Inwood building loses gas service after leak

Residents at 600 West 218th Street will be without cooking gas for the foreseeable future after a gas leak forced Con Edison to cut service at the site.

The building, which also uses the address 33 Indian Road, is located at the entrance to Inwood Hill Park at the corner of Indian Road and West 218th Street.

Tenants said that gas service was shut off on August 9 after a leak was discovered in the basement. Hot plates were provided to all residents by the Samson Management, the Queens-based firm that manages the property.

Building resident Jason Minter, owner of Indian Road Café, which is located on the ground floor in the building, said the management company advised residents that cooking gas could be unavailable “for months.”

“It’s an inconvenience, sure,” remarked Minter, who noted that the restaurant’s operations have not been affected. “But hopefully it’ll be repaired quickly.”

A Con Ed spokesperson confirmed that the gas service in the building was shut off due to a leak, which is currently under repair by an outside contractor.

There is no estimated date for restoration of service.

According to Con Ed, once repairs are completed, the building must follow a list of protocols before service can be turned back on, including pressure tests of the building’s gas system by a licensed plumbing contractor, and an inspection by Con Ed personnel.

Con Ed has removed the “gas supply fee” from tenants’ bills until the issue is resolved.

The building, made up entirely of rental units, was built in 1936 and contains more than 100 apartments.

Minter said the management company has been responsive to the issue, giving him hope that repairs would be completed quickly.

“They came in and capped off the gas in everybody’s stove,” he said. “That happened remarkably fast, considering they needed to access every single apartment.”

At press time, Samson Management had not responded to requests for comment.

Minter said the building has an active tenant association that was making the experience seem less arduous.

“Everybody is working together to help each other,” said Minter. “The residents are mutually supportive. It’s something a lot of buildings have had to deal with.”

Other residents voiced concerns about the larger issues emanating from the aging infrastructure

“[I wonder] how many more buildings are going to be affected by this over the next few years,” said one tenant. “The physical infrastructure of the neighborhood is pretty old. I’ve heard of at least two other buildings locally that have had to go through the same process.”