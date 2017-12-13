Story and photos by Gregg McQueen Keep the courts ICE-free. Public defenders and advocates for immigrant rights rallied on the steps of Brooklyn Borough Hall on December 7 to condemn arrests by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers at New York courthouses. The demonstrators called on New York Chief Judge Janet DiFiore and the Office of Court Administration (OCA) to take action that would keep agents out of the courts, citing an increase in courthouse arrests and deportations since the Trump administration took office. “The person who has the authority to do so is the Chief Judge. She’s someone who can promulgate rules and protocols to be able to stop and bar ICE from our courts,” said Luis Mancheno, Immigration Attorney with Bronx Defenders. Carrying signs proclaiming “Melt ICE” and “ICE Out,” attorneys said their clients are fearful of keeping court appearances due to concerns about encountering ICE officers. “People are afraid to go to court, just making an appearance. People going to family court to try to get custody of their child, now they’re in jeopardy and in fear,” said Anthony Posada, Supervising Attorney with the Legal Aid Society. “We get these calls all the time. ‘We just heard that ICE is here, should we go to court? I don’t even want to take my children to school.’ Those are the kinds of realities that people are living.” According to the OCA, there have been 40 immigration arrests in New York City courthouses this year and 53 statewide. “Clients are already under stress and fear going to court,” said Nora Carroll, Staff Attorney with the Legal Aid Society. “For us to have to add to that by saying the immigration authorities could be there in the courthouse is terrible.” City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito suggested that ICE’s presence in the courthouses is not really about public safety, but rather to punish sanctuary cities and meet arrest quotas. “Judge DiFiore and the rest of OCA’s leadership must take action now,” she stated. The rally occurred several days after Brooklyn public defenders staged a walkout at a state courthouse after a man was detained by ICE agents prior to the start of a trial he was involved in. In a December 7 letter to ICE officials, Bronx Borough President Rubén Díaz Jr. urged the agency to remove its officers from the state’s courthouses. “[ICE’s] approach and its ideological roots would be problematic in any context,” Díaz wrote. “But when it is employed in a place that undermines our society’s pursuit of justice, the courthouse, it is no longer just a problem. It is an offense to decency.” The New York State Unified Court System (UCS) has issued a statement that read, “Court officers are not complicit, do not coordinate with, facilitate or impede actions by outside law enforcement, including ICE agents, when they effect an arrest inside New York State courthouses.” Lawyers at the rally insisted that ICE’s presence at courthouses would deter immigrants from reporting crimes, as well as keep them from attending essential court dates. Mancheno pointed to a study by the Immigrant Defense Project that surveyed 235 legal providers throughout New York State. More than 50 percent reported that their clients had expressed concern about going to court because of fear of being arrested by ICE, Mancheno said, while about 30 percent of clients decided not to go to court because those fears. “This is a problem of public safety,” he stated. “When people stop trusting the police, they stop trusting the judicial system, they stop trusting the courts to be able to assist them.” Posada noted that DiFiore had reportedly reached out to the Department of Homeland Security about considering courthouses as sensitive locations, and he added that public actions such as the Brooklyn rally would keep the pressure on. “I can’t tell you how far that’s going to go, but I can tell you that these kinds of efforts let her know and other people around her with decision making power know that it’s an issue that we care about very deeply,” Posada said. “We’re not just going to let it go because it’s affecting communities, clients, and jeopardizing the integrity of the courts. That’s what’s at stake.” Historia y fotos por Gregg McQueen Los tribunales deben estar libres de ICE. Defensores públicos y de los derechos de los inmigrantes se unieron en las escalinatas del Brooklyn Borough Hall el 7 de diciembre para condenar los arrestos de agentes del Servicio de Inmigración y Control de Aduanas (ICE, por sus siglas en inglés) en los juzgados de Nueva York. Los manifestantes pidieron a la jueza jefe de Nueva York Janet DiFiore y a la Oficina de Administración de Tribunales (OCA, por sus siglas en inglés) tomar medidas que mantengan a los agentes fuera de los tribunales, citando un aumento en las detenciones y deportaciones en los tribunales desde que la administración Trump asumió el cargo. “La persona que tiene la autoridad para hacerlo es la jueza jefa. Ella es alguien que puede promulgar reglas y protocolos para poder detener y prohibir al ICE de nuestros tribunales”, dijo Luis Macheno, abogado de inmigración de Bronx Defenders. Con carteles declarando “derretir al ICE” e “ICE fuera”, los abogados dijeron que sus clientes tienen miedo de mantener sus comparecencias en la corte debido a preocupaciones sobre el encuentro con los oficiales del ICE. “La gente tiene miedo de ir a la corte, de simplemente presentarse. Las personas que van al tribunal familiar para tratar de obtener la custodia de su hijo, ahora están en peligro y con miedo”, dijo Anthony Posada, abogado supervisor de la Sociedad de Ayuda Legal. “Recibimos estas llamadas todo el tiempo. “Acabamos de escuchar que el ICE está aquí, ¿deberíamos ir a la corte? Ni siquiera quiero llevar a mis hijos a la escuela. “Esa es la clase de realidades que la gente está viviendo”. De acuerdo con la OCA, ha habido 40 arrestos de inmigración en los juzgados de Nueva York este año y 53 en todo el estado. “Los clientes ya están bajo estrés y temen acudir a los tribunales”, dijo Nora Carroll, abogada de la Sociedad de Ayuda Legal. “Para nosotros tener que agregar y decir que las autoridades de inmigración podrían estar ahí en el juzgado, es terrible”. La portavoz del Concejo Municipal, Melissa Mark-Viverito, sugirió que la presencia del ICE en los juzgados no es realmente sobre seguridad pública, sino más bien para castigar a las ciudades santuario y cumplir con las cuotas de arresto. La manifestación se produjo varios días después de que defensores públicos de Brooklyn realizaran una huelga en un tribunal estatal después de que un hombre fuese detenido por agentes de ICE antes del inicio de un juicio en el que estuvo involucrado. En una carta del 7 de diciembre a funcionarios de ICE, el presidente del condado de Bronx, Rubén Díaz Jr., instó a la agencia a retirar a sus oficiales de los tribunales estatales. “El enfoque del [ICE] y sus raíces ideológicas serían problemáticos en cualquier contexto”, escribió Díaz. “Pero cuando se emplea en un lugar que socava la búsqueda de justicia de nuestra sociedad, el tribunal, ya no es solo un problema. Es una ofensa a la decencia”. El Sistema Unificado de Cortes del Estado de Nueva York emitió la siguiente declaración: “Los oficiales de la corte no son cómplices, no coordinan, no facilitan ni impiden las acciones de agentes externos, incluidos los agentes de ICE, cuando efectúan un arresto dentro de los tribunales de Nueva York”. Los abogados en la manifestación insistieron en que la presencia del ICE en los tribunales evitaría que los inmigrantes denuncien delitos, y les impediría asistir a las citas judiciales esenciales. Macheno señaló un estudio del Proyecto de Defensa del Inmigrante que encuestó a 235 proveedores legales en todo el estado de Nueva York. Más del 50 por ciento informó que sus clientes habían expresado su preocupación por ir a la corte por temor a ser arrestados por ICE, dijo Macheno, mientras que alrededor del 30 por ciento de los clientes decidió no ir a la corte debido a esos temores. “Este es un problema de seguridad pública”, afirmó. “Cuando las personas dejan de confiar en la policía, también dejan de confiar en el sistema judicial y en que los tribunales puedan ayudarles”. Posada señaló que, supuestamente, DiFiore se comunicó con el Departamento de Seguridad Nacional para considerar los juzgados como lugares sensibles, y agregó que las acciones públicas como la manifestación de Brooklyn mantendrían la presión. “No puedo decirles qué tan lejos va a llegar, pero puedo decir que este tipo de esfuerzos le permiten a ella saber -y a otras personas a su alrededor con poder de toma de decisión- saber que es un problema que nos importa muy profundamente”, dijo Posada. “No vamos a abandonarlo porque está afectando a comunidades, clientes y poniendo en peligro la integridad de los tribunales. Eso es lo que está en juego”.
ICE Out
ICE fuera
Story and photos by Gregg McQueen
Keep the courts ICE-free.
Public defenders and advocates for immigrant rights rallied on the steps of Brooklyn Borough Hall on December 7 to condemn arrests by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers at New York courthouses.
The demonstrators called on New York Chief Judge Janet DiFiore and the Office of Court Administration (OCA) to take action that would keep agents out of the courts, citing an increase in courthouse arrests and deportations since the Trump administration took office.
“The person who has the authority to do so is the Chief Judge. She’s someone who can promulgate rules and protocols to be able to stop and bar ICE from our courts,” said Luis Mancheno, Immigration Attorney with Bronx Defenders.
Carrying signs proclaiming “Melt ICE” and “ICE Out,” attorneys said their clients are fearful of keeping court appearances due to concerns about encountering ICE officers.
“People are afraid to go to court, just making an appearance. People going to family court to try to get custody of their child, now they’re in jeopardy and in fear,” said Anthony Posada, Supervising Attorney with the Legal Aid Society. “We get these calls all the time. ‘We just heard that ICE is here, should we go to court? I don’t even want to take my children to school.’ Those are the kinds of realities that people are living.”
According to the OCA, there have been 40 immigration arrests in New York City courthouses this year and 53 statewide.
“Clients are already under stress and fear going to court,” said Nora Carroll, Staff Attorney with the Legal Aid Society. “For us to have to add to that by saying the immigration authorities could be there in the courthouse is terrible.”
City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito suggested that ICE’s presence in the courthouses is not really about public safety, but rather to punish sanctuary cities and meet arrest quotas.
“Judge DiFiore and the rest of OCA’s leadership must take action now,” she stated.
The rally occurred several days after Brooklyn public defenders staged a walkout at a state courthouse after a man was detained by ICE agents prior to the start of a trial he was involved in.
In a December 7 letter to ICE officials, Bronx Borough President Rubén Díaz Jr. urged the agency to remove its officers from the state’s courthouses.
“[ICE’s] approach and its ideological roots would be problematic in any context,” Díaz wrote. “But when it is employed in a place that undermines our society’s pursuit of justice, the courthouse, it is no longer just a problem. It is an offense to decency.”
The New York State Unified Court System (UCS) has issued a statement that read, “Court officers are not complicit, do not coordinate with, facilitate or impede actions by outside law enforcement, including ICE agents, when they effect an arrest inside New York State courthouses.”
Lawyers at the rally insisted that ICE’s presence at courthouses would deter immigrants from reporting crimes, as well as keep them from attending essential court dates.
Mancheno pointed to a study by the Immigrant Defense Project that surveyed 235 legal providers throughout New York State. More than 50 percent reported that their clients had expressed concern about going to court because of fear of being arrested by ICE, Mancheno said, while about 30 percent of clients decided not to go to court because those fears.
“This is a problem of public safety,” he stated. “When people stop trusting the police, they stop trusting the judicial system, they stop trusting the courts to be able to assist them.”
Posada noted that DiFiore had reportedly reached out to the Department of Homeland Security about considering courthouses as sensitive locations, and he added that public actions such as the Brooklyn rally would keep the pressure on.
“I can’t tell you how far that’s going to go, but I can tell you that these kinds of efforts let her know and other people around her with decision making power know that it’s an issue that we care about very deeply,” Posada said. “We’re not just going to let it go because it’s affecting communities, clients, and jeopardizing the integrity of the courts. That’s what’s at stake.”
Historia y fotos por Gregg McQueen
Los tribunales deben estar libres de ICE.
Defensores públicos y de los derechos de los inmigrantes se unieron en las escalinatas del Brooklyn Borough Hall el 7 de diciembre para condenar los arrestos de agentes del Servicio de Inmigración y Control de Aduanas (ICE, por sus siglas en inglés) en los juzgados de Nueva York.
Los manifestantes pidieron a la jueza jefe de Nueva York Janet DiFiore y a la Oficina de Administración de Tribunales (OCA, por sus siglas en inglés) tomar medidas que mantengan a los agentes fuera de los tribunales, citando un aumento en las detenciones y deportaciones en los tribunales desde que la administración Trump asumió el cargo.
“La persona que tiene la autoridad para hacerlo es la jueza jefa. Ella es alguien que puede promulgar reglas y protocolos para poder detener y prohibir al ICE de nuestros tribunales”, dijo Luis Macheno, abogado de inmigración de Bronx Defenders.
Con carteles declarando “derretir al ICE” e “ICE fuera”, los abogados dijeron que sus clientes tienen miedo de mantener sus comparecencias en la corte debido a preocupaciones sobre el encuentro con los oficiales del ICE.
“La gente tiene miedo de ir a la corte, de simplemente presentarse. Las personas que van al tribunal familiar para tratar de obtener la custodia de su hijo, ahora están en peligro y con miedo”, dijo Anthony Posada, abogado supervisor de la Sociedad de Ayuda Legal. “Recibimos estas llamadas todo el tiempo. “Acabamos de escuchar que el ICE está aquí, ¿deberíamos ir a la corte? Ni siquiera quiero llevar a mis hijos a la escuela. “Esa es la clase de realidades que la gente está viviendo”.
De acuerdo con la OCA, ha habido 40 arrestos de inmigración en los juzgados de Nueva York este año y 53 en todo el estado.
“Los clientes ya están bajo estrés y temen acudir a los tribunales”, dijo Nora Carroll, abogada de la Sociedad de Ayuda Legal. “Para nosotros tener que agregar y decir que las autoridades de inmigración podrían estar ahí en el juzgado, es terrible”.
La portavoz del Concejo Municipal, Melissa Mark-Viverito, sugirió que la presencia del ICE en los juzgados no es realmente sobre seguridad pública, sino más bien para castigar a las ciudades santuario y cumplir con las cuotas de arresto.“La jueza DiFiore y el resto del liderazgo de la OCA deben actuar ahora”, declaró.
La manifestación se produjo varios días después de que defensores públicos de Brooklyn realizaran una huelga en un tribunal estatal después de que un hombre fuese detenido por agentes de ICE antes del inicio de un juicio en el que estuvo involucrado.
En una carta del 7 de diciembre a funcionarios de ICE, el presidente del condado de Bronx, Rubén Díaz Jr., instó a la agencia a retirar a sus oficiales de los tribunales estatales.
“El enfoque del [ICE] y sus raíces ideológicas serían problemáticos en cualquier contexto”, escribió Díaz. “Pero cuando se emplea en un lugar que socava la búsqueda de justicia de nuestra sociedad, el tribunal, ya no es solo un problema. Es una ofensa a la decencia”.
El Sistema Unificado de Cortes del Estado de Nueva York emitió la siguiente declaración: “Los oficiales de la corte no son cómplices, no coordinan, no facilitan ni impiden las acciones de agentes externos, incluidos los agentes de ICE, cuando efectúan un arresto dentro de los tribunales de Nueva York”.
Los abogados en la manifestación insistieron en que la presencia del ICE en los tribunales evitaría que los inmigrantes denuncien delitos, y les impediría asistir a las citas judiciales esenciales.
Macheno señaló un estudio del Proyecto de Defensa del Inmigrante que encuestó a 235 proveedores legales en todo el estado de Nueva York. Más del 50 por ciento informó que sus clientes habían expresado su preocupación por ir a la corte por temor a ser arrestados por ICE, dijo Macheno, mientras que alrededor del 30 por ciento de los clientes decidió no ir a la corte debido a esos temores.
“Este es un problema de seguridad pública”, afirmó. “Cuando las personas dejan de confiar en la policía, también dejan de confiar en el sistema judicial y en que los tribunales puedan ayudarles”.
Posada señaló que, supuestamente, DiFiore se comunicó con el Departamento de Seguridad Nacional para considerar los juzgados como lugares sensibles, y agregó que las acciones públicas como la manifestación de Brooklyn mantendrían la presión.
“No puedo decirles qué tan lejos va a llegar, pero puedo decir que este tipo de esfuerzos le permiten a ella saber -y a otras personas a su alrededor con poder de toma de decisión- saber que es un problema que nos importa muy profundamente”, dijo Posada. “No vamos a abandonarlo porque está afectando a comunidades, clientes y poniendo en peligro la integridad de los tribunales. Eso es lo que está en juego”.