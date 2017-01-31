“It’s long overdue.” City Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez spoke recently on the long-delayed, $183 million renovation of the George Washington Bridge Bus Terminal (GWBB), which was first proposed eight years ago. Rodríguez said the completion of the terminal would prove a boon to the community, and added he is still hoping to see more arts or community space as part of the project. Construction commenced in 2014 and was due to be completed by the end of last year. However, numerous construction delays have pushed back the estimated completion date to April, according to the developers. Speaking at a January 26 breakfast meeting at the Monkey Room Restaurant in Washington Heights to the local chapter of the Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY), Rodríguez said his office had convinced the Greyhound bus company to run out of the terminal. He said that the addition would help students and other local travelers by saving them a trip to the Port Authority bus station in midtown. “When a student goes upstate, or goes to Boston, they don’t have to go downtown,” Rodríguez said. The developer on the project — George Washington Bridge Bus Station Development Venture, a joint project of SJM Partners and Slayton Ventures — still has about 9,000 square feet of retail space available to rent, Rodríguez said. While the developer has offered 1,600 square feet of community space at the site, the Councilmember said he is attempting to convince them to allocate 2,600 square feet. “Remember that at the beginning, they were only offering 600 square feet, so I think we’ve made important strides,” he remarked. He added that he’d still like to see some of the remaining available space used for services for children, music, or the arts. “I believe there’s a market for a for-profit institution that will be interested in opening a gallery for local artists, or dance facilities,” he said. A public meeting regarding the bus terminal project is scheduled for February 9. Rodríguez also discussed his desire to have ferry service between Inwood and Harlem, and a new pier built near La Marina. He said he hoped to build up local attractions to draw visitors to the neighborhood from outside the immediate area. “I think this area is like the hidden treasure,” remarked Rodríguez. “It’s so connected when it comes to New Jersey and Connecticut, Yonkers, and I think it has a lot of potential.” — Gregg McQueen “Largamente esperada”. El concejal Ydanis Rodríguez habló recientemente sobre la largamente esperada renovación de 183 millones de dólares de la Terminal de Autobuses del Puente George Washington (GWBB, por sus siglas en inglés), que fue propuesta por primera vez hace ocho años. Rodríguez dijo que la terminación de la terminal sería una bendición para la comunidad, y agregó que espera ver más espacio comunitario o para las artes como parte del proyecto. La construcción comenzó en 2014 y debía estar terminada a fines del año pasado. Sin embargo, numerosos retrasos han demorado la fecha de finalización, ahora estimada para abril, según los desarrolladores. Hablando en un desayuno el 26 de enero en el restaurante Monkey Room de Washington Heights con miembros del capítulo local de la Junta de Bienes Raíces de Nueva York (REBNY, por sus siglas en inglés), Rodríguez dijo que su oficina convenció a la compañía de autobuses Greyhound a salir de la terminal. Dijo que la adición ayudaría a los estudiantes y otros viajeros locales, ahorrándoles un viaje a la estación de autobuses de Port Authority en el centro de la ciudad. “Cuando un estudiante vaya hacia el norte o a Boston, no tendrá que ir al centro”, dijo Rodríguez. El desarrollador del proyecto -George Washington Bridge Bus Development Development Venture, un proyecto conjunto de SJM Partners y Slayton Ventures- aún tiene cerca de 9,000 pies cuadrados de espacio comercial disponible para alquilar, dijo Rodríguez. Si bien el desarrollador ha ofrecido 1,600 pies cuadrados de espacio comunitario en el sitio, Rodríguez dijo que está tratando de convencerlos de que asignen 2,600 pies cuadrados. “Recuerden que al principio sólo ofrecían 600 pies cuadrados, así que creo que hemos hecho grandes progresos”, comentó. Agregó que le gustaría ver algo del espacio disponible restante usado para servicios infantiles, musicales o artísticos. “Creo que hay un mercado para una institución con fines de lucro que esté interesada en abrir una galería para artistas locales o instalaciones de baile”, dijo. Una reunión pública sobre el proyecto del terminal de autobuses está programada para el 9 de febrero. Rodríguez también discutió su deseo de tener servicio de transbordadores entre Inwood y Harlem, y un nuevo muelle construido cerca de La Marina. Dijo que espera crear atracciones locales para atraer a los visitantes al vecindario de fuera del área inmediata. “Creo que esta zona es como el tesoro escondido”, comentó Rodríguez. “Está tan conectado cuando se trata de Nueva Jersey y Connecticut, Yonkers, y creo que tiene mucho potencial”. — Gregg McQueen
“Important strides”
New updates on uptown projects
“Grandes progresos”
Rodríguez ofrece informe sobre proyectos locales
