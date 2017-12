“I have control”

Workers hail boost employee-owned businesses

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Worker advocates and employee-owned business members gathered at City Hall on Monday to celebrate the passage of legislation designed to assist worker-owned businesses in the state of New York.

Signed by Governor Andrew Cuomo in November, the Promoting Employee-Owned Businesses Act will establish a 12-member advisory panel responsible for recommending policies identifying strategies to promote the creation and development of new employee-owned enterprises.

The panel members, to be appointed by state elected officials, will also produce a report detailing existing worker-controlled businesses throughout New York and how state and local governments can aid the growth of these businesses.

“We are happy that the Governor decided that this is an important bill and that this is a way that we can move forward,” said State Senator Marisol Alcántara, who sponsored the legislation.

“We’ll have a coalition of folks from all throughout the state so that we can study this and we can send suggestions and recommendations to the Governor on what this can do for small businesses owners,” she said.

Alcántara said that employee-owned enterprises such as Publix supermarkets and photography company Lifetouch had found success on the national scene, and noted that Ecomundo, an immigrant-owned, environmentally friendly cleaning company was operating in her Northern Manhattan district, along with numerous car services.

Advocates said the advisory panel would help lead to legislation and funding for employee-owned businesses.

“This bill is a significant step forward in the workers’ rights movement, creating policy in New York that helps transition existing, healthy businesses to employee ownership,” said Mary Douglas of Democratize the Enterprise.

“We feel like it’s a great way to stimulate the economy,” remarked Douglas, who said that retiring business owners should consider selling their businesses to a contingent of employees rather than other entities.

“This is the first time in about 30 years that New York State has shown support legislatively for employee ownership,” said Chris Michael, Legislative Director of Democratize the Enterprise.

“Worker co-ops allow for streamlined process of management, and all operations, which will create a more equitable workforce,” said Michele Gilliam, the Political Action Committee (PAC) Director with Transit Workers Union Local 100.

Bronx resident Margarita Pillot, an employee of Cooperative Home Care, a Bronx-based, worker-owned home care agency that employs over 2,000 people, said that workers feel like they have input in decision-making.

“It’s good for everyone involved,” she said. “It makes us feel like we have a say in the business.”

“The cooperative has given me better opportunity to raise my kids,” added co-worker Clara Cabral, who has worked for Cooperative Heath Care for 17 years. “I have control of my hours that I can work, and that’s a great thing.”

For more information, please visit www.democratizetheenterprise.org.