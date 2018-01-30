Immigrant activist Ragbir released from custody

A Manhattan Federal Court judge has ordered the release of prominent immigrant activist Ravi Ragbir, who had been detained by immigration agents.

On Mon., Jan. 29, Judge Katherine Forrest ordered Ragbir released from custody, stating that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials had violated his right to due process by not allowing him to get his affairs in order before deportation back to his native Trinidad.

“There is, and ought to be, in this great country, the freedom to say goodbye,” Forrest wrote in her ruling.

“It ought not to be — and it has never before been — that those who have lived without incident in this country for years are subjected to treatment we associate with regimes we revile as unjust,” she added.

Ragbir, head of the New Sanctuary Coalition, an advocacy group assisting immigrants facing detention and deportation, was arrested on January 11 during a routine annual check-in with ICE officials. Following his detainment, hundreds of supporters protested outside of ICE’s headquarters at 26 Federal Plaza.

Ragbir had been held at an immigration detention center in Orange County. On Monday, federal officials dropped him off at Judson Memorial Church in Manhattan.

Ragbir’s wife Amy Gottlieb was slated to attend President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address on Tuesday evening, as a guest of Rep. Nydia Velázquez.

“Without the community’s support, we wouldn’t be close to where we are today,” Gottlieb said. “Seeing this surge of love has given Ravi and me the strength to keep going, and it’s also encouraging for the movement.”

“I’m heartened the judge made the correct and humane decision today in ordering ICE to release Ravi from detainment,” said Velázquez in a statement. “I know much still remains ahead in Ravi’s ongoing fight to stay in this country, but this is an important milestone. Before the court ruled today, I visited Ravi in jail this morning and was profoundly touched by our visit. I’m excited Amy will join me as my guest to tomorrow’s State of the Union and that Ravi will now able to join her on the trip to D.C. I’ll continue working with this family on options for keeping Ravi in the U.S.”

Forrest’s ruling indicated that Ragbir still faces eventual deportation, despite being granted time with family.

“We are relieved that Ravi Ragbir has been released from detention and reunited with his wife and community while his legal case continues,” said Steven Choi, Executive Director of the New York Immigration Coalition. “Ravi and other immigrant rights leaders have been viciously targeted by ICE for speaking out against the injustices of our immigration system. This is a naked attempt to intimidate us into silence, but we will only get louder.”

Ragbir came to the United States in 1991 and spent several years in prison after a 2001 conviction on wire fraud charges, receiving a deportation order upon his release.

Her received a stay of removal on his deportation order based on prosecutorial discretion, which allowed ICE to decide on a yearly basis how to handle his case.

Councilmembers Ydanis Rodríguez and Jumaane D. Williams, who were both arrested during the protest following Ragbir’s detainment, said in a joint statement that the uproar from supporters and advocates led to his release.

“After Ravi’s immoral detention over two weeks ago, the outpouring of support on his behalf was extraordinary from elected officials, activists, the New York community, and supporters around the country,” they said. “Even temporarily, thanks to their efforts, Ravi is coming home.”

“Let us be clear: Ravi’s situation is still dire. As the Trump Administration seems to be deliberately and aggressively targeting its political opponents, they are sure to continue to push for the deportation of a bold leader like Ravi Ragbir,” Rodríguez and Williams added. “We must continue to raise our voices and use all tools at our disposal to help him remain in the country and community that he calls home.”