Immigrant activist Ragbir detained by ICE

Prominent immigrant rights leader Ravi Ragbir was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials on Thurs. Jan. 11 while reporting for a routine annual check-in.

The Trinidad-born Ragbir, who heads the New Sanctuary Coalition, an interfaith group that assists immigrants facing detention and deportation, was taken into custody by ICE at 26 Federal Plaza in lower Manhattan.

As word spread of his detainment, hundreds of immigrant supporters gathered outside the federal building in protest.

“Ravi Ragbir means everything to this city,” said New Sanctuary Coalition Co-Chair Rev. Kaji Dousa. “A longtime New Yorker, a husband and a father, Ravi is beloved by all of us who have had the privilege of working with him to make New York a welcoming community for all of its residents. The fact that ICE has taken him as if his spirit, family ties, and contributions to the community mean nothing is inhumane.”

Ragbir was eventually led away from the federal building in an ambulance. During the protest actions, numerous advocates attempted to block the ambulance’s departure, leading to the arrest of 20 individuals, including two City Councilmembers, Ydanis Rodríguez and Jumaane Williams.

Rodríguez complained about rough treatment by NYPD officers, and posted photos on Twitter that appeared to show an officer placing Rodríguez in a headlock.

Ragbir came to the United States in 1991 and obtained a green card in 1994. But after conviction on wire fraud charges in 2001, he spent several years in prison, then received a deportation order upon his release.

He was placed into removal proceedings in 2006 and spent twenty-two months in immigration detention before being released in February 2008.

Ragbir received a stay of removal on his deportation order based on prosecutorial discretion, which allowed ICE to decide on a yearly basis how to handle his case.

At the time of Ragbir’s previous check-in with ICE in March 2017, hundreds of supporters and elected officials gathered to escort Ragbir to his appointment.

Supporters also came together on the evening of Ragbir’s detainment for a silent march in lower Manhattan, and to call for his release.

“This savage move against our brother Ravi Ragbir is an attack on his family, colleagues, and the immigrant communities to whom he’s devoted his life,” said Steven Choi, Executive Director of the New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC). “We will not rest. We will not be quiet. And we will not for a moment stop fighting until Ravi is released,”

Ragbir has since been moved to an immigration detention center in Miami, Florida.

In anticipation of his check-in and potential detention, Ragbir released a video.

“If you are hearing this, or if you are listening to this, it is because I was taken in by ICE,” says Ragbir in the recording.

“Everyone is upset, everyone is terrified,” he adds, before explaining that members of the New Sanctuary Coalition will continue to provide information on his case and ways to help and others who have been similarly detained by ICE.

Advocates have urged supporters to continue to pressure ICE with calls and messages urging that Ragbir and others be released.

Rodríguez is hosting a community meeting on Wed., Jan. 17th in support of immigrant and human rights at the Holyrood Episcopal Church in Washington Heights, where Amanda Morales Guerra, an undocumented Guatemalan mother of three, has sought sanctuary.

For more information, please visit www.newsanctuarycoalition.org.