Story by Gregg McQueen Photos: William Alatriste | NYC Council The tale of two cities persists. City Council Speaker Corey Johnson said that New York City is “superficially doing well,” with low unemployment levels and tourism at an all-time high, yet a good portion of its residents are impoverished. While speaking at a gathering of community and ethnic media reporters, Johnson noted that the city’s shelter system currently houses over 61,000 people, and that one in five city residents are living in poverty. “They’re one bad medical bill, or one lost job, away from homelessness,” he said. “One of the things I really want to focus on is supporting, enhancing and strengthening the last remaining shreds of the social safety nets that remain here in New York City,” stated Johnson, who said he would devote attention to strengthening four institutions — the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA), the city’s public Heath + Hospital system and the City University of New York (CUNY). The March 8 press briefing, the first 2018 installment of the Newsmakers Q&A series organized by the Center for Community and Ethnic Media (CCEM) at the CUNY Graduate School of Journalism, was moderated by Errol Louis, NY1 Political Correspondent and CUNY Journalism Professor; Debralee Santos, Editor of Manhattan Times and The Bronx Free Press; and Stephon Johnson, Staff Writer of Amsterdam News. It was the Councilmember’s first appearance at the Newsmakers series. In discussing diversity, Johnson acknowledged that during the recent Council Speaker’s race, many called for more diverse leadership at the head of the Council, and that several of the other Speaker candidates were African American or Latino. “I don’t paper over that now. I don’t kind of pretend that that didn’t happen. I know that it’s a big deal,” stated Johnson. “There are sometimes it may be better for other people to speak on issues than me. It may be better for a black man or a black woman, or a Latino or a Latina, or an Asian man or an Asian woman to talk about an issue in a way that I can’t, because I don’t have that experience.” Johnson said that Councilmember Jumaane Williams, a former Speaker candidate, is interested in researching the diversity of the workforce at city agencies. Noting that the Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) publishes data on demographics of every city agency, Johnson said the Council plans to review each agency and determine which ones can do better, specifically mentioning the New York Fire Department (FDNY) as an agency he believes needed to increase diversity. Johnson pointed out that it was the City Council’s research that discovered that about 323,000 NYCHA residents had spent time without heat or hot water during the winter, noting that the agency failed to disclose it. While Johnson said he was disappointed in things that occurred under the leadership of NYCHA Chair Shola Olatoye, he did not call for her to resign as other Councilmembers have, saying that NYCHA’s problems are “systemic and longstanding.” “If one person left, it would not solve the problem,” Johnson remarked. Johnson said the Health + Hospitals (HHC) system provides vital medical services for more than 500,000 undocumented individuals that don’t have access to health insurance. He acknowledged the system’s massive budget deficit and said there might need to be hospital restructuring and managerial layoffs, adding that the hospitals will need to “get creative” in order to survive. “They need to get people to come back for specialty care, they need to bill people who have insurance, they need to do things to raise revenue while at the same time keep up the good care,” he said. He said that work must also be done to help support the CUNY university system. “The vast majority of people that graduate from CUNY end up staying in New York City with a good education, and then contribute to the economy here and raise their family here,” Johnson said. “So, CUNY is a vital institution from a higher ed perspective, but also from an economic development and job perspective.” Johnson heaped praise upon his predecessor Melissa Mark-Viverito for her work protecting the city’s immigrants and in pushing for the closure of Rikers Island. He said that the Council was successful in passing pro-immigrant legislation during Mark-Viverito’s tenure because she told Council lawyers to “find every single thing that we can possibly legislate to protect undocumented folks in New York City,” noting that about two dozen bills were passed to help the immigrant community. Cautioning that there are limits to what the City Council can do to help immigrants, based on the actions of the federal government, Johnson said that the Council would continue “using our bully pulpit, funding organizations that protect immigrants and let them know their rights,” and doing what it can to ensure that police officers are not assisting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. Johnson was questioned about a restructuring of the Council’s Public Engagement Unit that occurred when he first assumed the role of Speaker. The unit had been formed in January 2016 as a joint initiative under Speaker Mark-Viverito and Mayor Bill de Blasio to more thoroughly engage multilingual and cultural media outlets and included a compiled directory “for city employees to use in outreach and informational and paid campaign efforts.” “Half of all New Yorkers speak a language other than English at home,” said de Blasio at the time. “Almost one-sixth of all NYC households – 1.8 million people – are proficient in languages that are not English. Today we are ensuring that the city speaks the language of our people.” In its two years, the unit also organized strategic roundtables with key municipal policymakers including the Mayor and First Lady Chirlane McCray; Schools Chancellor Carmen Fariña; Health Commissioner Mary Bassett; and Office of Immigrant Affairs administrators, among others. It also issued press releases and advisory information on topics including IDNYC, Paid Sick Leave, and Pre-K For All, in various languages. But just weeks after his January election, it was announced that as a result of an “internal reorganization at the Council under Speaker Corey Johnson,” the unit was disbanded and that Councilmember Rafael Espinal would serve as Deputy Leader of Digital Communications, a newly created position. In his response, Johnson explained that the previous structure of the unit did not make sense to him, and said he revamped the setup so the handling of community and ethnic media requests would fall under the Council’s general communications department. However, Johnson did not seem to be aware of the directory that the unit had compiled of ethnic media publications. “It’s the first I’ve heard about that, but I want to make sure that this unit does even more and is more robust as a resource for community and ethnic media,” he said. Johnson stressed that he is always available to speak to reporters, not just at press conferences, but informally around City Hall. He also pointed out that the first major interviews he did after being named Council Speaker were with community newspapers from his district. “I don’t run from the press,” he remarked. “My general principle is, unless the rezoning or land use action that’s proposed is totally off the wall and doesn’t make any sense, or if there is no community buy-in, which may be the case in Inwood from what I’m seeing, I try to get to a place of yes,” Johnson said. Johnson explained that he was involved in a large rezoning project for Pier 40 in his Council district, where they were able to get $100 million for the pier and create hundreds of units of affordable and senior housing. “I always try to get to a place of, let’s get things for the community that are meaningful, that make a difference, and will have a long-term impact,” he said. Johnson also discussed his February 14 agreement with Mayor Bill de Blasio to replace Rikers Island with a series of community-based jail facilities located near borough courthouses. He was questioned regarding complaints from Bronx Borough President Rubén Díaz Jr. that the administration failed to engage his office and the local community before deciding on a site in the borough, located at 320 Concord Avenue. Johnson noted that he apologized to Díaz for not including him in the discussion. “My whole goal was to get this plan moving, to not allow there to be a long lag time,” said Johnson, who stressed that he is open to finding a different site if opposition to the Concord Avenue site remains strong. “I’m willing to work with the Bronx delegation to find another site, but what’s more important to me is closing Rikers Island,” he said. “I’m not wedded to a particular site, I’m wedded to closing Rikers Island down and having a more modernized, humane correction system in the city of New York that has borough-based facilities.” Historia por Gregg McQueen Fotos: William Alatriste | NYC Council La historia de dos ciudades persiste. El presidente del Concejo Municipal, Corey Johnson, dijo que la ciudad de Nueva York está “superficialmente bien”, con bajos niveles de desempleo y el turismo en su punto más alto, aunque una buena parte de sus residentes está empobrecida. Mientras hablaba en una reunión de reporteros de medios comunitarios y étnicos, Johnson señaló que el sistema de refugios de la ciudad actualmente alberga a más de 61,000 personas y que uno de cada cinco residentes de la ciudad vive en la pobreza. “Están a una mala factura médica, o un trabajo perdido, de perder su hogar”, dijo. “Una de las cosas en las que realmente me quiero enfocar es en apoyar, mejorar y fortalecer los últimos restos de la red de seguridad social que permanece aquí en la ciudad de Nueva York”, dijo Johnson, explicando que dedicaría atención al fortalecimiento de cuatro instituciones: la Autoridad Metropolitana de Transporte (MTA, por sus siglas en inglés), la Autoridad de Vivienda de la ciudad de Nueva York (NYCHA, por sus siglas en inglés), el sistema público de la ciudad Health + Hospitals y la City University de Nueva York (CUNY). La conferencia de prensa del 8 de marzo, la primera del año de la serie Newsmakers Q&A organizada por el Centro para Medios Comunitarios y Étnicos (CCEM, por sus siglas en inglés) en la Escuela de Posgrado de Periodismo de CUNY, fue moderada por Errol Louis, corresponsal político de NY1 y profesor de periodismo de CUNY; Debralee Santos, editora del Manhattan Times y The Bronx Free Press; y Stephon Johnson, redactor de Amsterdam News. Fue la primera aparición del consejal en la serie Newsmakers. Al analizar la diversidad, Johnson reconoció que, durante la reciente competencia para presidente del Concejo, muchos pidieron un liderazgo más diverso a la cabeza, y que varios de los otros candidatos a presidente eran afroamericanos o latinos. “No oculto eso ahora. No finjo que eso no sucedió. Sé que es un gran problema”, dijo Johnson. “A veces puede ser mejor que otras personas hablen sobre ciertas cuestiones que yo. Puede ser mejor que un negro o una mujer negra, un latino, una latina, un asiático o una asiática hablen de un tema de una manera en que no puedo, porque no tengo esa experiencia”. Johnson dijo que el concejal Jumaane Williams, un ex candidato a presidente del Concejo, está interesado en investigar la diversidad de la fuerza de trabajo en las agencias de la ciudad. Destacando que el Departamento de Servicios Administrativos de la Ciudad (DCAS, por sus siglas en inglés) publica datos demográficos de cada agencia de la ciudad, Johnson dijo que el Concejo planea revisar cada agencia y determinar cuáles pueden hacerlo mejor, mencionando específicamente al Departamento de Bomberos de Nueva York (FDNY, por sus siglas en inglés) como una agencia en la que él cree que es necesario aumentar la diversidad. Johnson señaló que fue la investigación del Concejo Municipal la que descubrió que alrededor de 323,000 residentes de NYCHA habían pasado tiempo sin calefacción o agua caliente durante el invierno, y señaló que la agencia no lo reveló. Si bien Johnson dijo estar decepcionado por las cosas que ocurrieron bajo el liderazgo de la presidenta de NYCHA, Shola Olatoye, no pidió su renuncia como lo han hecho otros miembros del Concejo, diciendo que los problemas de la agencia son “sistémicos y duraderos”. “Si una persona se va, no resolvería el problema”, comentó. Johnson dijo que el sistema Health + Hospitals (HHC) proporciona servicios médicos vitales para más de 500,000 individuos indocumentados que no tienen acceso a un seguro de salud. Reconoció el enorme déficit presupuestario del sistema y dijo que podría ser necesario reestructurar el hospital y despedir a directivos, y agregó que los hospitales necesitarán “ser creativos” para poder sobrevivir. “Necesitan que la gente regrese para recibir atención especializada, deben facturar a las personas que tienen seguro, necesitan hacer cosas para recaudar ingresos y, al mismo tiempo, mantener la buena atención”, dijo. También señaló que se debe trabajar para ayudar a apoyar el sistema universitario de CUNY. “La gran mayoría de las personas que se gradúan de CUNY terminan quedándose en Nueva York con una buena educación, y luego contribuyen a la economía y crían a su familia aquí”, dijo Johnson. “Entonces, CUNY es una institución vital desde una perspectiva de educación superior, pero también desde una perspectiva de desarrollo económico y de empleo”. Johnson elogió a su predecesora Melissa Mark-Viverito por su trabajo en la protección de los inmigrantes de la ciudad y por presionar por el cierre de Rikers Island. Dijo que el Concejo tuvo éxito en la aprobación de la legislación pro inmigrante durante el mandato de Mark-Viverito porque ella les dijo a los abogados del Concejo que “encontraran todo lo que pudieran legislar para proteger a la gente indocumentada en la ciudad de Nueva York” y señaló que alrededor de dos docenas de proyectos de ley fueron aprobados para ayudar a la comunidad inmigrante. Advirtiendo que hay límites en lo que el Ayuntamiento puede hacer para ayudar a los inmigrantes, con base en las acciones del gobierno federal, Johnson dijo que el Concejo continuaría “usando su púlpito intimidatorio, financiando organizaciones que protejan a los inmigrantes y haciéndoles saber sus derechos”, y haciendo todo lo posible para garantizar que la policía no ayude a los agentes del Servicio de Inmigración y Control de Aduanas (ICE, por sus siglas en inglés). Johnson fue interrogado sobre una reestructuración de la Unidad de Compromiso Público del Concejo que ocurrió cuando asumió por primera vez el papel de presidente del Concejo. La unidad se formó en enero de 2016 como una iniciativa conjunta de la presidenta Mark-Viverito y el alcalde Bill de Blasio para involucrar más a los medios multilingües y culturales e incluyó un directorio compilado “para que los empleados de la ciudad lo utilizaran en esfuerzos de divulgación e información y campañas pagadas”. “La mitad de todos los neoyorquinos hablan un idioma diferente al inglés en casa”, dijo de Blasio en ese momento. “Casi una sexta parte de todos los hogares de la ciudad de Nueva York, 1.8 millones de personas, son competentes en idiomas que no son inglés. Hoy nos estamos asegurando de que la ciudad hable el idioma de nuestra gente”. En sus dos años, la unidad también organizó mesas redondas estratégicas con los principales responsables políticos locales, incluidos el alcalde y la primera dama Chirlane McCray; la canciller de escuelas Carmen Fariña; la comisionada de salud Mary Bassett; y administradores de la Oficina de Asuntos de Inmigración, entre otros. También emitió comunicado de prensa e información de asesoría sobre temas que incluyeron la IDNYC, la licencia por enfermedad y Pre-K para todos, en varios idiomas. Pero solo semanas después de su elección en enero, se anunció que como resultado de una “reorganización interna en el Concejo bajo el presidente Corey Johnson”, la unidad era disuelta y que el concejal Rafael Espinal se desempeñaría como líder adjunto de Comunicaciones Digitales, una posición recién creada. En su respuesta, Johnson explicó que la estructura anterior de la unidad no tenía sentido para él, y dijo que renovó la configuración para que el manejo de las solicitudes de medios comunitarios y étnicos cayera bajo el departamento general de comunicaciones del Concejo. Sin embargo, Johnson parecía no tener conocimiento sobre el directorio de publicaciones de medios étnicos que la unidad había compilado. “Es la primera vez que escucho sobre eso, pero quiero asegurarme de que esta unidad rinda aún más y sea más robusta como recurso para los medios comunitarios y étnicos”, dijo. Johnson enfatizó que él siempre está disponible para hablar con los periodistas, no solo en las conferencias de prensa, sino informalmente en el Ayuntamiento. También señaló que las primeras entrevistas importantes que hizo después de ser nombrado presidente del Consejo fueron con periódicos comunitarios de su distrito. “No huyo de la prensa”, comentó. Al hablar sobre las rezonificaciones de Inwood y la avenida Jerome propuestas por la ciudad, Johnson dijo que, por lo general, el Concejo debería tratar de llegar a un lugar de aceptación si el proyecto beneficia a la comunidad. “Mi principio general es, a menos que la acción de rezonificación o uso de la tierra que se propone sea totalmente impropia y no tenga ningún sentido, o si no hay aceptación de la comunidad, que puede ser el caso en Inwood por lo que soy viendo, trato de llegar a un sí”, dijo. Explicó que estuvo involucrado en un gran proyecto de rezonificación para el Muelle 40 en su distrito del Concejo, donde pudieron obtener $100 millones de dólares para el muelle y crear cientos de unidades de vivienda asequible y para adultos mayores. “Siempre trato de llegar al punto de lograr cosas significativas para la comunidad, que hagan una diferencia y que tengan un impacto a largo plazo”, dijo. Johnson también discutió su acuerdo del 14 de febrero con el alcalde Bill de Blasio para reemplazar a Rikers Island con una serie de instalaciones carcelarias comunitarias ubicadas cerca de juzgados municipales. Fue interrogado sobre las quejas del presidente del condado de Bronx, Rubén Díaz Jr., de que la administración no involucró a su oficina ni a la comunidad local antes de decidir sobre un sitio en el distrito, ubicado en el No. 320 de la avenida Concord. Johnson destacó que se disculpó con Díaz por no incluirlo en la discusión. “Mi objetivo era hacer avanzar este plan, no permitir que hubiera un largo tiempo de demora”, dijo, haciendo hincapié en que está abierto a encontrar un sitio diferente si la oposición al sitio de la avenida Concord sigue siendo fuerte. “Estoy dispuesto a trabajar con la delegación del Bronx para encontrar otro sitio, pero lo que es más importante para mí es cerrar Rikers Island”, dijo. “No estoy casado con un sitio en particular, estoy comprometido a cerrar Rikers Island y tener un sistema de corrección humana más moderno en la ciudad de Nueva York que tenga instalaciones en los condados”.
