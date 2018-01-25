In Remembrance: Pamela Palanque-North

From the South Bronx, where she was born the third daughter of NYPD Detective Manuel Francisco Palanque Sr. and educator Lilliemae “Lovey” Palanque, to the peaks of Northern Manhattan, Pamela Palanque-North, Ph.D left her mark wherever she went.

Palanque-North passed away of heart-related issues on Jan. 4. She was 66.

The trailblazer worked tirelessly throughout her life as a behavioral scientist and educator; as a board member for various community organizations, including the Morris-Jumel Mansion and the Ambulatory Care Network at New York-Presbyterian; and as Community Board 12 Chair from 2009 to 2013.

She was a fierce champion for diversity and inclusion in the workplace, and served as a professional consultant with a host of organizations including the United Nations, Rockwell International, The Conference Board, the Women’s International Leadership Program, the National Association of Women in Ophthalmology and the Manhattan Country School.

Palanque-North is survived by her husband, Robert North, D.D.S., Assistant Clinical Professor of dentistry at Columbia University’s College of Dental Medicine; daughters, Blaine North-Turnbull and Maegan North; son-in-law, Atim Turnbull; grandson, Judah Turnbull; granddaughter, Phoenix Turnbull; sister-in-law, Barbara North-Lightning; and brother, Sadik Palanque.

Her death was a shock, according to her brother, Sadik, adding that she had a “clean bill of health.”

“She sounded so good and so well, when [last] we talked,” Sadik said, his voice trailing off with the memory. “I wish I could’ve said more. In my heart, I had more to say. I did say I love you.”

The last time he spoke to his sister, he said, was on Dec. 30, after seeing her a few days prior. He called her again, according to him, “when the ball dropped” in the New Year, but didn’t hear back.

Sadik said he found it strange, until he heard of her passing a few days later.

Friend and fellow Morris-Jumel Mansion board member James Kerr worked with Palanque-North for over two decades said he had fond memories of their work together.

The two worked closely on different issues and capacities, Kerr said, adding that it was a pleasure to work with Palanque-North.

Her life and service were celebrated on Tues., Jan. 16th at the Riverside Church in Washington Heights.

Palanque-North earned advanced degrees from the New School University for Social Research in New York City and a professional certiﬁcate in Industrial and Organization Psychology from the Yale University School of Medicine, Division for Training and Consultation.

According to Kerr, Palanque-North was involved in so many activities “together with her teaching obligations in Washington,” that he didn’t know how she managed it all.

“I had gone to a meeting with Pam and she introduced me to a number of politicians, and even a few non-politicians,” Kerr said with a laugh, adding that it got to the point where he didn’t think they were going “to get out of there.”

“She went up to everybody,” Kerr said. “She had a very warm, welcoming personality.”

Her brother Sadik agreed, adding that it was all part of his sister’s nature. “She could’ve just been a [board] member,” he said, adding that she always wanted to be more involved.

At a February 2013 Community Board meeting at which she was honored for her years of service with countless proclamations from elected officials, Palanque-North pledged to keep at it.

“I look forward to working with everyone in a new role where I can sort of hang out and give some people hell,” she laughed.