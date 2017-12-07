“I learn, and I adjust”

Mark-Viverito reflects on Council tenure

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

When it comes to regrets regarding her term as City Council Speaker, Melissa Mark-Viverito insisted that she has none.

“Regrets don’t really come to mind,” she said.

“I see every challenge or even minor setback as an opportunity for growth, because I learn from those experiences,” she added. “I learn and I figure out, and I adjust.”

Mark-Viverito, who is leaving the Council this month due to term limits, suggested she was proud of what the body accomplished during her tenure.

“We’ve had such an aggressive legislative agenda,” she remarked. “We’ve done so much work on so many fronts that I care about so deeply.”

Speaking to a roundtable of community and ethnic media reporters at City Hall on December 5, Mark-Viverito, the first Latina to be elected as Speaker, said she expected her post-Council plans to involve helping her native Puerto Rico, which remains in a crisis situation following Hurricane María.

Though she has no defined plans, she explained that she is considering how “a path and a way to contribute” most effectively, and that she expects to do it from the United States.

“I think I’m more of service and can be more influential being a voice for Puerto Rico here, and really advocacy working to develop an agenda to put pressure on Congress and this administration, working with philanthropy,” she said. “I tend to be more effective in amplifying the needs and the voices of the people from here.”

Though said she “had fun with” people speculating about her one day running for Governor of Puerto Rico or U.S. Congress, she remarked that she doesn’t see it happening.

Mark-Viverito, whose district includes West Harlem and parts of the Bronx, is completing her third term in the Council. She assumed the role of Speaker – the first Latina to be elected to the post – in January 2014, replacing Christine Quinn.

Mark-Viverito said she sought to make the Council more equitable and function as more of a collective body during her tenure, with a commitment to immigration and criminal justice reform.

“Every speaker has to define what their agenda is. My interest is in seeing a [new] Speaker who’s going to be committed to all the great progress that we achieved,” she said, noting that she did not expect to endorse any of the current candidates for Speaker.

The City Hall roundtable was sponsored by the CUNY Graduate School of Journalism’s Center for Community and Ethnic Media (CCEM). Mark-Viverito said that she had worked to increase Council access for the community and ethnic press.

She added that 32 percent of the city’s advertising budget is now spent on community and ethnic media.

“It’s something to be proud of,” she remarked.

Mark-Viverito said she was pleased that the East Harlem rezoning proposal passed the Council, after community feedback encouraged the city to reduce height and density for new buildings and increase the amount of affordable units.

“We forced the city to look at the rezoning in a different way,” she said. “That’s the model that we encourage, to let the community define what they want to see, and not allow the city to force it. It’s not a ‘one size fits all.’ Every community is different.”

She said she harbors no regrets about failure to pass particular legislation during her time as Speaker, but mentioned that she personally would have liked to see a bill banning the use of horse carriages.

As for the Right to Know Act, which the Council has been heavily criticized for not bringing for a vote, Mark-Viverito suggested that it could still be resolved in within the current legislative session, which has two stated meetings remaining.

“We’re not done with that conversation, so ask me that in a couple of weeks,” she stated.