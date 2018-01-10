“I love you, Mom”

Corey Johnson elected new City Council Speaker

Photos: NYC Council | William Alatriste

The City Council has its new Speaker.

Councilmember Corey Johnson, whose district includes Chelsea, Hell’s Kitchen, the West Village and Times Square, was chosen by a 48-1 vote during the Council’s charter meeting on January 3.

He replaces Melissa Mark-Viverito, who vacated her Council seat due to term limits.

Some had hoped that Mark-Viverito’s historic tenure as the first Latina Speaker would be followed by another groundbreaking election in the form of a black Speaker.

The all-male candidate slate for Speaker had included City Councilmembers Jumaane Williams; Donovan Richards; Robert Cornegy; Ritchie Torres; Ydanis Rodríguez; Mark Levine; Jimmy Van Bramer; and Johnson.

While Johnson had been pegged as a frontrunner for several weeks, his selection was not without some controversy, as some members and civil rights leaders voiced resistance to a white male winning the Speaker role.

Councilmember Inez Barron, who is black, was the lone “no” vote during the Council session. In her remarks before the Council, Barron decried the lack of black individuals in top positions of city government, and nominated herself for Speaker.

Two Councilmembers — Williams, who had also criticized the lack of racial diversity in top city roles, and Debi Rose — were not present for the vote.

Johnson, who is openly gay and HIV-positive, pledged to be an ally to members of color and said his leadership style would allow him to defer to others “who have the life experience to talk on these issues in a way that I cannot and should not.”

“That doesn’t mean I can’t lead the body in a unified way that respects the members,” he added.

Johnson also referenced some of the legislative challenges that the City Council had surmounted in decades past, including anti-LGBTQ discrimination.

“Let us continue to take on the important issues that may be considered controversial today, but will be indisputable tomorrow,” he urged fellow Councilmembers. “Let us continue to use the power of this body to expand opportunity for all, to be the voice for the voiceless, the champions of the most vulnerable. Let us continue to be a source of light and love and hope in a turbulent world.”

Johnson, 35, is a Massachusetts native who came to New York City at age 19. He recalled arriving in the New York with little money, few belongings and no place to live – and he spoke with palpable affection for one person in particular.

“My Mom, Ann, drove down from Massachusetts to be here,” said an emotional Johnson. “My family never had it easy, and Mom worked incredibly hard to provide for my sister and me. She taught me the meaning of overcoming adversity and unconditional love. She taught me the importance of service to others. And she taught me that fierce women get things done. You are my best friend, my rock, and I wouldn’t be here without you. I love you, Mom.”

“I want New York to be a place where you can still be 19 years old and come here and still survive,” Johnson said. “And it’s becoming more and more difficult if you don’t come from a wealthy family to be able to do that.”

Johnson said he is set to focus on numerous issues, including the subway system, real estate development and affordable housing.

While Johnson’s ideological views appear similar to Mayor Bill de Blasio’s, the new Speaker has indicated he would be willing to buck the mayor on certain issues. Johnson has said that he would consider having the city put up “significant” money to fix the subway system, something de Blasio has resisted.

He has also voiced opposition to de Blasio’s plan to combat homelessness, including the construction of new homeless shelters.

“I don’t think it’s probably feasible that we’re going to be able to site ninety shelters in communities throughout the city,” he said in an interview. “I mean, the mayor’s plan was a ten-year plan. The mayor’s only going to be there for another four years.”

“Today’s election of Councilmember Corey Johnson as Speaker has left me not only proud to be a member of this body, but inspired to continue to work hard for my constituents and all New Yorkers across our city,” said Councilmember Rafael Salamanca in a statement. “As we heard in our Charter meeting, Speaker Johnson overcame real disparity to get to where he is today. I believe he’s a motivating force for others who may be disenfranchised to consider public service, and that’s the kind of person we need leading this Council.”

Also issuing congratulations was President George Gresham of 1199SEIU, which represents 250,000 healthcare workers and caregivers in New York.

“Speaker Johnson has taken a vocal stance on issues directly affecting our members, including affordable housing, income inequality, and the budget and health care assaults on our city from Washington,” said Gresham. “True partnership is needed to ensure that working people have the tools they need to live with dignity in our great city. We look forward to continuing to stand together to create an even better city for our members, and for all working New Yorkers.”

This past Sat., Jan. 6th, Johnson visited the weekly Saturday morning rally held at the National Action Network’s House of Justice and the Reverend Al Sharpton in Harlem.

The rally was attended by two black Council Speaker candidates – Williams and Robert Cornegy, of Brooklyn.

Johnson addressed the disappointment of not seeing history made with the election of the first African-American speaker, and reiterated his commitment to using his experiences to work collaboratively with all communities.

“Being an openly gay man, being the only openly HIV-positive elected official in the state of New York, being someone who grew up in public housing, not coming from a wealthy family — those are things that are not the same as being of color in any way whatsoever,” Johnson said. “But I hope it’s given me the sensitivity and the compassion to stand with and want to work with communities that have been oppressed and marginalized historically and systematically.”