“I don’t run from the press”

Council Speaker makes debut at Newsmakers Series

Story by Gregg McQueen

Photos: William Alatriste | NYC Council

The tale of two cities persists.

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson said that New York City is “superficially doing well,” with low unemployment levels and tourism at an all-time high, yet a good portion of its residents are impoverished.

While speaking at a gathering of community and ethnic media reporters, Johnson noted that the city’s shelter system currently houses over 61,000 people, and that one in five city residents are living in poverty.

“They’re one bad medical bill, or one lost job, away from homelessness,” he said.

“One of the things I really want to focus on is supporting, enhancing and strengthening the last remaining shreds of the social safety nets that remain here in New York City,” stated Johnson, who said he would devote attention to strengthening four institutions — the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA), the city’s public Heath + Hospital system and the City University of New York (CUNY).

The March 8 press briefing, the first 2018 installment of the Newsmakers Q&A series organized by the Center for Community and Ethnic Media (CCEM) at the CUNY Graduate School of Journalism, was moderated by Errol Louis, NY1 Political Correspondent and CUNY Journalism Professor; Debralee Santos, Editor of Manhattan Times and The Bronx Free Press; and Stephon Johnson, Staff Writer of Amsterdam News.

It was the Councilmember’s first appearance at the Newsmakers series.

In discussing diversity, Johnson acknowledged that during the recent Council Speaker’s race, many called for more diverse leadership at the head of the Council, and that several of the other Speaker candidates were African American or Latino.

“I don’t paper over that now. I don’t kind of pretend that that didn’t happen. I know that it’s a big deal,” stated Johnson. “There are sometimes it may be better for other people to speak on issues than me. It may be better for a black man or a black woman, or a Latino or a Latina, or an Asian man or an Asian woman to talk about an issue in a way that I can’t, because I don’t have that experience.”

Johnson said that Councilmember Jumaane Williams, a former Speaker candidate, is interested in researching the diversity of the workforce at city agencies.

Noting that the Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) publishes data on demographics of every city agency, Johnson said the Council plans to review each agency and determine which ones can do better, specifically mentioning the New York Fire Department (FDNY) as an agency he believes needed to increase diversity.

Johnson pointed out that it was the City Council’s research that discovered that about 323,000 NYCHA residents had spent time without heat or hot water during the winter, noting that the agency failed to disclose it.

While Johnson said he was disappointed in things that occurred under the leadership of NYCHA Chair Shola Olatoye, he did not call for her to resign as other Councilmembers have, saying that NYCHA’s problems are “systemic and longstanding.”

“If one person left, it would not solve the problem,” Johnson remarked.

Johnson said the Health + Hospitals (HHC) system provides vital medical services for more than 500,000 undocumented individuals that don’t have access to health insurance. He acknowledged the system’s massive budget deficit and said there might need to be hospital restructuring and managerial layoffs, adding that the hospitals will need to “get creative” in order to survive.

“They need to get people to come back for specialty care, they need to bill people who have insurance, they need to do things to raise revenue while at the same time keep up the good care,” he said.

He said that work must also be done to help support the CUNY university system.

“The vast majority of people that graduate from CUNY end up staying in New York City with a good education, and then contribute to the economy here and raise their family here,” Johnson said. “So, CUNY is a vital institution from a higher ed perspective, but also from an economic development and job perspective.”

Johnson heaped praise upon his predecessor Melissa Mark-Viverito for her work protecting the city’s immigrants and in pushing for the closure of Rikers Island. He said that the Council was successful in passing pro-immigrant legislation during Mark-Viverito’s tenure because she told Council lawyers to “find every single thing that we can possibly legislate to protect undocumented folks in New York City,” noting that about two dozen bills were passed to help the immigrant community.

Cautioning that there are limits to what the City Council can do to help immigrants, based on the actions of the federal government, Johnson said that the Council would continue “using our bully pulpit, funding organizations that protect immigrants and let them know their rights,” and doing what it can to ensure that police officers are not assisting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

Johnson was questioned about a restructuring of the Council’s Public Engagement Unit that occurred when he first assumed the role of Speaker.

The unit had been formed in January 2016 as a joint initiative under Speaker Mark-Viverito and Mayor Bill de Blasio to more thoroughly engage multilingual and cultural media outlets and included a compiled directory “for city employees to use in outreach and informational and paid campaign efforts.”

“Half of all New Yorkers speak a language other than English at home,” said de Blasio at the time. “Almost one-sixth of all NYC households – 1.8 million people – are proficient in languages that are not English. Today we are ensuring that the city speaks the language of our people.”

In its two years, the unit also organized strategic roundtables with key municipal policymakers including the Mayor and First Lady Chirlane McCray; Schools Chancellor Carmen Fariña; Health Commissioner Mary Bassett; and Office of Immigrant Affairs administrators, among others. It also issued press releases and advisory information on topics including IDNYC, Paid Sick Leave, and Pre-K For All, in various languages.

But just weeks after his January election, it was announced that as a result of an “internal reorganization at the Council under Speaker Corey Johnson,” the unit was disbanded and that Councilmember Rafael Espinal would serve as Deputy Leader of Digital Communications, a newly created position.

In his response, Johnson explained that the previous structure of the unit did not make sense to him, and said he revamped the setup so the handling of community and ethnic media requests would fall under the Council’s general communications department.

However, Johnson did not seem to be aware of the directory that the unit had compiled of ethnic media publications.

“It’s the first I’ve heard about that, but I want to make sure that this unit does even more and is more robust as a resource for community and ethnic media,” he said.

Johnson stressed that he is always available to speak to reporters, not just at press conferences, but informally around City Hall. He also pointed out that the first major interviews he did after being named Council Speaker were with community newspapers from his district.

“I don’t run from the press,” he remarked.

Discussing the city’s proposed rezonings of Inwood and Jerome Avenue, Johnson said the Council should typically seek to get to a place of acceptance if the project will benefit the community.

“My general principle is, unless the rezoning or land use action that’s proposed is totally off the wall and doesn’t make any sense, or if there is no community buy-in, which may be the case in Inwood from what I’m seeing, I try to get to a place of yes,” Johnson said.

Johnson explained that he was involved in a large rezoning project for Pier 40 in his Council district, where they were able to get $100 million for the pier and create hundreds of units of affordable and senior housing.

“I always try to get to a place of, let’s get things for the community that are meaningful, that make a difference, and will have a long-term impact,” he said.

Johnson also discussed his February 14 agreement with Mayor Bill de Blasio to replace Rikers Island with a series of community-based jail facilities located near borough courthouses.

He was questioned regarding complaints from Bronx Borough President Rubén Díaz Jr. that the administration failed to engage his office and the local community before deciding on a site in the borough, located at 320 Concord Avenue.

Johnson noted that he apologized to Díaz for not including him in the discussion.

“My whole goal was to get this plan moving, to not allow there to be a long lag time,” said Johnson, who stressed that he is open to finding a different site if opposition to the Concord Avenue site remains strong.

“I’m willing to work with the Bronx delegation to find another site, but what’s more important to me is closing Rikers Island,” he said. “I’m not wedded to a particular site, I’m wedded to closing Rikers Island down and having a more modernized, humane correction system in the city of New York that has borough-based facilities.”