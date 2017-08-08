Top Stories

Ice the AC

By Breanna Giovanniello | New York League of Conservation Voters (NYLCV)

A fan helps dispel heat.

Even in the dog days of summer, there are alternatives to the air conditioner – really.

Air conditioners place immense pressure on the electricity grid during peak periods of demand and are a big contributor to greenhouse gas emissions. They’re especially a problem in big cities like New York, where research has proven that air conditioners actually make the city hotter by discharging heat right back into the air.

Below are several options on how to keep cool without air conditioning that could be useful in the heat of the summer:

  • Keep the sun’s heat out of your home using curtains, blinds, or awnings.
  • Try cross ventilation and open the windows at night for an influx of cooler night air.
  • Install vents and fans so that as heat rises, it leaves your home and is replaced by cooler air from below.
  • Turn off all heat sources such as the stove and oven, lamps, your computer, and your TV.
  • Avoid hot showers, washing dishes, washing clothes, etc. until after dark.
  • Insulate your home to keep heat out and the cool air in.
  • Drink water more frequently because your body will feel cooler if you are hydrated.
  • Dress appropriately: wear light colors, loosely woven natural fabrics, short sleeves, etc.

If all else fails, visit a public building you know will be air conditioned such as the mall, library, church, or movie theater. Air conditioning doesn’t have to be considered a necessity to staying cool and comfortable during the summer. It is possible to avoid the heat and save both money and energy on air conditioning by making some small adjustments.

Hot and humid weather has already arrived but that doesn’t mean you have to rely solely on air conditioners to stay cool. Avoid sky-high electricity bills and reduce your carbon footprint with our helpful tips.

For more information, please visit nylcv.org.

Congelar el AC

Por Breanna Giovanniello | Liga de Votantes Preservadores de Nueva York (NYLCV, por sus siglas en inglés)

Go shady.

Vaya a la sombra.

Incluso en los días de perro verano, hay alternativas para el aire acondicionado. De verdad.

Los aires acondicionados ejercen una presión inmensa sobre la red eléctrica durante los períodos de mayor demanda y son un gran contribuyente a las emisiones de gases de efecto invernadero. Son especialmente un problema en grandes ciudades como Nueva York, donde la investigación ha probado que los aires acondicionados de hecho hacen más caliente la ciudad al descargar el calor de regreso al aire.

A continuación, varias opciones sobre cómo mantener el frío sin aire acondicionado que podrían ser útiles en el calor del verano:

  • Mantenga el calor del sol fuera de su hogar usando cortinas, persianas o toldos.
  • Intente la ventilación cruzada y abra las ventanas por la noche para una afluencia del aire fresco de la noche.
  • Instale respiraderos y ventiladores para que, al aumentar el calor, salga de su casa y se reemplace por aire más frío desde abajo.
  • Apague todas las fuentes de calor como la estufa y el horno, las lámparas, la computadora y la televisión.
  • Evite las duchas calientes, lavar platos y ropa, etc. hasta después de que oscurezca.
  • Aísle su hogar para mantener el calor y el aire fresco.
  • Beba agua con más frecuencia porque su cuerpo se sentirá más fresco si está hidratado.
  • Vista apropiadamente: use colores claros, telas naturales tejidas flojamente, mangas cortas, etc.
Turn it off.

Apáguelo.

Si todo lo demás falla, visite un edificio público que sepa que tendrá aire acondicionado, como el centro comercial, la biblioteca, la iglesia o el cine. El aire acondicionado no tiene que ser considerado una necesidad para mantenerse fresco y cómodo durante el verano. Es posible evitar el calor y ahorrar dinero y energía en el aire acondicionado haciendo algunos pequeños ajustes.

El clima caliente y húmedo ya está aquí, pero eso no significa que usted tenga que confiar únicamente en los acondicionadores de aire para mantenerse fresco. Evite facturas de electricidad altísimas y reduzca su huella de carbono con nuestros consejos útiles.

Para obtener más información, por favor visite nylcv.org.

