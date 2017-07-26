These rooms are free. On Wed., July 20, the New York Hotel and Motel Trades Council (HTC) celebrated the grand opening of a state-of-the-art health center that will provide medical and dental care to hotel union workers and their families – cost-free. Located at 265 Ashland Place, the $150 million facility in Brooklyn is the result of a unique labor-management partnership between the HTC and the Hotel Association of New York. All medical care will be provided to current and past union members and their families cost-free, according to HTC, which represents than 30,000 hotel workers in the city and operates several of its own health centers, including one in Harlem, for members. Available care includes surgeries, x-rays, preventative care, specialty care, eye exams and dental care. HTC President Peter Ward said the new facility could serve as a model for revolutionizing the future of the U.S. health care system. Patients with appointments are expected to be sent directly to exam rooms, rather than waiting rooms, and be out of the building in about an hour. “What we’ve got now is a real crowning achievement and a culmination of over 50 years of accumulated knowledge,” he said. “It’s a new health care delivery model, which we think will revolutionize the way we do things.” The grand opening was attended by numerous elected officials, including Governor Andrew Cuomo, Mayor Bill de Blasio, City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, Public Advocate Letitia James and City Comptroller Scott Stringer. “What there hasn’t been enough discussion of is what is the way forward and what is the future and how do we provide efficient, effective healthcare to working people in this country,” Cuomo said. “And that’s what today is all about because this is an example of the future and this is a model that says we can give working people beautiful, quality healthcare second to none.” De Blasio lauded the center as “the kind of healthcare facility that only resided in people’s dreams once upon a time.” “When you think about what working people deserve versus what they’ve gotten over the years – I walked in the door here and I thought I was in a four-star hotel, and I thought the minute I walked in the door,” he said. “This is what working people have deserved for generations.” “This facility will have no waiting rooms,” says Dr. Robert Greenspan, Chief Executive Officer of the employee benefit funds that are jointly administered by the HTC and Hotel Association of New York. “Patients will be treated with the same speed, dedication and professionalism with which they treat the guests who stay in New York City hotels.” Referencing Congressional efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, Cuomo suggested that Republicans could learn something from a visit to the new HTC health center. “I would invite Washington to come up here and look at this facility to find out a real solution to this healthcare crisis rather than causing problems,” remarked Cuomo. For more information, please visit hotelworkers.org. Estas habitaciones son gratuitas. El miércoles 20 de julio, el Consejo del Gremio de Hoteles y Moteles de Nueva York (HTC, por sus siglas en inglés) celebró la inauguración de un centro de salud de última generación que proporcionará atención médica y dental a los trabajadores sindicales de los hoteles y sus familias, sin costo. Ubicada en el No. 265 de Ashland Place, la instalación de $150 millones de dólares en Brooklyn es el resultado de una asociación laboral-patronal única entre el HTC y la Asociación Hotelera de Nueva York. De acuerdo con HTC, toda la atención médica se proporcionará a los miembros actuales y pasados del sindicato y a sus familias sin costo -lo que representa a más de 30,000 trabajadores hoteleros en la ciudad- y opera varios de sus propios centros de salud, incluyendo uno en Harlem, para los miembros. La atención disponible incluye: cirugías, radiografías, atención preventiva y especializada, exámenes oculares y atención dental. El presidente de HTC, Peter Ward, dijo que la nueva instalación podría servir como un modelo para revolucionar el futuro del sistema de salud de los Estados Unidos. Se espera que los pacientes con cita sean enviados directamente a las salas de exámenes, en lugar de salas de espera, y que estén fuera del edificio en aproximadamente una hora. “Lo que tenemos ahora es un gran logro y una culminación de más de 50 años de conocimiento acumulado”, dijo. “Es un nuevo modelo de prestación de servicios de salud que creemos que revolucionará la forma en que hacemos las cosas”. La inauguración contó con la participación de numerosos funcionarios electos, entre ellos el gobernador Andrew Cuomo, el alcalde Bill de Blasio, la presidenta del Concejo Municipal Melissa Mark-Viverito, la defensora pública Letitia James y el contralor de la Ciudad Scott Stringer. “Lo que no se ha discutido lo suficiente es cuál es el camino a seguir y cuál es el futuro y cómo proveemos cuidado de la salud eficiente y efectivo a los trabajadores en este país”, dijo Cuomo. “Y de eso se trata hoy, porque este es un ejemplo del futuro y este es un modelo que dice que podemos dar a la gente que trabaja un cuidado de la salud de hermosa e insuperable calidad”. De Blasio elogió al centro como “el tipo de centro de salud que solo existía en los sueños de la gente”. “Cuando piensas en lo que merecen los trabajadores frente a lo que han conseguido a lo largo de los años… entré por la puerta y pensé que estaba en un hotel de cuatro estrellas, y lo pensé que el minuto que entré”, dijo. “Esto es lo que la gente trabajadora ha merecido por generaciones”. “Esta instalación no tendrá salas de espera”, dijo el Dr. Robert Greenspan, director general de los fondos de beneficios para empleados que son administrados conjuntamente por el HTC y la Asociación Hotelera de Nueva York. “Los pacientes serán tratados con la misma velocidad, dedicación y profesionalismo con que tratan a los huéspedes que se alojan en los hoteles de Nueva York”. Refiriéndose a los esfuerzos del Congreso para derogar la Ley del Cuidado Asequible de la Salud, Cuomo sugirió que los republicanos podrían aprender algo de una visita al nuevo centro de salud de HTC. “Invitaría a Washington a venir aquí y mirar esta instalación para encontrar una solución real a esta crisis de la salud en lugar de causar problemas”, comentó Cuomo. Para obtener más información, por favor visite hotelworkers.org.
HTC opens $150 million health center
HTC inaugura centro de salud
