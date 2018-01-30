A Manhattan Federal Court judge has ordered the release of prominent immigrant activist Ravi Ragbir, who had been detained by immigration agents. On Mon., Jan. 29, Judge Katherine Forrest ordered Ragbir released from custody, stating that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials had violated his right to due process by not allowing him to get his affairs in order before deportation back to his native Trinidad. “There is, and ought to be, in this great country, the freedom to say goodbye,” Forrest wrote in her ruling. “It ought not to be — and it has never before been — that those who have lived without incident in this country for years are subjected to treatment we associate with regimes we revile as unjust,” she added. Ragbir, head of the New Sanctuary Coalition, an advocacy group assisting immigrants facing detention and deportation, was arrested on January 11 during a routine annual check-in with ICE officials. Following his detainment, hundreds of supporters protested outside of ICE’s headquarters at 26 Federal Plaza. Ragbir had been held at an immigration detention center in Orange County. On Monday, federal officials dropped him off at Judson Memorial Church in Manhattan. Ragbir’s wife Amy Gottlieb was slated to attend President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address on Tuesday evening, as a guest of Rep. Nydia Velázquez. “Without the community’s support, we wouldn’t be close to where we are today,” Gottlieb said. “Seeing this surge of love has given Ravi and me the strength to keep going, and it’s also encouraging for the movement.” “I’m heartened the judge made the correct and humane decision today in ordering ICE to release Ravi from detainment,” said Velázquez in a statement. “I know much still remains ahead in Ravi’s ongoing fight to stay in this country, but this is an important milestone. Before the court ruled today, I visited Ravi in jail this morning and was profoundly touched by our visit. I’m excited Amy will join me as my guest to tomorrow’s State of the Union and that Ravi will now able to join her on the trip to D.C. I’ll continue working with this family on options for keeping Ravi in the U.S.” Forrest’s ruling indicated that Ragbir still faces eventual deportation, despite being granted time with family. “We are relieved that Ravi Ragbir has been released from detention and reunited with his wife and community while his legal case continues,” said Steven Choi, Executive Director of the New York Immigration Coalition. “Ravi and other immigrant rights leaders have been viciously targeted by ICE for speaking out against the injustices of our immigration system. This is a naked attempt to intimidate us into silence, but we will only get louder.” Ragbir came to the United States in 1991 and spent several years in prison after a 2001 conviction on wire fraud charges, receiving a deportation order upon his release. Her received a stay of removal on his deportation order based on prosecutorial discretion, which allowed ICE to decide on a yearly basis how to handle his case. Councilmembers Ydanis Rodríguez and Jumaane D. Williams, who were both arrested during the protest following Ragbir’s detainment, said in a joint statement that the uproar from supporters and advocates led to his release. “After Ravi’s immoral detention over two weeks ago, the outpouring of support on his behalf was extraordinary from elected officials, activists, the New York community, and supporters around the country,” they said. “Even temporarily, thanks to their efforts, Ravi is coming home.” “Let us be clear: Ravi’s situation is still dire. As the Trump Administration seems to be deliberately and aggressively targeting its political opponents, they are sure to continue to push for the deportation of a bold leader like Ravi Ragbir,” Rodríguez and Williams added. “We must continue to raise our voices and use all tools at our disposal to help him remain in the country and community that he calls home.” Una jueza de la Corte Federal de Manhattan ordenó la liberación del prominente activista inmigrante Ravi Ragbir, quien fue detenido por agentes de inmigración. El lunes 29 de enero, la jueza Katherine Forrest ordenó que Ragbir fuera puesto en libertad, declarando que funcionarios del Servicio de Control de Inmigración y Aduanas (ICE, por sus siglas en inglés) habían violado su derecho al debido proceso al no permitirle ordenar sus asuntos antes de la deportación a su país natal, Trinidad. “Hay, y debería haber, en este gran país, la libertad de decir adiós”, escribió Forrest en su fallo. “No debería ser, y nunca lo ha sido antes, que quienes han vivido sin incidentes en este país durante años sean sometidos a un tratamiento que asociamos con regímenes que vituperamos como injustos”, agregó. Ragbir, jefe de la Coalición Nuevo Santuario, un grupo de defensa que ayuda a los inmigrantes que enfrentan detención y deportación, fue arrestado el 11 de enero durante un control anual de rutina con oficiales del ICE. Tras su detención, cientos de simpatizantes protestaron frente a la sede del ICE en el No. 26 de Federal Plaza. Ragbir permaneció en un centro de detención de inmigrantes en el condado de Orange. El lunes, oficiales federales lo dejaron en la iglesia Judson Memorial en Manhattan. La esposa de Ragbir, Amy Gottlieb, estaba programada para asistir al primer discurso del Estado de la Unión del presidente Donald Trump el martes por la noche, como invitada de la representante Nydia Velázquez. “Sin el apoyo de la comunidad no estaríamos cerca de donde estamos hoy”, dijo Gottlieb. “Ver esta oleada de amor nos ha dado a Ravi y a mí la fortaleza para seguir adelante, y también es alentador para el movimiento”. “Me alegra que la jueza haya tomado la decisión correcta y humana hoy y ordenara al ICE liberar a Ravi”, dijo Velázquez en un comunicado. “Sé que aún queda mucho por delante en la lucha constante de Ravi por permanecer en este país, pero este es un hito importante. Antes de que el tribunal dictaminara hoy, visité a Ravi en la cárcel por la mañana y me conmovió profundamente la visita. Estoy emocionada de que Amy me acompañe como invitada al Estado de la Unión de mañana y que Ravi ahora pueda acompañarla en el viaje a D.C. Continuaré trabajando con esta familia en las opciones para mantener a Ravi en los Estados Unidos”. La decisión de Forrest indicó que Ragbir aún enfrenta una eventual deportación, a pesar de que se le concedió tiempo con su familia. “Estamos aliviados de que Ravi Ragbir haya sido liberado de la detención y se haya reunido con su esposa y su comunidad mientras su caso legal continúa”, dijo Steven Choi, director ejecutivo de la Coalición de Inmigración de Nueva York. “Ravi y otros líderes de los derechos de los inmigrantes han sido vilipendiados por el ICE por hablar en contra de las injusticias de nuestro sistema de inmigración. Este es un intento desnudo de intimidarnos para que guardemos silencio, pero solo nos haremos más fuertes”. Ragbir llegó a los Estados Unidos en 1991 y pasó varios años en prisión después de una condena en 2001 por cargos de fraude electrónico, recibiendo una orden de deportación luego de su liberación. Recibió una suspensión de expulsión en su orden de deportación con base en la discreción procesal, que le permitió a ICE decidir anualmente cómo manejar su caso. Los concejales Ydanis Rodríguez y Jumaane D. Williams, quienes fueron arrestados durante la protesta después de la detención de Ragbir, dijeron en una declaración conjunta que el tumulto de simpatizantes y defensores llevó a su liberación. “Después de la detención inmoral de Ravi hace más de dos semanas, la efusión de apoyo en su nombre de funcionarios electos, activistas, la comunidad de Nueva York y simpatizantes de todo el país, fue extraordinaria”, dijeron. “Aunque sea temporalmente, gracias a sus esfuerzos, Ravi vuelve a casa”. “Seamos claros: la situación de Ravi sigue siendo grave. Como la Administración Trump parece estar atacando deliberada y agresivamente a sus oponentes políticos, es seguro que seguirán presionando para la deportación de un líder audaz como RaviRagbir”, agregaron Rodríguez y Williams. “Debemos continuar elevando nuestras voces y usando todas las herramientas a nuestra disposición para ayudarlo a permanecer en el país y en la comunidad a la que llama hogar”.
Immigrant activist Ragbir released from custody
Activista inmigrante Ragbir liberado de custodia
A Manhattan Federal Court judge has ordered the release of prominent immigrant activist Ravi Ragbir, who had been detained by immigration agents.
On Mon., Jan. 29, Judge Katherine Forrest ordered Ragbir released from custody, stating that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials had violated his right to due process by not allowing him to get his affairs in order before deportation back to his native Trinidad.
“There is, and ought to be, in this great country, the freedom to say goodbye,” Forrest wrote in her ruling.
“It ought not to be — and it has never before been — that those who have lived without incident in this country for years are subjected to treatment we associate with regimes we revile as unjust,” she added.
Ragbir, head of the New Sanctuary Coalition, an advocacy group assisting immigrants facing detention and deportation, was arrested on January 11 during a routine annual check-in with ICE officials. Following his detainment, hundreds of supporters protested outside of ICE’s headquarters at 26 Federal Plaza.
Ragbir had been held at an immigration detention center in Orange County. On Monday, federal officials dropped him off at Judson Memorial Church in Manhattan.
Ragbir’s wife Amy Gottlieb was slated to attend President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address on Tuesday evening, as a guest of Rep. Nydia Velázquez.
“Without the community’s support, we wouldn’t be close to where we are today,” Gottlieb said. “Seeing this surge of love has given Ravi and me the strength to keep going, and it’s also encouraging for the movement.”
“I’m heartened the judge made the correct and humane decision today in ordering ICE to release Ravi from detainment,” said Velázquez in a statement. “I know much still remains ahead in Ravi’s ongoing fight to stay in this country, but this is an important milestone. Before the court ruled today, I visited Ravi in jail this morning and was profoundly touched by our visit. I’m excited Amy will join me as my guest to tomorrow’s State of the Union and that Ravi will now able to join her on the trip to D.C. I’ll continue working with this family on options for keeping Ravi in the U.S.”
Forrest’s ruling indicated that Ragbir still faces eventual deportation, despite being granted time with family.
“We are relieved that Ravi Ragbir has been released from detention and reunited with his wife and community while his legal case continues,” said Steven Choi, Executive Director of the New York Immigration Coalition. “Ravi and other immigrant rights leaders have been viciously targeted by ICE for speaking out against the injustices of our immigration system. This is a naked attempt to intimidate us into silence, but we will only get louder.”
Ragbir came to the United States in 1991 and spent several years in prison after a 2001 conviction on wire fraud charges, receiving a deportation order upon his release.
Her received a stay of removal on his deportation order based on prosecutorial discretion, which allowed ICE to decide on a yearly basis how to handle his case.
Councilmembers Ydanis Rodríguez and Jumaane D. Williams, who were both arrested during the protest following Ragbir’s detainment, said in a joint statement that the uproar from supporters and advocates led to his release.
“After Ravi’s immoral detention over two weeks ago, the outpouring of support on his behalf was extraordinary from elected officials, activists, the New York community, and supporters around the country,” they said. “Even temporarily, thanks to their efforts, Ravi is coming home.”
“Let us be clear: Ravi’s situation is still dire. As the Trump Administration seems to be deliberately and aggressively targeting its political opponents, they are sure to continue to push for the deportation of a bold leader like Ravi Ragbir,” Rodríguez and Williams added. “We must continue to raise our voices and use all tools at our disposal to help him remain in the country and community that he calls home.”
Una jueza de la Corte Federal de Manhattan ordenó la liberación del prominente activista inmigrante Ravi Ragbir, quien fue detenido por agentes de inmigración.
El lunes 29 de enero, la jueza Katherine Forrest ordenó que Ragbir fuera puesto en libertad, declarando que funcionarios del Servicio de Control de Inmigración y Aduanas (ICE, por sus siglas en inglés) habían violado su derecho al debido proceso al no permitirle ordenar sus asuntos antes de la deportación a su país natal, Trinidad.
“Hay, y debería haber, en este gran país, la libertad de decir adiós”, escribió Forrest en su fallo.
“No debería ser, y nunca lo ha sido antes, que quienes han vivido sin incidentes en este país durante años sean sometidos a un tratamiento que asociamos con regímenes que vituperamos como injustos”, agregó.
Ragbir, jefe de la Coalición Nuevo Santuario, un grupo de defensa que ayuda a los inmigrantes que enfrentan detención y deportación, fue arrestado el 11 de enero durante un control anual de rutina con oficiales del ICE. Tras su detención, cientos de simpatizantes protestaron frente a la sede del ICE en el No. 26 de Federal Plaza.
Ragbir permaneció en un centro de detención de inmigrantes en el condado de Orange. El lunes, oficiales federales lo dejaron en la iglesia Judson Memorial en Manhattan.
La esposa de Ragbir, Amy Gottlieb, estaba programada para asistir al primer discurso del Estado de la Unión del presidente Donald Trump el martes por la noche, como invitada de la representante Nydia Velázquez.
“Sin el apoyo de la comunidad no estaríamos cerca de donde estamos hoy”, dijo Gottlieb. “Ver esta oleada de amor nos ha dado a Ravi y a mí la fortaleza para seguir adelante, y también es alentador para el movimiento”.
“Me alegra que la jueza haya tomado la decisión correcta y humana hoy y ordenara al ICE liberar a Ravi”, dijo Velázquez en un comunicado. “Sé que aún queda mucho por delante en la lucha constante de Ravi por permanecer en este país, pero este es un hito importante. Antes de que el tribunal dictaminara hoy, visité a Ravi en la cárcel por la mañana y me conmovió profundamente la visita. Estoy emocionada de que Amy me acompañe como invitada al Estado de la Unión de mañana y que Ravi ahora pueda acompañarla en el viaje a D.C. Continuaré trabajando con esta familia en las opciones para mantener a Ravi en los Estados Unidos”.
La decisión de Forrest indicó que Ragbir aún enfrenta una eventual deportación, a pesar de que se le concedió tiempo con su familia.
“Estamos aliviados de que Ravi Ragbir haya sido liberado de la detención y se haya reunido con su esposa y su comunidad mientras su caso legal continúa”, dijo Steven Choi, director ejecutivo de la Coalición de Inmigración de Nueva York. “Ravi y otros líderes de los derechos de los inmigrantes han sido vilipendiados por el ICE por hablar en contra de las injusticias de nuestro sistema de inmigración. Este es un intento desnudo de intimidarnos para que guardemos silencio, pero solo nos haremos más fuertes”.
Ragbir llegó a los Estados Unidos en 1991 y pasó varios años en prisión después de una condena en 2001 por cargos de fraude electrónico, recibiendo una orden de deportación luego de su liberación.
Recibió una suspensión de expulsión en su orden de deportación con base en la discreción procesal, que le permitió a ICE decidir anualmente cómo manejar su caso.
Los concejales Ydanis Rodríguez y Jumaane D. Williams, quienes fueron arrestados durante la protesta después de la detención de Ragbir, dijeron en una declaración conjunta que el tumulto de simpatizantes y defensores llevó a su liberación.
“Después de la detención inmoral de Ravi hace más de dos semanas, la efusión de apoyo en su nombre de funcionarios electos, activistas, la comunidad de Nueva York y simpatizantes de todo el país, fue extraordinaria”, dijeron. “Aunque sea temporalmente, gracias a sus esfuerzos, Ravi vuelve a casa”.
“Seamos claros: la situación de Ravi sigue siendo grave. Como la Administración Trump parece estar atacando deliberada y agresivamente a sus oponentes políticos, es seguro que seguirán presionando para la deportación de un líder audaz como RaviRagbir”, agregaron Rodríguez y Williams. “Debemos continuar elevando nuestras voces y usando todas las herramientas a nuestra disposición para ayudarlo a permanecer en el país y en la comunidad a la que llama hogar”.