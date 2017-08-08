By Breanna Giovanniello | New York League of Conservation Voters (NYLCV) Even in the dog days of summer, there are alternatives to the air conditioner – really. Air conditioners place immense pressure on the electricity grid during peak periods of demand and are a big contributor to greenhouse gas emissions. They’re especially a problem in big cities like New York, where research has proven that air conditioners actually make the city hotter by discharging heat right back into the air. Below are several options on how to keep cool without air conditioning that could be useful in the heat of the summer: If all else fails, visit a public building you know will be air conditioned such as the mall, library, church, or movie theater. Air conditioning doesn’t have to be considered a necessity to staying cool and comfortable during the summer. It is possible to avoid the heat and save both money and energy on air conditioning by making some small adjustments. Hot and humid weather has already arrived but that doesn’t mean you have to rely solely on air conditioners to stay cool. Avoid sky-high electricity bills and reduce your carbon footprint with our helpful tips. For more information, please visit nylcv.org. Por Breanna Giovanniello | Liga de Votantes Preservadores de Nueva York (NYLCV, por sus siglas en inglés) Incluso en los días de perro verano, hay alternativas para el aire acondicionado. De verdad. Los aires acondicionados ejercen una presión inmensa sobre la red eléctrica durante los períodos de mayor demanda y son un gran contribuyente a las emisiones de gases de efecto invernadero. Son especialmente un problema en grandes ciudades como Nueva York, donde la investigación ha probado que los aires acondicionados de hecho hacen más caliente la ciudad al descargar el calor de regreso al aire. A continuación, varias opciones sobre cómo mantener el frío sin aire acondicionado que podrían ser útiles en el calor del verano: Si todo lo demás falla, visite un edificio público que sepa que tendrá aire acondicionado, como el centro comercial, la biblioteca, la iglesia o el cine. El aire acondicionado no tiene que ser considerado una necesidad para mantenerse fresco y cómodo durante el verano. Es posible evitar el calor y ahorrar dinero y energía en el aire acondicionado haciendo algunos pequeños ajustes. El clima caliente y húmedo ya está aquí, pero eso no significa que usted tenga que confiar únicamente en los acondicionadores de aire para mantenerse fresco. Evite facturas de electricidad altísimas y reduzca su huella de carbono con nuestros consejos útiles. Para obtener más información, por favor visite nylcv.org.
Ice the AC
Congelar el AC
By Breanna Giovanniello | New York League of Conservation Voters (NYLCV)
Even in the dog days of summer, there are alternatives to the air conditioner – really.
Air conditioners place immense pressure on the electricity grid during peak periods of demand and are a big contributor to greenhouse gas emissions. They’re especially a problem in big cities like New York, where research has proven that air conditioners actually make the city hotter by discharging heat right back into the air.
Below are several options on how to keep cool without air conditioning that could be useful in the heat of the summer:
If all else fails, visit a public building you know will be air conditioned such as the mall, library, church, or movie theater. Air conditioning doesn’t have to be considered a necessity to staying cool and comfortable during the summer. It is possible to avoid the heat and save both money and energy on air conditioning by making some small adjustments.
Hot and humid weather has already arrived but that doesn’t mean you have to rely solely on air conditioners to stay cool. Avoid sky-high electricity bills and reduce your carbon footprint with our helpful tips.
For more information, please visit nylcv.org.
Por Breanna Giovanniello | Liga de Votantes Preservadores de Nueva York (NYLCV, por sus siglas en inglés)
Incluso en los días de perro verano, hay alternativas para el aire acondicionado. De verdad.
Los aires acondicionados ejercen una presión inmensa sobre la red eléctrica durante los períodos de mayor demanda y son un gran contribuyente a las emisiones de gases de efecto invernadero. Son especialmente un problema en grandes ciudades como Nueva York, donde la investigación ha probado que los aires acondicionados de hecho hacen más caliente la ciudad al descargar el calor de regreso al aire.
A continuación, varias opciones sobre cómo mantener el frío sin aire acondicionado que podrían ser útiles en el calor del verano:
Si todo lo demás falla, visite un edificio público que sepa que tendrá aire acondicionado, como el centro comercial, la biblioteca, la iglesia o el cine. El aire acondicionado no tiene que ser considerado una necesidad para mantenerse fresco y cómodo durante el verano. Es posible evitar el calor y ahorrar dinero y energía en el aire acondicionado haciendo algunos pequeños ajustes.
El clima caliente y húmedo ya está aquí, pero eso no significa que usted tenga que confiar únicamente en los acondicionadores de aire para mantenerse fresco. Evite facturas de electricidad altísimas y reduzca su huella de carbono con nuestros consejos útiles.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite nylcv.org.