“Important strides”



New updates on uptown projects

“It’s long overdue.”

City Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez spoke recently on the long-delayed, $183 million renovation of the George Washington Bridge Bus Terminal (GWBB), which was first proposed eight years ago.

Rodríguez said the completion of the terminal would prove a boon to the community, and added he is still hoping to see more arts or community space as part of the project.

Construction commenced in 2014 and was due to be completed by the end of last year. However, numerous construction delays have pushed back the estimated completion date to April, according to the developers.

Speaking at a January 26 breakfast meeting at the Monkey Room Restaurant in Washington Heights to the local chapter of the Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY), Rodríguez said his office had convinced the Greyhound bus company to run out of the terminal.

He said that the addition would help students and other local travelers by saving them a trip to the Port Authority bus station in midtown.

“When a student goes upstate, or goes to Boston, they don’t have to go downtown,” Rodríguez said.

The developer on the project — George Washington Bridge Bus Station Development Venture, a joint project of SJM Partners and Slayton Ventures — still has about 9,000 square feet of retail space available to rent, Rodríguez said.

While the developer has offered 1,600 square feet of community space at the site, the Councilmember said he is attempting to convince them to allocate 2,600 square feet.

“Remember that at the beginning, they were only offering 600 square feet, so I think we’ve made important strides,” he remarked.

He added that he’d still like to see some of the remaining available space used for services for children, music, or the arts.

“I believe there’s a market for a for-profit institution that will be interested in opening a gallery for local artists, or dance facilities,” he said.

A public meeting regarding the bus terminal project is scheduled for February 9.

Rodríguez also discussed his desire to have ferry service between Inwood and Harlem, and a new pier built near La Marina. He said he hoped to build up local attractions to draw visitors to the neighborhood from outside the immediate area.

“I think this area is like the hidden treasure,” remarked Rodríguez. “It’s so connected when it comes to New Jersey and Connecticut, Yonkers, and I think it has a lot of potential.”

— Gregg McQueen