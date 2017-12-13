ICE Out

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Keep the courts ICE-free.

Public defenders and advocates for immigrant rights rallied on the steps of Brooklyn Borough Hall on December 7 to condemn arrests by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers at New York courthouses.

The demonstrators called on New York Chief Judge Janet DiFiore and the Office of Court Administration (OCA) to take action that would keep agents out of the courts, citing an increase in courthouse arrests and deportations since the Trump administration took office.

“The person who has the authority to do so is the Chief Judge. She’s someone who can promulgate rules and protocols to be able to stop and bar ICE from our courts,” said Luis Mancheno, Immigration Attorney with Bronx Defenders.

Carrying signs proclaiming “Melt ICE” and “ICE Out,” attorneys said their clients are fearful of keeping court appearances due to concerns about encountering ICE officers.

“People are afraid to go to court, just making an appearance. People going to family court to try to get custody of their child, now they’re in jeopardy and in fear,” said Anthony Posada, Supervising Attorney with the Legal Aid Society. “We get these calls all the time. ‘We just heard that ICE is here, should we go to court? I don’t even want to take my children to school.’ Those are the kinds of realities that people are living.”

According to the OCA, there have been 40 immigration arrests in New York City courthouses this year and 53 statewide.

“Clients are already under stress and fear going to court,” said Nora Carroll, Staff Attorney with the Legal Aid Society. “For us to have to add to that by saying the immigration authorities could be there in the courthouse is terrible.”

City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito suggested that ICE’s presence in the courthouses is not really about public safety, but rather to punish sanctuary cities and meet arrest quotas.

“Judge DiFiore and the rest of OCA’s leadership must take action now,” she stated.

The rally occurred several days after Brooklyn public defenders staged a walkout at a state courthouse after a man was detained by ICE agents prior to the start of a trial he was involved in.

In a December 7 letter to ICE officials, Bronx Borough President Rubén Díaz Jr. urged the agency to remove its officers from the state’s courthouses.

“[ICE’s] approach and its ideological roots would be problematic in any context,” Díaz wrote. “But when it is employed in a place that undermines our society’s pursuit of justice, the courthouse, it is no longer just a problem. It is an offense to decency.”

The New York State Unified Court System (UCS) has issued a statement that read, “Court officers are not complicit, do not coordinate with, facilitate or impede actions by outside law enforcement, including ICE agents, when they effect an arrest inside New York State courthouses.”

Lawyers at the rally insisted that ICE’s presence at courthouses would deter immigrants from reporting crimes, as well as keep them from attending essential court dates.

Mancheno pointed to a study by the Immigrant Defense Project that surveyed 235 legal providers throughout New York State. More than 50 percent reported that their clients had expressed concern about going to court because of fear of being arrested by ICE, Mancheno said, while about 30 percent of clients decided not to go to court because those fears.

“This is a problem of public safety,” he stated. “When people stop trusting the police, they stop trusting the judicial system, they stop trusting the courts to be able to assist them.”

Posada noted that DiFiore had reportedly reached out to the Department of Homeland Security about considering courthouses as sensitive locations, and he added that public actions such as the Brooklyn rally would keep the pressure on.

“I can’t tell you how far that’s going to go, but I can tell you that these kinds of efforts let her know and other people around her with decision making power know that it’s an issue that we care about very deeply,” Posada said. “We’re not just going to let it go because it’s affecting communities, clients, and jeopardizing the integrity of the courts. That’s what’s at stake.”