“If not now, when?” Photos by Cristóbal Vivar They aren’t going away. A large contingent of community members gathered at Bennett Park in Washington Heights on Monday evening, August 14, for a rally against racism and xenophopia – and they pledged to gather as often as was necessary. The site has served in the past as a gathering place for residents, including in June 2016 to commemorate the mass shooting in Orlando and again in November 2015 after the attacks in Paris and Beirut. “We must stand up and fight oppression, bigotry and racism wherever and whenever we see it,” wrote Elizabeth Lorris Ritter in a message inviting residents to attend the vigil. She quoted Jewish religious leader Rabbi Hillel: “If I am not for myself, who will be for me? If I am only for myself, what am I? If not now, when?” The event, organized by a host of advocacy groups including Community Board 12, the Northern Manhattan Coalition for Immigrant Rights (NMCIR), the People’s Theatre Project, the Northern Manhattan Democrats for Change and the Barack Obama Democratic Club of Upper Manhattan, in the wake of the actions by white supremacists and neo-Nazis in Charlottesville, Virginia, was designed to bring together local residents to show solidarity against hate. The unrest in Virginia hospitalized 19 people and killed three individuals. Activist Heather Heyer died after a car slammed into a crowd of counter-protesters, and Berke Bates and H. Jay Cullen, two state troopers who died in a helicopter crash as they monitored the situation. Several elected officials joined the Bennett Park vigil, including Congressman Adriano Espaillat, State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, State Senator Marisol Alcantara, State Assemblymember Carmen De La Rosa, City Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez, and Deputy Manhattan Borough President Aldrin Bonilla. “Unfortunately, we can’t promise you that this is going to be the last vigil,” said Rodríguez at the event. “But we have to come together to demand that we need to be a society of love and not a society of hate.” “New York stands strong against white supremacy,” added Schneiderman. “Our diversity is our greatest strength and we won’t allow anyone to turn that strength against us.” Fotos por Cristóbal Vivar No se van a ir. Un gran contingente de miembros de la comunidad se reunió en el Parque Bennett en Washington Heights el lunes por la noche, 14 de agosto, para una manifestación contra el racismo y la xenofobia, y se comprometieron a reunirse tan a menudo como fuera necesario. El sitio ha servido en el pasado como un lugar de reunión para los residentes, incluyendo en junio de 2016 para conmemorar el tiroteo en masa en Orlando y de nuevo en noviembre de 2015 después de los ataques en París y Beirut. “Debemos levantarnos y luchar contra la opresión, la intolerancia y el racismo dondequiera que lo veamos”, escribió Elizabeth Lorris Ritter en un mensaje invitando a los residentes a asistir a la vigilia. Ella citó al líder religioso judío, el rabino Hillel: “Si no soy para mí, ¿quién será para mí? Si soy sólo para mí, ¿qué soy yo?, si no es ahora, ¿cuándo?”. El evento fue organizado por una serie de grupos de defensa -incluyendo la Junta Comunitaria 12, la Coalición del Norte de Manhattan por los Derechos de los Inmigrantes (NMCIR, por sus siglas en inglés), el Proyecto de Teatro del Pueblo, Demócratas del Norte de Manhattan por el Cambio y el Club Democrático Barack Obama del Alto Manhattan- después de las acciones de los supremacistas blancos y neonazis en Charlottesville, Virginia. Los disturbios en Virginia hospitalizaron a 19 personas y mataron a tres individuos. La activista Heather Heyer murió después de que un auto se estrelló contra una multitud de contra-manifestantes, y Berke Bates y H. Jay Cullen, Dos policías estatales que murieron en un accidente de helicóptero mientras vigilaban la situación. Varios funcionarios electos se unieron a la vigilia en Bennett Park, incluyendo el congresista Adriano Espaillat, el fiscal general estatal Eric Schneiderman, la senadora estatal Marisol Alcantara, la asambleísta estatal Carmen De La Rosa, el concejal Ydanis Rodríguez, y el presidente adjunto del condado de Manhattan Aldrin Bonilla. “Desafortunadamente, no podemos prometerles que esta será la última vigilia”, dijo Rodríguez en el evento. “Pero tenemos que unirnos para exigir ser una sociedad de amor y no una de odio”. “Nueva York se mantiene firme contra la supremacía blanca”, agregó Schneiderman. “Nuestra diversidad es nuestra mayor fortaleza y no permitiremos que nadie transforme esa fuerza contra nosotros”.
