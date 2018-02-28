Miriam

Liz My UFHY At some point during my Uncle Frankie’s hospitalization, my cousin Sam and I went up to his apartment to get his mail and pick up a few things. Sitting in the kitchen were two boxes of Suzy Q’s, the Hostess snack cakes. How stale they must have been—he probably bought them in 2012 before they were discontinued. Despite their age, and putting aside my pangs of both hunger and nostalgia, I’m sure he was saving them for me. You see, Frank Hess was the best uncle in the entire world. He was the youngest of four brothers, the only one born in the U.S., and a forever family troublemaker. He was a happy, kind and unconditionally loving presence in my life. He was more than happy in my grown-up years to call me out on my “uppity” sh@*t. And he knew how much I loved Suzy Q’s. Although we lived far away, I always felt close to Frankie. He was my dad’s best friend. Their bond was so strong it’s difficult to explain. It makes me sad to know how deeply my uncle hurt when my dad died. I knew my uncle as well, if not better than most. I think that is because he always made me feel like I was the center of his world. It was hard to imagine there was anything other than us. It wasn’t until he fell ill that I realized how wrong I was. In addition to being my UFHY (short for Uncle Frankie Hess or Unidentified Flying Hair), he was a leader, mentor, and friend to many and a surrogate dad and grandfather to some really special people whom he loved a lot. You see, Frankie had so much love for his family and those he held dear, he made each of us feel special—like we alone were always the most important. Now, back to the Suzy Q’s. We weren’t really allowed processed food growing up so when Frankie came to visit, he and Harvey the Rabbit (whom I never met but spoke with frequently on the phone) would go shopping for “real food” and he would arrive, much to my mother’s chagrin, with Suzy Q’s and Pepsi. Every time, it was the best day of my life! But as I matured, my tastes did too—I can’t remember the last time I ate a Suzy Q. Seeing those Suzy Q’s in his apartment, I was instantly reminded of the joy I felt as a child and convinced that he was saving them for me. I’m not sure why I thought that he would keep snack cakes for nearly a decade except to say, that even as a grownup, he still made me feel like I was the center of his world. I’m so pleased to know that I was not the only one. Miriam Hess was UFHY’s niece. Mi UFHY En algún momento durante la hospitalización de mi tío Frankie, mi primo Sam y yo fuimos a su apartamento a buscar su correo y recoger algunas cosas. Sentados en la cocina había dos cajas de Suzy Q’s, los pastelitos Hostess. Qué rancios debieron haber estado, probablemente los compró en 2012 antes de que fueran descontinuados. A pesar de su edad, y dejando de lado mis dolores de hambre y nostalgia, estoy seguro de que los estaba guardando para mí. Verán, Frank Hess era el mejor tío del mundo. Era el más joven de cuatro hermanos, el único nacido en los Estados Unidos y siempre un alborotador de la familia. Era una presencia feliz, amable e incondicionalmente amorosa en mi vida. Él estaba más que feliz en mis años de adulto por señalarme por mis necedades. Y él sabía cuánto amaba los Suzy Q’s. Aunque vivíamos lejos, siempre me sentí cerca de Frankie. Él era el mejor amigo de mi papá. Su vínculo fue tan fuerte que es difícil de explicar. Me entristece saber cuán profundamente dolido estaba mi tío cuando murió mi padre. Conocía a mi tío muy bien, si no mejor que la mayoría. Creo que es porque siempre me hizo sentir que era el centro de su mundo. Era difícil imaginar que hubiera algo más que nosotros. No fue sino hasta que enfermó que me di cuenta de lo equivocado que estaba. Además de ser mi UFHY (siglas en inglés de Tío Frankie Hess o Cabello Volador No Identificado), era un líder, mentor y amigo para muchos y un padre sustituto y abuelo para algunas personas realmente especiales a las que amaba mucho. Verán, Frankie sentía tanto amor por su familia y por los que apreciaba, hacía que todos nos sintiéramos especiales, como si siempre fuéramos los más importantes. Ahora, de vuelta a los Suzy Q’s. En realidad, no nos permitían consumir alimentos procesados, así que cuando Frankie vino de visita, él y Harvey el Conejo (a quien nunca conocí, pero hablaba con frecuencia por teléfono) irían a comprar “comida de verdad” y llegaría, para el disgusto de mi madre, con Suzy Q’s y Pepsi. ¡Cada vez, era el mejor día de mi vida! Pero a medida que maduré, mis gustos también lo hicieron: no recuerdo la última vez que comí un Suzy Q. Al ver esos Suzy Q’s en su apartamento, inmediatamente recordé la alegría que sentí cuando niño y me convencí de que los estaba guardando para mí. No estoy seguro de por qué pensé que él mantendría los pastelitos durante casi una década, excepto para decir que, incluso siendo un adulto, todavía me hacía sentir como si fuera el centro de su mundo. Estoy tan contento de saber que no fui el único. Miriam Hess era la sobrina de UFHY. Mourning a mentor This past Sunday I buried a dear friend and mentor; Denny Farrell lost his most trusted companion; my friends Mariella and Wendy lost their surrogate father; Walter and Karl lost their little brother; Hannah, Ruth and Ethel lost their dear brother-in-law; Diana, Barbara, Kathy, Maggie, Sam, Rachel and Miriam lost their loving uncle; and 11 grandnieces and nephews lost a supportive and mischievous granduncle. And Upper Manhattan lost one of its most unwavering of champions – Frank Hess. Frank succumbed to illness on February 20 and was laid to rest this past Sunday after a moving memorial service attended by hundreds of family members, friends and lifelong colleagues, including former Mayor David Dinkins and City Comptroller (and close family friend) Scott Stringer. Frank leaves behind a rich legacy. He will be remembered for his wit, his iconic cowboy hat and his total dedication to family and friends. He was also a seasoned political operative and someone who deeply cared about the state of our neighborhoods, our city, state and nation. Frank did not hoard information or best practices; he shared them as a way of keeping civic leaders and organizers focused on serving people, not interests, because he thought that the role of government and politics is to improve the lives of people. While political contests are often drawn along racial lines and political discourse is usually heavy with ethnocentric undertones, Frank set an example of being respectful and welcoming of candidates and operatives regardless of ethnicity or any other differences. He wanted what was best for his neighborhood, for the city and the nation, which led him to offer his guidance to anyone running for office whom he deemed serious and having their heart in the right place. As a result, Frank mentored a few generations of uptown’s political operatives and public servants. He offered us invaluable and impartial guidance. He kept us focused on our mission of serving people and doing what is right. He urged us to embrace duty and responsibility over posturing and empty rhetoric. He made us laugh when the going got tough. He reassured us in moments of self-doubt and he dined with us at Coogan’s when we needed a talk (or a talking-to). Sunday was tough and Monday was even tougher. Today, as I remember Frank, I rejoice in knowing that so many of us were touched by his love, his care and his lessons. Juan Rosa is the President of the Barack Obama Democratic Club. De luto por un mentor El domingo pasado enterré a un querido amigo y mentor; Denny Farrell perdió a su compañero más confiable; mis amigas Mariella y Wendy perdieron a su padre sustituto; Walter y Karl perdieron a su hermanito; Hannah, Ruth y Ethel perdieron a su querido cuñado; Diana, Bárbara, Kathy, Maggie, Sam, Rachel y Miriam perdieron a su amoroso tío; y once nietas y sobrinos perdieron a un tío abuelo comprensivo y travieso. Y el Alto Manhattan perdió a uno de sus campeones más inquebrantables: Frank Hess. Frank sucumbió a la enfermedad el 20 de febrero y fue sepultado el pasado domingo después de un emotivo servicio conmemorativo al que asistieron cientos de familiares, amigos y colegas de toda la vida, incluido el ex alcalde David Dinkins y el contralor de la Ciudad (y amigo cercano de la familia) Scott Stringer. Frank deja atrás un rico legado. Será recordado por su ingenio, su icónico sombrero de vaquero y su total dedicación a la familia y amigos. También fue un operador político experimentado y alguien que se preocupó profundamente por el estado de nuestros vecindarios, nuestra ciudad, estado y nación. Frank no acumuló información ni mejores prácticas; las compartió como una forma de mantener a los líderes cívicos y a los organizadores centrados en servir a las personas, no a los intereses, porque pensaba que el papel del gobierno y la política es mejorar las vidas de las personas. Si bien los concursos políticos a menudo se basan en líneas raciales y el discurso político suele estar cargado de trasfondos etnocéntricos, Frank dio un ejemplo de respeto y acogida de candidatos y operativos independientemente de su origen étnico o cualquier otra diferencia. Quería lo mejor para su vecindario, para la ciudad y la nación, lo que lo llevó a ofrecer su guía a cualquiera que se postulara para un cargo que considerara serio y con el corazón en el lugar correcto. Como resultado, Frank fue mentor de algunas generaciones de agentes políticos y funcionarios públicos del norte del condado. Él nos ofreció una guía invaluable e imparcial. Nos mantuvo enfocados en nuestra misión de servir a las personas y hacer lo correcto. Nos instó a aceptar el deber y la responsabilidad sobre la postura y la retórica vacía. Nos hizo reír cuando las cosas se ponían difíciles. Él nos tranquilizó en momentos de duda y cenó con nosotros en Coogan’s cuando necesitábamos una charla (o reprimenda). El domingo fue duro y el lunes fue aún más duro. Hoy, cuando recuerdo a Frank, me alegra saber que muchos de nosotros fuimos conmovidos por su amor, su cuidado y sus lecciones. Juan Rosa es el presidente del Club Demócrata Barack Obama. Requiem for Frankie Franklin Hess, whom we all knew and loved as Frankie, was born into conflict and lived in conflict his entire life, fighting tirelessly to make life better for the people. He was born May 21, 1941 on the cusp of America’s entry into World War II, his parents having fled Europe to escape Nazism. The young family settled in Manhattan, where Frank lived until his sudden and tragic passing on February 20, 2018 after a brief illness. As a young man he studied finance at City College of New York and later worked with computers before moving full time into public life, where he remained until his richly deserved retirement last fall at the age of 76. Frank lived and breathed politics and loved to argue fine points of justice and the use of public policy to achieve justice. I came to know him through our mutual patron, the great former Assemblyman Herman “Denny” Farrell, Jr. who was best friends with Frankie’s brother. So it was only natural that Frankie went to work for Denny in 1994, when Denny became Chair of the Ways and Means Committee. Frankie and Denny were inseparable and seemed to truly love to argue. Frank would often take the idealistic high road, and Denny, the realist, would keep the argument grounded. These arguments seemed to go on endlessly for decades, but neither of them ever seemed to tire. It was quite a thing to behold, these two lifelong public servants sparring over what was the right thing for the government to do for the people. Things seem so quiet now that Frankie has left us, but the truth is that his voice lives on in all of us who were lucky enough to know him and call him our friend, even if being his friend meant that he would knock us around a little when he believed that we were wrong and he was right. My deep and sincere condolences to his family, his friends, and all who will miss him. Al Taylor was elected in the fall of 2017 to represent the 71st Assembly District in Northern Manhattan. Réquiem por Frankie Franklin Hess, a quien todos conocíamos y amábamos como Frankie, nació en un conflicto y vivió en conflicto toda su vida, luchando incansablemente para mejorar la vida de la gente. Nació el 21 de mayo de 1941 en el umbral de la entrada de los Estados Unidos en la Segunda Guerra Mundial, y sus padres huyeron de Europa para escapar del nazismo. La joven familia se estableció en Manhattan, donde Frank vivió hasta su repentina y trágica muerte el 20 de febrero de 2018 después de una breve enfermedad. De joven estudió finanzas en el City College de Nueva York y más tarde trabajó con computadoras antes de dedicarse de tiempo completo a la vida pública, donde permaneció hasta su merecida jubilación el otoño pasado a los 76 años de edad. Frank vivió y respiró la política y le encantaba discutir puntos finos de la justicia y el uso de las políticas públicas para lograr la justicia. Llegué a conocerlo a través de nuestro patrocinador mutuo, el gran ex asambleísta Herman “Denny” Farrell, Jr., quien era el mejor amigo del hermano de Frankie. Así que era natural que Frankie trabajara para Denny en 1994, cuando Denny se convirtió en presidente del Comité de Medios y Arbitrios. Frankie y Denny eran inseparables y parecían realmente amar sus discusiones. Frank a menudo tomaría el camino idealista, y Denny, el realista, mantendría la discusión firme. Estos argumentos parecieron durar interminablemente durante décadas, pero ninguno de ellos parecía cansarse. Era algo digno de contemplar, estos dos servidores públicos de toda la vida discutiendo sobre lo que el gobierno debía hacer por la gente. Las cosas parecen tan silenciosas ahora que Frankie nos ha dejado, pero la verdad es que su voz sigue viva en todos los que tuvimos la suerte de conocerlo y llamarlo nuestro amigo, incluso si ser su amigo significaba que nos debatiría un poco cuando creía que estábamos equivocados y que tenía razón. Mis más profundas y sinceras condolencias a su familia, a sus amigos y a todos los que lo extrañarán. Al Taylor fue elegido en el otoño de 2017 para representar al 71º Distrito de la Asamblea en el Norte de Manhattan. An incomparable compass I will always hear UFHY’s voice in my head “Rach, you’re full of [it],” which usually happened when I was pissed at my sister or another relative and somehow when he said it, it didn’t feel judgmental. When I was still in high school, I really wanted these red shoes for something. It may have been my sister Miriam’s Bat Mitzvah. I knew what size I needed, but the store had them in black, but not red. This was way before Google. I was talking to UFHY about the shoes, though I’m not sure why. He may have been recapping a Giants game with my dad. He took down all of the information about the shoes, located and called the U.S. distributor, found every place within two hours of NYC that had received the shoes, called them all, found my size in Princeton, New Jersey, drove there and bought them for me. So clearly I was the favorite niece. Except not, because he did stuff like that for all of his nieces and nephews, and all the family. He loved to talk about basketball with his god-daughter Lindsay, the Cal women’s head coach. He’d debrief every game, run analysis, would watch them when he could. He was excited when Utah joined the PAC-12 because he got to simultaneously see Cal basketball and spend time with me and my family. We were still talking about how he was coming next season when Cal played Utah. UFHY loved our partners (and told us how lucky we were to have them). Now we have children and they are the best kids ever. And they love him as much as we do. UFHY saw people and character, rather than color and wealth. He was a Freedom Rider during the Civil Rights movement. His work with Denny focused on issues of social justice, and he was planning to work on the issues of DACA recipients in his retirement. I think it went back to growing up in Washington Heights, where your stickball team mattered more than your race, religion, or country of origin. He instilled those values in all of us. I think that when my dad died it left a pretty big void for him. And for me, he kind of was my second dad. I’m sad that he got sick and that I’m never going to have my uncle who always made me feel like I could do anything. I’m sad I’ve lost the compass that made sure I always had true north. Rachel Hess was UFHY’s niece. Una brújula incomparable Siempre escucharé la voz de UFHY en mi cabeza “Rach, estás llena de [eso]”, lo que usualmente sucedía cuando estaba enojada con mi hermana u otro pariente y de alguna manera cuando lo decía, no lo sentía prejuicioso. Cuando todavía estaba en la preparatoria, realmente quería unos zapatos rojos para algo. Puede haber sido Bat Mitzvah de mi hermana Miriam. Sabía de qué talla los necesitaba. La tienda los tenía en negro, pero no en rojo. Esto fue mucho antes de Google. Estaba hablando con UFHY sobre los zapatos, aunque no estoy segura de por qué. Él puede haber estado haciendo un resumen de un juego de los Gigantes con mi papá. Tomó toda la información sobre los zapatos, localizó y llamó al distribuidor de los Estados Unidos, encontró todos los lugares dentro de dos horas de NYC que habían recibido los zapatos, los llamó a todos, encontró mi talla en Princeton, Nueva Jersey, y los compró para mí. Entonces, claramente, era la sobrina favorita. Excepto que no, porque hizo cosas así por todos sus sobrinos y sobrinas y por toda la familia. Le encantaba hablar de baloncesto con su ahijada Lindsay, la entrenadora de Cal. Explicaba cada juego, ejecutaba análisis, los observaba cuando podía. Estaba entusiasmado cuando Utah se unió al PAC-12 porque pudo ver simultáneamente el baloncesto de Cal y pasar tiempo conmigo y mi familia. Todavía estábamos hablando de cómo llegaría la próxima temporada cuando Cal jugó en Utah. UFHY amó a nuestras parejas (y nos dijo lo afortunados que éramos por tenerlas). Ahora tenemos hijos y son los mejores niños de la historia. Y lo aman tanto como a nosotros. UFHY veía personas y carácter, en lugar de color y riqueza. Fue un viajero de la libertad durante el movimiento por los derechos civiles. Su trabajo con Denny se centraba en temas de justicia social y planeaba trabajar en los asuntos de los beneficiarios de DACA en su retiro. Creo que retrocedía a crecer en Washington Heights donde tu equipo de stickball importaba más que tu raza, religión o país de origen. Él inculcó esos valores en todos nosotros. Creo que cuando mi padre murió dejó un gran vacío para él. Y para mí, él era mi segundo padre. Estoy triste porque se enfermó y nunca voy a tener a mi tío, quien siempre me hizo sentir que podía hacer cualquier cosa. Estoy triste de haber perdido la brújula que se aseguraba de que yo tuviera siempre el verdadero norte. Rachel Hess era sobrina de UFHY. Humor and heart I met Frank on my first day at work in the summer of 2009 at then-Councilmember Robert Jackson’s community office. It took me a while to get that his jokes were advice — and still also jokes. With Frank, you had to be willing to laugh at yourself and to listen. His advice on strategy was endless, and his sarcasm was undermined by the twinkle in his eye. But one look at Frank’s cowboy hat and his guayabera, and you knew what mattered to him most — enjoying life, being loyal and kind to his friends, and practicing generosity. Our community will never know the likes of him again. And that is our great loss. Johanna García is the President of Community Education Council 6. Humor y corazón Conocí a Frank en mi primer día de trabajo en el verano de 2009 en la oficina comunitaria del entonces concejal Robert Jackson. Me tomó un tiempo darme cuenta de que sus bromas eran consejos, y también bromas. Con Frank, debías estar dispuesto a reírte de ti mismo y a escuchar. Sus consejos sobre estrategias eran interminables, y su sarcasmo era socavado por el parpadeo de sus ojos. Pero una mirada al sombrero vaquero de Frank y su guayabera, y sabías lo que más le importaba: disfrutar de la vida, ser leal y amable con sus amigos, y practicar la generosidad. Nuestra comunidad nunca volverá a conocer a alguien como él, y esa es nuestra gran pérdida. Johanna García es la presidenta del Concejo de Educación Comunitario 6. A community steward I was raised with a strong sense of civic duty, and I’ve been involved in local politics since I was 11 or 12. But it was Frank Hess who got me active in the Washington Heights community, in the early 80’s when I moved here after college. I was living on Fort Washington Avenue, a few doors south of Frank. We had security issues in our building, and I had organized the tenants but wasn’t sure what to do next. It was Frank who told me what a Precinct Community Council was, that they met regularly and that people could go and complain and hold the police accountable to local residents. It was Frank who let us know when his boss, our Assemblymember Denny Farrell, was having a Town Hall meeting so we could come out and share our issues and concerns and what we expected him to do about them. Frank let me know that these were MY elected officials, accountable to all of their constituents, and who couldn’t do their jobs except in partnership with the electorate. When I had a problem, Frankie didn’t fix it for me. But he always guided me to the right person and the right strategy so that I could work with my neighbors to fix it for ourselves. Frank also was a huge believer in the Community Board, and the power that we had as residents who know our neighborhoods best. He believed that we have the right – and the duty – to effect positive change. In the mid-90’s when I worked on a community newspaper, The Bridge Leader, Frank was generous with suggestions on how best to cover stories, the tough questions we should be asking, the right people of whom we should be asking them, and how and where to find them. Yesterday as we were driving home from the cemetery, Editor/Publisher Jessica Brockington remembered Frank as a generous mentor who took us seriously, congratulated us when we got it right, and provided unfailingly honest feedback on how we could improve.‎ That kindness, insight, and deep integrity was coupled with a finely honed sarcastic humor and a wicked sense of the absurd. He was a straight shooter who managed to tell you all the reasons he thought you were wrong without alienating or offending. (Though when we were cutting up wise in synagogue on the occasional Shabbat, that humor came dangerously close to offending those sitting around us as we tried, unsuccessfully, to stifle our snickering.) Frank also cherished his role as the keeper of his mother’s recipe for matzoh balls, which he made each year for Passover not only for two seders with his large family of brothers, sisters-in-law, and many (grand-) nieces and nephews, but for all of them to take home as leftovers to eat during the 8-day holiday. For a couple of years I was lucky enough to get first some cooked matzoh balls (and sweet krimzelshen, another Passover treat), then some raw batter to boil for myself, and eventually the recipe so I, too, could make them for my family. That first year was hilarious, trying to cut the recipe down to a more manageable yield to feed “only” 18. Arlene Schulman (who also got the recipe, and had a similar overrun of c’nadles on her first attempt) suggested to Dave Hunt and Peter Walsh that Frank’s matzoh balls be put on Coogan’s menu in homage. I am pleased to report that that’s in the offing, though it may take a few attempts to perfect them to Frank’s standards. Liz Ritter is a longtime community advocate and Community Board 12 member. Arlene Schulman’s interview of Frank Hess for the NYPL Oral History Project:

http://oralhistory.nypl.org/interviews/frank-hess-cdel4d. Un guardián de la comunidad Crecí con un fuerte sentido del deber cívico y he estado involucrada en la política local desde que tenía 11 o 12 años. Pero fue Frank Hess quien me activó en la comunidad de Washington Heights, a principios de los 80, cuando me mudé aquí después de la universidad. Vivía en la Avenida Fort Washington, unas pocas puertas al sur de Frank. Tuvimos problemas de seguridad en nuestro edificio y yo había organizado a los inquilinos, pero no estaba segura de qué hacer a continuación. Fue Frank quien me dijo lo que era un Concejo Comunitario de Precinto, que se reunían regularmente y que la gente podía ir y quejarse y hacer que la policía rindiera cuentas a los residentes locales. Fue Frank quien nos avisó cuando su jefe, nuestro asambleísta Denny Farrell, tenía una reunión en el Ayuntamiento para que pudiéramos compartir nuestros problemas e inquietudes y lo que esperábamos que hiciera al respecto. Frank me hizo saber que estos eran MIS funcionarios electos, responsables ante todos sus electores y quienes no podrían hacer su trabajo excepto en asociación con ellos. Cuando tenía un problema, Frankie no me lo solucionaba, pero siempre me guiaba con la persona adecuada y la estrategia correcta para que pudiera trabajar con mis vecinos para arreglarlo nosotros mismos. Frank también era un gran creyente de la Junta Comunitaria y del poder que teníamos como residentes que conocemos mejor nuestros vecindarios. Él creía que tenemos el derecho, y el deber, de efectuar un cambio positivo. A mediados de los 90, cuando trabajaba en un periódico comunitario, The Bridge Leader, Frank era generoso con sus sugerencias sobre la mejor manera de cubrir las historias, las preguntas difíciles que deberíamos estar haciendo, las personas adecuadas a las que deberíamos preguntarles, y cómo y dónde encontrarlas. Ayer, mientras nos dirigíamos a casa desde el cementerio, la editora Jessica Brockington recordó a Frank como un mentor generoso que nos tomaba en serio, nos felicitaba cuando lo hacíamos bien y nos brindaba retroalimentación honesta sobre cómo podríamos mejorar. Esa bondad, perspicacia y profunda integridad se combinaban con un humor sarcástico y un malvado sentido de lo absurdo. Era un tirador directo que lograba decirte todas las razones por las que pensaba que estabas equivocado sin enemistarse ni ofender. (Aunque cuando estábamos haciendo bromas inteligentes en la sinagoga en el Shabat ocasional, ese humor se acercaba peligrosamente a ofender a los que estaban sentados a nuestro alrededor mientras intentábamos, sin éxito, sofocar nuestras risitas). Frank también valoraba su papel como el guardián de la receta de su madre de las matzoh balls, que hacía cada año para la Pascua Judía no solo para dos seders con su gran familia de hermanos, cuñadas y muchos sobrinas y sobrinos (nietos), sino para que todos se llevaran a casa como sobras para comer durante las fiestas de 8 días. Durante un par de años tuve la suerte de recibir primero algunas matzoh balls cocinadas (y krimzelshen dulce, otra delicia de la Pascua Judía), y otro poco de masa cruda para hervirlas yo misma, y eventualmente la receta, para que yo, también, pudiera hacerlas para mi familia. Ese primer año fue divertido, tratando de reducir la receta a una producción más manejable para alimentar “solo” a 18. Arlene Schulman (quien también recibió la receta y tuvo un exceso similar de c’nadles en su primer intento) sugirió a Dave Hunt y Peter Walsh que las matzoh balls de Frank fuesen incluidas en el menú de Coogan’s como homenaje. Me complace informar que está en el horizonte, aunque puede llevar algunos intentos perfeccionarlas a los estándares de Frank. Liz Ritter es activista de la comunidad y miembro de la Junta Comunitaria 12. Mientras tanto, pueden escuchar a Frankie contándole a Arlene todo sobre ellas (y más) en su excelente entrevista con él para el Proyecto de Historia Oral de la NYPL:

http://oralhistory.nypl.org/interviews/frank-hess-cdel4d.