” said Cristina Salazar. “We can continue working on the kitchen, but at least we can sell pizza.”
She said the plan is to use funds from the GoFundMe campaign to help pay the store’s half-dozen employees, who have pitched in to help rebuild the store.
“It’s been tough on them, especially around the holidays,” she said. “We are responsible for them. Whatever we get is going to them.”
Ángel said he is grateful that nobody was injured in the fire, and that apartments above the store suffered minimal damage. But he said his biggest gratitude is reserved for local residents who have lent a hand.
“We’re not sure what the future holds,” he said. “But we appreciate the generosity of our neighbors, and everyone telling us they’re pulling for us as a small business in the community.”
For more information on the funding page, please call https://www.gofundme.com/rebuildgrandpaspizza.
Historia por Gregg McQueen
Cuando un incendio de madrugada avanzó rápidamente en Grandpa’s Brick Oven Pizza el 9 de diciembre, el dueño Ángel Salazar pensó que sus sueños, así como su negocio, se habían esfumado.
Ha trabajado en el popular restaurante de Inwood desde el día de su inauguración en 2004, comenzando como ayudante de mostrador y ascendiendo hasta ser gerente de la tienda.
Cuando el propietario anterior intentó retirarse este otoño y cerrar la tienda, Salazar y su esposa, Cristina, decidieron comprarle el negocio y mantener abierta la institución del vecindario.
“Siempre fue mi sueño tener mi propio negocio”, dijo. “Y la tienda era como mi casa”.
Pero solo dos meses después de que Salazar comprara la pizzería, ubicada en el No. 4973 de Broadway, fue dañada por un incendio que obligó al negocio a permanecer cerrado desde entonces.
“No sabía lo que iba a hacer”, dijo Salazar sobre el incendio. “La tienda es mi única fuente de ingresos. Y tenemos empleados a los que no podemos pagar si no estamos abiertos”.
El incendio fue reportado a las 4:08 a.m. del 9 de diciembre, según el Departamento de Bomberos de Nueva York (FDNY, por sus siglas en inglés).
Salazar dijo que recibió una llamada telefónica del superintendente del edificio, quien lo alertó sobre el incendio que llevó a 106 bomberos a la escena. Se controló justo antes de las 5 a.m., informó el FDNY.
Un portavoz de FDNY dijo que el fuego se originó en el horno de pizza y se consideró accidental.
La pizzería sufrió daños severos en el área de su cocina, pero Salazar dijo que está trabajando para reparar la tienda y volver a abrir tan pronto como sea posible.
Una campaña GoFundMe ha sido lanzada por Steven Hazlett, residente de Inwood, para ayudar a recaudar dinero para que Salazar reabra la tienda.
Al 26 de diciembre, la campaña había recaudado más de $2,300 dólares con el objetivo de recaudar $5,000.
“[Salazar] ha invertido tantos años sirviendo a la comunidad, que considera a todos los que entran en sus puertas como familia”, dice Hazlett en su página de GoFundMe. “Salvó una institución del vecindario y continúa sirviendo con pasión a la comunidad como un negocio de operación y propiedad familiar”.
Salazar dijo que le conmovió que los residentes del barrio donaran dinero para ayudarlo.
“Me hace sentir agradecido que hagan esto por nosotros”, comentó. “Espero hacer todo lo posible para que se sientan orgullosos una vez que vuelva a abrir la tienda”.
Salazar explicó que los contratistas están trabajando para reparar el área de la cocina y reemplazar el equipo. Dijo que su objetivo es reabrir el 1º o el 2 de enero, aunque reconoció que eso podría ser desafiante ya que el Departamento de Salud de la ciudad necesitaría inspeccionar antes de autorizar la reapertura.
“Esperamos al menos poder abrir la zona de pizza para que podamos servir pizza, incluso si la cocina completa aún no está terminada”, dijo Cristina Salazar. “Podemos seguir trabajando en la cocina, pero al menos podríamos vender pizza”.
Dijo que el plan es usar fondos de la campaña GoFundMe para ayudar a pagar a la media docena de empleados de la tienda, quienes se han unido para ayudar a reconstruirla.
“Ha sido duro para ellos, especialmente en las fiestas”, dijo. “Son nuestra responsabilidad. Lo que sea que obtengamos será para ellos”.
Ángel dijo estar agradecido de que nadie haya resultado herido en el incendio y de que los apartamentos encima de la tienda sufrieran daños mínimos. Pero dijo que su mayor gratitud está reservada para los residentes locales que han prestado su ayuda.
“No sabemos qué nos depara el futuro”, dijo. “Pero agradecemos la generosidad de nuestros vecinos, y todos nos dicen que nos están apoyando como un pequeño negocio en la comunidad”.
Para obtener más información sobre la página de financiamiento, por favor visite https://www.gofundme.com/rebuildgrandpaspizza.