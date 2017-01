In effect: Wage Hike

Workers had an early reason to revel.

As of December 31st, 2016, the first minimum wage increase in New York State officially went into effect, affecting more than 2 million New Yorkers who will now see an increase in their paychecks.

The phased-in hike, signed into law in April, is detailed below.

$15 Minimum Wage Phase-in Schedule



The $15 minimum wage legislation was passed as part of the 2016-17 state budget. The phase-in schedule on a regional basis is as follows:

For workers in New York City employed by large businesses (those with at least 11 employees), the minimum wage will rise to $11 at the end of 2016, then another $2 each year after, reaching $15 on 12/31/2018.

For workers in New York City employed by small businesses (those with 10 employees or fewer), the minimum wage will rise to $10.50 by the end of 2016, then another $1.50 each year after, reaching $15 on 12/31/2019.

For workers in Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester Counties, the minimum wage will increase to $10 at the end of 2016, then $1 each year after, reaching $15 on 12/31/2021.

For workers in the rest of the state, the minimum wage will increase to $9.70 at the end of 2016, then another .70 each year after until reaching $12.50 on 12/31/2020 – after which the minimum wage will continue to increase to $15 on an indexed schedule to be set by the Director of the Division of Budget in consultation with the Department of Labor.

Number of Employees/Type New York State Minimum Wage 11 or more $11.00 per hour 10 or less $10.50 per hour Fast Food $12.00 per hour

Any worker who does not receive a raise is encouraged to call the Department of Labor Hotline at 888.4.NYSDOL to ensure that they are paid the wages they are due.

For more information, please visit http://on.ny.gov/2i0Gf9n or call 888.468.7365.