Residents at 600 West 218th Street will be without cooking gas for the foreseeable future after a gas leak forced Con Edison to cut service at the site. The building, which also uses the address 33 Indian Road, is located at the entrance to Inwood Hill Park at the corner of Indian Road and West 218th Street. Tenants said that gas service was shut off on August 9 after a leak was discovered in the basement. Hot plates were provided to all residents by the Samson Management, the Queens-based firm that manages the property. Building resident Jason Minter, owner of Indian Road Café, which is located on the ground floor in the building, said the management company advised residents that cooking gas could be unavailable “for months.” “It’s an inconvenience, sure,” remarked Minter, who noted that the restaurant’s operations have not been affected. “But hopefully it’ll be repaired quickly.” A Con Ed spokesperson confirmed that the gas service in the building was shut off due to a leak, which is currently under repair by an outside contractor. There is no estimated date for restoration of service. According to Con Ed, once repairs are completed, the building must follow a list of protocols before service can be turned back on, including pressure tests of the building’s gas system by a licensed plumbing contractor, and an inspection by Con Ed personnel. Con Ed has removed the “gas supply fee” from tenants’ bills until the issue is resolved. The building, made up entirely of rental units, was built in 1936 and contains more than 100 apartments. Minter said the management company has been responsive to the issue, giving him hope that repairs would be completed quickly. “They came in and capped off the gas in everybody’s stove,” he said. “That happened remarkably fast, considering they needed to access every single apartment.” At press time, Samson Management had not responded to requests for comment. Minter said the building has an active tenant association that was making the experience seem less arduous. “Everybody is working together to help each other,” said Minter. “The residents are mutually supportive. It’s something a lot of buildings have had to deal with.” Other residents voiced concerns about the larger issues emanating from the aging infrastructure “[I wonder] how many more buildings are going to be affected by this over the next few years,” said one tenant. “The physical infrastructure of the neighborhood is pretty old. I’ve heard of at least two other buildings locally that have had to go through the same process.” Los residentes del No. 600 de la Calle 218 Oeste no tendrán gas para cocinar en un futuro próximo después de que una fuga de gas obligara a Con Edison a cortar el servicio en el sitio. El edificio, que también utiliza la dirección No. 33 de Indian Road, se encuentra en la entrada de Inwood Hill Park en la esquina de Indian Road y la Calle 218 Oeste. Los inquilinos dijeron que el servicio de gas fue cortado el 9 de agosto después de que se descubriera una fuga en el sótano. Calentadores fueron proporcionados a todos los residentes por Samson Management, la empresa con sede en Queens que administra la propiedad. Jason Minter, dueño de Indian Road Café, ubicado en la planta baja del edificio, dijo que la compañía de administración dio aviso a los residentes de que el gas para cocinar podría estar no disponible “por meses”. “Es un inconveniente, claro”, comentó Minter, quien señaló que las operaciones del restaurante no se han visto afectadas. “Espero que se repare rápidamente”. Un portavoz de Con Ed confirmó que el servicio de gas en el edificio fue cortado debido a una fuga, la cual actualmente está en reparación por un contratista externo. No hay fecha estimada para la restauración del servicio. De acuerdo con Con Ed, una vez realizadas las reparaciones, el edificio debe seguir una lista de protocolos antes de que el servicio pueda reactivarse, incluyendo pruebas de presión del sistema de gas del edificio por un contratista de plomería con licencia, y una inspección del personal de Con Ed. Con Ed ha eliminado la “tarifa de suministro de gas” de las facturas de los inquilinos hasta que se resuelva el problema. El edificio, compuesto enteramente por unidades de alquiler, fue construido en 1936 y cuenta con más de 100 apartamentos. Minter dijo que la compañía de administración ha respondido al problema, dándole esperanza de que las reparaciones se completarán rápidamente. “Ellos entraron y cubrieron el gas en la estufa de todos”, dijo. “Eso pasó muy rápido, considerando que necesitaban acceder a todos los apartamentos”. Al cierre de la edición, Samson Management no había respondido a las solicitudes de comentarios. Minter dijo que el edificio tiene una asociación activa de inquilinos que hace que la experiencia parezca menos ardua. “Todo el mundo está trabajando de forma conjunta para ayudarse unos a otros”, dijo Minter. “Los residentes se apoyan mutuamente. Es algo con lo que muchos edificios han tenido que lidiar”. Otros residentes expresaron su preocupación por las cuestiones más importantes que emanan de la infraestructura envejecida “[Me pregunto] cuántos edificios más van a verse afectados por esto en los próximos años”, dijo un inquilino. “La infraestructura física del barrio es bastante antigua. He oído hablar de al menos otros dos edificios locales que han tenido que pasar por el mismo proceso”.
Inwood building loses gas service after leak
Edificio pierde servicio de gas después de una fuga
