Transit union leader speaks on negotiations

Story by Gregg McQueen

They’re moving things along.

So say the leaders of the city’s largest transit union as the January 15 expiration date looms on their current contract with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA).

Leaders for the transit employee union Transit Workers Union (TWU) Local 100 have spent the past several days meeting face-to-face with MTA brass in hopes of hammering out a new deal.

A wage increase for transit workers is the central issue in negotiations, as ‎TWU President John Samuelsen has insisted that the union would not accept the same 2 percent pay hike that other state unions have recently accepted.

Samuelsen said that in the current talks, TWU Local 100 has not put a specific dollar figure on the lowest wage increase the union would accept.

“But, they’re going to have to do substantially better than 2 percent,” Samuelsen told Manhattan Times during a January 9 interview.

He said that transit workers deserve higher pay due to the hazards of the job, and to keep up with the rising costs of living in New York City.

“We can’t believe how upside down it is that transit workers are being priced out of the very city we’re trying to move every day,” remarked Samuelsen.

In addition to higher salaries, the union is seeking improved benefits for workers and other economic advances.

“We need to fix our dental plan,” Samuelsen said. “We want to improve our medical benefits, too. There’s still some work to do there.”

“We’re looking at every potential economic item that is going to put money into the pockets of transit workers,” he added.

The union leader explained that the union is also seeking improved benefits for female transit workers, which now make up about 20 percent of Local 100’s membership.

“It’s a company that’s used to dealing with men,” Samuelsen remarked of the MTA. “We’re looking to have better accommodations for female workers, like with maternity leave and other things.”

Samuelsen said that on average, four union members are assaulted by riders each week, making it essential that transit workers receive enhanced safety protection and higher pay in a new contract.

“We provide this incredible service to the city in the midst of danger and we deserve to be compensated for it,” he stated. “So far, the city of New York has let us down in terms of protecting us.”

He said that most assaults occur on bus drivers, following interactions with riders complaining about paying the fares. Samuelsen explained that the union hopes to convince the MTA to take fare boxes off of buses, and move them to the street so riders can pay before boarding, similar to the system in place for the city’s Select Bus Lines.

“If fare boxes are moved off the bus, it would cut down on these interactions that are dangerous for drivers,” Samuelsen said.

While past negotiations between the union and state-run MTA have been notoriously acrimonious, Samuelsen described the currents talks as productive and expressed optimism that a deal could be struck.

“There has been progress in the talks,” he stated. “I believe there has been positive progress.”

Samuelsen noted the participation of MTA Chairman Tom Prendergast, who appeared at the recent talks to address union leadership, was an encouraging sign that the union’s concerns weren’t going unnoticed.

“I’ve never seen another chairman demonstrate the level of respect for transit workers that he has,” Samuelsen stated. “That’s indeed a rarity, when a chief executive officer goes out of his way to talk to the union.”

Samuelsen said that Local 100 is not yet prepared to set an absolute deadline for averting a potential strike, which Samuelsen has said the union would do if its demands are not met.

“That’s an unanswered question at this point,” Samuelsen commented. “The union’s executive board will meet on Sunday and Monday. If there’s no deal reached, we’ll go from there. The board would have to vote on a strike. As long of things are progressing in a positive way, we’re going to keep showing up to the table and try to get a deal.”

In the meantime, the union would continue with its media campaign regarding a new contract, said Samuelsen, which includes print and radio ads describing incidents where workers have been assaulted.

Though he acknowledged that New York City residents were likely wary of a transit strike, Samuelsen said that he thought the union was getting its message across to the public.

“I believe that we’ve succeeded in raising public awareness about the dangers we face each day, and demonstrated that we’re prepared to fight to improve our working conditions.”

