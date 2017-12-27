Inwood pizzeria rebuilding after fire

Story by Gregg McQueen

When an early-morning fire tore through Grandpa’s Brick Oven Pizza on December 9, owner Ángel Salazar thought his dreams, as well as his business, had gone up in smoke.

He has worked at the popular Inwood eatery since the day it opened in 2004, starting as a counter helper and working his way up to store manager.

When the previous owner sought to retire this fall and close down the store, Salazar and his wife Cristina chose to buy the business from him and keep the neighborhood institution open.

“It was always my dream to own my own business,” he said. “And the store was like home to me.”

But just two months after Salazar purchased the pizzeria, located at 4973 Broadway, it was damaged by a blaze that has forced the business to remain closed ever since.

“I didn’t know what I was going to do,” Salazar said of the fire. “The store is my only source of income. And we have employees that we couldn’t pay if we weren’t open.”

The fire was reported at 4:08 a.m. on December 9, according to the Fire Department of New York (FDNY).

Salazar said he received a phone call from the building’s superintendent alerting him to the blaze, which went to two alarms and brought 106 firefighters to the scene. It was brought under control just before 5 a.m., reported the FDNY.

An FDNY spokesperson said the fire originated in the pizza oven, and is considered to be accidental.

The pizzeria suffered heavy damage to its kitchen area, but Salazar said he is working to repair the store and reopen as soon as possible.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched by Inwood resident Steven Hazlett to help raise money to help Salazar reopen.

As of December 26, the campaign had garnered over $2,300 with the goal of raising $5,000.

“[Salazar] has invested so many years serving the community, that he considers everyone who walks in his doors as family,” Hazlett said on his GoFundMe page. “He saved a neighborhood institution, and continues to passionately serve the community as a family-owned and operated business.”

Salazar said he was moved that neighborhood residents were donating money to help him.

“It makes me very appreciative that they’d do this for us,” he remarked. “I hope to do my best to make them proud once I reopen the store.”

Salazar explained that contractors were working to repair the kitchen area and replace equipment. He said his goal is to reopen on January 1st or January 2nd, though he acknowledged that could be challenging since the city’s Health Department would need to inspect before giving clearance to reopen.

“We hope we can at least open the pizza area so we can serve pizza, even if the full kitchen isn’t finished yet,” said Cristina Salazar. “We can continue working on the kitchen, but at least we can sell pizza.”

She said the plan is to use funds from the GoFundMe campaign to help pay the store’s half-dozen employees, who have pitched in to help rebuild the store.

“It’s been tough on them, especially around the holidays,” she said. “We are responsible for them. Whatever we get is going to them.”

Ángel said he is grateful that nobody was injured in the fire, and that apartments above the store suffered minimal damage. But he said his biggest gratitude is reserved for local residents who have lent a hand.

“We’re not sure what the future holds,” he said. “But we appreciate the generosity of our neighbors, and everyone telling us they’re pulling for us as a small business in the community.”

For more information on the funding page, please call https://www.gofundme.com/rebuildgrandpaspizza.