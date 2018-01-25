From the South Bronx, where she was born the third daughter of NYPD Detective Manuel Francisco Palanque Sr. and educator Lilliemae “Lovey” Palanque, to the peaks of Northern Manhattan, Pamela Palanque-North, Ph.D left her mark wherever she went. Palanque-North passed away of heart-related issues on Jan. 4. She was 66. The trailblazer worked tirelessly throughout her life as a behavioral scientist and educator; as a board member for various community organizations, including the Morris-Jumel Mansion and the Ambulatory Care Network at New York-Presbyterian; and as Community Board 12 Chair from 2009 to 2013. She was a fierce champion for diversity and inclusion in the workplace, and served as a professional consultant with a host of organizations including the United Nations, Rockwell International, The Conference Board, the Women’s International Leadership Program, the National Association of Women in Ophthalmology and the Manhattan Country School. Palanque-North is survived by her husband, Robert North, D.D.S., Assistant Clinical Professor of dentistry at Columbia University’s College of Dental Medicine; daughters, Blaine North-Turnbull and Maegan North; son-in-law, Atim Turnbull; grandson, Judah Turnbull; granddaughter, Phoenix Turnbull; sister-in-law, Barbara North-Lightning; and brother, Sadik Palanque. Her death was a shock, according to her brother, Sadik, adding that she had a “clean bill of health.” “She sounded so good and so well, when [last] we talked,” Sadik said, his voice trailing off with the memory. “I wish I could’ve said more. In my heart, I had more to say. I did say I love you.” The last time he spoke to his sister, he said, was on Dec. 30, after seeing her a few days prior. He called her again, according to him, “when the ball dropped” in the New Year, but didn’t hear back. Sadik said he found it strange, until he heard of her passing a few days later. Friend and fellow Morris-Jumel Mansion board member James Kerr worked with Palanque-North for over two decades said he had fond memories of their work together. The two worked closely on different issues and capacities, Kerr said, adding that it was a pleasure to work with Palanque-North. Her life and service were celebrated on Tues., Jan. 16th at the Riverside Church in Washington Heights. Palanque-North earned advanced degrees from the New School University for Social Research in New York City and a professional certiﬁcate in Industrial and Organization Psychology from the Yale University School of Medicine, Division for Training and Consultation. According to Kerr, Palanque-North was involved in so many activities “together with her teaching obligations in Washington,” that he didn’t know how she managed it all. “I had gone to a meeting with Pam and she introduced me to a number of politicians, and even a few non-politicians,” Kerr said with a laugh, adding that it got to the point where he didn’t think they were going “to get out of there.” “She went up to everybody,” Kerr said. “She had a very warm, welcoming personality.” Her brother Sadik agreed, adding that it was all part of his sister’s nature. “She could’ve just been a [board] member,” he said, adding that she always wanted to be more involved. At a February 2013 Community Board meeting at which she was honored for her years of service with countless proclamations from elected officials, Palanque-North pledged to keep at it. “I look forward to working with everyone in a new role where I can sort of hang out and give some people hell,” she laughed. Desde el sur del Bronx, donde nació la tercera hija del detective del NYPD Manuel Francisco Palanque Sr. y la educadora Lilliemae “Lovey” Palanque, hasta las cimas del norte de Manhattan, Pamela Palanque-North Ph. D, dejó su marca donde quiera que fuera. Palanque-North falleció de problemas relacionados con el corazón el 4 de enero. Tenía 66 años. La pionera trabajó incansablemente a lo largo de su vida como educadora y científica del comportamiento; como miembro de la junta de varias organizaciones de la comunidad, incluyendo la Mansión Morris-Jumel y la Red de Cuidado Ambulatorio en el NewYork-Presbyterian; y como presidenta de la Junta Comunitaria 12 de 2009 a 2013. Fue una gran defensora de la diversidad y la inclusión en el lugar de trabajo, y se desempeñó como consultora profesional con una serie de organizaciones, incluidas las Naciones Unidas, Rockwell International, The Conference Board, Women’s International Leadership Program, National Association of Women of Ophthalmology y la escuela Manhattan Country. A Palanque-North le sobrevive su esposo, Robert North, D.D.S., profesor clínico asistente de odontología en la Facultad de Medicina Dental de la Universidad Columbia; sus hijas, Blaine North-Turnbull y Maegan North; su yerno, Atim Turnbull; su nieto, Judah Turnbull; nieta, Phoenix Turnbull; cuñada, Barbara North-Lightning; y hermano, Sadik Palanque. Su muerte fue un shock, según su hermano, Sadik, y agregó que tenía una “buena salud”. “Sonaba tan bien cuando hablamos [por última vez]”, dijo Sadik, su voz se fue apagando con el recuerdo. “Ojalá pudiera haber dicho más. En mi corazón, tenía más que decir. Sí le dije te amo”. La última vez que habló con su hermana, dijo, fue el 30 de diciembre, después de verla unos días antes. Él la llamó de nuevo, según él, “cuando la pelota cayó” en el Año Nuevo, pero no le devolvió la llamada. Sadik dijo que le resultó extraño, hasta que oyó hablar de su muerte unos días después. James Kerr, miembro de la junta directiva de la Mansión Morris-Jumel, compañero de la junta y de trabajo de Palanque-North durante más de dos décadas, dijo que tenía gratos recuerdos de su trabajo en común. Los dos trabajaron estrechamente en diferentes cuestiones y capacidades, dijo Kerr, y agregó que fue un placer trabajar con Palanque-Norte. Su vida y servicio fueron celebrados el martes 16 de enero en la iglesia Riverside en Washington Heights. Palanque-North obtuvo títulos avanzados de la Universidad New School de Investigación Social en la ciudad de Nueva York y un certificado profesional en Psicología Industrial y de Organización de la Escuela de Medicina de la Universidad de Yale, División de Capacitación y Consulta. Según Kerr, Palanque-North estaba realmente involucrada en tantas actividades “junto con sus obligaciones docentes en Washington”, que no sabía cómo lo manejaba todo. “Fui a una reunión con Pam y me presentó a varios políticos, e incluso a algunos no políticos”, dijo Kerr riendo, y agregó que llegó al punto en el que él no pensaba “salir de ahí”. “Se acercó a todo el mundo”, dijo Kerr. “Ella tenía una personalidad muy cálida y acogedora”. Su hermano Sadik estuvo de acuerdo, y agregó que todo era parte de la naturaleza de su hermana. “Ella podría haber sido miembro [de la junta]”, dijo, y agregó que siempre quiso estar más involucrada. En una reunión de la Junta Comunitaria de febrero de 2013 en la que fue honrada por sus años de servicio con innumerables proclamas de funcionarios electos, Palanque-Norte se comprometió a seguir en ello. “Tengo muchas ganas de trabajar con todos en un nuevo rol en el que pueda pasar el rato y echar bronca a algunas personas”, dijo riendo.
In Remembrance: Pamela Palanque-North
En recuerdo: Pamela Palanque-Norte
