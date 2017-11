Three-Alarm Fire on Nagle

Photo by FDNY

It sounded like one muffled explosion, followed by another and another.

Soon, residents were milling about on Nagle Avenue, watching heavy gray plumes of smoke ‎trail upward from a fire centered at the liquor store at 150 Nagle early Sunday morning.

By 1030 a.m.‎, the FDNY had dispatched first responders to the scene and had issued an emergency advisory for a three-alarm fire ‎ at Nagle Avenue and Dyckman Street.

The fire spread quickly to neighboring businesses as acrid smoke billowed furiously.

One officer said the whole block on the west side of Nagle between Dyckman and Thayer had burned, including businesses.

It was reported that the fire may have started in the liquor store.

“It looks like every store south of Dyckman Billiards to the corner of Thayer was burned,” said one resident who was on the scene. “The roofs are gone.”

There were no reported casualties.

FDNY personnel remained on the scene.

The city issued the following health advisory for those in the neighborhood: The NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene advises avoiding smoke exposure from structural fires by closing windows while indoors and reducing outdoor activity where smoke is present. People with heart or breathing conditions such as asthma may be more sensitive and should seek immediate medical attention if they experience a worsening of their condition, shortness of breath, or chest pains.

