HTC opens $150 million health center

These rooms are free.

On Wed., July 20, the New York Hotel and Motel Trades Council (HTC) celebrated the grand opening of a state-of-the-art health center that will provide medical and dental care to hotel union workers and their families – cost-free.

Located at 265 Ashland Place, the $150 million facility in Brooklyn is the result of a unique labor-management partnership between the HTC and the Hotel Association of New York.

All medical care will be provided to current and past union members and their families cost-free, according to HTC, which represents than 30,000 hotel workers in the city and operates several of its own health centers, including one in Harlem, for members.

Available care includes surgeries, x-rays, preventative care, specialty care, eye exams and dental care.

HTC President Peter Ward said the new facility could serve as a model for revolutionizing the future of the U.S. health care system. Patients with appointments are expected to be sent directly to exam rooms, rather than waiting rooms, and be out of the building in about an hour.

“What we’ve got now is a real crowning achievement and a culmination of over 50 years of accumulated knowledge,” he said. “It’s a new health care delivery model, which we think will revolutionize the way we do things.”

The grand opening was attended by numerous elected officials, including Governor Andrew Cuomo, Mayor Bill de Blasio, City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, Public Advocate Letitia James and City Comptroller Scott Stringer.

“What there hasn’t been enough discussion of is what is the way forward and what is the future and how do we provide efficient, effective healthcare to working people in this country,” Cuomo said. “And that’s what today is all about because this is an example of the future and this is a model that says we can give working people beautiful, quality healthcare second to none.”

De Blasio lauded the center as “the kind of healthcare facility that only resided in people’s dreams once upon a time.”

“When you think about what working people deserve versus what they’ve gotten over the years – I walked in the door here and I thought I was in a four-star hotel, and I thought the minute I walked in the door,” he said. “This is what working people have deserved for generations.”

“This facility will have no waiting rooms,” says Dr. Robert Greenspan, Chief Executive Officer of the employee benefit funds that are jointly administered by the HTC and Hotel Association of New York. “Patients will be treated with the same speed, dedication and professionalism with which they treat the guests who stay in New York City hotels.”

Referencing Congressional efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, Cuomo suggested that Republicans could learn something from a visit to the new HTC health center.

“I would invite Washington to come up here and look at this facility to find out a real solution to this healthcare crisis rather than causing problems,” remarked Cuomo.

For more information, please visit hotelworkers.org.