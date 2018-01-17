Prominent immigrant rights leader Ravi Ragbir was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials on Thurs. Jan. 11 while reporting for a routine annual check-in. The Trinidad-born Ragbir, who heads the New Sanctuary Coalition, an interfaith group that assists immigrants facing detention and deportation, was taken into custody by ICE at 26 Federal Plaza in lower Manhattan. As word spread of his detainment, hundreds of immigrant supporters gathered outside the federal building in protest. “Ravi Ragbir means everything to this city,” said New Sanctuary Coalition Co-Chair Rev. Kaji Dousa. “A longtime New Yorker, a husband and a father, Ravi is beloved by all of us who have had the privilege of working with him to make New York a welcoming community for all of its residents. The fact that ICE has taken him as if his spirit, family ties, and contributions to the community mean nothing is inhumane.” Ragbir was eventually led away from the federal building in an ambulance. During the protest actions, numerous advocates attempted to block the ambulance’s departure, leading to the arrest of 20 individuals, including two City Councilmembers, Ydanis Rodríguez and Jumaane Williams. Rodríguez complained about rough treatment by NYPD officers, and posted photos on Twitter that appeared to show an officer placing Rodríguez in a headlock. Ragbir came to the United States in 1991 and obtained a green card in 1994. But after conviction on wire fraud charges in 2001, he spent several years in prison, then received a deportation order upon his release. He was placed into removal proceedings in 2006 and spent twenty-two months in immigration detention before being released in February 2008. Ragbir received a stay of removal on his deportation order based on prosecutorial discretion, which allowed ICE to decide on a yearly basis how to handle his case. At the time of Ragbir’s previous check-in with ICE in March 2017, hundreds of supporters and elected officials gathered to escort Ragbir to his appointment. Supporters also came together on the evening of Ragbir’s detainment for a silent march in lower Manhattan, and to call for his release. “This savage move against our brother Ravi Ragbir is an attack on his family, colleagues, and the immigrant communities to whom he’s devoted his life,” said Steven Choi, Executive Director of the New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC). “We will not rest. We will not be quiet. And we will not for a moment stop fighting until Ravi is released,” Ragbir has since been moved to an immigration detention center in Miami, Florida. In anticipation of his check-in and potential detention, Ragbir released a video. “If you are hearing this, or if you are listening to this, it is because I was taken in by ICE,” says Ragbir in the recording. “Everyone is upset, everyone is terrified,” he adds, before explaining that members of the New Sanctuary Coalition will continue to provide information on his case and ways to help and others who have been similarly detained by ICE. Advocates have urged supporters to continue to pressure ICE with calls and messages urging that Ragbir and others be released. Rodríguez is hosting a community meeting on Wed., Jan. 17th in support of immigrant and human rights at the Holyrood Episcopal Church in Washington Heights, where Amanda Morales Guerra, an undocumented Guatemalan mother of three, has sought sanctuary. For more information, please visit www.newsanctuarycoalition.org. El prominente líder de los derechos de los inmigrantes, Ravi Ragbir, fue detenido por funcionarios del Servicio de Inmigración y Control de Aduanas (ICE, por sus siglas en inglés) el jueves 11 de enero mientras se presentaba para una revisión anual de rutina. Ragbir, nacido en Trinidad, quien encabeza la Coalición Nuevo Santuario, un grupo interreligioso que ayuda a los inmigrantes que enfrentan detención y deportación, fue detenido por el ICE en el No. 26 de Federal Plaza en el bajo Manhattan. A medida que se corrió la voz de su detención, cientos de simpatizantes de inmigrantes se reunieron frente al edificio federal en señal de protesta. “Ravi Ragbir significa todo para esta ciudad”, dijo el copresidente de la Coalición Nuevo Santuario, el reverendo Kaji Dousa. “Un neoyorquino de mucho tiempo, esposo y padre, Ravi es amado por todos los que hemos tenido el privilegio de trabajar con él para hacer de Nueva York una comunidad acogedora para todos sus residentes. El hecho de que el ICE se lo haya llevado como si su espíritu, sus vínculos familiares y sus contribuciones a la comunidad no significaran nada, es inhumano”. Ragbir finalmente fue llevado lejos del edificio federal en una ambulancia. Durante las acciones de protesta, numerosos defensores intentaron bloquear la partida de la ambulancia, lo que llevó al arresto de 20 personas, incluidos dos concejales, Ydanis Rodríguez y Jumaane Williams. Rodríguez se quejó del rudo trato de los oficiales del NYPD y publicó fotos en Twitter que parecían mostrar a un oficial colocando a Rodríguez en una llave de cabeza. Ragbir llegó a los Estados Unidos en 1991 y obtuvo una tarjeta verde en 1994. Pero después de ser declarado culpable de cargos de fraude electrónico en 2001 y pasar varios años en prisión, recibió una orden de deportación luego de su liberación. Fue puesto en proceso de expulsión en 2006 y pasó veintidós meses en detención de inmigrantes antes de ser liberado en febrero de 2008. Ragbir recibió una suspensión de deportación en su orden de deportación con base en discreción procesal, lo que le permitió al ICE decidir anualmente cómo manejar su caso. En la revisión anterior de Ragbir con ICE en marzo de 2017, cientos de partidarios y funcionarios electos se reunieron para acompañarlo en su cita. Partidarios también se reunieron en la noche de la detención de Ragbir para una marcha silenciosa en el bajo Manhattan y pedir su liberación. “Este movimiento salvaje contra nuestro hermano Ravi Ragbir es un ataque contra su familia, colegas y las comunidades inmigrantes a quienes ha dedicado su vida”, dijo Steven Choi, director ejecutivo de la Coalición de Inmigración de Nueva York (NYIC, por sus siglas en inglés). “No descansaremos. No nos callaremos. Y no dejaremos de luchar por un momento hasta que Ravi sea liberado”. Desde entonces, Ragbir fue trasladado a un centro de detención de inmigrantes en Miami, Florida. Anticipándose a su revisión y posible detención, Ragbir lanzó un video. “Si estás escuchando esto, o si estás oyendo esto, es porque el ICE me engañó”, dice Ragbir en la grabación. “Todos están molestos, aterrorizados”, agrega, antes de explicar que los miembros de la Coalición Nuevo Santuario continuarán brindando información sobre su caso y formas de ayudar a otros que han sido detenidos de manera similar por el ICE. Defensores han instado a los partidarios a seguir presionando al ICE con llamadas y mensajes para pedir que Ragbir y otros sean liberados. Rodríguez está organizando una reunión comunitaria el miércoles 17 de enero en apoyo a los derechos humanos y de los inmigrantes en la Iglesia Episcopal Holyrood en Washington Heights, donde Amanda Morales Guerra, una madre guatemalteca indocumentada de tres hijos, ha buscado refugio. Para obtener más información, por favor visite www.newsanctuarycoalition.org.
Immigrant activist Ragbir detained by ICE
Activista inmigrante Ragbir detenido por ICE
