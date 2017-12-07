Story and photos by Gregg McQueen When it comes to regrets regarding her term as City Council Speaker, Melissa Mark-Viverito insisted that she has none. “Regrets don’t really come to mind,” she said. “I see every challenge or even minor setback as an opportunity for growth, because I learn from those experiences,” she added. “I learn and I figure out, and I adjust.” Mark-Viverito, who is leaving the Council this month due to term limits, suggested she was proud of what the body accomplished during her tenure. “We’ve had such an aggressive legislative agenda,” she remarked. “We’ve done so much work on so many fronts that I care about so deeply.” Speaking to a roundtable of community and ethnic media reporters at City Hall on December 5, Mark-Viverito, the first Latina to be elected as Speaker, said she expected her post-Council plans to involve helping her native Puerto Rico, which remains in a crisis situation following Hurricane María. Though she has no defined plans, she explained that she is considering how “a path and a way to contribute” most effectively, and that she expects to do it from the United States. “I think I’m more of service and can be more influential being a voice for Puerto Rico here, and really advocacy working to develop an agenda to put pressure on Congress and this administration, working with philanthropy,” she said. “I tend to be more effective in amplifying the needs and the voices of the people from here.” Though said she “had fun with” people speculating about her one day running for Governor of Puerto Rico or U.S. Congress, she remarked that she doesn’t see it happening. Mark-Viverito, whose district includes West Harlem and parts of the Bronx, is completing her third term in the Council. She assumed the role of Speaker – the first Latina to be elected to the post – in January 2014, replacing Christine Quinn. Mark-Viverito said she sought to make the Council more equitable and function as more of a collective body during her tenure, with a commitment to immigration and criminal justice reform. “Every speaker has to define what their agenda is. My interest is in seeing a [new] Speaker who’s going to be committed to all the great progress that we achieved,” she said, noting that she did not expect to endorse any of the current candidates for Speaker. The City Hall roundtable was sponsored by the CUNY Graduate School of Journalism’s Center for Community and Ethnic Media (CCEM). Mark-Viverito said that she had worked to increase Council access for the community and ethnic press. She added that 32 percent of the city’s advertising budget is now spent on community and ethnic media. “It’s something to be proud of,” she remarked. Mark-Viverito said she was pleased that the East Harlem rezoning proposal passed the Council, after community feedback encouraged the city to reduce height and density for new buildings and increase the amount of affordable units. “We forced the city to look at the rezoning in a different way,” she said. “That’s the model that we encourage, to let the community define what they want to see, and not allow the city to force it. It’s not a ‘one size fits all.’ Every community is different.” She said she harbors no regrets about failure to pass particular legislation during her time as Speaker, but mentioned that she personally would have liked to see a bill banning the use of horse carriages. As for the Right to Know Act, which the Council has been heavily criticized for not bringing for a vote, Mark-Viverito suggested that it could still be resolved in within the current legislative session, which has two stated meetings remaining. “We’re not done with that conversation, so ask me that in a couple of weeks,” she stated. Historia y fotos por Gregg McQueen Cuando se trata de arrepentimientos con respecto a su mandato como presidenta del Concejo Municipal, Melissa Mark-Viverito insiste en que no tiene ninguno. “Realmente no me vienen remordimientos a la mente”, dijo. “Veo cada desafío o incluso un pequeño revés, como una oportunidad para crecer, porque aprendo de esas experiencias”, agregó. “Aprendo, lo soluciono, y me ajusto”. Mark-Viverito, quien dejará el Concejo este mes debido a límites de mandato, sugirió estar orgullosa de lo que el cuerpo logró durante su mandato. “Hemos tenido una agenda legislativa tan agresiva”, comentó. “Hemos trabajado tanto en tantos frentes que me importan tan profundamente”. En una mesa redonda con reporteros de medios comunitarios y étnicos en el Ayuntamiento el 5 de diciembre, Mark-Viverito, la primera latina en ser elegida como presidenta, dijo esperar que sus planes posteriores al Concejo impliquen ayudar a su natal Puerto Rico, que permanece en una situación de crisis después del Huracán María. Aunque no tiene planes definidos, explicó que está considerando “un camino y una forma de contribuir” de manera más efectiva, y que espera hacerlo desde los Estados Unidos. “Creo que soy más servicial y que puedo ser más influyente siendo una voz para Puerto Rico aquí, y realmente apoyar trabajando para desarrollar una agenda para presionar al Congreso y a esta administración, trabajando con filantropía”, dijo. “Tiendo a ser más efectiva en amplificar las necesidades y las voces de las personas desde aquí”. Aunque dijo que “se divirtió” con personas que especulaban sobre su candidatura como gobernadora de Puerto Rico o el Congreso de los Estados Unidos, comentó que no ve que eso ocurra. Mark-Viverito, cuyo distrito incluye West Harlem y partes del Bronx, está completando su tercer mandato en el Concejo. Ella asumió el papel de presidenta, la primera latina elegida para el cargo, en enero de 2014, reemplazando a Christine Quinn. Mark-Viverito dijo que buscó hacer al Concejo más equitativo y funcionar como un cuerpo colectivo durante su mandato, con un compromiso con la inmigración y la reforma de justicia penal. “Todo locutor debe definir cuál es su agenda. Mi interés es ver a un [nuevo] presidente que esté comprometido con todos los grandes avances que hemos logrado”, dijo, y señaló que no espera respaldar a ninguno de los candidatos actuales para presidente. La mesa redonda del Ayuntamiento fue patrocinada por el Centro de Medios Comunitarios y Étnicos (CCEM, por sus siglas en inglés) de la Escuela de Posgrado de Periodismo de CUNY. Mark-Viverito dijo que trabajó para aumentar el acceso del Concejo hacia la prensa étnica y comunitaria. Agregó que el 32 por ciento del presupuesto publicitario de la ciudad ahora se gasta en medios comunitarios y étnicos. “Es algo de lo cual sentir orgullo”, comentó. Mark-Viverito dijo estar complacida de que la propuesta de rezonificación de East Harlem fuese aprobada por el Concejo, después de los comentarios de la comunidad alentó a la ciudad a reducir la altura y la densidad de los edificios nuevos y a aumentar la cantidad de unidades asequibles. “Forzamos a la ciudad a mirar la rezonificación de una manera diferente”, dijo. “Ese es el modelo que alentamos, para que la comunidad defina lo que quiere ver y no permita que la ciudad la obligue. No es una talla única. Cada comunidad es diferente”. Dijo que no guarda ningún remordimiento por no haber aprobado una legislación en particular durante su tiempo como presidenta, pero mencionó que personalmente le hubiera gustado ver un proyecto de ley que prohibiera el uso de carruajes de caballos. En cuanto a la Ley del Derecho a Saber, sobre la que el Concejo ha sido muy criticado por no llevar a votación, Mark-Viverito sugirió que aún podría resolverse dentro de la sesión legislativa actual, que tiene dos reuniones programadas restantes. “No hemos terminado con esa conversación, así que pregúntame eso en un par de semanas”, declaró.
“I learn, and I adjust”
Mark-Viverito reflects on Council tenure
“Aprendo y me ajusto”
Mark-Viverito reflexiona sobre su mandato en el Concejo
